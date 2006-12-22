This crockpot stuffing is an easy way to make extra stuffing for a large crowd — and it frees up stove space because it cooks in a slow cooker. This recipe is designed for use in a standard 4-quart slow cooker and is very tasty and moist!
Directions
Tips
To make this slow cooker stuffing in the oven, prepare as directed using the total amount of broth. Transfer to a 9x13-inch baking dish or another large casserole dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 501.7mg. Full Nutrition
Could this BE any easier? YES! Prepare it the day before the feast AND line your pot with a cooking bag! To do this, add all ingredients (in a bowl - not the pot) as directed EXCEPT for the eggs! Cover and chill the mixture until completely cold in the fridge and THEN add the eggs and mix. Spoon the mixture into the lined crock pot. Cover and refrigerate until morning. The next morning put the crock pot on Low heat and let cook all day. The only problem was that personally we found the stuffing too wet. Next time I will reduce the amount of broth to 3 cups. Before serving, I will add more if I feel it's too dry.
Perfect recipe for a slow cooker or those who are counter constrained. Used 3.5 cups of broth and it was perfect... HELPFUL HINT: Laying a dish towel over the top of the crock and then putting the lid on, helps keep extra moisture out of the stuffing. Thanks Gayle for a nice addtion to my recipe box!
AWESOME!!! If you use your common sense this will NOT turn out soggy. The recipe says 4 1/2 cups of broth OR AS NEEDED DEPENDING ON HOW DRY YOUR BREAD IS. I did in fact use 1/2 of the broth called for & kept it on low for 4 hours... PERFECT! Just like it was from the bird, the picky family loved it! Thanks for making my life simple Gayle!!
To die for! I used the entire 4 1/2 cups of broth. Cooked it for about 5 hours, then realized it was too moist (almost soggy). Took the lid off for the last hour, and it was perfect!! Thanks for the recipe!
This was incredibly good! Like everyone else, I did have a little trouble with the amount of broth to use. Here is what I think....if you make your own dried bread, you probably won't need but about 2-2.5 cups. However, if you use the dried bread cubes from the store that are similar to croutons and very dry, you will have to use more. I measured 12 cups of the dry cubes bought from the store (plain) and I had to use just over 4 cups. Even after that, some of the bread was crunchy. I made this for our Thanksgiving pitch-in at work and had to go, so I didn't have time to figure out what else to do. I threw it in the crock pot and put it on low for 30 minutes while I finished getting ready. Plugged it in at work and after about 2 hours, it was perfect. Very moist but not soupy and so far, everyone has loved it! Instead of all the seasoning, I used 4 tsp. poultry seasoning since it has everything in it and about a tsp of salt. Thanks, Gayle!
I've made this two years in a row for my office party - everyone loves it. The texture is a little like bread pudding, but the flavor is what everyone loves. I've found the best bread cubes to use is a mixture of white, wheat, & pumpernickel. I substitute garlic powder for poultry seasoning and rosemary for marjoram. Also, I use the broth sparingly.
I make this every year at Thanksgiving. My family just LOVES it because it doesn't turn out mushy like most stuffing recipes. Because I am so busy on Turkey day I've started to do a "make ahead" version of this. The night before Thanksgiving I put the bread cubes into a huge mixing bowl then I brown up some pork sausage and throw it on top of the bread cubes. Then I melt the butter in the same fry pan and cook the onions, celery, mushrooms and parsley. I put that on top of the bread cubes and mix in all the spices and about a half cup of dried cranberries. I cover the bowl and keep it cold overnight. In the morning I grease the crock, chop up an apple and mix it in along with the eggs. I only use the chicken broth as needed, so it doesn't get too mushy. Then I put it in the crock on high for an hour and then turn it to low until lunch. Turns out perfect every time and I don't have to get up super early to cut up and saute the veggies. We do a deep-fried turkey, so is just a wonderful recipe for us.
Would have added more stars if an option! Awesome recipe. Made this last thanksgiving and my father-in-law (a foodie) is still talking about it! It was wonderful and all the prep work can be done the day before--just open tupperware that morning, add eggs and broth and mix. Used Baby Bella mushrooms and think it added a wonderful flavor. Am already assigned stuffing for this Thanksgiving.
For those making this for Thanksgiving 2011...Stir every hour/hour and a half, so the bottom doesn't scorch, and if you are concerned about it getting mushy, put a clean tea towel across the top before putting the lid on, and change it when it gets too damp. Condensation will form on the lid, and drip on top of the stuffing while cooking. If you put the towel on top, it absorbs the moisture! This is a trick I found in one of the reviews!
I tried this recipe last year and it was a big hit. The folks who ended up with soupy dressing must be new to cooking or something. It clearly says to add just enough broth to moisten at the beginning. I also think that the consistency may have something to do with the surface area of your slow cooker. This comes out better when I cook it in my oval cooker, rather than my deeper round one. I also crack the lid about half way for the llast hour of cooking. I use dried cubes from the bag and it works great every time. By adding a drizzel of broth as needed throughout the cooking process it turns out perfect every time. Have made this recipe a dozen times over the last year and it is great every time. I have modified it with some ingredient changes for the holidays. We hate mushrooms at my house, so leave them out entirely. I add a pound of browned sage sausage, and a cup of dried cranberries. Replace the save witrh two t. poultry seasoning and add about a t. of fresh ground pepper. I sometimes use vegetable stock instead of chick, but that just depends on what's in the pantry. Also a wierd addition to some folks, but a standard for years in my WASP household--two cans of water chestnuts- diced fine. They keep their crunch even after the other veggies have lost theirs. Try it--they're delicious in this.
OMG.. This came out AWESOME! Here's what I did... I bought the Pepperidge Farm country style bread crumbs and since that is alredy seasoned I reduced spices in half. I also added 2 cloves of crushed garlic to the onions and celery and I used olive oil instead of butter for cooking. I also added one package of cooked Italian breakfast sausage (removed from casings). Other than that everything else was the same... We personally I liked the soggy, sticky type of stuffing so I didn't mind that at all and used all the broth the recipe called for. Next time the only thing different I would do is not to add the salt b/c it was alittle salty but other than that it cooked in the crock pot for 5 hours and it was even starting to get alittle crunchy along the sides so I shut it off, put the towel over the top before I put the lid back on and shut it off and it stayed perfectly warm for over an hour till I was ready to serve it for dinner. Everyone raved about how great it tasted and I LOVED using the crock pot to make this. I'm definatly doing it this way from now on! THANKS!
I made this for Christmas dinner this year, and it was awesome. I made it pretty much as presented here with some minor exceptions. I added a pan of Jiffy cornbread, crumbled. A little cornbread really does contribute to a wonderful texture. I added 2 cloves of minced garlic to the onion/celery mixture for about 30 seconds at the end of the sauteeing process. I omitted the mushrooms because they are not universally accepted in my family. I used the entire amount of broth. I needed it because the bread cubes I used were store bought, and they were brick hard. I also suggest that you omit the salt from the recipe if the chicken broth you use is not the salt-free type. (I couldn't find the no-salt kind.) I suggest you taste the mixture before adding the eggs to see if any of the seasonings need to be corrected. One major thing I did was that I only used 1-1/2 sticks of butter instead of 2. Then 1/2 hour or so before serving, I drizzled some pan drippings from the turkey over the top. That really added a special flavor. I do the same thing to stuffing that I cook in a casserole dish in the oven.
The best part of the meal! I thought I was making enough for left overs but it was all gone. I made it in the oven like the note on the bottom of the recipe suggested and it turned out fantastic. I did cover with tin foil 'cause I thought it may dry out. I definately recomend this to anyone who loves dressing. Nothing in a box could possibly compare to this.
What a hit! I had never made stuffing in my life, and decided to do it in my slow cooker so I didn't have to worry about it messing with my turkey cook time (or fitting - we had a tiny turkey). I left out the mushrooms due to family preferences, and "enough broth to just moisten" was only about 2 or 3 cups. I cooked on high for about 30 minutes, then low for about 4-5 hours. The consistency/texture was great, but the bottom of the cooker scorched, so next time I might stir partway through. *EDIT: stirring helps the scorch problem, and this recipe is now REQUIRED for all of my family holiday get-togethers
AWESOME DRESSING. It got rave reviews even as leftovers the next day. This was the first time I used this recipe and based on the reviews I made some minor adjustments. I sautéd the veggies with the butter the night before then refrigerated the mixture. In the morning I just microwaved it to liquify the butter for about 2 1/2 minutes. I'm not an onion lover so I only used about 1 cup of onions and I also used fresh sage and thyme and doubled the amounts of both. I had 4 1/2 cups of broth on hand but only added about 2 1/2 to start then after about an hour I began adding extra to keep it moist with the end total broth used being about 3 1/2 cups. My slow cooker seemes to be really hot even on low so I didn't do the 45 min on high setting. It took only about 4 1/2 hours to cook so I set my slow cooker to warm for 2 hours until dinner was ready. All in all it was so simple and tasted really great.
I'm the only one allowed to make stuffing in our family & for the last few years this is the only stuffing I've been allowed to bring! I buy my french bread loaves on the weekend & cube 'em up & let them dry out for the next few days (I usually use all white). I always use fresh parsely, thyme & sage (triple the amount, I'd use fresh marjoram too if I had it), & DO NOT add all the broth at once (I use turkey stock I make with the giblets & neck, tastes like stuffing from the bird). Don't forget that condensation will form & baste the stuffing as if it were inside the turkey so, to start just add enough to moisten & keep checking it once in awhile, adding more if needed. (If you accidentally add too much liquid, simply uncover the pot for awhile and/or add some dry bread cubes). I usually include the neck meat and/or giblets, & I've added sausage, I've added dried cranberries, extra fresh sage, a mixture of white/sourdough or white/wheat - always a hit, not to mention a super time & oven space saver!
This was great! Am planning to use this recipe for Thanksgiving this year. I didn't believe a slow cooker could do the job, but apparently it can. I only used 1 and 1/2 sticks of butter as opposed to an entire cup. Did not use mushrooms because my family is not a big fan and I only needed 2 cups of broth. Cooked on high for 45 minutes like stated and then 4 additional hours on low. For the last hour I removed the lid as one of the reviewers had advised. I recommend this to everyone who complained about their stuffing being too mushy. Removing the lid for the last hour allows some of the moisture to evaporate. I thought it turned out perfect! And just to note I did use dry bread cubes that I made myself.
I have made this twice now. Once in a slowcooker and once in a baking dish. The trick is determining how much liquid you need in ratio to how moist your bread is. I've noticed that once you have standing broth that hasn't been sucked up even though you stirred it than you have too much. You want it just saturated and no more. I've made a lot of different stuffings and I think that it just takes practice. Just remember to add a little at a time. It is easier to add if it is too dry than to take away.
I found this recipe to be EXCELLENT and a way to make a flavorful stuffing without actually stuffing the turkey with it. After reading many reviews I, too, placed a kitchen towel under the lid to catch the condensation. Totally common sense, people, to use only enough stock to "moisten". I grabbed a handful of the stuffing and squished. If it (barely) held together then I was moist enough to me. I ended up using about 3 cups of broth, I used the stock left after simmering the neck and giblets that my husband likes to snack on. I think that made it taste even more like it came with the bird! My stuffing was done after about 5 hours and I uncovered the cooker and left it on warm while the rest of dinner was finished. Finally, I just could not bring myself to use an entire cup of butter! I reduced it to 1/2 cup with excellent results. My entire family loved it! Thanks for the recipe!PS: I hope the reviewer from 2001 (KRIS&PJ) who said it ruined his/her first Thanksgiving gave it another try after reading more reviews ;)
SO good! I was eating it out of the bowl after I had tossed the onions/butter/spices/bread together! Prepare all the night before and toss in the egg and broth the next morning and turn on the slow cooker! I definitely plan to make this again!
The key to success (delicious success) is to use very dry bread cubes. If they are fresh or just barely dry, this will become a soggy mess in your crockpot. So, either buy the very dry cubed type in a bag OR cube your own bread and let dry out for a couple days on your countertop. (Spread out on some cookie sheets, cover lightly and toss every few hours to distribute the still moist bread cubes with the dry ones. Or place in the oven at a very low temp and let dry out that way for an hour or so.) Then add the liquid using common sense and also taking into consideration your family's preference on the moistness of the stuffing. If they like it very moist, add more, if less moist then add less. Remember, you can always add more as you are cooking this in the crockpot but you can't take it out, so err on the side of too little and then keep checking. I also cook this for 3-4 hours on low and it comes out perfect every time. You can get great results with this recipe if you just use these tips. Also, use the herbs that your family loves if the ones stated don't suit your tastes. :)
Crock pot convenience is a genius idea. I substituted browned sausage for the mushrooms (my family won't eat them), otherwise made exactly as submitted. I chopped and sauteed everything ahead of time, travelled with the wet ingredients separate from the bread, combined it all at Grandma's house. Heeding the advice of another reviewer, I removed the lid for the last hour to reduce the moisture to my liking. Next time I would: make my own bread cubes instead of using packaged, start with less than the 4 C. Chicken Stock I used this time, throw in a handful of walunts, and maybe add some chopped apple. This got a lot of raves. There will definitely be a 'next time' and I'll definitely stick with the crock pot.
10/12/2002
I haven't tried this yet (plan to make it for the football game!), but, I just wanted to mention something-everyone says 4 1/2 c. broth is too much. If you will read the recipe-it says '4 1/2 c. OR AS NEEDED'! That means, you can use from a drop to 4 1/2 c. Just wanted to let you all know.
I'm a nervous hostess and am having Thanksgiving at my house this year so I wanted to try out this recipe ahead of time. I took everyone's advice and only used a little bit of broth, and added as needed. I made it with Martin's potato bread cubes and left out the mushrooms. It was SO GOOD! I halved the recipe b/c I read that it serves a ton of people . . . I had 3 hungry adults for dinner, and we polished it off (everyone loved it and had huge servings, and seconds). Also I followed the advice of others that went before me and only cooked it on low for 4 hours, checking periodically to add broth and stir. I'm glad I did b/c at times it was starting to stick to the sides and I could have seen it burning if I wasn't paying attention. But great, great, recipe!
The idea of making stuffing in the crockpot is a Godsend! I made this for Thanksgiving with "World's Best Turkey" recipe (also on allrecipes.com) and it was wonderful. Used croutons instead of torn bread. I agree that 4.5 cups of broth is too much. I used less and it tasted fine. Next time I will only cook it on low for 4 hours at the most. I left in on for 6 and it stuck to the sides of my crockpot! Loved the recipe, though!
This is a FABULOUS recipe! I used pre-packaged bread cubes, omitted the sliced mushrooms, and added raisins to the stuffing the last hour of cooking. I added about two cups of chicken broth initially, and then added about 1/2 cup additional broth about every hour until the stuffing was done. I ended up using about 4 cups of broth, and the stuffing was perfect - not too mushy, not too dry. I cooked the stuffing on low for four hours. My husband and daughter, who do not care for stuffing, LOVED this and had seconds! This recipe is my Thanksgiving Stuffing recipe from now on! Thank you!
10/22/2002
I made this stuffing for a group of friends...I put in 3 cups of chicken broth, but could have used another half cup. (I like my stuffing moist) I also omitted the mushrooms and added a pound of Bob Evans Sage country sausage and cooked it in the crock pot for 6 hours. The result was fabulous! My friends ate every bite and are already asking me to cook again. Thanks Gayle!
It's turkey time again and I had to come back for this recipe! It was a hit last year and so convenient to have it tucked away on the counter top and not taking up so much space in the oven. The measurements were good for me. I did take the lid off for the last 30 minutes of cook time to dry out the stuffing a little. Not too moist, not too dry- it was perfect! Added minced garlic as well. This is fabulous!
Fantastic! I made my own bread cubes by cutting bread into half-inch squares and baking them in a 300 degree oven for 15 minutes, stirring twice. I added only 2 cups of broth and added another 1/2 cup while it cooked. I cooked for 4 hours on low, which was perfect. Also, I halved the amount of butter called for with no problems. Finally, I used 1/4 cup dried minced onions since I used my last onion in another dish. This is a keeper.
Excellent. I doubled the recipe to serve 16. I used 3 14.5 oz cans of chicken broth, 3 boxes of Mrs. Cubbisons seasoned stuffing and omitted the mushrooms (our choice). If you double this recipe, omit the 1 Tbl. of salt the recipe calls for as this makes the stuffing too salty. My mother who has been making stuffing for over 35 yrs told me this recipe is better than hers. What a compliment! Depending on how long you slow cook this recipe, the sides get golden brown and it was so moist and tasty. I highly recommend this recipe. Using the slow cooker saves oven space and I will not make my stuffing any other way in the future.
This was a real hit on Thanksgiving!! It saved so much time, put in the crock pot in the morning and it was done with the turkey. I thought that the range in time was a bit wide. I found that 45 ninutes on high and 5 hours on low was just right. I used prepared, dry, unseasoned bread cubes and added the entire 4.5 cups of liquid. This turned out perfect. Much fluffier than the traditional cooking method. Will definately make again. Such a time saver.
The first time I saw this recipe I read all the reviews and no you don't need 4 cups of chicken broth. 1 can is plenty. I cooked in the slow cooker exactly as shown and found that it burnt a bit on the sides. Everyone still loved it. I cooked it again on Thanksgiving and didn't cook on high at all. I cooked for about 4 hours on low and stired it about 3 times during cooking. Didn't burn on the sides. This is an awsome recipe. This was the first homemade stuffing recipe I have made and it will be my last.
What a great time saver!!! I thought this tasted just like it came from the bird. Again, to reiterate on the amount of broth. You will not nearly need 4.5 cups unless your bread is like cardboard. Mine was slightly stale and I started with 2 cups and that was fine, probably could have done a little less. If you follow the directions it does not say to add the entire 4.5 cups of broth, it has that as a maximum. I omitted the mushrooms for the sake of those who do not like them, but i did add a little minced garlic to the onion/celery mixture. Seasoning mixture was great! I cooked this on low for 4 hours, and for the last half hour we took the lid off to allow the topping to crisp up a bit and to allow the bread to soak up the excess moisture. This fed 13 people with leftovers and everyone loved it. I will use this recipe from now on - awesome not to have one more thing to worry about when to put in the oven! I will follow someone else's advice and mash the potatoes early and put them in another crockpot to keep warm. The less you do right before dinner, the better!
I've been making this stuffing for a few years now...I like it cause it makes alot and tastes great. I have never had a complaint and am always asked to do the stuffing. Everyone is commenting on the amount of liquid it calls for. Well I usually mix it all in a large roasting pan then transfer it to the crockpot. After it has been cooking awhile it shrinks down. If it is then still too moist I add more breadcubes and extra seasonings to suck up the moisture.. This way you end up with a little more stuffing and leftovers are great!
This recipe was great for many reasons! I was cooking for 25 guests for Easter dinner. It helped because it saved valuable space in the oven. I got lots of compliments on this stuffing. A few helpful hints; 1) Make sure that you grease the crockpot before you put the stuffing in 2) Stir the stuffing every 30 mins - 1 hour or your stuffing might burn at the bottom 3) Add just enough broth at the beginning to get the mixture moist and then add small amounts when you check it and stir it. You want to make sure it doesn't get too soggy. You can always add broth, but can't take it out;) One other thing..... My crockpot is a really hot one for some reason, so I just started it on low and cooked it for 4 hours. Thank you, I will definitely use this recipe again and again!
Very tasty recipe! I have made this a few times now. There is too much butter for our taste so I cut that down to just enough to saute the veggies. I used all of the broth and it was moist and flavorful. I have also added cooked, drained sausage to one batch. Another I added sausage, apples and raisins and another sausage and dried cranberries - but added them for only the last 15 minutes of cooking so they kept their chewy texture and did not puff up and reconstitute. This is a great base recipe to play with and we will make this often. My next idea is to make this in the oven as a casserole with BSCB that are sliced thin.... maybe some veggies.... great versatile recipe!
I made this for Thanksgiving. It was the BEST stuffing I have ever had! A word of caution, if you are making it in the slow cooker, use less liquid, since the slow cooker keeps it very moist and you don't want mushy stuffing.
PERFECT! Okay, I made this last night and it turned out ideal. I used 2 1/2 cups of the chicken broth (the 98% fat free kind). The bread cubes I used came in a bag and were by Home Pride. (I'm sure the type of bread you use will determine the amount of broth you will need). I made this as a trial run before making it agian for a work pot-luck next week. I won't be changing a thing! This one's a keeper! The crock-pot idea is brilliant.
I have made this stuffing 3 years in a row with excellent results. I make this veggie friendly by changing the chicken broth to veggie stock, I use a high quality store bought brand. I adjust the amount of stock I use as I cook this dish. I usually add enough to moisten everything and then check it and add more as needed. Every year I have used a different amount of liquid. I buy bread from the bakery and cut it up, usually a wheat and white bread. I leave the cubes out over night to get stale, I put the cut up bread on cookie sheets and leave them in a turned off oven. I cut back on the salt to about 1 tsp. adding more if needed. I cut back on the butter to about 1/2 cup and I omit the mushrooms since not everyone likes them. To save even more time, I buy pre cut bags of onion and celery at the store.
This is a moist, delicious stuffing and it is very helpful using a slow cooker. I use a mixture of wheat, rye, white and sour dough bread. I tear up the bread into pieces the night before and let it sit out over night.
this was a disaster. I thought this would be a great option to take to my company potluck and actually keep the stuffing warm. i read the reviews prior and made changes per suggestions but it was a total mess. I left out the mushrooms and cut back on the liquid but it was still mushy on the inside and completely unappetizing to look at from the outside. I won't waste time trying this one again.
I loved this! I didn't change anything, except I left out the mushrooms (forgot them at the store). I used Pepperidge Farm Cornbread Stuffing Mix (used two and a half bags), and I did use 4 cups of broth (Swanson Chicken Broth). I followed the recipe suggestion and cooked for 45 min. on high, then turned it down to low. It only took mine about 3 to 4 hours total. Thanks for the recipe!
YUM!! I LOVE this recipe. I had never thought to cook stuffing in the crock pot but don't think I will ever do it any other way. Beware not to over soak the stuffing. You lose very little liquid in the crockpot. This recipe is also very adaptable depending on your personal taste. I am already planning on making this again for Easter. Thanks for the new tradition Gayle!
This is the exact same recipe that is in my little recipe book that came with my crockpot back in 1983 (I still have both pot & book). The only difference is mine calls for 2 - 2 1/2 c broth & 4oz less mushrooms. I guess each ingredient would be a personal preference. I have used this recipe many times over the years and have only received positive feedback so it's worked for me thus far.
Made this for Christmas Dinner and everyone devoured it. I cooked and added 1# of Jimmy Dean's Sage Sausage to the mixture and then left out the Sage Seasoning. I also only used 2 Cans of the Chicken Broth. It's the only way I'll serve stuffing from now on. So easy!
This is more for the method of cooking than the actual recipe as my stuffing recipe is NEVER the same twice. Love cooking stuffing in the crock pot. I spray the crock well; remember to stir every 1.5 to 2 hours as my crock will get 'hot spots' and will overbrown. I've made stuffing a day or two ahead of time, put in refrigerator, day of cooking, set out for about an hour and then cook. Perfect every time! Enjoy!
I loved this recipe and I am very particular with my stuffing! I always hate it when folks add sausage and cornbread type things to stuffing. This was great-better than the kind in a box. I must admit I used all kinds of bread from wheat to hot dog buns. As my guest list grew I added more broth and bread eventually filling a large oval crock pot. I then transfered to a baking dish and topped off in the oven to give it a crust. It was so good! Thanks for sharing. Updated 2017- this remains our recipe for every Thanksgiving. Finish in the oven or make into stuffing balls
OHMIGOSH! I'm so happy to have found this recipe. Had 18 people coming for Thanksgiving dinner last week so even with 2 ovens I needed room to spare to heat food. Tried this recipe out on my husband first and he loved it, so made 2 batches for guests. Everyone raved about it on T-Day; compliments are stillcoming in and copies of the recipe are still being handed out. By the way, I hate onions, but this was delicious! Also, I substituted one bag each of ready-made cornbread stuffing cubes and homestyle stuffing bread cubes rather than toasting the bread myself.
This was my first time making any type of stuffing and it turned out awesome!! I'd only used about 2 cups of stock like everyone said and checked it about every hour or so and added more stock if I needed it. But it was done in like 4 hours.
This stuffing has become a holiday standard for our family. Delicious! We also reduce the amount of broth significantly and add in Jimmy Dean sage sausage. But it's so great to have it taken care of in the crock pot, and it still gets that bit of crustiness on the edges that's so tasty.
I've made this recipe for the last 2 years for family thanksgiving dinner as a substitute for the "in the bird' stuff we grew up with. My version follows the recipe scaled down for 9 servings except for these changes: Use 10 cups stuffing mix (about 1 and 2/3 14 oz bags of Pepperidge Farm herb seasoned stuffing mix -blue label bag) and three 10.75 oz cans of Swanson's low salt chicken broth to the mix & add another 1/2 can or so during cooking to get consistency desired. I stir the mix during cooking a few times, maybe hourly. Add 1.5-2 cups each of diced celery and onions, sauteed in butter, to mix. Use 2 large eggs. Mix it all up the night before & refrigerate in covered Pam-sprayed 6 qt slow cooker. Cook on high for 45 min, then 4 hrs on low, then warm for 2-3 hours (it got done faster than I expected, but held well on warm, just got a tiny bit crispier on the very edges). Lovely bits of crusty stuff around the edges that we all liked a lot. It was too salty the first year, so eliminated the salt and went to the low salt broth, which makes it perfect. I use salted butter, which provided enough salt for my taste. Can't wait to try adding in cooked sage sausage and some dried cranberries this year!
I made this for Easter dinner too and EVERYONE loved it!!! It was so moist that I swear it tasted like it cooked in the bird all day! I liked the canned mushrooms because they were soft and added to that all day cooked taste. Also cut back the broth to 2 cans and added one can of cream of celery soup. Mix the soup with the broth to get rid of any chunks! Also added a half loaf of day old bread, cubed. Any kind will do, I used wheat as that's what I had on hand. I threw in some italian seasoning too as I do love that spice! Super yummy!!!
Everyone loved this stuffing. I have a smaller slow cooker so I cut the recipe in half. If you do this, one bag of store bought bread cubes works beautifully. I had a 8oz pkg. of mushrooms, and just used them all (as opposed to the 6oz halving it called for). Added broth just till moistened (just like directions say!), and then carefully stirred in more broth, as needed, a couple of times during cooking process. The stuffing was perfect. It was so good I am going to use this method from now on.
Wow! I used the driest bread possible (a year old) and the liquid was waaaaaaay too much. Mine too was a soup. I tried drying it out in the oven but by that time it was all mush - couldn't tell the difference between the bread and the other ingredients. I'll stick with my family's trusty recipe and bake my stuffing in the oven.
We had this last night for an Early Thanksgiving dinner. It was excellent. Like Other readers pointed out.... You need to add only the amount of broth that you deem necessary. I added just short of two cans. I made 1/2 regular and 1/2 to which I added raisins, which is a family tradition & prefference. One Tip. I also used a crock pot LINER. What a snap to clean up. ENJOY !
This was so easy it's scary. I cut the recipe in half since I only wanted to do a test run before Turkey Day. It turned out delicious. I did make some adjustment just to suit my own tastes and diet. I almost doubled the seasonings because I personally thought it needed more flavor (probably my own personal preference and not the recipe), added garlic, and 3/4 c. chopped carrots. I also made it low carb by using a low carb bread. I bet this will taste even better if I cook it inside the turkey instead of using the crock pot. I cooked it on high for 1.5 hours and low for 1.5 hours and it was done. You could probably customize this anyway you like (sausage, apples, cranberries, etc.) This is a great addition to any holiday meal.
I will never use another recipe for my stuffing. This was the very best stuffing I have ever made or eaten in all my 50 plus years. I went right by the recipe and it was wonderful. Everyone wanted more and more...Thank you so very much for making this old Native American's life alot easier**********
Wow! This stuffing was great! I did make a few changes though: added about 1/2 cup of jimmy dean sage sausage, only used 3 cups chicken broth and left out the mushrooms. Cooked at high for 45 minutes then reduced the temp to low and continued cooking for about 3 to 3-1/2 hours or so. Since my family enjoys the crispy parts of the stuffing I took a large sized cupcake pan and added a couple of ice cream scoops of the stuffing to each and baked at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes (depending on how crispy you like them). They were a HUGE hit and I will be making them again and again, I've already been instructed to make a double batch for xmas! Having the oven free was another huge bonus! We did have a couple of "cups" left over and they reheated beautifully! Thanks Gayle, definitely a keeper!
This is very good. I cut the recipe in half and there was more than plenty for 4 people. I used seasoned chicken broth. Which by the way I only used maybe 1 and a 1/2 cans. I also didn't have sage, but I'm glad I didn't because that would have made it too sagie. I will definately make this again. Thanks
I omitted the eggs and cut back on the butter a bit. I also left out the salt, as I felt that with the butter and the meat I was adding, there would have been plenty. (I wanted to taste the spices, not the salt.) I used an onion and a half and five very large stalks of celery and sauteed them in a bit of the butter. I also added the innards of the turkey and a couple chopped turkey breast fillets that I'd boiled this morning for this purpose. I also used the broth from the chicken parts, for better flavor and less salt. (I've always found that chicken broth can be a little intense on the salt.) Smells great. I'll update about how it turned out when I serve it for dinner.
My daughter said this was her favorite dish at our Thanksgiving dinner this year, and my mother said it made the best leftovers. I took advantage of the tips offered by previous reviews. I used one very long loaf of sourdough French bread and one sliced loaf of pumpernickel bread. I cubed them and left them spread on cookie sheets for 2 days; therefore, I did not need to dry them in the oven before using them. I added a pound of Jimmy Dean sage sausage and omitted the dried sage. I sauteed the vegetables and fried the sausage the night before. On Thanksgiving morning I warmed them in the microwave before assembing the recipe. I added the broth gradually and ended up using 2 cans (4 cups). I did cook on high for 45 minutes then on low for 4 hours. I think my family will require me to make this every Thanksgiving from now on. If you like the flavor of sage, you will love this recipe.
My family loves stuffing right from the turkey, but we have a couple of friends that are vegetarians so I cook this for them as well. I leave out the eggs so it will be more like the kind out of the turkey and I add more water or vegetable stock as needed when it starts to get dry.
This recipe worked out great for me as is, although I added 3 different kinds of mushrooms because we LOVE mushrooms. I totally agree that the amount of broth depends on the type of bread you use (whole grain more, white less; dry cubes more, fresh less). But what I don't get is those folks who say that they stirred the mixture every hour while cooking. Anyone who takes the cover off the crock pot during cooking, EVEN ONCE, EVEN TO PEEK (that's why they have glass covers!), defeats 90% of the purpose and benefits of crock pot cooking -- moisture retention, proper temp retention, flavor infusion, start-it-and-forget-it ease of cooking, etc. This goes for anything you cook in a crock pot. As this recipe says, you stir all the ingredients in a mixing bowl until moistened, then transfer to the crock pot, cover, and cook on low for 4 to 8 hours. Perhaps every crock pot recipe needs to add the phrase "AND DO NOT REMOVE THE COVER FOR ANY REASON WHILE COOKING!"
Made this for a big Thanksgiving crowd. The recipe scaled up nicely & I was able to take care of some of it in advance. I cooked up step one the day before and finished it off the morning of the big meal. I also used vegetable stock to accommodate a vegetarian friend. BEWARE, though! It definitely does NOT need as much broth as called for! I did a little less than half and it was still a bit soggy after the allotted time. Best thing we came up with was to partially uncover the cooker and turn it back up to high (stirring occasionally) until it dried out a bit. Ultimately, it turned out great, saved me some oven space, and people enjoyed it. Just beware of too much broth!
This is my stuffing recipe from now on. I did use less broth, 3 cups. Also added minced garlic. You have to adjust the broth according to the bread you use and just add part at a time. Everyone loved this and so easy in the slow cooker.
I have been using this exact recipe for years (minus mushrooms for personal taste, and I do not use a cup of butter.... I use a few Tbls of margarine and some grapeseed oil mixed to be healthier). I love it! As others have said, the amount of broth needed depends on your bread. I always use fresh french bread that I cube the night before and leave out overnight to slightly dry. I probably use about 3-3.5 cups of broth. However, using store bought cubes which are much more dry may need more broth as this recipe calls for. It also depends on how moist you prefer your stuffing to be. This is as close to "in the bird stuffing" as I've ever found because it does remain moist and does not dry out. I have always received compliments on this homemade stuffing. Quite yummy!
This was such a wonderful, easy stuffing recipe that I made for Thanksgiving. It saved space in my oven for other specialty dishes and the flavor came & moistness came out perfect in the slow cooker! This is now my new way of making great stuffing! Thanks!
First let me say I consider myself to be an experienced cook---I made this stuffing for 26 guests this very Thanksgiving day. I would have told you yesterday it was impossible to make a bad stuffing but today I can say that this recipe was nothing more than a gummy mess! I used only 2 1/2 cups broth, clearly 4 cups would have been soup. I took it out of the crock pot after 3 hours (because it looked like glue) and baked it for 40 minutes. I would never recommend this cooking method or make this recipe again. Very disappointing after all that chopping. Fortunatly I made another stuffing recipe that saved the day!
This has been my favorite stuffing recipe for several years...ever since I first saw it here. The first year I made it, it did turn out too soggy because I misjudged the amount of broth but I simply added a little bit of dry Stove Top that I had on hand and, within a few minutes, it was perfect. I love being able to put it together the night before and then add the eggs and broth in the morning and pop it in the crock pot. No more stressing about stuffing.
I have used a recipe very similar to this for years. It is always a hit! I see that most people have issues with the 4 1/2 cups chicken broth. Mostly I use 4 cups of it, and it is always a little dry (the way my family likes it). If you like stuffing that is moist (my favorite), DEFINITELY USE ALL 4 1/2 CUPS. The KEY to this recipe is DRY BREAD CUBES. I usually cut up an entire loaf of bread (not sure how many cups that is) and bake it for 20 minutes or until crisp. Then you add it to all the other ingredients (which have already been mixed in a separate bowl). The bread soaks the 4+ cups of broth perfectly. I have never had soupy stuffing when I do it this way. I have also never sauteed my veggies in butter. Mine soften up within the stuffing as it bakes.Generally, I add my bread last or else the seasonings are not proportionate throughout. Another tip if you don't keep lots of seasonings on hand, buy a box of stuffing mix at the store. This can replace all the seasonings. Just add your bread cubes, onion, celery, broth, and eggs. Overall, it is the perfect recipe just the way it is posted.
This beats stuffing a bird any day, and tastes even better! As a matter of taste, I leave out the mushrooms, but I also think that's why some people are getting gray, too soggy stuffing. My suggestion would be to saute the mushrooms separately, and add just before serving. And as other reviews suggest, the amount of broth is likely too much, add about 1 cup and add more according to taste and texture. And you're kidding about the margarine, right??? Never! :) I have since made this in the oven as well...and it turns out fantastic. I think the amount of broth really depends on how dry (or not) the bread is. My bread sat out for about 3 day so was quite dry, just eyeball the amount of broth. I likely used about 1 1/2 cups. Put the herbs in with the butter and veggies, left out the eggs. After removing the turkey from the oven, put the stuffing in (the oven!), and by the time your turkey rests for 30 min and everything else is finialized, the stuffing is ready (crank up oven to 400 if nec). I should also mention that if possible I use my own chicken broth; I usually try to have some on hand in the freezer...it makes a huge difference to the outcome and taste. I simmer the onions, whatever herbs you prefer in the broth for about an hour then add the butter and a beaten egg ( make sure to coddle the egg or let the broth cool first.
02/02/2005
EXACTLY what I was looking for. We deep fry our turkey, so how do you get moist, tasty stuffing when you cook it outside the bird? A slow cooker! I used cubed stuffing in a bag (unseasoned) and the amount of chicken broth called for in the recipe was perfect, as was the time. I added 1 pound Jimmy Dean sage sausage. My guests raved, and we had plenty of leftovers--which I ate and spent a few weeks dieting away. Oh well! Thanks Gayle!
My family is a bit ....how do I say this nicely? Anyways I told them a little white lie and said I got this from a friend who is a chef in NYC and they thought it was the best stuffing ever! Everyone wanted the recipe...my husband and I laughed. It is that good though!
This was excellent. I also added pork sausage. I too would be careful with the liquid. I read someone else's instructions and they recommended not adding the 4 cups of broth right away. I used bakery bread cubes and not the packaged season ones since I added seasoning.
This was AMAZING! I just starting hosting thanksgiving a few years ago and knew stuffing was something I needed to work on. I made this stuffing this year and there was NOTHING left... even people who don't like stuffing ate my stuffing, and raved about it. I mastered my mashed potatoes and candied yams, but never paid much attention to stuffing until this year and so glad I did. I read a lot of reviews and made very minor changes - buttered crock pot first, added spices to butter mix with onions and celery, used broth as needed, and omitted mushrooms because not all of my family like them. This was a HUGE hit. Thank you Gayle for sharing.
This was a hit at Thanksgiving. My husband loved the fact that I didn't do the typical dry Stove Top stuff. When I put it in on Wednesday afternoon, we went to the movies and I had left the slow cooker on high -- big mistake! When I returned home, it had burned on the bottom. I merely discared the burned stuff and it was fine. Love the convenience of having this cook in the slow cooker and not taking up room in the oven or on the stove. I followed the recipe exactly. This is supposed to be a soft dressing, not hard. The next day, I just had to turn on the slow cooker to low and it heated up beautifully and even tasted better. Also, I just used a bag of Pepperidge Farms bread crumbs instead of making my own. Will be making this every Thanksgiving from now on.
11/15/2000
Great stuffing! Very moist and the fragrance while it's slowly cooking is delicious.
I made this the day before Thanksgiving, and reheated it again the next day Not sure why I hadn't thought of using my Slow cooker before, but from now on, this will be my new tradition. Helps free up the oven for other cooking. Outstanding recipe too.
Great recipe and a great way to free up your oven! This was perfect for Sunday dinner with roasted chicken. I wish I had this recipe during Thanksgiving...it would have saved me a lot of time. It's so moist and it tastes fabulous. My only caution is to only use the amount of broth necessary to moisten not the entire amount the recipe calls for or you'll end up with a soupy mess. Next time I might add in some sauage, apples or cranberries - YUM!
This was by far the worst recipe I've ever tried. I followed the directions to a T and ended up with a goopy, gloppy, glob of goo. It was awful. I let it cook way beyond the time recommended and still couldn't get it to dry out to a servable consistency. Won't be trying this one again.
This is just awful! It turned into a gooey brownish mass. Unfortunately, I thought this would work for a BIG group of folks for Thanksgiving. BIG mistake. Total embarrasment. The dog wouldn't even eat it!
My sister found this recipe and I just had to rate it because it was so fabulous and easy. I loved the fact that it took a side dish away from the oven and created the best, softest, most flavorful dressing (stuffing goes in the bird). We did make a lot of changes, so I guess my 5 star rating is for the method, not the actual recipe. We cut up 2 loaves of french bread instead of using stuffing mix. We toasted the bread and then added in cooked sausage, two peeled and chopped granny smith apples, cooked celery, onion and all the spices in the recipe as well as the eggs. We then added about 3 cups of good quality chicken broth. We put it all in the slow cooker and checked on it about every 30 minutes to 1 hour, adding in additional chicken broth if it started to look dry. We also stirred it each time to make sure it wasn't burning to the bottom of the crock pot. Try this recipe method....its totally worth it.
I used this recipe for Thanksgiving in 2006 and everyone loved it! I skipped the mushrooms because none of the kids like them. It was really nice not having to squeeze lots of side dishes into the oven all once for a change. I started this dish first before starting on the turkey and other side dishes. And it made the kitchen smell so wonderful! I've shared this recipe with friends and will make it every year.
