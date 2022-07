It Won't Last Cake

The first time I made this cake it turned out perfect. I took it to church for Birthday Celebration and it was a hit with everyine. I followed the recipe, didn't change a thing. No over flowing as some have said. I did think it was a little on the sweet side but not too bad, may reduce the sugar in future. The second time I made it something went a little wrong. It started to darken soon after it went in the oven and I had to take it out before the recommended time. About 1 hour is all that is needed. I will probably reduce the temperature next time also, 325 might be better than 350. Maybe it was just my oven. I will surely make this again! It is a wonderful stand alone cake, no frosting needed. I did not add the cherries and I think I might add a little extra pineapple next time. Great moist cake with an addictive flavor.