Green Bean Casserole IV

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a dish without the "cream of" soup and this was absolutely delicious! Everyone raved! I did replace the canned beans for fresh(steam for 5 minutes first, to soften before adding to recipe) I also replaced the onion with mushrooms because I wanted to put french fried onions on top, so it would be more like a traditional Thanksgiving dish. This recipe will definitely be part of our holiday tradition. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars This was the first time i was making it. Even my guy loved it .Few changes though.I skipped on the sugar & sour cream.I used parmesan cheese & I saute'd garlic also. Helpful (27)

Rating: 2 stars I opted to try a variation on the tried and true green bean casserole printed on the Durkee fried onion canister. Nobody ate these. Too much stuffing needed more flavor. I guess I'm used to the old cream of mushroom soup. Oh well I tried... Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe to bring to my sister's house for Christmas dinner this week. Everyone loved it and asked me to make it again for next year. I changed a couple of things: I decreased the sugar by half and also decreased the onion by about a third. I added some ground black pepper a little garlic and I used Stove Top stuffing instead of homemade. I might try homemade stuffing next year. I used frozen green beans that I thawed and drained. I didn't find them to be too crunchy at all but I hate canned vegetables so maybe that's why. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars I am so thankful for a great green bean casserole recipe without the dreaded cream of mushroom soup! Thought this was great! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars My family really disliked the traditional green bean casserole recipe so I tried this recipe last year as an alternative. They loved this version and it was the only item that there weren't any leftovers for. This year I am doubling the recipe to make sure we get leftovers.:) Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Much better than the traditional green bean casserole. I made this both at the holidays and when my family was in town visiting and everyone that has tried it loves it. I also thought that the beans were a little crunchy for my taste but my family wouldn't change it. Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars I think I would have rather used canned green beans the frozen ones were just a little too crunchy for my taste. Helpful (9)