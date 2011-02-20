Lime Gelatin Salad I

This is a great recipe my mom got from my aunt. She has made it every year for Thanksgiving. It is a family tradition for us. It can be made a day or two ahead of time, if you like. It looks just beautiful in a cut crystal bowl. Thanksgiving is not the same without it for us! We just 'gobble' it up! Chopped walnuts can be substituted for chopped pecans.

By SHECOOKS2

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, pour 1 cup boiling water over the gelatin mix. Stir until dissolved, then stir in 1/2 cup pineapple juice. Refrigerate until thickened but not set, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, place crushed pineapple and remaining juice in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and cool to room temperature.

  • In a large bowl, blend softened cream cheese and lime gelatin until smooth. Mix in the cooled pineapple. In a medium bowl, whip cream until soft peaks form. Fold into gelatin mixture. Fold in chopped nuts. Pour into a pretty crystal bowl, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 33.3g; cholesterol 89.9mg; sodium 161.3mg. Full Nutrition
