Mini Sweet Potato Samosas

Rating: 3.96 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Mini samosas made with curried sweet potatoes and wontons. Serve with ketchup or chutney.

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
20 samosas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Simmer sweet potatoes with a little water until very soft. Drain, and mash with butter, milk, onion soup mix, and curry powder.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place about 1 teaspoon of the sweet potato mixture into the center of each wonton wrapper. Brush two adjacent edges of wrapper with water, fold into a triangle, and press the edges together to seal. Brush both sides with sesame oil. Place the samosas on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes, then turn over, and bake for 5 minutes more.

Cook's Note

For the curry powder, I use the Mild Curry Powder recipe on this site.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 3g; cholesterol 6.6mg; sodium 331.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Most helpful positive review

Julia
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2008
These were the star of my 7 course meal! I left out the onion soup mix, added more Indian spices (turmeric, garam masala) and a little more butter, and the filling was amazing. I brushed the outside with sesame oil as well so they'd get really crispy. Can't thank you enough for this recipe! It was just so good. I served it with homemade plum sauce (recipe on here) and it was a serious crowd-pleaser. Read More
Helpful
(38)

Most helpful critical review

Billie
Rating: 2 stars
07/24/2008
I love samosas and being Indian I can make samosas. When I saw this recipe I thought this was be great. It wasn't. I don't think sweet potatoes mesh well with the curry. I did save some of the sweet potato and mixed it with brown sugar and cinnamon and made mini samosas with it. That came out really good! Read More
Helpful
(33)
amazonkris
Rating: 4 stars
08/03/2009
This is really a 5-star potential recipe I just didn't like the use of the onion mix. I took that out and instead I sauteed onions with garlic and put the cumin & curry powder in with that along with some turmeric then added that into mash with the sweet potatoes. I used 3 dipping sauces as everyone likes a something different: mango chutney soy sauce and a healthy Dijon yogourt-based dressing made by Bolthouse farms (I think someone has suggested cutting dijon mustard with white wine and that sounds lovely as well). Read More
Helpful
(30)
smeyr
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2009
A great recipe for left-over mashed sweet potatoes. I added 1 tsp of Garam Marsala (Indian Spice blend) in place of the curry. And added a dash of cayenne pepper and cumin. The sweetness and spice was a wonderful combination. Next time I will brush the outside of each with a little oil so they will crisp a little better. And I did put them under the broiler to get them a little more brown. I served them with Plum sauce for dipping. A really great recipe thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(11)
k861084
Rating: 4 stars
01/30/2008
I added sauted onion and garlic and I left out the onion packet mix (too easy and not creative enough). I added in a just a little tumeric and curry powder and baked them a bit longer than called for for extra crunchiness. Lastly I served them with three little bowls of sauces... dijon thinned with white wine spicy BBQ sauce and soy sauce. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(10)
xezandria
Rating: 4 stars
06/03/2007
These little guys were awesome! I ended up putting a few tablespoons of brown sugar into the mix then brushing butter on the outside and sprinkling sugar on them before they cooked. I served these for dessert and they were a total hit!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
lucyford
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2010
These were amazing! I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding a handful of pressed garlic into the water when the sweet potatoes were simmering which were later mashed in. I was surprised at the beautiful color they got in the oven...I thought I would end up pan frying them but they were perfect. Can't wait to make again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Anne
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2007
Very good and easy. I sauted diced onion garlic olive oil cumin and curry poweder and mixed that into the mashed sweet potatoes. Samosas were better with a tablespoon of filling. Added chutney and a ginger mango sauce for dipping options. Read More
Helpful
(5)
LINDAANA
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2009
YUM! What a great idea. I had 1/2 a packet of wonton wrappers left and found this recipe...we had it for dinner! SO YUMMY. I added Garam masala spice as well as a little onion powder to the sweet potato puree. It was REALLY easy to put together and we dipped in plum sauce and hosin sauce. Will definiately make again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
