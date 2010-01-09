Easy Carrot Cake
This recipe makes a fabulous and moist carrot cake. Try it for Thanksgiving instead of or in addition to pumpkin pie.
After taking a while to review all of the carrot cake recipes on this site and others, I finally decided on this one but made a few adjustments that made the cake come out absolutely perfect. I would give the one I ended up making 5+ stars, but since I had to change this recipe a little I only gave this recipe a 4. Anyway, to change it, I added 1 tsp of baking powder in addition to the 1 tsp baking soda (so many other recipes called for both). I cut down the oil to 1 cup and it was still wonderfully moist. I used a 1-pound bag of carrots to grate and it was roughly the 3 cups that was suggested and I omitted the walnuts (I don't care for nuts in cakes as they take away from the moist texture, in my opinion). I baked it in two 9-inch round pans at 325 in my convection oven for only 35 minutes and they came out perfect. If using convection I wouldn't go any more than 35 minutes before checking it. And I used the cream cheese frosting II recipe on this website vs. the one in this recipe because I thought that it was way too much sugar as opposed to cream cheese. One more thing that I think made mine really yummy-- I used Pampered Chef's Korintje Cinnamon spice for the 2 tsp cinnamon and it gave it such a true cinnamon taste. Edited 10 years later: This, with the above modifications, is still my favorite and most-requested cake to make. I make it every year for Easter and birthday's and it's everyone's favorite. Great in cupcake form, too!Read More
This was good, but there are some serious changes that need to be made to rate it as five stars. First, you must add 2 tsp. of baking powder. Second, 1 1/2 c. of oil is too much, even for a southern cook. You could easily cut out 1/4 or 1/2 c. of oil and still have an incredibly moist cake. I cannot comment on the frosting, since I used cream cheese frosting II from this site instead. With these changes, this recipe is probably five stars. Tip: 1 lb. of carrots equals about 3 c. shredded. Also, I liked this as a layer cake. Next time, I will probably make three layers, rather than two.Read More
With all the great reviews, I was a bit disappointed with this recipe. I was surprised the recipe did not call for baking powder, but prepared it exactly as written anyway. It seems I was correct, because the cake was too heavy and flat. The flavor was very good, so I WILL be trying this again, but adding at least a tablespoon of baking powder. As a sidenote, I followed other reviewers advice, and made the "Cream Cheese Frosting II" recipe. It was EXCELLENT, and I gave it five stars!!
Incredible! I made this for my best friend's birthday because carrot cake is her favorite. I substituded the 2 cups of cane sugar for 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1 1/2 cups of cane and added a tsp of nutmeg. I used a 9x13 glass pan. I also used a thicker cream cheese frosting that I had seen on this site. Turned out marvalous. She loved it and so did my other co workers, there was hardly any left for her to take home. This was the first from scratch cake I have ever made. Will definatly be making this again. It was just so easy.
Pretty darned tasty! I used maybe ½ tsp cinnamon (allergies in the house) and I added a few shakes of nutmeg to make up for it. I also used only 1 cup of oil. I used more like 3-½ cups of carrots; and, as suggested by other reviewers, I used Cream Cheese Frosting II. It was fabulous and moist and gone in two days! Oh, and it took around 45 minutes at 350 for a 9x13 pan. Thanks for sharing, Autumn/Fall!
Wonderful cake Autumn! For an extra moist cake I threw in a very ripe banana (which is my friend Trish's "secret ingredient") Everyone loved it!
I made this cake for a birthday at work and EVERYONE loved it. It was moist and delicious! I added raisins and pecans (two people at work are allergic to walnuts). I baked the cake in two 9 inch rounds which drastically cut down on the cooking time. The cakes were done in 35-40 minutes not the hour 20 stated in the recipe but I did not use a bundt pan. I would definetely make again. Double the frosting recipe to frost a layer cake.
This is an excellent carrot cake! Dense, moist, and flavorful. Hubby raved about it 'til the end. I reduced the oil by 1/2 a cup, added 1/2 cup of natural applesauce, and omitted the walnuts, as neither of us like them. I used my Ninja to make the carrot really small (personal preference) instead of just grating. I opted to cook in a 9x13 pan at 340 for an hour. Next time I might add more cinnamon, but that's mostly because I like cinnamon and also to play with recipes, lol. The frosting is another story. I made the recipe version and quickly realized I'd just made a yummy glaze (probably great on a bundt/tube cake), but not a frosting, so I started over with the Cream Cheese II Frosting (minus 1 cup sugar), which was much better, especially when storing the whole thing in the 'fridge, which is how we like carrot cake.
This was the most awesome carrot cake ever - I took it to a party and it was consumed in no time. My warning to you all is to be careful NOT to use low-fat cream when making the cream cheese frosting - low-fat cream DOESNT WHIP and so will give you a runny mess... read the cream package carefully ;)
I was surprised, that with all the seemingly positive reviews, I had to change so much of the recipe in order to get a decent cake... What I ended up with was a five-star cake, but as there were so many changes I had to make, I could not call this a five-star recipe.
This is my first attempt at carrot cake. I did cut down the oil by 1/2cup and replaced with applesauce. Was one of the best carrot cakes I have ever had. Great recipe.I need look no further for another recipe.This is the carrot cake I will always bake. Use the cream Cheese Frosting resipe by Janni. It takes it to a whole new level of yum.
This recipe was a standard Carrot Cake Recipe. I added one extra teaspoon Cinammon and a teaspoon nutmeg to give it more spice. The only Thing is I think it wasn't "Carroty" enough. Maybe some Carrot Baby food would give it that extra oomph, like other recipes have you do. All in all though not a bad recipe.
I made it without the icing in a bunt cake mold and yet it turned out very well and the family loved it. Thanks Autumn/Fall
Very good cake although I changed some things: Used whole grain flour (to feel less guilty), 2 teaspoons of baking soda instead of one, no vegetable oil (disgusting), 1 cup of butter and 1 teaspoon nutmeg. It came out DELICIOUS!
There is only 1 word to describe this dessert, YUMMY!! Our family loved it.
Filling cake, good consistancy. Remember to coat the walnuts and carrots lightly with flour to prevent sinking.
I wish I could give it more stars... I made a couple of changes. Only used 1 cup of vegetable oil, added 1 tsp of baking powder and took OUT the walnuts. (yuck). As for the frosting I used a recipe on here called Cream Cheese Frosting II... it turned out amazing!!!! I brought it to work the next day and my co-workers see me as some Betty Crocker of sorts... I told them that I'm kind of a big deal around here. hahahahaha. JK.
Moist and delicious! My whole family loved it. My son wanted it for breakfast the next morning. Next time, I will try to cut the vegetable oil with apple sauce. The frosting was excellent as well. It was the first time I use heavy whipping cream and it gave the frosting a smooth texture.
I have never understood the purpose of carrot cake opposed to just your basic cinnamon based cake so I decided to make it for myself to see if there really is a difference. This was my first time makin carrot cake. Well, there is no difference. Carrots add absolutely zilch to a cake except make it healthier, but flavor and texture wise they're a pretty useless addition. Anyhow, everything came otu really good. Tastes just like a cinnabun! This is the best frostign I have ever had in my life too! I did make some changes by decreasign soem fo the ingredients because I coudl tell before I even made this that many of the amounts were unnecessary. Instead of 2 cups sugar I used 1 1/2 (since the frostign is so sweat). I used no salt. Used 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda as I have found w/ all baked goods recipes to add at least a half teaspoon more then called for as it makes a huge difference in how moist the item in question is. I used 3 instead of 4 eggs and only used egg whites (as always). And for the frosting only needed 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar as a half cup more would had been unbearably sweet. Insead of using a tube pan or 9 pans I simply used a large casserole dish and it came out great and cooked in less then an hour. Came out super moist and flavorful.
I substituted Enova oil for the vegetable oil and Splenda for the sugar, making the cake a bit more "diet-friendly." Very moist. I'll make this again!
Too much oil!!!!!!! Very oily and not alot of flavor. I will not use this recipe again.
I made this almost as written. I did exchange 1/2 the oil with applesauce, (Had to use regular as out of unsweetened, made no difference.) This was amazingly good. I made the frosting with half and half instead of the heavy whipping cream and it was fabulous too. It seemed to make a lot more than the cake really needed, but was oh so good to catch the drips. The only thing different I'll do is add an additional cup of carrots because we really like a lot of carrots.
I made this exactly as the directions indicated. Its delicious. Plenty sweet, even for my overactive sweet tooth. The trouble is (and the reason for the three star rating) that I cannot get the cake layers out of the pan. I made it in the nine inch round pans and baked as indicated for 40 minutes. I tried to depan the first layer right away -- no luck. I let the second layer sit for 15 minutes thinking maybe it needed to cool a bit before depanning. Still no luck. Both layers came out in chunks and pieces. I greased the pans generously with standard solid crisco, so I can't figure out what went wrong. It IS tasty, though!
Made this for my boyfriend's 30th birthday (who, by the way, is an absolute carrot cake obsessivo!) and he can honestly say it is the best carrot cake he has eaten. I have since made it for my family and my sister (also a carrot cake lover) says it's the best she's ever tried. It's true that the words "so moist" and "delicious" keep on coming up when people try to describe it. I simply used the store-bought pillsbury cream cheese icing. I will never use a different carrot cake recipe when trying to impress family or friends! Yummmmmmmmm!!
My daughter and made this for a gift! We were dying to taste it and our special person loved it! It was gone in hours:) Thanks!
I would give this 10 stars if I could! It was a huge hit! In order to make it more carrot-y, I add about a cup more carrots and it really helped in making it moist.
My husband loves carrot cake so I made this for Thanksgiving. It turned out well. I used my own cream cheese frosting.
Very moist and flavorful. Perhaps the best carrot cake I've ever made! Everyone loved it. The only change I made was to add an additional teaspoon of cinnamon. Yummy!
This was not to my liking.
Lovely cake. I made it with pecans instead of walnuts and halved the recipe to make one 9inch round cake. Topped it with cream cheese frosting II. nice and moist. Didn't find it too heavy or light.
Everyone loved this cake. The cake has a great flavor to it and the cream cheese icing isn't overpowering with the addition of the cream and vanilla. I only made a few changes by substituting butter for the oil and added an egg to keep it moist (I prefer butter in my cakes).
A first for me. I was pleased with how it turned out. A little surprised, though, at the amount of oil in the recipe. I love it and will make it again, but I'll try changing it up to make it a more healthy recipe.
Very moist cake - would recommend. I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and 1/4 tsp allspice as I like a bit more spice in my carrot cake.
This cake was very flavorful, very moist and very good! It kept for a loong time in the fridge and was even wonderful for breakfast. I didn't bake it for quite as long as instructed. I also added a little sour cream to the frosting recipe. Will definitely make again.
I was very pleased with this cake, moist inside and cruncy outside. I found the creamcheese icing too sweet - next time I would use half the sugar to make it taste more "cream cheesy".
Wonderful! I took the advice of using Cream Cheese frosting II - and it was so great. I had co-workers telling me it was the best carrot cake they had ever had! Making again this weekend.
This carrot cake is by far the best I have ever made! It is so moist and flavorful! Most of the recipes on here I find I have to tweak slightly to perfect them, but not with this one - it is delightful as is :)
This cake was pretty tasty overall but I would definitely not cook it the 1 hr 20 minutes - I might say shorten it a bit. I've also read some other reviews and noticed some nice suggestions to better improve the recipe. I also probably would not put 1 cup of chopped walnuts but maybe 3/4 cup but that's my opinion.
Excellent recipe! Soft, moist and when I cooked it, the carrots just melted away - you almost can't tell there's carrots in it.
Way too sweet for a non-American. Will try this again with probably half the sugar!!!
I also added 1/2 Cup applesauce and decreased the oil to 1 cup. It was amazing! Thanks for a great cake!
I cut the recipe in half, added some raisins, a pinch of nutmeg and baked it in a loaf pan for 60 minutes. It was great.
I'd never made carrot cake before and this was super easy and delicious! I was a little freaked out when I saw how oily the batter looked, but I guess that's just how carrot cake batter looks because it turned out perfectly. I didn't want to mess with the recipe my first time around, so I did it exactly as written, but made cupcakes instead of a whole cake. The recipe made 2 dozen cupcakes which I baked at 350 for 30 minutes. I served them up to my book club that evening and they devoured them all, while giving me lots of compliments on them. (I used the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe on this site by Janni which was delicious, but made so much frosting that I had enough left over to make another cake or set of cupcakes! Gonna do that tonight! Yum yum yum!) UPDATE: To use up the rest of the frosting, I made a cake tonight in a bundt (tube) pan. I changed it up this time though, just for fun. I did 3/4 c. oil and 3/4 c. applesauce; added 1 tsp. nutmeg and a tiny bit of ginger; and cut down on the walnuts a little bit while adding about 1 cup of raisins. It had to bake the full 1 hour 20 minutes like the recipe says. It turned out just as yummy as the first time I made it! Seems like you can't mess this one up!
I wanted to surprise my friend with her favorite cake and boy did I do just that! It was a great recipe, but I followed the advice of a couple other chefs here and cut the oil to 1 cup and added 1 tsp of baking powder. Since I like my cake with a little spice, I added an extra tsp of cinnamon and a dash of allspice. I also went with the Cream Cheese Frosting II, but I cut that recipe down significantly since our family doesn't like a lot of frosting; it ended up being light like cinnamon rolls and it was just the right amount. We also used whole wheat flour and organic sugar cane with the cake, and it turned out with just the right texture. Success!
I followed the suggestions below the recipe and came up with a fabulous carrot cake. less oil,baking powder, and baking soda, and lots more spices. Ginger,nutmeg, allspice, and ground cloves, added so much to the flavor. The original recipe was a nice base, and thanks so much for the helpful reviews.
This cake was fantastically delicious! I used less powdered sugar than the frosting part of the recipe called for, because I didn't want it to be too sickly sweet, and it turned out wonderful.
Came out very well using our 10 inch tube pan and baking approx. 50 minutes. (After 40 minutes, it appeared done, but when I cut a slice, it was not; it looked baked but still smelled like batter. After heating the oven again, and then cooking 10 more minutes, it was perfect.) Moist and enjoyable cake. (Note: I didn't make the frosting. Used approx. 5 large grated carrots.)
Not bad. I quite liked this one. I thought the frosting was far too sweet and hardly had any cream cheese taste to it, but I must admit, the cake itself cooked up perfectly and VERY moist. Tasted good too. I wish it told you how fine to grate the carrots, as I'm afraid I grated mine too fine as it was hard to taste. BUT I will make adjustments on future tries. My suggestion to you: Double the cream cheese on the frosting and taste as you mix to see if it's how you like.
Perfect carrot cake. I've made it for diehard carrot cake fans and they enjoy it.
Great recipe! It was my first attempt at making carrot cake and the whole thing was gone in no time. I will definitely be making this again.
One of my best friends, and my husband, both have birthdays in February and they both love carrot cake. Somehow I lost the recipe I have used for years and decided to look on All Recipes to see what I could find. They both wanted it kept simple and no nuts...this cake was very moist and flavorful. I did however, add a tsp. of baking powder suggested by others and a 1/4 tsp. Allspice. ( I did not use the frosting recipe listed with the recipe. )
FABULOUS! This was super moist, sweet and tasty. I made it for my daughter's birthday and there wasn't a scrap left. Skip their frosting though and make homemade cream cheese frosting. The combination is heaven.
This cake and frosting are perfection! The ingredients and directions are right on the money. This is one of the few recipes that didn't need any tweaking.
A somewhat dense carrot cake enhanced by the addition of walnuts. It was dry on the top, so I may try a lower oven temp next time. I used a different cream cheese frosting, but this is a good cake.
My first time making this. It turned out awesome and everyone raved over it. I didn't have a tube pan, so I used a cake pan and reduced the time about 10-15 min. I will make this again.
Good and not too sweet - don't worry about the other reviews. If your a normal person, you won't mind the taste.
Initially it appeared to be too much shredded carrots, but it cooked up just fine. I made cupcakes instead of a cake and the edges were a little cruchy. Tasted great, the ingredents were perfect.
This cake was perfect! Very moist and simple. I don't really like pineapple and coconut in my carrot cake - just carrots! I baked it in a 9 x 13" pan at 340 degrees for about 1 hour 15 minutes. Poured it in the pan, sprinkled 1/2 cup walnuts over 1/2 of the cake and mixed them in a bit (most of my family does not like nuts). Perfect! (I did use the Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site like another person suggested. Very good!!)
I just made this and while making it, questioned the 2 CUPS of sugar... Holy dina,, that's alot of sugar. I cut back by 1/2cup, but it was still way way too sweet.
I made this cake last night and it was so simple yet so good. I even made a mistake and put in a half a tablespoon of salt instead of a half a teaspoon of salt and it was still fine. I made one change--added half of the cinnamon and made the rest allspice. I also added golden raisins to half of the batch, and they were wonderful! Great recipe! I'd never made carrot cake before.
Hands down! The best carrot cake I have ever tasted.Moist,light,pleasant to eye-I definely will make again and really soon.
Wonderful cake! Very moist. We dont care for nuts, so we didnt add them, other than that i didnt do anything diffrent. I give this recipe an A+++!
I have always loved carrot cake, but this is the single best and most moist recipe for it I have ever had. I used 1/4 cup less of oil than called for, only because I ran out, but this worked so well--I'll just keep making it with that much less oil. :) Thank you--This is just wonderful. :)
Love this recipe. I use 1 t baking powder in addition to the baking soda, 1 cup of plain applesauce and NO OIL are my only changes. My grandchildren LOVE it. We baked one on Saturday and my granddaughter was shocked that there were actual real carrots in the cake. She thought it was just the name of the cake. :-) I make my frosting by combing 1 8oz cream cheese, 1/4 cup butter, 1 heaping teaspoon of vanilla and just a little over 2 cups of SIFTED confectioners sugar. Baked at 325 in dark cake pans for 35 minutes and it was perfect (gas oven). I always sprinkle chopped walnuts on top just to make it a little prettier. Try this cake, you will not be disappointed.
I made this cake for my mothers 65th birthday/ Easter dinner. It turned out moist and delicious. I used cream cheese frosting II because so many people suggested it. Very good! I also love this recipe because you can add almost anything. I added ripe apples and figs along with the carrots. I also added nutmeg. Follow the suggestions they helped a lot but otherwise this cake was easy and sooo good!
I made this for my dad, who is a carrot cake freak. I added 1/2 cup of coconut & 1/2 cup of raisins & it came out really,really good. I have little ones, so I made a few cupcakes and they too came out really good. Would and will make again!
Llike shop brought cake!!! Lovely and moist. Even hubby liked it(and he does't like carrot cake)
I gave this recipe 4 stars because I didn't actually make the cake...I just made the icing. I don't know if I just really like cream cheese but I had to add my entire 8-oz pkg. to make it taste good. After that it was very good!
Very soft and fluffy! I followed some earlier reviews and add one banana as secret ingredient, used 1 cup wheat flour and 1 cup all purpose flour and used only 1 and 1/2 cup sugar. I regret that one coz I did not find it too sweet. Will use the whole amount next time. And I thought the cake needed some more carrots. Maybe 3 1/2 to 4 cups? The walnuts gave it an awesome taste. I got a 9 inch cake and 12 muffins with this batter. Will definitely make this many times over inshaAllah. Thanks for the recipe.
Oh my gosh! This recipe was out of this world. I made this cake for Thanksgiving 2005 and I sure made an impression with this cake. It was my very first homemade carrot cake and everyone loved it.
I made this cake without the walnuts for my son's birthday party. One of his guests has a nut allergy. It was so moist and tasty! The best carrott cake I've ever had!!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I used it to make muffins. I substituted the sugar with Splenda blend for health reasons. I baked at the same temperature for 25 minutes and they came out perfect. I used a pampered chef muffin pan and got my 24 servings from this recipe. I enjoyed without the frosting. I read the reviews before baking and decided to give it a shot. Soooo not disappointed. Thank you for the recipe.. Kashmir
The best carrot cake ever!! I have made this recipe for many occasions and everybody always LOVES it!!
Very tasty carrot cake. I cut down a little on the oil and used almonds instead of walnuts. Also, put in muffin pans and cooked for 35 minutes. Turned out perfectly!
WOW!! WOW!! WOW!! This is the best cake I have EVER put in my mouth! I didn't change much.. only used 1 cup of oil and added some raisins but other than that this is a PERFECT recipe!! I have never liked carrot cake but please can someone hide this because I am on piece number 3 and honestly could eat more!!!
Moist, delicious, easy and everyone raved about it. I used Splenda for Baking to reduce sugar/calories and you couldn't tell the difference in the taste at all.
I made this recipe for two square pans, put half of the batter into one pan, and added peanut butter chips to the rest of the batter. Delicious! definitely saving this recipe..
This cake was AWESOME! it was nice and moist and the frosting was perfect!
This recipe is amazing! I have made it time and time again, it has become my default recipe for carrot cake. From the start, I followed the recommendations by TRindell (other than cutting down on the oil, I left that at the original recipe amount). I have made this in a bundt pan, as mini loaves, in two regular size loaf pans. I always use the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe, sometimes with the addition of pineapple. After making several carrot cake disasters, this one is it!
it was extremley greasy but really delicious. today i made your carrot cake again. i cut the oil and the sugar down by half and it became even more delish. thank you for this recipe =)
Doubled cinnamon, did not add nutmeg. Baked two rounds. Used a whipped cream cheese frosting from allrecipies. It was amazing. Lasted one week in the fridge without drying out.
I disagree with the other reviews do not use baking powder use ingredients as it says just separate wet and dry ingredients before mixing all together I also hand mixed with a spoon it turned ot to be very moist and fluffy not dense at all my family keeps begging for more thanx for the awesome recipe I will be using it often
I have never made carrot cake before, and decided to go with this recipe. DELICIOUS! By the suggestion of others, I added 1/2 teaspoon of baking power, and cut down on the oil to one cup and added a 1/2 cup of applesauce. It came out great!
Unfortunately, I chose this recipe without reading the reviews because I was in a hurry! Too much oil, I should have reduced it. It cooked 10 min past the recommended time and still wasn't completely done. Not too pleased with the frosting either. Had to add more sugar to have any consistency and still not firm enough, Next time I'll try one of the other recipes! Brenda 08/11/2013
Great recipe after adding 1teaspoon of baking powder and reducing the oil to 1 cup as suggested by another review.
Followed recipe to a tee. I used only 2 cups of grated carrot. But the cake was scrumptous, mosit, fluffy, and delicous. Will make again. Loved the frosting especially.
The cake recipe was awesome just as it was! I followed the advice of another member, and used Cream Cheese Frosting II instead of the one listed, and it was just the right one.
I made this cake for a friend and she and her family loved it!
I absolutely love this cake! I do make a couple small changes, though. I stick the carrots in the microwave a couple of minutes to make them sweeter, and I add ground hazelnuts to the icing.
Undoubtedly the best carrot cake recipe ever! I add a little dash of ground cloves for a bit of spice! I have used pecans instead of walnuts from time to time. Last Thanksgiving I made the cakes a day ahead, placed them in Tupperware and traveled from Florida to Louisiana with them and made the frosting once there. Superb!
I made this cake for my co-workers (without nuts) and everyone was raving about it saying how moist and delicious it was. Everyone wanted the recipe! I used lite cream cheese and the frosting came out just as good. I definately reccomend this treat!
First carrot cake I ever made -- it was great! I will definitely be making this one again. Thanks!
This was my first-ever carrot cake & my first-ever cake from scratch -- so I was incredibly happy when it turned out really well! I made it for my husband's birthday, and everyone had great things to say about it. I was doubtful about really being able to frost the cake while it was still warm, but I was pressed for time & so tried it. There were no problems. (Whew!) In fact, I would say that the frosting was the best part about this cake. It was a great consistency and spread very easily, and the flavor was wonderful. I would definitely use the same frosting again, while I might look around for a carrot cake that was a little healthier for next time.
Absolutely perfect! I used pecans because I didn't have walnuts, worked out great! This is the first time I've tried to make a carrot cake from scratch, this will be my permanent recipe for it!
Changes: - Reduced oil to 1 cup - Added 3 tbsp of crushed/drained pineapple - Added a few shakes of ground nutmeg - Used "Cream Cheese Frosting II" instead Turned out great!!!
I reduced the sugar to 1.5 cups in the cake and 2 cups in the cream cheese frosting. Still very sweet; I may even just use 1.5 cups of powdered sugar in the frosting next time. Also, instead of baking the walnuts into the cake, I sprinkled a layer on top of the frosting in between my two cake layers and then sprinkled another layer on top. It was very pretty and you could taste the walnuts and the texture better than if it were baked in the cake. If you're at high-altitude, I recommend you use only 3 eggs (if you like a super moist cake and don't want to risk a collapsing cake) and keep the oil at 1.5 cups (even though other reviewers recommend reducing it). The batter will seem gelatinous, but it will bake up super moist and delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
Added raisins, cut the oil to 1 cup and subbed 1/2 cup applesauce for the rest of the oil to reduce fat and since I had 4 cups of shredded carrots, went with it. Turned out awesome.
The most amazing carrot cake recipe I've ever tried! I made it for my birthday and my co-workers wouldn't let me take any home...I had to make another cake that same day for my family. My family will not allow me to take the cake to work. I did add 1 tsp. baking powder and used only 1 cup oil like other reviewers recommended. For the frosting I used the Cream Cheese II recipe like a few other reviewers. Outta this world!!
This is the best recipe for carrot cake yet. I always substitute unsweetened applesauce for the oil; the cake is a little more dense but healthier and very flavorful. I only had raw almonds instead of walnuts; I chopped them and dry roasted them in a pan...added a very yummy flavor. This is a keeper; thanks so much!
