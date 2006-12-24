Cranberry Nut Bread

This cranberry nut bread is deliciously moist and festively colorful, making it a nice addition to your holiday table. Fresh cranberries, walnuts, orange juice, and zest add flavor and texture to this simple quick bread that mixes up in just minutes and bakes in less than an hour.

Recipe by Karin Christian

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a mixing bowl. Add walnuts and stir until well coated.

  • Mix together orange juice, egg, oil, and orange zest in a smaller bowl. Pour the orange juice mixture into the flour mixture, and stir until just blended. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, about 50 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and cool in pan briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 290.1mg. Full Nutrition
