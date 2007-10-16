Apple Pecan Cornbread Dressing

We've been making this for years! My mom got this from the Houston Chronicle. Here are a few differences in our recipe [my notes are in braces]: 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, ginger OR poultry seasoning [I like poultry seasoning best] 1 cup *sliced* celery 1/2 pound bulk sausage, sauteed (optional) 2 cups chopped apples (about three) 2 cups apple juice OR half apple juice, half turkey stock The prep steps are the same. If you use the sausage, omit the butter. Saute the sausage, then add the vegetables. The dressing can be stuffed lightly into body and neck cavities of turkey. Makes enough for an 18-pound turkey. My hints and preferences are... I make my cornbread into muffins. They bake more quickly. I make them the day before. Day-old is good! My cornbread recipe does not call for much sugar (1/4 cup to 1 cup flour and 1 cup cornmeal). You want a savory cornbread, not sweet. I have not used the sausage in years, but this recipe is good either way. I have cut the butter down and substituted oil for part of it. 3/4 cup butter is 12 tablespoons! I think 6 tablespoons butter and 4 of vegetable oil work well. I up the poultry seasoning to 1 teaspoon. I have left the eggs out or reduced them, but I prefer it with the eggs. If you leave them out, make sure you have enough liquid so it won't be dry. I usually use half apple juice, half turkey stock (or chicken stock). I have increased pecans to one cup. Enjoy!