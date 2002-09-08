Turkey Pot Pie I
A perfect way to use leftover turkey. This pie tastes yummy, and will feed up to eight hungry people.
Crust is the key thing in this recipe. I've made it twice with 2 different store-bought crusts and one time it was amazing, the next time it was disgusting. I'll stick with the refrigerated crusts that come folded up. The filling is fabulous and doesn't come out super runny like I expected. Will make this every time I have leftovers to use up, whether it's turkey, chicken, or roast. Excellent recipe!Read More
First I want to say thank you to the original poster and that I loved the flavor of this recipe so much I wanted to make it again but with a few important changes. As stated by some others, this pot pie has no sauce to it and that’s a must for me. So I exchanged milk for cream and doubled the quantity to 1 cup. There is no measurement for potato in the recipe, and it needs it. The first time I used 3 small russets and it was far too much so I changed that to 1.5 cup cubed potato. I used turkey stock from the boiled turkey carcass and it made a noticeable improvement. I increased the amount of turkey from 1.5 cups to 2.5 cups and slightly increased the amount of flour to 4 Tbs. I also used torn pieces of turkey instead of cubed but that’s just a personal preference and shouldn’t affect the flavor. With these modifications the result was a perfect pot pie with a creamy sauce and great flavor. You may wish to slightly increase the seasoning to compensate for the additional turkey. Pre-baking the bottom crust for 5-6 minutes is a must as the filling is now more liquid.Read More
Crust is the key thing in this recipe. I've made it twice with 2 different store-bought crusts and one time it was amazing, the next time it was disgusting. I'll stick with the refrigerated crusts that come folded up. The filling is fabulous and doesn't come out super runny like I expected. Will make this every time I have leftovers to use up, whether it's turkey, chicken, or roast. Excellent recipe!
A delicious recipe for leftover turkey. I didn't feel like making another pie crust, so I greased the bottom of my pan and used leftover stuffing as a topping. It was great! My child and husband loved it!
My husband is extremely picky about his pot pies and he LOVED this so much he asked me to make it again with beef tonight. I made a few changes. I used the onion and the celery but for the rest of the veggies I used half a bag of frozen corn, peas, carrots, and string beans. I only used one boullion cube and 1 cup of water. I cubed the potatoes pretty small and after the veggies and potatoes were cooked I added a jar of Homestyle turkey gravy. I also used about 2 cups of cubed turkey. I baked the bottom crust for 10 minutes while the filling was cooling and then covered with the top crust. I sprayed the top crust with butter cooking spray to give it a little more color. It came out perfect. My husband ate almost half the pie.
This turned out really well and is a great use for that leftover dark meat that never tastes as good reheated. I followed another reviewers advice and used leftover stuffing as the top crust and it turned out beautifully. I also used leftover turkey broth instead of the chicken boullion. I was a little hesitant about the spices, but the flavor was good. I may use a little less parsley next time just for looks and add a little poultry seasoning for a little extra "turkey" flavor. One warning, though. This makes a BIG pot pie. The recipe calls for a 10 inch pie pan (which I don't have) so I used a medium casserole dish and it still filled to the brim and spilled over a little while cooking. Just be sure to put some foil under the dish to catch spills!
First I want to say thank you to the original poster and that I loved the flavor of this recipe so much I wanted to make it again but with a few important changes. As stated by some others, this pot pie has no sauce to it and that’s a must for me. So I exchanged milk for cream and doubled the quantity to 1 cup. There is no measurement for potato in the recipe, and it needs it. The first time I used 3 small russets and it was far too much so I changed that to 1.5 cup cubed potato. I used turkey stock from the boiled turkey carcass and it made a noticeable improvement. I increased the amount of turkey from 1.5 cups to 2.5 cups and slightly increased the amount of flour to 4 Tbs. I also used torn pieces of turkey instead of cubed but that’s just a personal preference and shouldn’t affect the flavor. With these modifications the result was a perfect pot pie with a creamy sauce and great flavor. You may wish to slightly increase the seasoning to compensate for the additional turkey. Pre-baking the bottom crust for 5-6 minutes is a must as the filling is now more liquid.
Good flavor but no sauce to speak of which brought gripes from my boyfriend, we had leftovers plus extra filling so last night I carefully scooped out the filling from the leftover pie into a large sauce pot, added the extra filling I had set aside and stirred in a can of family sized Campbell's cream of chicken soup (w/enough milk to bring the whole lot to the right consistency) heated it through and served it over the warmed pie crust -that did the trick - it was delicious and tasted even better than the pies from the famous Chicken Pie Shop of San Diego. Definitely add the soup - it makes this recipe perfect and earns it that 5th star. I also used the flaky butter crust, it was a perfect compliment and had the best flavor of any crust I've ever made.
Best pot pie I have ever had! I used two tsps of chicken base instead of bouillion cubes. And then I added about another cup (maybe less) of water & another 1/2 tsp of chicken base so there would be more gravy. I did add some frozen peas but I did not add any salt because my turkey was well seasoned .... & I didn't add the spices until I added the turkey because I didn't want to cook all the flavor out. Used a homemade pie crust...YUMMY! Thansk Linda!!!
This was great. I had a 14-pounder in my freezer and it was time to cook it. After deboning, it yielded 10 cups of juicy turkey. I tripled this recipe (for freezing) and used 3+ cups of turkey in each. Oherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. It was perfect. The only thing I would try for a change is to add a packet of turkey gravy and an additional cup of water to the pie filling (per pie). I like the taste of turkey gravy and I like it to taste like turkey, not chicken. If you're going to make turkey pot pie, this is the one to try. Thanks.
I have made this recipe several times now, and it is always great every time. It turns out less runny if you let the filling cool before putting it in the pie shell. It is also yummy with chicken. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
I always get a great response from my guests when I cook this! It smells great and tastes even better. No canned food for this recipe, it's made with ALL FERSH veggies! I love that, it tastes so much richer that way and it is so much healthier too! AND IT'S PRETTY EASY TO MAKE :)
This was amazingly good. The only changes I made: * Omitted the parsley because I didn't have any. * Added 1/2 tsp of sage & 1 tsp of poultry seasoning to the onion/carrot/celery mixture. * Increased the turkey to a little over 2 cups & also increased the flour to 4 TBLS & Milk to 2/3 cup to compensate for the additional turkey. * Decreased the number of potatoes to 1 1/2 and added about a cup of peas. I used Pillsubury pie crust in a deep dish 10 inch pie plate. Was one of the best pot pies I've eaten. My husband proclaimed it as "professional". I will definitely make this again. Delicious & easy, what more could you ask for?
whipped this up with recommended changes to a ROUSING success! Changes I included: almost everything i could find in the fridge after a crazy Thanksgiving weekend! - Mushrooms, frozen peas & corn, diced red pepper, fingerling potatoes... mixed in leftover gravy with the turkey & floor, also added some to the veggies, along with turkey stock (added chicken stock when i ran out). Baked the bottom pie crust for 10, and couldn't find my pie plate so made it in a 8 x 8 casserole dish. Also, drank a glass of Pinot Noir while cooking, and am sure that helped. Husband RAVED and I basked in wine and glory!
I normally try to follow a recipe exactly the first time I make it rather than making changes, however I knew after just reading the ingredients that I would have to do some tweaking to make it a little more flavorful.Here are the changes I made:I used about 14 baby carrots, chopped up. I also added 2 cloves of minced garlic to the butter with the other ingredients. I had to use chicken broth instead of the bouillion and after using 2 cups decided this was not nearly enough liquid so I added a third cup of broth. Then, instead of using another pan, I added the turkey and some other spices...1/2 tsp. paprika, 1/2 tsp. rosemary, and 1 tsp. dried sage...to the broth/veggie mixture, heating it to a boil. I then mixed 5 tbsp. of flour (to accomodate the extra broth) and 1/2 c. milk and added to the boiling mixture. Allowed to cook for 5 more minutes until it thickened and removed from heat. I made 8 individual pot pies using large sized glass custard cups. For the crust I used Pillsbury pie crusts and baked them for 10 minutes to brown to prevent a soggy crust. For those reviewers who think the crust needs to be homemade, Pillsbury makes a good crust...and my husband actually thought it was my usual homemade crust. I will definitely use this recipe again and think the extra time is worth it because it has all fresh ingredients and there is no disgusting cream of chicken or mushroom soup. With all my changes I give this recipe a four and will continue to experiment with seasoning
Wow! Made this tonight with the leftover christmas turkey and boy, was it a hit. I followed directions precisely, used pillsbury pie crust and let the filling (which smelled absolutely heavenly) cool for ten minutes before pouring it into the pie shell. i brushed the top crust with a beaten egg before baking and it turned out to be beautiful and delicious. This recipe is a keeper!!
I was looking for a way to use the last of my Christmas turkey leftovers, and boy, did I hit the jackpot. This was fantastic! I've never made a pot pie before. It took a little while, but was well worth it. I did use some other reviewers suggestions. I added some frozen peas while the potatoes were cooking, and added a can of cream of chicken soup (and about 1/2 can water) to make it more saucy. I also used cut up baby carrots instead of fresh ones. After cutting up my turkey, I realized I had about twice the amount the recipe called for, but I threw it all in anyway! The flavor was wonderful; after putting the pie in the oven, I did had enough filling left in the pan to make another one, but my husband ate ALL of it while the pie was baking! He's a picky eater, and we weren't sure he'd like this, but he gave it 2 thumbs up while his mouth was full. I will definitely try this again soon using chicken. This is a great recipe! Thanks!
I used this filling but put it into individual pot pies and froze them. Then all I had to do was pull them out and bake them for dinner. It made about 6 pot pies, and was a quick, yummy dinner!
This really was the perfect way to use up leftover turkey...I used a pre-made crust and used chicken stock intend of bouillon and water, everything else was done by the recipe. This was first time to make a pot pie and it definitely won't be the last. We all really liked it!
This needs tweaking. It has very little flavor and what it does have comes from the MSG loaded bouillon cubes. Use chicken stock (homemade if possible) instead of the bouillon and water. Add some sage, thyme, if you can have garlic add that. Carrots and peas are almost essential in a pot pie recipe. Don't be expecting a ton of sauce with this. Pot pies aren't supposed to be runny. The ones that are pre-made or frozen are because the companies that make them want to save money. Veggies and meat cost more than sauces, so they use the sauce as filler.
Great recipe, but I bake the bottom crust first, before adding the filling. Drape the top crust over the baked one , so it won't burn. My family loves that the bottom crust is fully cooked.
VERY GOOD! This recipe came in handy by taking a small amount of turkey and feeding 7 people. The changes I made were to cut back on the parsley, use frozen peas and carrots, add more milk, and brush the crust with egg prior to baking. I doubled all the ingredients and made two pies. It got two thumbs up from the entire family. Thanks Linda for such a VERY GOOD recipe!
We make this every time we have turkey. We love it. We substitute stuffing for the top pastry crust.
I have made this pot pie more times than I can count and we just love it. After the first time I made it I started to experiment. I always use 2 cups of chicken broth instead of the water and bullion. Pie crust is not my specialty so I buy the refrigerated ready made crusts. I have used frozen peas in this recipe and they are good if you like peas(don't use canned, they're too mushy). I also don't care much for oregano so I usually use rosemary or thyme instead. A little celery seed is also good.
Tastes great! I followed recipe exactly!
Delicious. Period. I do recommend at least 2 full cups of cubes turkey. Crust is great if you do 2 things: 1) let mixture cool, as others have said, before pouring, and 2) bake bottom crust 5 - 8 minutes first before adding mixture and top crust. Adding a jar of homestyle turkey gravy was a real plus, as suggested, and use a medium sized casserole dish, not a pie pan. Cannot wait to make another!
This recipe was incredible! I was looking for a recipe that didn't include some sort of canned soup or frozen veg, so this fit the bill perfectly! the only thing I changed is instead of the 2 cups of water and 2 boullion cubes, I used 2 cups of reserved turkey gravy stock. (the drippings of the turkey + water from the boiled potatoes, scraped bottom of roasting pan, and voila, gravy stock). It tasted wonderful! i also only used one pie crust on top, because i find that bottom pie shells always turn out glue-like in pot pies. an incredible recipe that is sure to see my table again! thanks so much linda!
My family loves this recipe. I use Bisto instead of flour as it adds more flavour and does not clump like flour does. Like others I add frozen corn and frozen peas to the recipe and instead of using regular pie crust, I use a puff pastry. I cook the base pasty first and then add the filling and top it with more puff pastry. Yummy!
This is a fabulous Pot Pie and I've made many different ones. I just made one change and added some grated cheddar cheese to the cooked mixture after it had cooled a little.
This turned out scrumptious, I used 2 deep dish pastry shells, doubled the oregano and added 2 tsp. savory spice. I also used chicken broth instead of water
Oh ya, it's worth it! I used left over gravy instead of the water, milk and flour. I also added frozen peas and cold turkey after cooking the other veggies to cool the filling. I put it in my Pampered Chef deep dish baker with room to spare!
OMG! Wow... I certainly added my spin by making a scratch crust using the fat skimmed off the top of refrigerated turkey drippings in place of shortning in the crust. I also added frozen peas, diced leeks, and fresh mushrooms to the saute before adding the turkey/milk mixture. I also used a slotted spoon to fill the pie crusts before baking so the excess liquid could drain out and the filling wouldn't be runny. It stood up stiff like a pecan pie would and didn't run out all over the plate when sliced. Loved it! This is a new staple in my post-thanksgiving lineup.
This is an absolutely delicious recipe. I made it into individual pies using whole wheat crust and substituted chicken broth for the water and boullion. It was well liked by everyone and is on now the "family favourites" list.
Nothing wrong with this recipe. I omitted potatoes (for the lack of) and added mushrooms and peas to take their place. I only had one pie crust, so I used it on top. Filling WAS NOT WATERY. It was thick and seasonings did not overpower. This was fun to make with my 3 year old too. Zero leftovers.
I followed the recipe exactly, but pre-baked the bottom crust for 7 minutes. Be sure and let the filling cool to room temp before putting it into the crust. Fantastic!
Finally a pot pie recipe that doesn't need cream soup. I made a few changes to suit what I had at hand, but followed the spirit of the recipe and it was a very good way to use up leftover turkey and vegetables.
Great flavor, but I was expecting it to have more gravy. This is more of a thick pot pie.
Great taste and fairly easy. My husband gives it 4.5 stars, he would like more crust so thinks we should make it into individual small dishes. I doubled the sauce and then I thought there weren't enough "insides" and it was a bit runny. I would go with double both or do 1.5x the sauce if following the original recipe. I used chix stock to cook the vegis and chix. I added minced garlic to the onions (which I increased to 3/4 a cup) and added potatoes to the mix. I also pre-baked my bottom crust for just 5 min. and cooked it all at 375 deg for about 40 min. If I had one of those metal crust covers I would have put it on toward the end, the edge was getting fairly dark.
Best Potpie ever! I make the filling in a triple batch, divide among vacuum bags and freeze. I cheat and buy the REFRIGERATED crusts (Pillsbury is the best) and then I can just thaw out a bag overnight and dump it in the crust to bake. * If you make multiple batches it is SOOO much easier to not mix the veggie/ turkey ingredients first, just dump the correct amount into each bag and then mix up the sauce and use a measuring cup to distribute evenly. Otherwise you'll end up with the last bag full of mostly just peas!
One of the best pot pies ever!
This was great. I used a storebrand frozen pie crust. It was really really good!
I tried to prebake the crust but it only shrunk and I hadn't yet done the homework on baking an empty pieshell. I used homemade turkey broth instead of water and buillion, didnt use celery, added 1/2 cup peas, a handfull of leftover brocolli and cauliflower and topped the pie with leftover mashed potatoes, moistened with 1/2 cup of turkey broth, over a cup of frozen chicken gravy to make sure it was moist enough, and sage, thyme and rosemary instead of oregono and parsley. The flavour was really good, next time I'll add more salt and spices and DEFINATELY prebake the crust. Ours was raw and I baked it for almost an hour. We will make this again though, it's a great way to use up any leftovers. Thanks a bunch!
This is such a good pot pie. I have made it 3 times now and need to rate it. It is the best for left over Turkey. So easy to make. I use extra potatos and Turkey and also Poultry seasoning. Very tasty, the whole family loves.
EASY ... and DELICIOUS!!! I used canned POTATOES and added frozen peas.... consistancy was perfect! We love this!!! It freezes well too! EVEN EASIER VERSION - I sauted small onion in butter, added sliced/drained canned potatoes - sliced canned carrots, 1 cube bullion & 1 or 2 tsp Poultry seasoning. I then added 2C milk and 1 package of McCormicks Country Gravy - allowed gravy to thicken then added the turkey. I left it all in my cast iron skillet and topped with a ready made pie crust. FAST FAST FAST & EASY EASY EASY - DELICIOUS very close to the original version of the recipe!!!!
This pie was really good! I did, however, leave out the carrots and subbed with corn. Would have preferred peas but I was out of them. I also used a good 2 cups of turkey. I had a deep dish pie crust in the freezer and a Pillsbury crust in the fridge so I was able to use them up. Thinking about doing this one again since I have so much turkey left over.
Yummy!! I also tried this just by mixing in rice one day and another day barley. Talk about a nice change. You can do so many things with this not just pie
This was fantastic. I made it as is, and even though it was a little more prep than my usual pot pies, it was well worth it. I actually made three and froze two. Turns out they don't suffer from being frozen--the one we took out of the freezer last week was fine.
Wow! I can't believe how good this was, and I'm not a fan of the cheap store bought pot pies. A fantastic way to use left-over holiday turkey. My changes were: I added a touch of rosemary (my turkey was already flavored with that) and I only used one large skillet - not two like step #3 suggests - since my turkey was precooked. I didn't add any extra liquid, as some users suggested. I felt like there was just the right amount of creamy filling. I didn't have any pre-made pie crusts, so I used the SUPER easy " No Fail Pie Crust III" on this site (halved to make only 2 crusts - and put them in the fridge until my filling was ready) and it turned out perfect! Thank you for a wonderful recipe. Update: Made this again last night using two boneless, skinless chicken breasts I had on hand. Didn't use potatoes this time around and therefore only used one bullion cube and one cup of water, since I assumed not as much water would be absorbed with the lack of potatoes. Also added a cup of sliced fresh mushrooms and two frozen crusts this time. Just goes to show you how great and versatile this recipe really is!
This was awesome. I changed a few things because of what I had available. I used fresh green beans instead of celery, I used white wine and herb chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon cubes and I used a jar of turkey gravy instead of the milk and four. Perfect.
This was incredibly delicious. I followed the recipe almost exactly... except I cooked the potatoes in 3 cups of water, 2 large bouillon cubes. Once they were almost cooked, I added in a box of frozen mixed veggies. This made a lot of filling, so instead of a pie pan, I used a deep square pyrex dish... the premade pie crust worked fine it it.
The combination of spices is wonderful with turkey. It smells great baking. I used with crust recipe for vegetable pot pie (also from this site) and both turned out great. This would have been a really full pie dish so I put it in the size smaller than a 9x13 pan (rectangle) and it was just right.
My family loved this! I used chicken instead of turkey and I used refigerated Pillsbury crust.
Great recipe - I sauteed the veggies in bacon fat, because I had just cooked bacon for a different recipe (and pork fat rules!) I followed other reviewers recommendation to let the mixture cool before putting it in the crust. Excellent down home food!
Perfect pot pie! I've done it twice now, once with turkey and once with chicken... easy and yummy with homemade pie crust.
It sounded good at a first scan, but as were putting it together, I saw that it called for Parsley (Lots) and Oregano. I hemmed and hawed on this, but finally followed the recipe, assuming that the author had some idea of what they were doing, I was wrong, the Oregano and Parsley have no place in a turky pot pie and the only flavors that could be discerned was these very wrong ingredients. The lowest It will allow is 1 star, but it deserves -10.
This is a fabulous recipe, although I can nitpick the way it is presented. It would be easier if the ingredients list gave measurable quantities of chopped veggies (e.g., one cup, or 1/2 cup) rather than "two small onions" or "two carrots diced" or "three small potatoes peeled and cubed." My small onion or potato might be different from yours. Besides, to make life easy, I buy celery and onions, etc., already chopped, and I had to guess how much of each to use. I substituted fresh chopped cilantro for the dried parsley and also used chicken broth rather than water and chicken cubes, and all of the pie pans I own or prepared crust bottoms I could find in the store were 9 inch rather than 10, but otherwise I followed the recipe precisely and it was delicious. Also, I doubled the recipe, made two pies which I baked at the same time, and froze one of them for future use.
This was really good! I used my own turkey stock and used frozen mixed veg (broc, cauli and carrots). I also took the suggestion of another reviewer and used a can of cream of chicken soup and I used half and half instead of milk, and was able to forego the flour/roux sauce since it was think, saucy, and creamy. This also made it possible to make it all in one pan. I added all the liquids at once, threw in the potatoes and frozen veg, and when they were cooked, added the turkey. Yum! This will now be a Boxing Day tradition!
I followed this recipe to a T except for that I used 2 cups of homemade turkey stock in place of the 2 cups of water and bouillon cubes and it was wonderful! Going to use this recipe for the rest of my days!!
I've made other "pot pies" before and was a little afraid that the filling would fall out into the pan once I took a piece out. Amazingly it all stayed together and every piece was perfectly "pie-like". You would think that since it all stayed together it would have been dry but that was NOT the case. I used Pillbury refrigerated pie crust dough. This must be the original pot pie recipe that all the other pot pie recipes have since tried to copy but failed ;-) - WONDERFUL!!
Everyone in my house loved this recipe! It is the best pot pie I have ever had. The only change I made was to add 4 cups of turkey instead of 3. Will definitely use this on a regular basis.
I have made this dish twice, and it's been a hit both times. I added frozen mixed vegetables, fresh parsley, a touch of cayenne pepper, garlic, and more liquid (the first time was a little dry). I also used frozen Marie Callendar's Pie Crust (it's better than mine). It pleased even a tough critic like my mother-in-law (who doesn't consider herself a "pot-pie" person)! Thanks!
Really good recipe for Turkey Pot Pie!.. It took a bit of work, but so much better to do a scratch recipe than use the MSG canned ones!... I pre-baked the bottom crust about 8 minutes and I used my leftover turkey from Thanksgiving and added some sage because I like the flavor in pot pies... This recipe will actually feed 4 hungry people with two servings each!.. Yum!~
I enjoyed making this recipe. I diced up my potatoes to the same size as green peas, which I added for color. I made my pot pies in individual casserole dishes too. My family really liked this recipe. Of course, my husband liked it even better the second day. I tend to prefer saucey pot pies and would be apt to add a can of cream of chicken soup for more gravy. I will make this again.
this recipe was good. although, right after adding the oregano, i thought... i should have added something else - like thyme or savoury or sage - a spice/herb that goes well with turkey. alas, it was too late, and i wasn't a big fan of the oregano taste it had... yet everyone else that tasted it LOVED it. i also replaced some of the milk and chicken stock with cream of mushroom soup - condensed. just a thought. it was also very easy to make. will definitely make again. thank you.
This pie was very good. Very nice flavour. The only downside is the time it takes. I was all afternoon in the kitchen making this. It says PREP TIME 20 MINUTES, no way!!! I even made my pastry the night before. I made enough for 3 pies so my measurements were not accurate but pies turned out very tasty. The only change I made was the addition of a can of peas and some dried basil. I would definitely make this again but not for a while I hope!!!
I made this for dinner tonight with chicken instead of turkey. It was very good and like other reviewers suggested I added more chicken stock and a 1/2 cup of peas. I felt that there was too much parsley in this recipe and in future I will add 2 tbls. instead of three. I also used soy milk instead of regular milk.
i have made this several times .. and it is a favorite in my house.i made a few slight changes to suit our taste.i used mixed vegetables and i also used turkey stock from thanksgiving instead of boullion cubes.i also added a dash of sage and poultry seasoning with the turkey and flour mixture.and i made homemade double crust .yummmmmy
I am very, very impressed with this recipe, the results were outstanding - my husband said it was almost better than the Christmas dinner itself!! I made my own recipe rough puff pastry for the pie crust - fresh pastry always works better than store bought. The only change I made was that I had some very thick leftover gravy from christmas dinner so I subsituted it for the bouillion cubes and water. As it was so thick I also omitted the milk and flour stage and put the turkey into the pot with the vegetables once they were cooked and just added 1/4 cup of light cream - delicious - thank you for sharing it.
I followed pretty much everything except I went with the gravy mix in place of the boullion cubes, and added water because of the previous reviews and it seemed to need it. It turned out awesome! I'm going to try it next time with portobellos in place of turkey for my daughter, can't wait to fix again. My husband absolutely loved it, and it was great the next day for lunch! Thanks!!
We found this pretty good. Only change I made was using one stalk of celery instead of two and one carrot instead of two. Tasted really good on one of our chilly Michigan nights. Thanks for sharing.
This was very tasty! Used store bought crusts and, instead of 2 c. water w/ boullion, I used 1.5 c. chicken broth and most of a can of cream of mushroom soup. I took some reviewers' advice and stuck the bottom crust in for 5 - 10 minutes before filling, cubed everything really small, and kept some chicken gravy handy...which I ended up not using. Filled with carrots, onions, green beans, and potatoes...thanks for sharing the recipe and suggestions. This will be a cold weather regular!!!
very good I also threw in some frozen vegetables now my family wants this all the time!
This recipe is great! My husband, who hates any cream based soup, loved this pot pie since it uses chicken stock. He said that this is how pot pie is supposed to taste! So, I'll be making this again using chicken, turkey or beef.
I used this recipe after Thanksgiving to use up the leftover turkey. Everyone I shared it with has loved it and I ended up making four turkey pot pies for family and friends. They can't get enough. My favorite part is combining the flour in the pot with the turkey and milk. I was worried it would be sticky and clumpy but it blends perfectly to make a great consistency in the finished product. One thing I did a little different was to chop up large pieces of the veggies instead of dicing. We like chunky pot pie. The flavor is fantastic! Thanks.
Fabulous pot pie. My family loved this recipe. I did add some corn and green beans to give it a little more flavor. I will definitely make this again. Thanks
This was awesome!! I added thyme instead of the oregano and it was loved by all. Thanks so much!! I baked the pie crust for about 10 minutes before filling the crust and will probably do it for more like 15-20 next time to get the crust more cooked on the bottom. We loved it regardless and I actually found a recipe that makes me enjoy leftover turkey!! LOL
Made this when I first spotted the recipe. Made exactly as written for the filling, etc., but substituted a frozen bottom crust and a "roll out" purchased pie crust for the top. We now make this same pie all winter long when we have leftover chicken or turkey. Thanks for the recipe!
Made exactly as directed except that I subbed homemade chicken broth. I also used previous suggestions & cooled the filling for 10-15 minutes before filling the pastry. The pie came out perfectly golden and delicious, and what a great-looking result for my first-ever homemade pot pie! Thanks so much-- will use again and again.
This was a great recipe! I doubled it and made 2 pies out of it (one I froze). The recipe works well doubled also. I think next time I may add a bit more salt to the mixture and brush the top of the pie with an egg wash before baking. Great recipe, thanks!
This was very good. I made a few changes...instead of using chicken bouillon I used the homemade turkey stock. Boil the carcass and bones after picking all of the meat off of the turkey and put in pot, cover with water and throw in leftover gravy, carrots, onions - anything for taste. Simmer all afternoon and then drain the broth off the bones into another pot. Put in fridge and then, when the fat hardens on the top, scrape it off and discard. Now you have a great stock - a REAL and healthy alternative to high-sodium bouillon. The taste is completely different and much, much better. After I added stock and simmered the Pot Pie mixture, I added mushrooms and peas. I also added summer savory (sage) and rosemary and thyme. I did not add a flour mixture. I then made a home-made biscuit recipe and rolled it thin, placed the pot pie mixture into a casserole dish when the mixture was hot, then put the biscuit mixture on top and baked in the oven at 350 for about 15 minutes. I made biscuits with the leftover biscuit dough and served with a salad. Awesome.
Very good! My husband really liked it, great way to get rid of some of that extra turkey meat. I did make a couple of changes, though. As it was cooking I noticed that there was not going to be much of a sauce (other reviewers noted this as well). So, I added an extra 2 tablespoons of flour, and 1 tablespoon of butter to step three. I ended up adding at least a cup and a half of milk, adding extra as needed once I stirred the two mixtures together to get a good consistancy/sauce. Also, let the filling cool before putting in the crust (I took it off the burner and then rolled my pie crusts out to give it time to cool a little.) It took longer to cook on the stovetop than the recipe said, next time I will try covering the saucepan at least part of the time to speed up the process. I used the butter flaky pie crust recipie from this site as well-- worked perfectly.
Delicious!!!!! Used stuffing on top instead of top and bottom crust for something different. Used 2 cups stock instead of bouillon and water. With stuffing cooked at 350 for 25 min covered with foil and 5 min without foil
My family and I loved this recipe. We ate it after Thanksgiving last year and they were begging me to look it up and cook 2 this year. Everyone was disappointed last year when we didn’t have enough pie. Awesome Recipe!!!
I altered it by using home-made turkey broth, no milk, and leftover gravy. We fight over it, I think I'll have to start making 2 at at time!
This recipe was great! My husband and I had never made pot pie before, but this recipe made it very easy. We used chicken broth and one less potato than the recipe called for. We will definitely use this one again!
very good. i added alittle bell seasoning and it gave it a really nice flavor. I also let the filling cool before adding it to the crust.
This was very good. The two men in my house raved! Instead of leftover turkey, I used chicken. I had boiled a whole chicken, and used half the meat for the pie. Instead of boullion, I used the chicken stock I just made, so I needed to add more salt. I thought there was too much oregano, so next time I'll use a little less, and add some poultry seasoning. And I should have added peas! It was very easy because I used Pillsbury pie crusts.
My husband loved it!! I made some adjustments. I cut parsley down to 2 tbs. I added frozen peas for a little sweetness.I made it into turkey and dumplings instead of turkey pie, so I added more juice. I increased the water to 3 cups, added 3 boullions, increased the flour and margarine to 4 tbs ea. I had leftover turkey in the freezer. I increased that to 3 cups. The result was wonderful.....Definitely a keeper.
It was good, but I have tasted much better. I prefer mine with more vegetables, it could have used some peas, etc. Maybe use the mixed vegetable mix and less of the spices.
Tasty. I made it just as the recipe said and we loved it! It wasn't too salty and didn't need any other seasoning. Normally my hubby doesn't make it through a meal with out reaching for the Cajon. But not this time! I would also like to try this with different veggies like corn and green beans.
This recipe was very yummy, although time consuming. It took me a long time (but I had to make a pie crust too- I used Oil Pie Crust from this site). I used leftover diced chicken from Roast Sticky Chicken- Rotisserie Style, also on this site. I used one cup of veggie broth instead of the boullion and a carton of natural chicken gravy in place of the milk and other liquids. This made way too much for my pie dish- I also filled two ramekins with the mix and will make a crust for them later. Very tasty, but not sure I'd make it again because of how much time it took.
This is a delicious pot pie, truely comfort food. I used frozen diced potatoes, and frozen peas & carrots instead of fresh carrot. I baked it in a square 8' glass dish to make serving easier. It's a keeper!
Excellent! Just remember to increase your thickening mixture if you add extra broth! Made with Flaky Butter Crust from this site and my husband said it was the best pot pie he's ever had!
Followed recipe in all things, except instead of 2 cups water plus bouillon, used 2 cups of turkey broth since had plenty leftover after Thanksgiving. Bottom crust came out doughy- next time will follow reviewer's advice and bake bottom crust for 10 min before anything. Also cooled mixture a bit after thickening and had no problem with mixture being watery. Brushed top crust with beaten egg for extra golden color- worked out great, looked and tasted good. However filling came out enough for 2 pies- will either make second pot pie with extras or, might just make some rice and pour over it, like a "turkey a la king" meal. Very yummy taste though, will make again.
needs peas
Pretty tasty! Next time I would cut back the potatoes to two, add more turkey, and make more 'sauce'. It was a little drier than I would have liked, but that is easily remedied. Great way to use up leftover turkey.
This is a great recipe. I used 3 cups of turkey, frozen mixed vegetables with the celery and onion and added extra pepper for taste. Also used chicken base instead of the bullion. Also made the pir crust and baked bottom for 10 minutes. This came out great. My family complained that there was not enough! We are a family of 7 so I guess I need to double it next time. Thanks for a great recipe that I will make over and over.
Very good recipe!!
Thanks for a great basic recipe that any cook can modify based on ingredients on hand. I had NEVER made any type of pie before today when I tried this recipe to use up my traditional Super Bowl roast turkey. I cheated a little by using the refrigerated pie crust you roll out and just plop in the pie plate. The result was outstanding !!! And because the whole dinner is in the oven in a single dish, I could clean up all the kitchen stuff before we sat down to eat. Super-quick cleanup after dinner. Thanks again.
Made this last night with minor changes - absolutely the best pot pie I've ever eaten! (And I looovve to eat!) My changes were: instead of oregano, I used Bell's seasoning for that real Thanksgiving taste and chicken broth in place of the boullion and water (to which I threw in a bit more salt). Excellent recipe that I will use forever...
