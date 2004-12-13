Creole Cornbread Stuffing

1 of 158

Rating: 5 stars This stuffing is awesome! I made it for Thanksgiving. My mother-n-law always made cornbread stuffing every Thanksgiving, and she passed away this year, I wanted to make this for my husband. It is a lot of work but worth it. I chopped all the vegetables, herbs, and garlic & put in a freezer bag the day before (took a full hour since I don't have a food processor) so it was a breeze the next day putting it all together. I was hesitant to use 7 eggs, but it turned out fantastic. I did not stuff the turkey, I just baked it in a greased casserole dish on 350 for about an hour. The flavor is incredible. I cut up the leftover stuffing into squares and wrapped individually in sandwich bags & then put all in a freezer bag. Thanks Kevin. This will become a regular at our house! Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars My in-laws loved this so much that they have deemed it the "new Thanksgiving tradition"! Yes, LOTS of chopping to do but well worth it. I saved some time by substituting dried herbs for fresh (1 T fresh = 1 t dried). Cooking the spices in the butter first really allows the flavor to get into every bite of the cornbread. It was a little tricky to fish out the bay leaves after the cornbread went in. Next time, I'll pull them out before adding the cornbread. I made this the night before Thanksgiving, put it in a 9x13 pan, and baked in the oven for an hour or so. It was a great twist on a classic, added a new taste to the meal, and turned out fabulously! Helpful (41)

Rating: 4 stars This is a LOT of work but very good. Here is a tip for making it though I have several picky family members who do not even eat stuffing because it has too many chunks of things that they do not like so I minced everything. The result was fabulous! I did eliminate the cayenne pepper all together and I would recommend that if you make it this way don't add the salt at all. The recipe has so many spices that it does not need the salt. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Thanksgiving and it was the best stuffing I ever had!! I would also cut the Cayenne pepper down to 1 tsp. I will make this again and again. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I just wanted to say thanks to Kevin for submitting this recipe. I am an American living in the UK and so throw a Thankgiving bash here as an excuse to have a party. I made this stuffing because it just sounded so good. It was incredible. Everyone who attended said it was the best stuffing they'd ever tasted. I'll be using this recipe again and again. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars We make this stuffing EVERY year!!! It is fabulous. The zing is what makes this stuffing great. If you do not want to make your cornbread from this recipe we find it easier to use 2 bags of bagged stuffing and 1 bag of cubed stuffing from the grocery store instead and THAT will save lots of time and work. The outcome is incredible. We think you will love too if you are looking to have a not so traditional stuffing that your family will enjoy. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this my signature stuffing for Thanksgiving (past 2 yrs);1st time: I made it went by the recipe 2nd time: I decided to lessen the chicken broth and evaporated milk. My hubby preferred the second version even though he liked the first one. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! This recipe makes a HUGE amount! I made it much easier by using a box mix for my cornbread (2 boxes for this stuffing). I also added Italian sausage for flavor and because my husband thinks everything is better with sausage! I served this at Thanksgiving this year and was very impressed. It also reheats well. This will be my staple for the years to come. Thank you! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars i've been using this recipe for three years and just noticed i'd never thanked the creator. we LOVE this but do cut back on the spices. grandsons tastebuds are too sensitive for all that hot. cut it by about half but still the finished product is just wonderful. i make it the day before and rewarm in a crockpot. have trouble keeping my family from dipping into the pot before dinner is served. thank goodness this recipe makes a lot. Helpful (15)