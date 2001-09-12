Delmonico Hash Brown Potatoes

I tried this for the first time and it was really good. My husband said it was very much like "honeymoon potatoes" except that cottage cheese is used instead of half-and-half. I took another reviewers suggestion and used Potatoes O'Brien...this added a lot of flavor plus I sprinkled with garlic salt and pepper. I used Velveeta and a little shredded sharp cheddar. I defrosted the potatoes first so I thought the cooking time would be less, but after 1/2 hour at 350 it was still very soupy. Increased the temperature to 400 and took off the tin foil. Only then did it cook more quickly. and to the right consistency. Not sure why you do covered for so long....maybe it works better with frozen potatoes. Very good and will make it again.