Slow Cooker Stuffing

This crockpot stuffing is an easy way to make extra stuffing for a large crowd — and it frees up stove space because it cooks in a slow cooker. This recipe is designed for use in a standard 4-quart slow cooker and is very tasty and moist!

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
4 hrs 50 mins
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion, celery, mushroom, and parsley in butter until slightly softened, 5 to 8 minutes.

  • Place bread cubes in a very large mixing bowl. Spoon cooked vegetables over bread cubes. Season with salt, sage, poultry seasoning, thyme, marjoram, and pepper. Pour in enough broth to moisten, then mix in eggs. Transfer mixture to a slow cooker.

  • Cover and ck on High for 45 minutes, then reduce heat to Low and cook for 4 to 8 hours.

Tips

To make this slow cooker stuffing in the oven, prepare as directed using the total amount of broth. Transfer to a 9x13-inch baking dish or another large casserole dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 501.7mg. Full Nutrition
