Turkey Pot Pie I

I normally try to follow a recipe exactly the first time I make it rather than making changes, however I knew after just reading the ingredients that I would have to do some tweaking to make it a little more flavorful.Here are the changes I made:I used about 14 baby carrots, chopped up. I also added 2 cloves of minced garlic to the butter with the other ingredients. I had to use chicken broth instead of the bouillion and after using 2 cups decided this was not nearly enough liquid so I added a third cup of broth. Then, instead of using another pan, I added the turkey and some other spices...1/2 tsp. paprika, 1/2 tsp. rosemary, and 1 tsp. dried sage...to the broth/veggie mixture, heating it to a boil. I then mixed 5 tbsp. of flour (to accomodate the extra broth) and 1/2 c. milk and added to the boiling mixture. Allowed to cook for 5 more minutes until it thickened and removed from heat. I made 8 individual pot pies using large sized glass custard cups. For the crust I used Pillsbury pie crusts and baked them for 10 minutes to brown to prevent a soggy crust. For those reviewers who think the crust needs to be homemade, Pillsbury makes a good crust...and my husband actually thought it was my usual homemade crust. I will definitely use this recipe again and think the extra time is worth it because it has all fresh ingredients and there is no disgusting cream of chicken or mushroom soup. With all my changes I give this recipe a four and will continue to experiment with seasoning