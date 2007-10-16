Apple Pecan Cornbread Dressing
Savory, yet sweet, this cornbread dressing will satisfy anyone's appetite. Two teaspoons of dried parsley flakes can be substituted for fresh parsley.
Ah...Comfort food. This made my stove top hating friend's jaw hit the floor when I told her that there was stove top in there! To free up the oven while I cooked the turkey and put the stuffing in the crockpot on high a few hours ahead of time. I stirred once every hour. To offset the sweetness that previous reviewers complained of, I only added one cup of apple juice and one cup of chickeb broth which gave it a slightly sweet flavor which really complemented the apples. Did I mention that this was the first time I ever made homemade stuffing and it was REALLY easy?!!Read More
This was really good. I stuffed chicken with it. I cut the liquid a little, it would have been too runny otherwise.
This is the absolute most wonderful stuffing I have ever consumed! I stumbled upon it a few years ago when looking for a vegetarian stuffing and ever since I insist on bringing the stuffing to every Thanksgiving dinner I attend (and I can eat meat now)! People love it! Even my must-eat-meat-or-it's-no-good family! I don't even tell them it's vegetarian! Even though we all eat meat, I still make this stuffing because it is THAT good. If you are looking for vegetarian make sure you read the box on the stuffing you add to see it doesn't have dried chicken broth in it. Or substitute similar herbs or veggie bouillon (must include sage!) and stale bread cut into tiny cubes. But if you are a meat eater, trust me... this recipe is worth trying!!! You'll be convinced.
Delicious stuffing - made a big hit! I used store-made cornbread (14 0z.) and less butter (1 stick). I baked it till top was crispy.
We've been making this for years! My mom got this from the Houston Chronicle. Here are a few differences in our recipe [my notes are in braces]: 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, ginger OR poultry seasoning [I like poultry seasoning best] 1 cup *sliced* celery 1/2 pound bulk sausage, sauteed (optional) 2 cups chopped apples (about three) 2 cups apple juice OR half apple juice, half turkey stock The prep steps are the same. If you use the sausage, omit the butter. Saute the sausage, then add the vegetables. The dressing can be stuffed lightly into body and neck cavities of turkey. Makes enough for an 18-pound turkey. My hints and preferences are... I make my cornbread into muffins. They bake more quickly. I make them the day before. Day-old is good! My cornbread recipe does not call for much sugar (1/4 cup to 1 cup flour and 1 cup cornmeal). You want a savory cornbread, not sweet. I have not used the sausage in years, but this recipe is good either way. I have cut the butter down and substituted oil for part of it. 3/4 cup butter is 12 tablespoons! I think 6 tablespoons butter and 4 of vegetable oil work well. I up the poultry seasoning to 1 teaspoon. I have left the eggs out or reduced them, but I prefer it with the eggs. If you leave them out, make sure you have enough liquid so it won't be dry. I usually use half apple juice, half turkey stock (or chicken stock). I have increased pecans to one cup. Enjoy!
The entire table agreed this was the best dressing we'd ever had! For the first time in my life, there was no leftover dressing at the end of the day. I substituted 1 cup raisins for the celery (I had two celery haters at the table -- the raisins tasted great with the apples, I definitely recommend this even if you're using celery too) and used only 1 1/2 cups apple juice.
This stuffing was great!!!! I don't usually like stuffing, but the cornbread and apples (we used Fujis) were a perfect combination. All 13 people at Thanksgiving dinner agreed! Thanks for the great recipe:)
I was very proud of myself when my husband (the stuffing connoisseur) gave this recipe his highest praises. It's moist and savory, and every other bite or so you'll get a wonderful sweet apple surprise. Very interesting in taste and texture - this one will show up on my table for many Thanksgivings to come.
I am pregnant and have an aversion to sausage, so this recipe was great for me in terms of preparation. I used Granny Smith apples which were a little tart. Next time I will use a Cortland or a milder flavored apple, but all of my holiday guests enjoyed the dressing!
We didn't have any apple juice, so added broth, but it was still outstanding.
My husband and I had our entire family over for “our first” thanksgiving dinner. This recipe was great, however I added mushrooms to it. I received so many complements! Everyone loved it!!
This was an excellent recipe and I wouldn't change a thing. I also added some more bacon, apples and sweet sausage. Since my husband doesn't like nuts, instead of mixing them in, I put them on top of half the dish. Don't know why I never thought of that before!
Really good. This dish has become a staple at Thanksgiving and Christmas. My whole family enjoys it. The ginger adds a really nice taste. Just a suggestion make sure the dressing is moist before you bake it. I combined the butter, apple juice, and egg whites and added it all in at once.
This recipe is wonderful. I am not a dressing fan, but I really enjoyed this dish. I baked it in a 9x13 and it came out moist but not mushy. It makes a lot so I think next time I will bake it in 2 9x9's and freeze one.
It was good but needs more spices. I followed the directions exactly and think it is missing something. Makes enough for an army.
This was pretty darn good - a great alternative to regular stuffing. I had a great recipe for my own cornbread, so I think that helped keep it moist, that and the apple juice was good, not as sweet as I thought it would be. The only change I would make, is sprinkling the pecans ontop - we couldn't really taste them mixed together with everything else. Five stars!
This was a big hit for Thanksgiving even though I cut the apple pieces too small and overcooked them. You couldn't even tell there were apples in it. Oh, well, it was still delicious!
We liked this a lot although it's a nuisance to prepare since the cornbread has to be made before getting down to the recipe. Also, I added some fresh cranberries and the dressing turned out very well.
just made it for the 1st time and the Family LOVED IT!
I made this stuffing per the recipe. It was hands down the best stuffing I have ever eaten. My husband said it was the best he has ever had as well. He asked me where I kept the Stove Top......I looked at him confused and he said he's throwing it all away....he wants this dressing/stuffing from now on. Addition to earlier review re: sweetness.......I have made this recipe 3 times now. The first time the flavor was perfect. The second time the dressing was too sweet...much sweeter than the first time and I didn't care for it (stunk too because I had guests that time). The third time (made it yesterday for Father's Day) the flavor was perfect again. The first and third time I used the apple juice you buy in the container....the second time I forgot to buy it and used the kid's apple juice drink boxes....so......if you use juice drink boxes the stuffing may be too sweet....didn't think it would make a difference...but there you have it. Also, I use Gala apples and it's YUMMY!!!!
This was a great recipe but a little on the sweet side for my taste. I cut the juice in half and subbed chicken broth. I loved the pecans and the apple. I might try a spicy sausage to make it a little more savory. Overall an excellent recipe.
Excellent! Best stuffing I have ever had!
I was looking for a cornbread dressing like my grandma's and decided to try this. I've never used apples in dressing before and now I want to put them in everything! I didn't use the packaged stuffing mix I used either pilsbury biscuits or some plain bread.
Everyone loved this at my family's Thanksgiving lunch yesterday! Wouldn't change a thing on this recipe.
This stuffing was fantastic! It was very easy to make and everyone loved it! I used Braeburn apples which have a mild tartness to them and it turned out delicious.
Fabulous!! I didn't get rave reviews on this dressing as we had SO MUCH good food, but seeing as that I prepared most of it and was especially excited to try this recipe I have to say it came out perfect. I love the sweetness and the pecans give it such a nice crunch. I changed the preperation method just a bit to suit my taste: I added the apple juice and chopped apples to the pan of butter, onion, and celery after they where done cooking and I just heated through. In addition to adding the apples, I threw in 3/4 cup of dried cranberries. I couldn't find "herb seasoned dry bread stuffing mix" so I just used poultry seasoning to taste. YUM! This will be a staple in my house from now on.
I printed out this recipe for Thanksgiving 1999. Every year I have cooked for the holidays, I have made this dressing, so I'm at least a 10 time user. Super easy, super moist, and a hit every single time. Just follow the recipe like it is written. Jiffy in a box works great for the cornbread since it is not sweet cornbread. Over the years, I have found that I end up wanting to make a little larger batch for leftovers, so I just use a little more of all of the ingredients. Use the apple juice (increase amount a little) to figure out how moist or not you want the dressing. This truly is a "no fail" recipe. Don't over-toss the ingredients to where you make mush. Thanks to the initial contributor for such an incredible recipe. (It freezes just fine for future leftovers).
This recipe was amazing and a huge hit at my thanksgiving table! Delicious! Thank you so much!
I have been making this stuffing every Thanksgiving for the last four years. I have family on the Gluten Free diet, so I make a GF version using GF corn bread, GF white bread, and adding the seasonings typically in stuffing mix: sage, thyme, rosemary, tarragon, and extra fresh parsley. (Or you can use Herbes de Provence.) This is my favorite part of the Thanksgiving shananigans!! Thanks for the recipe!
All I can say is YUM!
Stuffing I would actually eat. Never thought to make it with apples.
I have made this recipe several years in a row now, and it is always a favorite. My husband can't eat pecans, and it is just as tasty without the nuts. Regular dressing tastes boring after eating this because it does have a sweetness to it. I use Marie Callenders corn bread mix for extra sweetness.
I can't prepare a Thanksgiving meal without this recipe. My first attempt yielded a dressing that was a little too sweet. I tweeked it by using sparkling apple cider instead of apple juice. I also switched to a tart apple, rather than a sweet variety. That made it perfect! Use a very moist, honey cornbread. A bland, dry one won't do. Double the recipe because your guests will take some home with them.
This is SO delicious and easy to make! I think it's perfect as is, needs no modifications. I've made this for holiday gatherings for the past 3 years, and every year I have to double what I make because everybody raids the leftovers. They love it. I'm getting ready to make it again right now at a friend's request. Definitely a keeper
This was excellent! I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I don't normally care much for stuffing, but I love cornbread and I loved the flavor of this recipe. I used 1 cup apple juice and one cup water because I was afraid it may be too sweet with all apple juice. I will definitely use this recipe again.
I think I will stick to making cornbread dressing the way my mom taught me. This was a nice experiment but it was just too sweet for our family's taste. We all missed our traditional family dressing. I wish I could share the recipe, but we don't actually use one. We just mix and season "to taste." I served this dressing to over 20 people (half children) and they all prefer a less sweeter dressing except for my one year old grandson. He loved it and even ate more for lunch the next day. Considering all the good reviews this recipe has received, I am just assuming that if you like sweeter dressing, this might be a hit at your home. It just wasn't at mine. So, I can't honestly give it a high rating.
This was very good, I just made it for thanksgiving and I wanted to just sit and eat nothing but stuffing! Instead of using a package of stuffing I used 4 cups of seasoned small crutons and it worked out great. I added a cup of chopped bell peppers and instead of 2 cups of apple juice I used 1 cup of apple juice and one cup of chicken stock. I also didn't add the eggs (I forgot to actually) but it still tasted amazing and the eggs weren't missed at all!
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was very tasty. It was a little crumbly, so I might add an egg or some apple juice. If you are serving gravy (I did not) then the consistency is fine. Also, I didn't notice much of an apple or sweet taste. It was a simple recipes to prepare. I would make this again when there are vegetarians for dinner, but I still prefer a cornbread dressing with sausage !
I was not terribly inpressed with this stuffing, however, the rest of the family enjoyed it. I replaced the juice with broth as suggested by other reviewers. I thought it was too dry.
What a fantastic recipe! Everyone loved it for Thanksgiving last year, will be making it again this year. I used large gala apples and Martha White sweet yellow cornbread mix (8x8 pan) & few extra pecans- comes out delicious!!
This was a fabulous recipe. The flavors blended perfectly, the texture was wonderful, and it was extremely easy to prepare. I even substituted the pecans for walnuts, only used a small amount of parsley, and added some dried cranberries, but it still tasted wonderful. It seems like a very flexible recipe that can be fun to tinker with. Highly recommended.
Made this for my first Thanksgiving. Everybody loved it! Even those who were used to eating "traditional" stuffing and never had tried dressing with apples in it. I loved it!
Even my friend who hates stuffing loved this recipe. I used hard cider instead of juice, and I added a pound of spicy sausage (browned and crumbled before adding). Excellent!
This was the best stuffing that i have ever had, and it was a huge hit at our thanksgiving party... it cfreated quit a bit of stuffing envy from the meat eaters
This is my new favorite stuffing for Thanksgiving. I really liked this recipe.
I loved this dressing and so did my sister-in -law so we give it a 5! But others liked my regular dressing better. This may be better with a pork roast than with turkey.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a big hit. We also served a sage and sausage stuffing so this was a nice sweet accompaniment/alternative. I used Granny Smith apples by mistake. Although other people liked it with the Granny Smiths, I would use a different type of apple next time. I felt that it took a bit too long for the apples to soften.
Made this for the first time and came out fabulous!!!!....the hint of fresh baked apple and pecan were such a treat!....and cornbread yummm yumm yum
If you follow this recipe (and use unsweetened apple juice) you will have a great stuffing. Made corn bread, mixed it with all spices, nuts, stuffing mix and put it in a big ziploc bag the night before Thanksgiving. The next morning I mixed the wet ingredients and baked a few hours later. Printed out 10 copies of recipe for my guests. Thanks for the recipe!
Made for Thanksgiving dinner. Great!
I made this recipe exactly as it written for a dinner party last week. Everyone loved it! No one thought it was too sweet as others have suggested. Just trust the recipe and go. You will never make standard dressing again!
This was delicious. I made it for Christmas dinner using the ingredients as shown. I cooked it about half way on Christmas Eve, refrigerated it and completed the process when I heated it up for Christmas dinner. It got rave reviews from my picky family.
This was fantastic! I doubled this to take for a work function, and everyone there was begging for the recipe! I may change our traditional family stuffing and make this our new tradition!
This is so delicious! I made this at Thanksgiving last year and my family insisted I bring it again at Christmas and at Thanksgiving this year again! I followed the suggestion of a review below and reduced the apple juice to one cup and added one cup of chicken broth so it wasn't quite so sweet. Delicious! And easy too!
This was so wonderful I could have made it a meal.
I thought this dressing was absolutely delicious. However, I gave it 4 stars because my husband did not care for it. He said the herb-seasoned dry bread stuffing mix was too overpowering. I personally thought it was great. I did add some chicken broth to make it moister.
This was awesome at Thanksgiving. I used one extra cup of Apple Juice because I cooked the cornbread a little too long. It turned out great! This will become a Thanksgiving staple for me!
Ok, I'm giving this a 4 because it's a little sweet for my tastes. I think I would prefer a traditional dressing with the apples added to it. I think the apple juice too sweet. I will try it again with stock instead of juice.
Very good. Will be making this again.
This is so yummy. Served for Thanksgiving twice. I used a pan of cornbread from my grocer's bakery one year, a box of Jiffy the other time- both were great. First time I followed recipe as is. Super delicious! Second time did only 1 cup apple juice and one cup veg broth. Delish! Used gala apples.
Have made this twice so far and both times it turned out great! I prepare it as written with no changes. Kids love it! Love the slight sweetness factor!
This is a very delightful dressing but for my taste it needs a little more spice/salt. Next time I will add a little more salt to enhance the flavors and possibly more fresh parsley from my garden. I will make this dressing again. Thanks for the recipe.
I loved this! I am hosting Thanksgiving and am looking for new dishes. I used 1/2 broth and half fresh apple sauce (forgot to get juice). I found the amount of moisture perfect. Unfortunately, my DH is ridiculously picky, and could barely force it down. Oh well, back to the drawing board! I am still giving it 5 stars!
I have never been able to make wonderful, moist dressing until now. This was excellent. Nearly the entire dish of dressing was eaten and people kept raving about the flavor. During the mixing, before adding the eggs, I tasted to see if the apple juice made it too sweet, and ended up adding in some chicken broth, also, but other than that, the recipe was made as stated. Wonderful texture and flavor, and the smell while it was cooking (three hours in the crock pot on high) was out of this world.
Made this for Thanksgiving, My fa,ily and friends all said it was a keeper for sure.
This was the first time I have ever made stuffing and it was super easy. I added vegetable broth with the apple juice to make sure it wasn't dry and it turned out perfect. Even my meat lovers at the table had rave reviews. A GREAT vegetarian option for the holidays.
I made this for Thanksgiving and was pleasantly surprised at the results. I left out the onion due to my personal taste and it was still a hit. I craved it for days after the holidays and will surely make again next Thanksgiving!
Maybe it is just me, but StoveTop still rules -and is much easier.
Good, nice flavor, just too different for me. Had to make it for nonmeat eaters on Turkey Day. It was tastie.
This is my new favorite dressing! I used a 15 oz pre-made cornbread from my local grocery store bakery and since I didn't have an 8 oz bag of stuffing I used a little more than half of my 14 oz bag (approx 5 cups). I also doubled the pecans (I love them!) I used chicken broth instead of apple juice because I chickened out and thought it might be too sweet and it turned out really good. I think next time I'll try 1/2 and 1/2. I'm going to make this again and try adding some sausage! MMMM!
This was not very good. It tasted very acidic and bitter. It was the only thing we had leftover from Thanksgiving. We won't make again.
This is sooo good! Perfect for leftover cornbread!
This really didn't come out well for me. It was super dry for some reason. Maybe I need to add more juice to it.
This was very good and not too sweet like others had mentioned. There is a nice balance between the cornbread and regular stuffing mix. Other fruit I added were cranberries and dried apricots. I cooked mine for almost an hour which made it a little dry...I won't overcook it next time.
My dad and I had a competition. Would it be my stuffing recipe or his? I WON WITH THIS ONE! My entire family loved it, even the younger kids. They really enjoyed the apples and walnuts. I did substitute pecans for walnuts, but I don't think it really made a big difference. It was fantastic. I forgot to add it to my recipe box so I had to hunt it down today for Christmas. We all thought it was a hit. Thanks!
Best stuffing ever. My family begs me to make this - my sister even threatened to boycott Thanksgiving if I didn't make it! Another year they told me it was ok if I couldn't come, but could I please drop the stuffing off anyway? :) I put pecans on only half, as some people don't care for them, and it's great either way. AWESOME recipe!
I made this last year for Thanksgiving and will definitley be making it again this year. The only change I made was using day-old bread cubes and a little poultry seasoning instead of the packaged stuff. The flavor is just what I was looking for and I love the cohesiveness of the finished product...almost like a spoon bread.
I made this dressing for Thanksgiving & it was a big hit! Very nice flavor. I saved time by making the cornbread a couple days ahead & cutting up onion & celery the day before. It was a breeze to finish up on Thanksgiving morning.
I loved this recipe. No changes.
This looked like a delicious recipe I had tried years ago and lost, but it was very dry and didn't have enough onion for our tastes.
I had never liked cornbread until I had this last year at Thanksgiving. The ingredients might seem really odd, but it is one AMAZING stuffing. I could eat this stuff plain without all the other stuff you normally eat for the holidays. Its that good.
This recipe was a hit! I was a bit worried that it wasn't tasty enough so I added a bit more salt. Also, instead of 2 cups of apple juice I used 1 cup water, 1 cup apple juice & pay for quality apples!
I would have rated it higher, but my expectations were pretty high and it didn't quite live up to those. It's a nice dish with a unique taste, but it's not so much better than boxed stuffing that I would go to the trouble of making it very often.
I made this recipe last Thanksgiving and this year's Thanksgiving and it was a hit. Everyone loved this dish. This dressing is so flavorful and tasty.
This recipe was fantastic! The different flavors went extremely well together! If you don't like sweet stuffing, try something else.
This was my first attempt at making dressing and it was FABULOUS - I have never liked stuffing before and I absolutely loved this, plus my family said it was the best they've ever had - will definitely make this part of our family tradition. I followed the recipe exactly (except used toasted bread and my own herbs instead of a mix) and I wish I had doubled it!!! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
I had never tried to make my own dressing before but this one sounded good and WAS IT EVER!!! What a great blend of flavors!
Delicious! I got a lot of compliments when I made this at our xmas eve party. It's moist and has a little sweet kick to it.
Delicious...only suggestion is to peel apple and use a Granny Smith apple and a tad bit more of apple juice.
This is a perfect dressing. Especially for the ones' who are vegetarian. A great mix of flavor and easy to make. A welcome addition to our family meals as well as a great dish for luncheons and pot-lucks !
The flavor is good, but mine came out really dry. Maybe it's the corn bread I used. Worth trying again.
A nice change from my traditional celery and onion stuffing. Per others suggestions I only used 1 cup of apple juice and then used 1 cup of chicken broth. I could see how 2 cups of the juice would make this extra sweet instead of slighly sweet. I used 3 fuji apples which was a good flavor choice.
great recipe--everyone loved it at my thanksgiving meal! i think i would prefer it with more pecans, but the recipe was fantastic.
This recipe was a huge hit yesterday at my Thanksgiving Dinner! I had several skeptical people going into the dinner and one asked for an extra serving! I only made one change and it was completely accidental. I forgot to add the eggs before putting it into the oven and there was no way to tell! Awesome dish! I will make it again next year.
This was pretty good. Still searching for the perfect stuffing/dressing, this wasn't it for me but still yummy. It made a lot!!
Great recipe! Used half apple juice and half turkey stock to cut the sweetness.
I make this every Thanksgiving and Christmas! Love it!
