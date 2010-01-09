It Won't Last Cake

I had sifted my dry ingredients together and when i went to mix my wet ingredients, I looked at the ratio of sugar to flour and had to look twice. This seemed like too much sugar to flour. I only added 2 cups. I almost always replace applesauce for oil in banana bread/cake type recipes with great results so did that. After stirring it up, I could see there was no way I would be able to safely put this in a bundt pan without the overflow problems that others encountered. I baked in a 9x13 pan for 50 minutes and it was perfect. I did add a bit more pineapple drained. iced with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut. with those changes, it was good. I think I see where the overflow issue may come: the amt. of baking soda. Looking through similar recipes, most add less oil, 2 cups sugar and only 1 tsp. soda. The proportions of this are way off. probably the reason for the consistent comments of overflow(due to the amt. of soda), crunchy(due to the amt. of sugar and oil). I would search for similar recipe.