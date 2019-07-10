Chicken Breast Cutlets with Artichokes and Capers

1 of 415

Rating: 5 stars Hi everyone ... this is my recipe. The sauce is not supposed to be thick, but if you like it that way you can add a little cornstarch mixed with cold water, or make a roux (flour and butter). Also I use thin chicken breast cutlets not tenderloins (the allrecipes staff changed my recipe to tenderloins). Thanks for all the nice compliments - I am glad most of you liked this! Helpful (171)

Rating: 5 stars My family and I loved receipe. I just made a small change the second time I made it. I used unmarinated artichokes. (I found the canned worked better than the frozen ones.Frozen artichokes were too tough) Be sure to rinse and drain artichokes well before adding to receipe. When I added cooked chicken back to pan I simmered longer than just a few minute so the sauce really thicker. Can't wait to make for company! Helpful (101)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and so easy to make. I cut the chicken into chunks and added 1/4 cup sundried tomatoes and a 1/4 white wine. Served it over Jasmine rice - a great meal to make after work. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic - This is a great recipe. Restaurant Quality. If you thought the liquid was too thin, you didn't reduce it enough. I used a small jar of artichokes in oil and drained it. Added a large hand full of capers (always rinse under water and pat dry in a towel as they tend to be salty) and let the artichokes & capers blend with the broth until all was reduced to 1/2; returned the chicken to the sauce let that combine for 10 minutes or so and it was great. Nice recipe - a keeper for sure. One to impress guests Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars Just made this dish for my husband and he gave it great reviews! It was a simple dish easy to make with ingredients I had on hand. Will definitely make this again and no need to tweak it...it's perfect! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Holy cow this is delish!!! I'm not going to lie I was a bit skeptical about how this was going to turn out but I am SO glad I tried it! I did thicken the sauce a bit using flour and butter but other than that I followed the recipe to the letter. So yummy!!! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Easy & good. I drained my artichoke hearts on a paper towel since some said it infused an off flavor. Capers & artichokes are an acquired taste if you ask me. I did have to dip the butter in flour because my sauce wouldn't thicken. Served over egg noodles & it was a very tasty, satisfying lunch. Thanks! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars It was delicious. I did make a few small changes tho. I reduced the chicken broth to 1 cup and substituted a cup moscato wine for the 2nd cup, and used half olive oil and half butter to saute the chicken. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was good will make again with a few changes. 1. Instead of chicken stock I will use white wine. Also as with other reviews I added sun-dried tomoatoes it really brings the dish together. Also I didn't bread the chicken it was late and I just wanted to get dinner done. I really don't think it hurt the dish. Helpful (14)