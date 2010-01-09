Easy Carrot Cake

This recipe makes a fabulous and moist carrot cake. Try it for Thanksgiving instead of or in addition to pumpkin pie.

By AUTUMNFALL

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9 or 10 inch tube pan.

  • Combine the sugar, flour, salt, cinnamon, soda, oil. With an electric mixer beat in the eggs one at a time. Stir in the carrots and the walnuts. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour 20 minutes. Note: this cake can be made in two 9 inch layer cake pans just change the baking time to 40 minutes.

  • To Make Frosting: With an electric mixer blend the cream cheese and cream. Add the vanilla and confectioners' sugar. Frosting can be spread and a still warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
593 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 68.6g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 65.6mg; sodium 312.7mg. Full Nutrition
