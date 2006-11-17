Best Sausage Stuffing

109 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 28
  • 3 2
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

This is the best sausage stuffing! It has lots of flavor and is nice and moist. Use it to stuff your Thanksgiving turkey or bake it in a greased casserole dish in the oven. I quadruple this recipe and make the extra in my electric roaster, that's how much everyone loves it. This recipe is very adaptable, you can change it around any way you like and it will still be delicious! This recipe makes enough to stuff a 12-pound turkey.

By MOMMY5

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and stir sausage in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove sausage from the skillet with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

    Advertisement

  • Pour pan drippings into a liquid measure. Add as much melted margarine as needed to measure 1 cup; pour back into the skillet and place over medium heat.

  • Add celery and onion to the skillet; cook and stir until onion is tender but not browned, about 10 minutes. Add 1/3 of the bread cubes and stir to moisten.

  • Transfer bread and onion mixture to a large bowl. Add sausage, remaining bread cubes, poultry seasoning, and pepper; stir until well combined, using caution as it will be hot.

  • Bake as desired.

To Bake:

Place stuffing in the cavity of your turkey and cook according to the recipe you're following. Or, bake in a greased casserole dish in an oven preheated to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 27mg; sodium 512.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/16/2022