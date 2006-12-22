Slow Cooker Stuffing

This beats stuffing a bird any day, and tastes even better! As a matter of taste, I leave out the mushrooms, but I also think that's why some people are getting gray, too soggy stuffing. My suggestion would be to saute the mushrooms separately, and add just before serving. And as other reviews suggest, the amount of broth is likely too much, add about 1 cup and add more according to taste and texture. And you're kidding about the margarine, right??? Never! :) I have since made this in the oven as well...and it turns out fantastic. I think the amount of broth really depends on how dry (or not) the bread is. My bread sat out for about 3 day so was quite dry, just eyeball the amount of broth. I likely used about 1 1/2 cups. Put the herbs in with the butter and veggies, left out the eggs. After removing the turkey from the oven, put the stuffing in (the oven!), and by the time your turkey rests for 30 min and everything else is finialized, the stuffing is ready (crank up oven to 400 if nec). I should also mention that if possible I use my own chicken broth; I usually try to have some on hand in the freezer...it makes a huge difference to the outcome and taste. I simmer the onions, whatever herbs you prefer in the broth for about an hour then add the butter and a beaten egg ( make sure to coddle the egg or let the broth cool first.