Apple Pecan Cornbread Dressing

4.5
234 Ratings
  • 5 161
  • 4 51
  • 3 16
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

Savory, yet sweet, this cornbread dressing will satisfy anyone's appetite. Two teaspoons of dried parsley flakes can be substituted for fresh parsley.

Recipe by Earla Taylor

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
10 cups
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 3 quart casserole dish.

  • Melt the butter in a heavy saucepan, and saute the celery and onion for 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender.

  • In a large bowl, combine the cornbread, stuffing mix, parsley, ginger, and salt. Mix in the celery and onion mixture, chopped apple, chopped pecans, apple juice, and beaten eggs. Spoon dressing into prepared casserole dish.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until heated through, and lightly browned on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
600 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 67.6g; fat 31.9g; cholesterol 146.1mg; sodium 1244.1mg. Full Nutrition
