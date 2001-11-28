Eggnog and Cranberry Salad
This is a perfect recipe for the holidays. It gives a delicious and beautiful combination of holiday favorites - cranberries and eggnog.
I brought this dessert to my mother-in-law's for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. They all want the recipe. I did substitute Cool Whip for the Dream Whip called for and used a decorative glass bowl instead of a 9 x 13 pan. I've already had 2 requests to bring this dish at Christmas. It's a winner!Read More
I made this for Christmas, it looks nice but I didn't really taste "eggnog". Good concept though I will keep looking for a good standard holiday salad.Read More
I prepared the two layers as directed except I substituted Cool Whip(about 1 &1/2 cups +/-)for the dry topping mix. I assembled them with the red cran/rasberry layer going into my round jello mold first, followed by the lighter eggnog layer, chilled it overnight. To serve, I inverted it onto a serving plate lined with iceberg lettuce leaves. Overall, this tastes great, but does not keep its form well. It colapsed into a heap after a short while (the red layer slid off of the white layer!) Next time for Thanksgiving I will prepare this into individual size parfait type serving dishes to avoid presentation mishaps. Delicious! (Sweet enough for dessert!)
Yummy, but allow LOTS of prep-time for this one! I had little time - started it about 7pm... then had to rush the setting process. Because my cranberry mix was jelling much faster than the eggnog mix, I put it on the bottom; then, the eggnog mix suddenly started jelling, and I had to quickly add it to the glass bowl I used before it set. The cranberry layer would've set much better on top - as it was, the eggnog mix settled into it, and the cran mix never set properly. The taste was enjoyed by all, but scored low in presentation due to the soupy cran layer. Will definitely make this again next year, but start about 6-8 hours earlier in the day!!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was wonderful! The eggnog part didn't really taste like eggnog, just creamy but it was very good. I had no problems making it--make sure you use cooked pudding - not instant.
I made this recipe last Christmas and it was a hit! It was requested I make it again this year. I'm going to use 1/3 t. ground nutmeg this time, I felt the nutmeg was a bit too much.
Everyone in our family loved this salad!!
The recipe is so easy to follow. The timeline is perfect. I loved this recipe and so did everyone else, and it really does taste like "Thanksgiving". Beauty, eh!
This has become a holiday classic at my house. My adult children still ask for it. I omit the lemon juice in the bottom (pudding) layer and have never added the nuts to the red jello layer (family does not care for nuts). I have also cooked the pudding mixture for the bottom layer with actual eggnog (instead of the water) when I have it. Very pretty layered in a deep cut-glass bowl rather than the flat glass pan.