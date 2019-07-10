Chicken Breast Cutlets with Artichokes and Capers

Rating: 4.55 stars
383 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 263
  • 4 star values: 84
  • 3 star values: 23
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 4

An easy and elegant chicken dish. Perfect when served family-style on a platter.

By Josephine Franchino Twohy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, salt, and white and black peppers. Dredge chicken in seasoned flour and shake off excess.

  • Heat canola oil and olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken breasts and cook until golden brown on both sides, and no longer pink on the inside; set aside.

  • Pour in chicken broth and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer, scraping the bottom of the pan to dissolve the caramelized bits. Add artichoke hearts and capers, return to a simmer, and cook until reduced by half.

  • Whisk butter into sauce until melted. Place cooked chicken back into pan, and simmer in the sauce for a few minutes to reheat. Serve on a platter sprinkled with chopped fresh parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 40.1g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 719.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (415)

Josephine Franchino Twohy
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2009
Hi everyone ... this is my recipe. The sauce is not supposed to be thick, but if you like it that way you can add a little cornstarch mixed with cold water, or make a roux (flour and butter). Also I use thin chicken breast cutlets not tenderloins (the allrecipes staff changed my recipe to tenderloins). Thanks for all the nice compliments - I am glad most of you liked this! Read More
(171)

rbartling
Rating: 3 stars
11/04/2010
This was pretty good glad I was able to use up the artichoke hearts I had in the fridge. It's a nice recipe to use once in awhile. Thanks! Read More
(6)
charlotte
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2008
My family and I loved receipe. I just made a small change the second time I made it. I used unmarinated artichokes. (I found the canned worked better than the frozen ones.Frozen artichokes were too tough) Be sure to rinse and drain artichokes well before adding to receipe. When I added cooked chicken back to pan I simmered longer than just a few minute so the sauce really thicker. Can't wait to make for company! Read More
(101)
Tiffer258
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2007
Very good and so easy to make. I cut the chicken into chunks and added 1/4 cup sundried tomatoes and a 1/4 white wine. Served it over Jasmine rice - a great meal to make after work. Read More
(53)
Gigi
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2010
Fantastic - This is a great recipe. Restaurant Quality. If you thought the liquid was too thin, you didn't reduce it enough. I used a small jar of artichokes in oil and drained it. Added a large hand full of capers (always rinse under water and pat dry in a towel as they tend to be salty) and let the artichokes & capers blend with the broth until all was reduced to 1/2; returned the chicken to the sauce let that combine for 10 minutes or so and it was great. Nice recipe - a keeper for sure. One to impress guests Read More
(33)
YAGMOM
Rating: 4 stars
07/04/2007
Just made this dish for my husband and he gave it great reviews! It was a simple dish easy to make with ingredients I had on hand. Will definitely make this again and no need to tweak it...it's perfect! Read More
(22)
Bryus
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2011
Holy cow this is delish!!! I'm not going to lie I was a bit skeptical about how this was going to turn out but I am SO glad I tried it! I did thicken the sauce a bit using flour and butter but other than that I followed the recipe to the letter. So yummy!!! Read More
(19)
Scotdog
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2008
Easy & good. I drained my artichoke hearts on a paper towel since some said it infused an off flavor. Capers & artichokes are an acquired taste if you ask me. I did have to dip the butter in flour because my sauce wouldn't thicken. Served over egg noodles & it was a very tasty, satisfying lunch. Thanks! Read More
(16)
KimandDennis Bemis
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2013
It was delicious. I did make a few small changes tho. I reduced the chicken broth to 1 cup and substituted a cup moscato wine for the 2nd cup, and used half olive oil and half butter to saute the chicken. Read More
(15)
Stacey08
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2012
This recipe was good will make again with a few changes. 1. Instead of chicken stock I will use white wine. Also as with other reviews I added sun-dried tomoatoes it really brings the dish together. Also I didn't bread the chicken it was late and I just wanted to get dinner done. I really don't think it hurt the dish. Read More
(14)
