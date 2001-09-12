Delmonico Hash Brown Potatoes
My sister-in-law Linda's specialty and a family favorite. They are simple to make and absolutely delicious!
Our great Aunt Cheriee loved these potatoes when we served them for our annual Christmas Party. I made all the preparations and refrigerated the dish until time to bake. They were a hit, I had to e-mail the recipe to Great Aunt Cheriee immediately.Read More
Just didn't work for our family. I followed the recipe exactly. Once in a while I'll tweak a recipe that has a good basic taste and is quick and easy but this wasn't one of them.Read More
Loved it! My whole family ate it right up. I felt like I was making mac and cheese, so I added a little mustard powder which I like in homemade mac. Used velveeta but Im sure you could use cheddar or any cheese. I also precooked the hashbrowns in microwave until all thawed out and then only had to cook for 1/2hr. I will be making this again! It was so easy.
i would give this 6 stars. There wasn't any left. Everyone loved it. I added garlic and onion powder. this will become a staple at my house.
We really enjoyed this sidedish! The potatoes were very cheesy! We only used 1 1/2 cups of half and half and a little less cheese but very good and will make again.
I made this for our Christmas dinner because it was easy to make. I was a little unsure about it because of the processed cheese and frozen potatoes, but everyone loved it!
Our family rated this as VERY TASTY! We will definitely make it again - Thanks for the great recipe! YUM!! :o)
This was so easy and good. Its hard to find something all four of my kids will eat. This one did it! Thanks.
Good, easy recipe.
No fail recipe!! Everyone loved these potatoes!
I tried this for the first time and it was really good. My husband said it was very much like "honeymoon potatoes" except that cottage cheese is used instead of half-and-half. I took another reviewers suggestion and used Potatoes O'Brien...this added a lot of flavor plus I sprinkled with garlic salt and pepper. I used Velveeta and a little shredded sharp cheddar. I defrosted the potatoes first so I thought the cooking time would be less, but after 1/2 hour at 350 it was still very soupy. Increased the temperature to 400 and took off the tin foil. Only then did it cook more quickly. and to the right consistency. Not sure why you do covered for so long....maybe it works better with frozen potatoes. Very good and will make it again.
My family absolutely LOVED them! They were ALL gone by morning! lol The only thing I did differently was add some cut up scallions and season them with salt & pepper! Easy and delicious - it doesn't get better than that! : )
I love this! It turned out very creamy. I also added about 1 cup of shredded cheese to the top.
New family favorite and very easy!
good stuff. my family enjoyed. however, a bit bland... maybe some cruchy onions or shredded cheese on top my kick it up a notch..
Quick, easy and a great potatoe side dish. The only change I made was to use Potatoes O'brian instead of hash browns to give it a little more flavor.
GREAT!
Has potential, but we thought it a bit bland as is.
We don't use processed cheese so I substituted mild cheddar. Nice and easy; everyone liked these. I think they could use some seasoning, and maybe breadcrumbs/paprika for color. Will make again.
This is yummy. We really don't care for processed cheese, so I used a sharp cheddar and a little colby jack, too, instead. I layered the cheese, potatoes, and onions and poured the milk mixture over the top, and I used evaporated milk instead of half and half. I also added some garlic powder, dry mustard, and red pepper to the milk mixture. I don't know how close my end result is to the recipe, but we love it; that's a success in my book! Mine did take much longer than the time in the recipe, but my hash browns (I used Yukon Gold frozen ones) were just partially thawed, so I expected that.
Deeeelicious!! I halved the recipe for 2 adults and 1 child and we have a little left for lunch tomorrow. I didn't have processed cheese so I used half cheddar and half mozzarella. I will make this again!
Very good
These were awesome. Tasted like a cheese baked potatoe. Will definetly make again. Thanks
Wow, This recipe truly surprised me! My boys love Delmonico potatoes when we go out to eat so I decided to try making them at home. This recipe seemed way to basic and easy to compare with a restaurant dish but I decided to give it a try based on the ratings and reviews- I am so glad I did. These are excellent, as good if not better than what we get when we go out to eat! I'm making them for the 2nd time in 1 week and my boys have already asked if we can skip the mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving and have these instead. I made the recipe exactly as directed and would not change a thing. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Easy, cheesy recipe. My family LOVED this dish! This is now one of our tried and true favs!!!
There was not enough flavor. I followed the recipe completely. Nobody eat any at my dinner party.
Very good and pretty easy to make. Just added a little shredded cheddar cheese on top, other than that I follwed the recipe exactly. Thank you for sharing!!
The whole family and extended family loves it. Don't thaw the potatoes first. I add leftover ham to ours.
Reading how others cited a need for some textural difference, I sautéed an onion with some salt, pepper and paprika and added to the milk mixture. It is ridiculously easy but I think it needs flavor enhancements as people have cited. No it doesn't call for salt and pepper, I would never cook without it and it is a necessity in this dish. I think it would be fantastic with some diced veggies mixed in or even ham/prosciutto, etc.
This was really good. I made it for Easter and it all went. Am making it again tonite and am going to toss in some leftover ham...
Very good, quick, just needs a little salt.
No changes made - the recipe got rave reviews and there were no leftovers!
