Mini Sweet Potato Samosas

Rating: 5 stars These were the star of my 7 course meal! I left out the onion soup mix, added more Indian spices (turmeric, garam masala) and a little more butter, and the filling was amazing. I brushed the outside with sesame oil as well so they'd get really crispy. Can't thank you enough for this recipe! It was just so good. I served it with homemade plum sauce (recipe on here) and it was a serious crowd-pleaser. Helpful (38)

Rating: 2 stars I love samosas and being Indian I can make samosas. When I saw this recipe I thought this was be great. It wasn't. I don't think sweet potatoes mesh well with the curry. I did save some of the sweet potato and mixed it with brown sugar and cinnamon and made mini samosas with it. That came out really good! Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars This is really a 5-star potential recipe I just didn't like the use of the onion mix. I took that out and instead I sauteed onions with garlic and put the cumin & curry powder in with that along with some turmeric then added that into mash with the sweet potatoes. I used 3 dipping sauces as everyone likes a something different: mango chutney soy sauce and a healthy Dijon yogourt-based dressing made by Bolthouse farms (I think someone has suggested cutting dijon mustard with white wine and that sounds lovely as well). Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars A great recipe for left-over mashed sweet potatoes. I added 1 tsp of Garam Marsala (Indian Spice blend) in place of the curry. And added a dash of cayenne pepper and cumin. The sweetness and spice was a wonderful combination. Next time I will brush the outside of each with a little oil so they will crisp a little better. And I did put them under the broiler to get them a little more brown. I served them with Plum sauce for dipping. A really great recipe thanks for sharing! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars I added sauted onion and garlic and I left out the onion packet mix (too easy and not creative enough). I added in a just a little tumeric and curry powder and baked them a bit longer than called for for extra crunchiness. Lastly I served them with three little bowls of sauces... dijon thinned with white wine spicy BBQ sauce and soy sauce. Delicious! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars These little guys were awesome! I ended up putting a few tablespoons of brown sugar into the mix then brushing butter on the outside and sprinkling sugar on them before they cooked. I served these for dessert and they were a total hit!! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars These were amazing! I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding a handful of pressed garlic into the water when the sweet potatoes were simmering which were later mashed in. I was surprised at the beautiful color they got in the oven...I thought I would end up pan frying them but they were perfect. Can't wait to make again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars Very good and easy. I sauted diced onion garlic olive oil cumin and curry poweder and mixed that into the mashed sweet potatoes. Samosas were better with a tablespoon of filling. Added chutney and a ginger mango sauce for dipping options. Helpful (5)