Rotini with Broccoli

Rating: 4 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1

This recipe combines fresh broccoli with the delicious and complementary flavors of lemon and garlic. Plus, it's fast and easy.

By Seaside

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
9 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in the broccoli, and cook, uncovered, for 3 minutes. Remove the broccoli with a slotted spoon; set aside. Stir the rotini into the same pot, and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is cooked through, but still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir the garlic and crushed red pepper for 1 minute. Stir in the broccoli, chicken broth, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the broccoli is tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the drained pasta; cook over low heat for 1 minute. Stir in the Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 60.7g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 2.9mg; sodium 63.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (49)

Most helpful positive review

Kyndal
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2011
Loved it!!! I also added a can of drained chopped tomatoes -YUM! One of my favorite meatless dishes.. very filling.
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

Andrew Ng
Rating: 3 stars
05/24/2009
It was good but too much lemon juice in the recipe for my taste. i think it would be better if there was less lemon juice maybe just 1/4 cup.
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
Kyndal
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2011
Loved it!!! I also added a can of drained chopped tomatoes -YUM! One of my favorite meatless dishes.. very filling.
Helpful
(12)
Cookin' Care!
Rating: 4 stars
09/08/2009
I make a similar dish--I use less lemon juice, another can of chicken stock, a can of diced tomatoes, half an onion-diced, along with alot of garlic, adobo, and my favorite blend of seasoning...Very delicious! You can use anykind of pasta-rotini, bow ties, penne, doesnt work well with spaghetti though. I love this because its a ONE POT DISH!!!
Helpful
(10)
Jenadee
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2011
I was a little hesitant to try this recipe, my husband and I aren't that big on pasta. But it was VERY good! I cut the recipe in half (as there's just the two of us) but used the full amount of garlic. I also added carrots, sun dried tomatoes, and lemon pepper. The lemon juice may be a bit strong if you don't normally like it, but my husband "hates" lemon and LOVED this pasta. I will definitely be making again.
Helpful
(7)
Andrew Ng
Rating: 3 stars
05/23/2009
It was good but too much lemon juice in the recipe for my taste. i think it would be better if there was less lemon juice maybe just 1/4 cup.
Helpful
(7)
canni81
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2009
I was looking for a quick, easy and tasty meal using ingredients I already had and this recipe provided me with just that. I didn't have chicken broth so I used beef broth and it still came out great! I also added about 1/2 cup of of frozen corn for color. Thank you Seaside!!
Helpful
(4)
Shanda
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2009
Fabulous!! Made it just as recipe said. Everyone in the family loved it and wanted seconds (5 of us). I think it is the first time my son ate all his broccoli and asked for more with out complaining once! Thank you for sharing.
Helpful
(4)
Anna
Rating: 4 stars
06/22/2009
Enjoyed! Loved the lemoniness. Was a light, easy meal. Next time, I'm going to add more broccoli!
Helpful
(4)
Chel
Rating: 3 stars
09/30/2010
This was okay, but we probably wouldn't make it again.
Helpful
(3)
Share.Harvey
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2013
Super fast and yummy! Everyone loved it. I didn't have any parmesean, but no one cared!
Helpful
(3)
