It Won't Last Cake
This cake is very moist, and easy to make. All who have tried it thinks it's a hit. It reminds me of a banana cake with a touch of pineapple and cinnamon. Serves 24.
This recipe is the best all round cake for every diet format, ease and speed of prepraration and it really tastes terrific! I substituted 1 cup of applesauce for one cup of the oil. It was an outstanding low fat cake this way.
I was really disappointed with this cake. The ingredient list sounded so yummy, but it overflowed out of the cake tin & it tasted WAY too oily. I think I'll stick to my old banana cake recipe & just add pineapple. Looks like the other readers have changed the recipe & then given it 5 stars which isn't very helpful for people like me who just make the recipe as it appears.
My husband loved this cake. I reduced the sugar to 2 cps. and cut the oil down to 3/4 cp., and the recipe turned out fine. I only had to bake it 70 min.
Very good even making it a little healthier! I used 1 cup of applesauce and 1/3 cup of oil. I used 2 cups Splenda and 1 cup sugar. I used about 1/2 cup pecans and 1/2 cup slivered almonds (what I had on hand). I did add a jar of drained maraschino cherries. My bananas were very ripe ones that I had frozen so it made for a very, very moist cake. Pleasantly surprised by this great homemade cake!
The whole family loves this recipe. I do cut back on the oil to 2/3 c. and on the sugar to 1 3/4 c. I use a 10 inch bundt pan with no overflow problems. I also bake it for 70 minutes (with about 60 minutes of that on the Convection Bake setting). I've made it with and without the optional cherries, but prefer the flavor without the cherries. It's easy, looks great, and tastes delicious!
This cake is EXCELLENT for any gathering. It is a Banana cake with a TWIST!!! It is so moist and delicious. I added another teaspoon of cinnamon and a cup of raisins - really a very good harvest cake!!!!
this cake is really good...made it in a 9x13 pan instead of bundt...took a little longer, but was pretty good...very very moist...
Deeeeelicious! My husband says it's the best cake he's ever had! Easy to make. I found the cooking time to be about 1 hr. for my oven, so check it often so you don't overcook it. I will definitely be serving this one for Thanksgiving this year!
This cake was yummy. I made a few variations: I reduced the oil to 2/3 cup and added an additional 2/3 cup of mashed bananas. I reduced the sugar to 2 cups, substituted 1 cup of chocolate chips for the pecans, added 1 Tblsp. of cocoa and ommitted the cherries. It turned out great. Also, I made a small loaf pan and advise people to pull it out sooner or it will burn on the bottom. Will definitely make again and will try with cherries next time.
The first time I made this cake it turned out perfect. I took it to church for Birthday Celebration and it was a hit with everyine. I followed the recipe, didn't change a thing. No over flowing as some have said. I did think it was a little on the sweet side but not too bad, may reduce the sugar in future. The second time I made it something went a little wrong. It started to darken soon after it went in the oven and I had to take it out before the recommended time. About 1 hour is all that is needed. I will probably reduce the temperature next time also, 325 might be better than 350. Maybe it was just my oven. I will surely make this again! It is a wonderful stand alone cake, no frosting needed. I did not add the cherries and I think I might add a little extra pineapple next time. Great moist cake with an addictive flavor.
YUM!!!! What a great cake.....Had it for a Thanksgiving Desert, served it warm with a dollop of fresh whipped cream.....Terrific!
This is getting 2 stars because the part I was able to salvage tasted good. The amount of oil is definitely off. I cut it back to 1 cup and wondered if I was going to have a mess on my hands. The answer to that was YES. It overflowed from the pans, never cooked in the middle and got crunchy on the top. (Although that crunchy part was pretty good.) If I had followed my instincts, I would have added more flour and a touch more baking soda OR used much less oil. I can't believe that the submitter of this recipe is using it as written and not having the same trouble.
Excellent everytime! I use 1 cup unsweetened applesauce and only 1/3 cup oil, and I substitute sweetened dried cranberries for the cherries.
I made this cake for the first time this Thaksgiving. Yes, it was a hit, but it was more like a bread than a cake. I like it in the mornings w/ butter on it. WOW! Also, the recipe yeilded more batter than I felt safe using in my 10" bundt pan. The first one I made overflowed everywhere and then fell in. NIGHTMARE! For the second try I used less batter and it came out nicely.
This is THE cake of the year for me-I have made over 15 of these this year. Everyone loves it and I love baking it!! I baked these in loaf pans and gave them out door to door on Christmas eve-I am making my final one of the year tonight for our party. I havn't had one bit of trouble from this cake as other's have with overflowing, but I did read the reviews and maybe headed that problem off. I don't even have to use the recipe anymore, I just know it by heart now. I hope others will try this recipe again-I use 1 cup of oil and two cups of sugar and I haven't tried the raisans but I think I will do that next--ONE OTHER TIP-THIS IS JUST PERSONAL PREFERENCE-THE BEST WAY TO EAT THIS IS TO CUT A PEICE AND HEAT IT UP IN THE MICROWAVE! my kids also spread their pieces with softened cream cheese!
The very name of this cake convinced me to attempt to make it. I did -- and the entire family and now many of my friends love it!!! I made the cake in a bundt pan and it too came out dark, though I used bleached AP flour. I deviated from the recipe somewhat - adding a bit more banana, cherries and pecans. This cake is now one of those cakes that everyone is asking for at my home. Thanks for the recipe.
Good cake...I used applesauce for half the oil and only used 2 cups of splenda. I didn't use the cherries and this cake was excellent with just a small dollop of whipped cream. I love cakes that don't need frosting! Will make this again for sure.
I followed the recipe as directed, except that I substituted 1 cup of applesauce for 1 cup of oil (we are on a diet;) ) and only added 2 1/2cups of sugar, as the applesauce had some sugary flavor. I went on a culinary shopping spree this morning and I bought an "Angel Food Pan" - I didn't know better - but it turned out fine, no problems. I will upload my photo and I will update the rating, as directed by my family who still have to try it :) I loved it - but I like anything I make...so, we'll wait for them! UPDATE: 5 starts from my entire family!:) Thank you for sharing!
this is a great cake! I made 6 mini bundt cakes and one large bundt cake all from this recipe!! My bundt cake would have overflowed without the mini ones!
This cake is soooo wonderful. I was expecting it to be "just ok" My non-cake loving husband liked it , too. I just used 1 cup of oil and 2 cups of sugar. I think next time I might add more pineapple...just for experimental purposes. I did not add nuts cauz I didn't have em. I also didn't add cherries. ha ha I guess I really changed it, but the base recipe is wonderful. Thank you so much.
I love this cake! I add 1/2 tsp. of ground cloves and don't use the cherries. It is gone in 2 days in my house.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was excellent! No problem with overflowing, etc.
Nearly as good as the Austrian Black Tea Cake on this site. I reduced the oil down to 1 cup, doubled the cinnamon and added some allspice. I didn't have any problems with it overflowing. It also tastes fantastic with some cream cheese frosting
Very moist and delicious. Used walnuts instead of pecan and put a maple glaze on it. Definitely a keeper!
The cake is very flavorful and tasty. I suggest you cut back on the oil by a third to a half of a cup. The oil causes the texture and the appearance of being overly moist. I omitted the nuts because of dentures. It is very good.
so great for dessert, breakfast or snack. It was great with the marishino cherries!
Have no idea how this tastes, I've got to clean out the oven and shut off the smoke alarm first. I even used 6 cupcakes plus the 9" bundt & everything has overflowed.
Cake was not only delicious, it was easy to make. Everyone loved it!!! It honestly was the best cake I've made.
Wow! This is really good. It is more like q quick bread than a cake. But idea for Fall. So easy! And there are no eggs in this receipe!
It is true! This will not last! I made this cake and my husband ate it all.
I made this cake for the first time at Thanksgiving 3 years ago and have made it every year since. It is one of the most delicious cakes I have ever tasted. I ususally make it 3 days in advance, because it seems with this cake the longer it sits, the more flavorful it becomes. I do not add the nuts or the cherries, though. I have never had a problem with this cake bubbling over in the oven. Every year my family requests that I make it again. Thank you so much for this recipe, it has become a regular holiday treat in my house.
The best cake ever! Everyone loves it!
This was a HIT with my church! Have had many ask me to make it time and time again.
Made this today and everyone gave it thumbs up! I used 1/2 c applesauce and 1/2 c of oil, also reduced sugar to two cups as others suggested. Only used the juice from an 8 ounce can of pineapple as I did not want the pulp. Added 1/2 cup each of chopped walnuts and chocolate chips. I always have bananas in the freezer and am always looking for ways to use them. Baked for only 75 minutes. Sifted confectioners over it just for looks.
This is very delicious. It will probably replace my standard banana bread recipe. It made a bundt pan and also a mini loaf pan.
this cake sure didn't last! excellent no-frosting cake.
This is a winner!!! I make a lot of cakes, and am famous for my carrot cake, and other special recipes, but this is at the top of the list.
I can't for the life of me see how anyone can give this cake a bad review. I followed the recipe EXACTLY except added more pecans for my husband. Amazing. There was a lot of batter so I filled my bundt pan up to about an inch from the top.
Made it exactly how recipe states. Turned out excellent! I did put a coconut glaze on top and it was wonderful! Please make it as stated at least once!!
We really liked this. I substituted 1 cup applesauce for the olive oil. Next time, I will put in more cherries. I will also line the bottom of the bundt pan with cherries so that the presentation will be nicer.
very simple and easy, but so good. I passed it on to my mom who is the LAZIEST and she managed to do it!
This is the best cake I have ever made. My husband loves it and brags about it to all his friends. You must try this. It is very easy to make and it's very moist.
This cake was very good. So for my daughter and my sister have got the recipe to make one. Everyone that trys it says it is great. GJ :o)
The recipe just says take all the ingredients and mix together dry, wet, eggs, oil - just throw it together. Of course I did not do that and followed a more traditional way of mixing the cake ingredients. Also used some of the suggestions to cut down on the ton of oil suggested. I used 1 cup applesauce and 1/3 c oil. I added 1 tsp baking powder. I used 1 1/2 c Splenda and 1 cup sugar. I only had enough banana to make 1 cup. And I did not use the cherries - too many chemicals in maraschinos. Baked it in a bundt for an hour and it came out fine. Definitely not the best cake ever made, but dense, and good with coffee.
Delicious and rich cake. It was done after an hour in my oven and turned out perfectly.
This cake was delicious with no changes to the recipe. Next time I think I will add some dates also, but just because we all love dates not because I think the recipe needs any changes. And I think I will use an angel food cake pan instead of a bundt pan as the cake almost over flowed my bundt pan, but I will definitely make it again.
WOW!! Everyone loves this cake. And, truly "It Won't Last" around this household. Thanks for sharing!
This is the second time I made this. Both times I’ve reduced the sugar to 2 cups. Reduced the oil to 1/3 cup. Added 1 cup of applesauce. First time I used pecans. Second time I used walnuts. No cherries either time. Second time made six large muffins and one 9” Bundt cake.
This recipe is amazing ! I didn't change a lot thing and can't imagine why anyone would! It is the best cake I have tasted in a long time and will definitely make it again and again! Everyone loved it and want the recipe !
Was so looking forward to making this cake. I am sorry to say it did not live up to my expectations. Loved the idea of the other fruit added to the cake, but it was way to oily , which left an after taste. What I thought would be light and fruity, turned out heavy with oil which over shadowed the fruit.
This is one of the BEST banana cake recipe ever. It definitely did not last with my family!
I've made this cake many, many times and have never had a problem with it. I use a tube pan. Always tastes better on the second day. Try adding some golden raisins, a chopped apple - excellent! Perfect autumn dessert.
Absolutely love (!) this cake. It turned out perfect as written, although I did add only 1 cup of vegetable oil and baked it at 350 for 1 hour, 20 min. Everyone has raved over it. Thank you for sharing!
Easy to make and it sure has the right name...It didn't last !
Absolutely the best, easy and yes I will make it again
I liked the cake. I brought it to a party and it was a hit. I subtracted 1/2 cup sugar, it seemed like it would be plenty sweet with the ripe bananas and crushed pineapple. I agree with reviewers who said this was too much batter. I didn't fill the bundt pan, and it rose correctly, didn't overflow. I made about 14 muffins with the remaining batter. I thought it was a little oily. I will make it again and use applesauce for part of the oil. I will either use a larger bundt pan, or use the decorative one again and use a square cake pan for the remaining batter.
Recipe turned out great! I reduced the oil and sugar and added 2 tbsp of sour cream abs 1tsp baking powder.
I made this and my husband loved it!! “It Won’t Last Cake" is THE name for it!! It did not last!! I was shy on bananas so I made up the difference with extra pineapple, and I had to use walnut instead of pecans. DELICIOUS! Note: I swapped out the oil for 2 sticks of melted butter and 2/3 c + 2 T unsweetened applesauce. I also cut the sugar back to 1 c and subbed in 3/4 c Truvia. Trust me, this cake is a winner!
Excellent recipe. I made a couple changes but that’s the beauty of this recipe. It’s customizable. I used a whole can of crushed pineapple and reduced the sugar to 2 cups. I doubled the cinnamon. Personal choice. This recipe filled my bundt pan to about an inch from the top. It was just the right amount. If your pan is smaller I would reserve some batter and make a small cake too. I baked mine at 340 degrees and it took approximately 70-75 minutes. Next time I may add some coconut for a more tropical cake. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is SWEET but I liked it. Sort of like a cross between muffin and banana bread. I did not have pineapple but I did have the cherries. Next time I might try less white sugar and substitute with something else (maybe some brown sugar)
Terribly angry about this. I followed this recipe to a tee and now I have cake all over the bottom of my oven. How could you possible promote this as fitting in to one Bundt pan. Shame on you!!
great cake
If I rated this cake just on my opinion, I'd give it 3 stars. However, I took it to church and a party and got several compliments, so will give it 5 stars. To me it's just banana bread in a bundt pan.
Splenda was a good substitute for the sugar in the recipe. The cake was moist and delicious. On a whim, I added a cup of halved Maraschino Cherries for an attractive and tasty fruit addition.
Taste was good but the cake itself was to wet and oily. I would explore reducing oil to 3/4 cup and sugar to 2 cups. I would also pay close attention to the amount of time in the oven. May be able to come out sooner. Hope this helps.
I made the cake , which, was very good & also I put cream cheese icing on & made in a 9x13 pan, but did use only 2 cups of sugar. Very good! :) Imade for a Birthday!
Delicious. I made two mini-bundt cakes from this recipe, used fresh cherries and reduced oil and sugar (my choice was Splenda baking sugar) to one cup as others suggested. The flavor is more like a banana bread snack cake with extra fruit than it is like a cake with fruit. Cool well or it may be tricky to remove from pan.
Very moist and delicious!!!!!
I'm not crazy about banana nut bread and this cake tastes a lot like it although it is quite a bit more moist. It is too sweet -- will reduce the sugar in the future. Having said the above, my husband loved this cake. Will bake again in the future since he liked it so well.
It did turn out very moist. I followed suggestions of other reviewers and reduced the oil; I used 3/4 cup. As some others experienced, it also took only 1 hour in my oven.
Good cake overall. I used only 1/2 cup of oil and turned out perfect. Not the best cake i've had but still good esp. with the cherries. Also i dont get why eggs are listed as part of the ingredients but not used in the directions. ???? was a little confusing to me whether to use the eggs or not but i did and it turned out well.
Followed recipe exactly. I did cut the cherries in half instead of using them whole. It was a big hit. Very good. Will absolutely make it again. Very sweet, may cut sugar back to 2 cups next time.
Also known as a Hummingbird cake. Tastes delicious. Definitely one to keep in your cake files for special occasions or just because I need something sweet.
Like many others I cut the oil to 1/3 cup and used 1 cup applesauce. I also cut sugar to 2 cups. Still was probably sweeter than my own personal preference. Next time, will start with 1 cup sugar and add additional to 'taste'. 1 cup pecans chopped equals about 4.4 oz, 1 cup crushed pineapple equals about 9 oz, 1 cup chopped m. cherries equals about 7 oz . For those that find weighing ingredients helpful. Great recipe, but benefits from altering fat and sugar content I feel.
What can I say? My family absolutely loved this recipe. We ate it warm with some vanilla bean ice cream. Three-fourths of the cake was eaten that night. Excellent recipe and please follow the directions from start to finish. You cannot miss.
I made half of his recipe in my 6-cup bundt pan. It took 46 minutes to bake. It turned out well and Hubs took it to his fishing buddies. I'm not sure it's a favorite, but the guys liked it.
I reduced the oil to 3/4 cup and added 1/2 cup of applesauce. The cake turned out great. It was a moist and a very filling cake. It does however rise quickly in the oven, but thankfully it didnt overflow for me, as it did for other reviewers, maybe because I didnt add the full amount of oil.
Everything was easy . Best tasting cake I ever tried. Sorry about the photo- It won’t last
Super yummy & moist. This cake is very versatile. Because I used so much fruit in this cake, it turned into one tube cake & two 9 inch rounds. For the most part I kept the basic recipe as is it was written, except reduced the oil to 1 cup & probably could have reduced it even more? I added diced apples, coconut, blueberries, bananas, raisins,, crushed pineapple & pecans.Also, I reduced the granulated sugar to one cup & substituted another cup of sugar with brown sugar. But, I think this recipe could use most any fruit.
The ingredients or something is off. It overflowed in the oven and made a mess that took a while to clean. This is the worst. I would recommend it to nobody unless you have some down tome to clean the overflow.
I have made this cake at least eight times. Always a winner. I sometimes put the apple dapple cake glaze on it but aside from that, it is perfect.
Cake had a fantastic taste very moist Problem was it stuck to the bundt pan even after it was sprayed and floured. Had to be scooped out which was not an acceptable dessert to the party I was taking it to. lol
I used apple sauce in place of the oil, brown sugar in place of white sugar, pineapple tidbits instead of crushed and no cherries. Basically used what was in the pantry.
I substituted 1 cup unsweetened apple sauce for 1 cup oil. Still used the remaining 1/3 cup oil Used 4 bananas which I think was about 2 1/2 c. No cherries this time. Not against them, just didn't have them. Used 1/2 c white sugar, 1/2 c Splenda, and 1 cup raw sugar. Added about a cup of chocolate chips and 1 cup of raisins. Baked for about 70 minute.
This will replace my old banana bread recipe. Cut back on oil by mixing oil and melted butter to equal 3/4 Cup then used less sugar mixing white and brown with pumpkin pie spice. Pineapple was a good add, didn't have cherries. Too much batter, filled bundt pan 2/3 full and the rest went into a small round corningware dish. Set your time for much less time and then check every ten minutes. Mine was done in about 50 min. and small dish in 20.
I made this cake recently and I thought it was too sweet. I like the ingredients, but I think the next time I’ll cut the sugar to two cups. Like some others, I substituted apple sauce for one cup of the oil, and still came out moist. The recipe does make a lot of batter, so, even though it didn’t spill over in the oven, it stuck to the top of the pan and was hard to get out.
EXCELLENT. Bunt pan was too small and it bubbled over. Had to switch ovens. Next time I'll use the largest I can find, 12-15C. Presentation less than stellar, BUT not a crumb left over.
I had sifted my dry ingredients together and when i went to mix my wet ingredients, I looked at the ratio of sugar to flour and had to look twice. This seemed like too much sugar to flour. I only added 2 cups. I almost always replace applesauce for oil in banana bread/cake type recipes with great results so did that. After stirring it up, I could see there was no way I would be able to safely put this in a bundt pan without the overflow problems that others encountered. I baked in a 9x13 pan for 50 minutes and it was perfect. I did add a bit more pineapple drained. iced with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut. with those changes, it was good. I think I see where the overflow issue may come: the amt. of baking soda. Looking through similar recipes, most add less oil, 2 cups sugar and only 1 tsp. soda. The proportions of this are way off. probably the reason for the consistent comments of overflow(due to the amt. of soda), crunchy(due to the amt. of sugar and oil). I would search for similar recipe.
The combination of the cherries sounded very good, but once cooked the cherry and banana wasn't that good. I didn't add all the mixture, because I noticed it would over flow. cooked it for 70mins but still overcooked a little.
Kids loved it and that's always a plus in my book. Will definitely be making it again.
It was delicious but I only had 1 1/2 c mashed bananas so I put 1/2 more crushed pineapple in to it since I was using fresh pineapple I had extra.
I did replace 1 C oil with 1 C unsweetened applesauce; replaced 2 C white sugar with 2 C light brown sugar and reduced the remaining white sugar to 3/4 C (it was still plenty sweet!) As I didn't have any cherries, I added 1/4 tsp almond extract. This is a keeper! Note: The sugar and oil changes made eliminated 143 calories per slice, without affecting the flavor or density!
