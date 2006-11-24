Green Bean Casserole IV

Rating: 4.15 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A classic tradition for Thanksgiving day.

By CMOORE1946

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
9
Yield:
8 -10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place thawed green beans in a 13X9 inch glass pan.

    Advertisement

  • Saute; onions in a large frying pan. Add flour, stir. Gradually add milk, bring to a boil. Add cheese, sour cream, sugar, and salt. Cook till thickened and cheese is melted. Pour mixture over green beans. Top with stuffing mix.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 19.9mg; sodium 423.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (37)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Tanya
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2006
I was looking for a dish without the "cream of" soup and this was absolutely delicious! Everyone raved! I did replace the canned beans for fresh(steam for 5 minutes first, to soften before adding to recipe) I also replaced the onion with mushrooms because I wanted to put french fried onions on top, so it would be more like a traditional Thanksgiving dish. This recipe will definitely be part of our holiday tradition. Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

MILLERP165
Rating: 2 stars
12/17/2003
I opted to try a variation on the tried and true green bean casserole printed on the Durkee fried onion canister. Nobody ate these. Too much stuffing needed more flavor. I guess I'm used to the old cream of mushroom soup. Oh well I tried... Read More
Helpful
(25)
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tanya
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2006
I was looking for a dish without the "cream of" soup and this was absolutely delicious! Everyone raved! I did replace the canned beans for fresh(steam for 5 minutes first, to soften before adding to recipe) I also replaced the onion with mushrooms because I wanted to put french fried onions on top, so it would be more like a traditional Thanksgiving dish. This recipe will definitely be part of our holiday tradition. Read More
Helpful
(32)
asha
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2005
This was the first time i was making it. Even my guy loved it .Few changes though.I skipped on the sugar & sour cream.I used parmesan cheese & I saute'd garlic also. Read More
Helpful
(27)
MILLERP165
Rating: 2 stars
12/17/2003
I opted to try a variation on the tried and true green bean casserole printed on the Durkee fried onion canister. Nobody ate these. Too much stuffing needed more flavor. I guess I'm used to the old cream of mushroom soup. Oh well I tried... Read More
Helpful
(25)
Advertisement
cay
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2006
I made this recipe to bring to my sister's house for Christmas dinner this week. Everyone loved it and asked me to make it again for next year. I changed a couple of things: I decreased the sugar by half and also decreased the onion by about a third. I added some ground black pepper a little garlic and I used Stove Top stuffing instead of homemade. I might try homemade stuffing next year. I used frozen green beans that I thawed and drained. I didn't find them to be too crunchy at all but I hate canned vegetables so maybe that's why. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Cook from Staten Island
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2007
I am so thankful for a great green bean casserole recipe without the dreaded cream of mushroom soup! Thought this was great! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Christine
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2005
My family really disliked the traditional green bean casserole recipe so I tried this recipe last year as an alternative. They loved this version and it was the only item that there weren't any leftovers for. This year I am doubling the recipe to make sure we get leftovers.:) Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
NEENER99
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2005
Much better than the traditional green bean casserole. I made this both at the holidays and when my family was in town visiting and everyone that has tried it loves it. I also thought that the beans were a little crunchy for my taste but my family wouldn't change it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Tamaralw
Rating: 3 stars
12/16/2003
I think I would have rather used canned green beans the frozen ones were just a little too crunchy for my taste. Read More
Helpful
(9)
erica
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2010
i made this for a christmas dinner and it was delicious but i didn't put the stuffing mix on top instead I just topped it with the french fried onions everyone loved it. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022