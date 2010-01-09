Easy Carrot Cake

After taking a while to review all of the carrot cake recipes on this site and others, I finally decided on this one but made a few adjustments that made the cake come out absolutely perfect. I would give the one I ended up making 5+ stars, but since I had to change this recipe a little I only gave this recipe a 4. Anyway, to change it, I added 1 tsp of baking powder in addition to the 1 tsp baking soda (so many other recipes called for both). I cut down the oil to 1 cup and it was still wonderfully moist. I used a 1-pound bag of carrots to grate and it was roughly the 3 cups that was suggested and I omitted the walnuts (I don't care for nuts in cakes as they take away from the moist texture, in my opinion). I baked it in two 9-inch round pans at 325 in my convection oven for only 35 minutes and they came out perfect. If using convection I wouldn't go any more than 35 minutes before checking it. And I used the cream cheese frosting II recipe on this website vs. the one in this recipe because I thought that it was way too much sugar as opposed to cream cheese. One more thing that I think made mine really yummy-- I used Pampered Chef's Korintje Cinnamon spice for the 2 tsp cinnamon and it gave it such a true cinnamon taste. Edited 10 years later: This, with the above modifications, is still my favorite and most-requested cake to make. I make it every year for Easter and birthday's and it's everyone's favorite. Great in cupcake form, too!

