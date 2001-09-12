Delmonico Hash Brown Potatoes

4.3
39 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 13
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

My sister-in-law Linda's specialty and a family favorite. They are simple to make and absolutely delicious!

Recipe by irenedee

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
8
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place frozen potatoes in a 13 x 9 inch baking dish.

  • In a saucepan on the stovetop or in microwave on low, melt together cheese and butter or margarine. When melted, blend in the cream. Pour mixture over frozen potatoes, and cover pan with foil.

  • Bake for 1 hour. Remove foil, and bake 15 minutes more.

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 32.4g; cholesterol 75.3mg; sodium 496.3mg. Full Nutrition
