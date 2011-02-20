Lime Gelatin Salad I

I just took this to a potluck today. My 10-yr old daughter made it and we weren't able to bring any of it home! She elected to not include the nuts. I wouldn't have minded the nuts, but who am I to disagree with a cook-in-the-making?! Just like the other reviewer, we found that it needed only one-half hour to set. We previously tried an hour and it was too hard so the kids got some jello jigglers instead from that batch. We had trouble dissolving the gelatin, but it really didn't matter much once it was blended with the cream cheese. The best part of this recipe is the combination with REAL whipped cream instead of the typical Cool Whip. It will definitely be added to our favorite jello salad recipes. Thanks for posting! Next time I will try using orange gelatin because I also love the orange/pineapple combination, too.