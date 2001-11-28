Eggnog and Cranberry Salad

This is a perfect recipe for the holidays. It gives a delicious and beautiful combination of holiday favorites - cranberries and eggnog.

By Sylvia Brunson

Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine vanilla pudding mix, lemon gelatin, and 2 cups water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Stir in lemon juice. Chill until partially set.

  • Dissolve raspberry gelatin in 1 cup boiling water. Blend in cranberry sauce, and add pecans. Chill until partially set.

  • Prepare whipped topping according to package directions. Fold in nutmeg. Fold whipped topping into vanilla pudding mixture. Pour into a 9 x 13 inch glass dish. Chill until firm.

  • Pour cranberry mixture over pudding mixture. Chill for 6 hours before serving to appreciative family and friends.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 50.7g; fat 2.4g; sodium 256.3mg. Full Nutrition
