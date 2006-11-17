Best Sausage Stuffing

I used this recipe as the foundation for my stuffing and true to the original posters word, even with small changes, this is a fool proof, knock it out of the park recipe! Honestly, my other half said "Best stuffing I have EVER had in my life!" and I agree! I used a spicy breakfast sausage and added in chopped dried cranberries and also sautéed a little chopped tart & sweet apple with the onion & celery also because I like a very moist dressing, I used a little chicken broth to moisten it even more but, other than that I pretty much followed this recipe. I know this is my stuffing recipe from now on! Thank you for the fantastic recipe and the secret tip that you don't have to be so rigid and precise for this to be the most delicious stuffing / dressing you have ever had!