This is the best sausage stuffing! It has lots of flavor and is nice and moist. Use it to stuff your Thanksgiving turkey or bake it in a greased casserole dish in the oven. I quadruple this recipe and make the extra in my electric roaster, that's how much everyone loves it. This recipe is very adaptable, you can change it around any way you like and it will still be delicious! This recipe makes enough to stuff a 12-pound turkey.
Directions
To Bake:
Place stuffing in the cavity of your turkey and cook according to the recipe you're following. Or, bake in a greased casserole dish in an oven preheated to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 27mg; sodium 512.3mg. Full Nutrition
This is similar to my mother's traditional recipe,with a few critical ommissions. I am not good with measurements... do it by taste... so a good handful of chopped fresh parsley and a cup or so of chopped walnuts really complement. Also, I use sage sausage, and rather than poultry seasoning, (we already have the parsley)plenty sage, rosemary and thyme (la la la). I stuff it into the turkey (bah humbug to non-stuffer panic)and always make extra, bake in a covered casserole. When you unstuff the turkey, you can mix some of that wetter stuffing in with the dryer baked batch. We all fight over it, later adding it cold with real cranberry sauce to turkey sandwiches w/salt,pepper,mayo. mmmmmmmm
I cut this recipe in half. I added in fresh minced garlic and I used butter instead of stuffing. I also threw in some fresh minced carrots. This needed a little more moisture, I added in a little chicken broth (I didn't measure, I just added until it looked right). This was a nice basic stuffing. I served this with Sherry Apple Pork Chops, drizzling the "sauce" over the stuffing. It went really well together.
Fantastic! Simple recipe but it packs a lot of flavor. This was a big hit with my family.
I used this recipe for Thanksgiving dinner. I made a single batch for stuffing the turkey and a double batch in a roaster. My family loves stuffing. The batch from the turkey was edible, but the roaster batch was terrible. There is way too much poultry seasoning. We could not even eat it. I ended up tossing it in the garbage. Last time I try a recipe for the first time on a holiday. Stupid me!!!!
This recipe is so fast and easy. I tried this for Xmas 2001 dinner and the whole family raved over it. So I made it for Thanksgiving and again the guests absolutely loved it. Even the vegetarians who dug into it before I could tell them there was sausage in it loved it! LOL after I told them they still ate it. Highly recommend this recipe.
Wonderful recipe! Something similar to the one my grandmother used to make years ago. I did however cut my poultry seasoning down to my family's liking. Very tasteful and they enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing with us. :)
A very rich stuffing. I made it with a few changes ~~~ 4 more cups of bread and about 2 cups of chicken stock. I also used salt free butter. Baked for 30 minutes at 350 and it came out very nice. My small family really enjoyed it. Next time I may try half the butter. Thanks for sharing.
Very simple to prepare and very tasty. In my family, this is considered "traditional" stuffing. Thanks for sharing. If you are worried about the lack of cooking instructions, remember, stuffing does not have any "raw" ingredients - everything is precooked. You are really just warming and browning it. Some people like their stuffing crispy and some like it soft and moist - either way, just keep an eye on it and take it out when it is right for you. (The nice thing is that you can usually pop it in the oven in between other dishes.)
I made this at Thanksgiving for a friend from up north. Being from the south I usually make cornbread dressing, but my friend asked for bread dressing. I came across this recipe and decided to give it a try. The dressing was a hit at dinner. The sausage and butter makes this dish rich and flavorful. I used a loaf of day old bread from the bread store. Just cut the bread into chunks and follow the recipe. Simple and Delicious!! (I only gave four stars because, after all, I am southern and partial to cornbread dressing).
Made this recipe for the first time tonight, made a couple of changes. First I made a homemade Turkey sausage from a recipe on this site and since I wasn't cooking it in the turkey I added a can of chicken broth (14.5 oz) to help moisten it up a bit. It came out a bit salty but I attribute that to the broth brand so I might not add salt to the next batch I make, but I will definitely make this again!! Oh and I also baked it per another suggestion at 350 degrees covered for 1 hour then another 25 minutes uncovered to crisp and brown up the top a bit.
This will be my 4th year making this stuffing for Thanksgiving. I like to use Sage sausage and white bread for the bread cubes. My mother tried to use dried bread cubes once and it wasn't the same at all. Stick to the recipe and it will be a hit!
I am giving this five stars as it is very close to the stuffing I make for my family. The only changes I make is to add mild Italian sausage (casings removed) and I use the drippings from the sausage, no additional butter (or very little). I like to dry out my bread cubes as well. Then I also add sage, parsley, and thyme as well as the poultry seasoning. I add to taste and have never measured it. When you put any additional stuffing into a casserole dish, place the neck of the turkey on top and then cover with foil. This will keep your stuffing moist and then you can mix that with the stuffing from the turkey. Yum, yum, yum - we love it!
Sigh. Way, way, way too salty as made. Not enough moisture, had to add chicken stock in order to get it to proper consistency. I don't think all of the poultry seasoning is needed, whether you stuff your bird or not (I did). Sausage made it a little too greasy for my liking, as well. Will stick with my old recipe, sorry.
Yummy! I had to use regular ground sausage (The kind you use for lasagna) instead of breakfast sausage and it still came out great! I gave it 4 stars for lack of cooking instructions. But 30 min at 350F worked great! I also made my own bread cubes using whole wheat bread too and it still tasted great.
A huge hit! I used one loaf of french bread and had to add some extra chicken stock, but otherwise followed the recipe. Amazing!
Very good and easy. Would use this recipe with evening meals rather than for special occasions.
Made this last year and the entire family loved it -- including my father who never likes to stray from the traditions of old! Try it -- it's simple, tasty and excellent with the herb rubbed turkey with mushroom gravy!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a success. I used low fat sausages, and stuck to the recipe. This stuffing has great flavor, but I can only give this recipe four stars because of the lack of cooking time directions. I wasn't sure how long to cook it, so I just stuffed my bird.
This is the best stuffing recipe EVER! I have been making almost this exact stuffing for years and everyone says there is no better stuffing in the world. I have to double the recipe because it's so in-demand!
Was quite good. Rather than make it all sausage, I tried 1/2 the sausage and added 1/2 lb of cooked, crumbled bacon. It probably made it a little saltier, but still good. I also added some of the stuffing the the turkey soup I made the next day and it added a nice flavour to it.
I've used this recipe for years. My family and friends LOVE it every year. When used as a dressing (not stuffed into a bird) a broth is needed to keep moist. I like Vegetable broth, myself. I also really like using whole wheat bread. It adds a depth of flavor that I enjoy. I put the oven on 400 and stir and add broth if needed every 10 minutes until it's where I want it. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Yay Thanksgiving!
Served it at Thanksgiving, and it was a huge hit. My sister dislikes stuffing but tried it to be polite. A new convert to stuffing! Technically we made it as a dressing, since we didn't stuff it in the turkey to cook it, but it was moist and totally delicious. We used a high quality farm loaf (Zingermann's cut into bigger chunks) rather than buy prepared stuffing bread, so it added a delightful flavor on it's own. The only downside is that it won't last very long--it's always the first casualty in the leftovers consumption contest.
Substitute the margarine for butter, use fresh herbs such as thyme, sage and rosemary along with the poultry spice, and add some turkey or chicken stock for more moisture. Season with salt and pepper. Love the fact that there is sausage in this recipe.
I use 12 grain bread for a little nutty flavour and some added texture, some cubed apple and two beaten eggs just before stuffing the turkey. Delicious every time!
I've made this recipe the past three Thanksgivings and won a cook off with it. I follow the directions for the recipe, but I add chicken stock and garlic. I add chicken stock a little at a time, mixing it in with my hands, until it feels moist. It usually takes about 32oz of stock. I back it at 350 degrees for about an hour or until the top is browned. I use french bread or cheap white sandwich bread.
I followed the instructions EXACTLY as listed and this dish was destroyed at Thanksgiving Dinner! Grown-ups that don't do stuffing and finicky kids alike ate this without taking a breath. I will make this for more than the holidays and do a once per month family dinner with this dish. Thanks so much!
I always mess the stuffing up, so this year I headed here and got this recipe, Boy and I glad I did. I loved it, was really easy and my family loved it!! This will become our family stuffing too!
Not too shabby as a base recipe. I think I'd add the browned pork sausage & the seasonings to the onion/celery mix prior to adding the bread in order to make sure the seasonings & pork are well-incorporated. Believe it or not, if you mince the turkey liver, add it to the pork sausage & cook it til no longer pink,it gives a subtle enhancement to the flavor. I agree about adding either chicken or turkey stock to it, but as I get older, my tolerance for salt goes down, so i use the low-sodium stock.
I used this recipe as the foundation for my stuffing and true to the original posters word, even with small changes, this is a fool proof, knock it out of the park recipe! Honestly, my other half said "Best stuffing I have EVER had in my life!" and I agree! I used a spicy breakfast sausage and added in chopped dried cranberries and also sautéed a little chopped tart & sweet apple with the onion & celery also because I like a very moist dressing, I used a little chicken broth to moisten it even more but, other than that I pretty much followed this recipe. I know this is my stuffing recipe from now on! Thank you for the fantastic recipe and the secret tip that you don't have to be so rigid and precise for this to be the most delicious stuffing / dressing you have ever had!
I did my turkey on the bbq rotisserie, so was looking for a stuffing to cook outside the bird. This one was pretty straight-forward and simple. I added chicken broth to make sure it stayed moist. Very easy and tasty dish.
I needed to find a lower carb dressing/stuffing this year for my dad who happens to be diabetic. While this isn't officially "low-carb," it really is lower in carbs & is quite yummy! It's a new favorite at our house - we had it at Thanksgiving & Christmas.
This is a good basic stuffing. Others mentioned adding ingredients. I peel a large Granny Smith apple and cut it into slices then halve those. I add a tablespoon of butter to a frying pan and then add the apple and sprinkle with a little cinnamon and about a tablespoon of brown sugar. When the apple just starts to soften I add it to the stuffing mix. It gives the stuffing a great flavor!
This was great. I baked this in a 9x13 pan at 350 for 35 minutes and added a cup of chicken broth before baking. I also might take the seasoning up another teaspoon. I staled the bread (15 slices) because I like a crunch in my stuffing.
Using fresh cranberries made it a little tart so next time I'll use the cranberries out of the bag dried make it a little sweeter other than that I added one cube of butter to make it a little more moist it was wonderful
This recipe was utter bliss. Some things I did, the pepper and poultry seasoning measurements here are not nearly enough. I also used double the sausage. Next, once I put the sautéed mix in the bowl I seasoned, I added a layer of bread, seasoned again, a layer of sausage, and started over. With the layers In place is easy to mix it all together. I baked at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes.
I haven't tasted it yet but it makes a lot more stuffing than for a 12 lb bird. I have a 15 lb bird and could barely get it all in. They say not to over-stuff a bird but I wanted to get all the goody-goodness! Update: I got rave reviews about this stuffing so I decided to make again for Easter 2016. I put in around 10 cups of bread and 12 sausages. I didn't put in onions because of a family member having allergies and I used some chicken stock to make it stick together. There was too much stuffing for a 19 pound bird. Had to make the rest in a casserole. Delicious. I think I would of needed more!
This was excellent! I made it for Thanksgiving and after reading the reviews I adjusted the poultry seasoning down to 1.5 t since I wasn't stuffing the bird. I added sage, rosemary, and thyme and some chicken broth before roasting. Delicious! Everyone loved it :)
This is really good! I used impossible sausage removed from the casing, vegan butter, and gluten-free bread and it's literally the best stuffing I have ever made. Per other reviewers, I used about 2 cups of vegetable stock to moisten it up. I also added 3/4 cup raisins to add a little sweetness. Thanks!
This stuffing was really good. Even the non-stuffing eaters ate it. Reading through the comments ahead of time REALLY helped. I made it as a side dish and did not use it to stuff the bird. I cut the butter down to 1/4 and the poultry seasoning to 1 teaspoon. I also used a 16 oz bag of herb flavored stuffing bread crumbs ( I forgot to add the bread to my shopping list). Used 1 carton of chicken stock as many had recommended and I baked it in the oven at 350 for 40 minutes. It was moist and delicious.
This stuffing was awesome! The only change I made was to also add a pan of crumbled cornbread to the mixture since I had cornbread on hand and didn't want to waste it. This stuffing has become my new Thanksgiving tradition. Thank you for the recipe.
I added a grated apple for alittle sweetness to counter the spice in the sausage. In stead of milk or water, I always add chicken broth. I also always toast the bread in the toaster, then butter it, then cube it. I also omit the butter...I boil the celery in alittle broth. Bake it at 350, covered, for an hour. Sometimes, I add cooked chicken...delish.
When I planned on making this for Thanksgiving I didn’t realize it was for stuffing the turkey. So I read the reviews, made the following adjustments to the recipe, and it turned out great! Only 1tspn of poultry seasoning instead of 3, only 1/2 c of butter instead of 3/4c, and I added 1.75c of chicken stock to the mixture at the end of the recipe when all of the ingredients are mixed together. I baked it, covered, for 1 hr, then uncovered for 20 min. It was delicious!
Good recipe. I double the recipe but triple the sausage. If cooking outside the turkey, I only use 2/3 or the original poultry seasoning and add 2 cups of broth. Cook for an hour covered and then pull cover off to toast it up a bit.
definitely the most popular dish on the pre-thanksgiving table. easy to make. broke up the butcher shop breakfast sausage in big chunks (1/2" or bigger) and added extra bread, celery, onions and butter to make a bigger batch. delish!
I used 1 and 3/4 packages of Pepperidge Farm cornbread stuffing mix and doubled suggested ingredients. I also added 64 oz. of packaged turkey broth, I topped with butter for the last 10 minutes of baking to create a beautiful browned top. It was a huge hit with everyone!
Great stuffing in my Christmas turkey, and side dish as well!
This recipe was good, but we used dry bread crumbs instead of soft cut bread. This caused it to be a bit dry so we added 2/3 cup of chicken broth and an extra 1/4 cup melted butter. This caused the stuffing to be very buttery. Next time I will use 2/3 cup + 1/4 cup chicken broth and the correct amount of butter. Also, 3 tsp of chicken broth is a bit heavy handed for this recipe. Cut it down a bit. All in all, this is a tasty stuffing. We liked it.
This is my kind of recipe - I like that I can alter and tweak to my personal taste. Used bread cubes of home-made breads (white, flax, multigrain), Johnsonville brats, added chopped pecans, chopped apple, minced organic garlic and home-grown herbs (sage, parsley, sweet marjoram), and butter not marge. Next time will use previous reviewer's idea of chopped dried cranberries. Yum! A big hit!
