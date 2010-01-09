It Won't Last Cake

4.4
106 Ratings
  • 5 72
  • 4 20
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

This cake is very moist, and easy to make. All who have tried it thinks it's a hit. It reminds me of a banana cake with a touch of pineapple and cinnamon. Serves 24.

Recipe by Sherill

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
13 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -9 or 10 inch bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease and flour a 9 or 10 inch bundt pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix together oil, sugar, eggs, pineapples, bananas, pecans, flour, vanilla, soda, cinnamon, and salt. (Optional: adding I cup maraschino cherries to mixture makes a nice fruit cake.) Pour into prepared bundt pan.

  • Bake for about 1 1/2 hours at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
580 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 80.2g; fat 28g; cholesterol 39.9mg; sodium 362.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022