Rotini with Broccoli

Loved it!!! I also added a can of drained chopped tomatoes -YUM! One of my favorite meatless dishes.. very filling.
I make a similar dish--I use less lemon juice, another can of chicken stock, a can of diced tomatoes, half an onion-diced, along with alot of garlic, adobo, and my favorite blend of seasoning...Very delicious! You can use anykind of pasta-rotini, bow ties, penne, doesnt work well with spaghetti though. I love this because its a ONE POT DISH!!! Check out my pic.
I was a little hesitant to try this recipe, my husband and I aren't that big on pasta. But it was VERY good! I cut the recipe in half (as there's just the two of us) but used the full amount of garlic. I also added carrots, sun dried tomatoes, and lemon pepper. The lemon juice may be a bit strong if you don't normally like it, but my husband "hates" lemon and LOVED this pasta. I will definitely be making again.
It was good but too much lemon juice in the recipe for my taste. i think it would be better if there was less lemon juice maybe just 1/4 cup.
I was looking for a quick, easy and tasty meal using ingredients I already had and this recipe provided me with just that. I didn't have chicken broth so I used beef broth and it still came out great! I also added about 1/2 cup of of frozen corn for color. Thank you Seaside!!
Fabulous!! Made it just as recipe said. Everyone in the family loved it and wanted seconds (5 of us). I think it is the first time my son ate all his broccoli and asked for more with out complaining once! Thank you for sharing.
Enjoyed! Loved the lemoniness. Was a light, easy meal. Next time, I'm going to add more broccoli!
This was okay, but we probably wouldn't make it again.
Super fast and yummy! Everyone loved it. I didn't have any parmesean, but no one cared!