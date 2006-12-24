This cranberry nut bread is deliciously moist and festively colorful, making it a nice addition to your holiday table. Fresh cranberries, walnuts, orange juice, and zest add flavor and texture to this simple quick bread that mixes up in just minutes and bakes in less than an hour.
This is such a delicious quick bread. I really like the suggestion of one reviewer who wrote that she left the cranberries whole... that way you get the maximum flavor. I quess my only (very small) complaint about this bread was that I wanted more cranberries. I would probably double the amount next time. Thank you Karin for submitting this recipe! p.s. I made another batch and baked it as mini loaves... recipe made 4; they were done in 25 min.... love this recipe!
This is such a delicious quick bread. I really like the suggestion of one reviewer who wrote that she left the cranberries whole... that way you get the maximum flavor. I quess my only (very small) complaint about this bread was that I wanted more cranberries. I would probably double the amount next time. Thank you Karin for submitting this recipe! p.s. I made another batch and baked it as mini loaves... recipe made 4; they were done in 25 min.... love this recipe!
This bread was wonderful! After greasing the pan, I sprinkled cinnamon and sugar in the pan to give the crust a sweet crunch. I sprinkled some extra chopped walnuts and some "sugar in the raw" on top before baking, and it really does look like a picture! Tastes great and a beautiful holiday bread. Takes no time to whip together too!
Excellent and Easy. This is the recipe on the back of the cranberry bags. Other than doubling the amount to 2 cups of berries and keeping them whole, I don't change a thing. Don't overbake. 50 min. exactly is right. If the dough is too stiff, add a few tablespoon of milk to moisten it up. TIP - for a prettier bread, place some cranberries on top of the batter before you bake it. The red color on top adds a gorgeous appearance to the bread. I also glaze mine with a lemon glaze. The glaze gives it a little tart flavor on top and keeps the bread moist. (glaze - lemon juice and powdered sugar). Glaze while warm.
This bread was fabulous! I thought that the orange flavor, from the juice AND zest, might be a bit strong, but it wasn't--it complimented the tang of the cranberries beautifully, so don't skimp on the orange zest...I took other reviewers' advice and used whole cranberries (increased to 1 1/4 cup) and it was perfect. Looks beautiful and tastes moist and flavorful--well worth making.
This is so good! I made it on Thanksgiving day, and everyone love it. My husband love it so much that he went to the market to grab me 2 more bags of cranberries. ^^ I also try to make it using the muffin pan and baked in the oven for about 22 mins, and it came out good as well.
Absolutely amazing recipe! My husband asks for this weekly now! I made, as written with the following changes; I added 1/3 cup brown sugar, doubled the cranberried and left them whole. I also made a simple glaze with orange juice and powdered sugar. Truly my top 5 favorite recipes, EVER! Thank you!
Unbelievable recipe! I didn’t have fresh cranberries so I substituted Craisins, soaking them in the OJ to bring them back to life. I also used a combination of Splenda (6 packets) and brown sugar (1/2 cup) in place of the white sugar. I didn’t have orange zest so I added 1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger. I also used applesauce in place of the oil, making the bread even tastier! I made mini muffins rather than a loaf of bread and I baked them at 350 for 22 minutes. I will be making a SECOND batch later tonight! Yum!
If I could give this more than 5 stars I would. I've been making breads of all types for over 40 yrs and this is absolutely the best Cranberry Nut bread I've ever tasted. It is MOIST - truly. The addition of Orange zest and juice makes all the difference. I coursely chopped the cranberries and used the zest of a whole orange. I cheated and used 2 tblsp of frozen oj making sure the liquids came to almost 1 cup. It was perfect. this will be my go-to forever. Thanks Karin for discovering this wonderful equation of ingredients.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2001
Just want to say this is the best Cranberry Bread I've ever had. Thank you
Very good! The orange flavor really comes through and enhances the bread's flavor. I used dried cranberries ("Craisins") and it was great. To add a little something extra to the finished bread, I made a glaze of powdered sugar, orange juice and some orange extract and drizzled it over the top. This is a great treat to make at holiday time - I'll bake it up again!
Delicious and moist. I like this a lot. I had to omit the walnuts because I didn't have them and I replaced the vegetable oil with olive oil. I used 1/2 of a banana mashed with 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder to replace the egg and make this a vegan bread. My substitution worked well so I recommend this for anyone with an egg allergy too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2002
Very moist bread--healthy, too with only 2 tablespoons oil. Great orange flavour!!
Very tasty - I would make again. I didn't have any orange juice, so I used the liquid drained from a can of mandarin oranges plus 1 teaspoon of orange flavor. I also reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup since canned fruit has extra sugar added to it. I used one tablespoon of melted butter instead of the 2 tablespoons of oil. I baked it in a silicone loaf pan and it took 65 minutes.
Delicious! The orangy flavor added just the right hint of lightness. The reason it gets 4 instead of 5 stars is because I had to add about another 1/4 cup of OJ to make it the proper consistency. It was more like a cookie dough before I did, and would not spread in the pan. I baked it in a brownie pan because I didn't want it to be super thick and it came out fabulous in about 40 minutes. Will definitely be making this again.
I used all whole wheat flour and turbinado sugar and it came out really, really tasty. I also only happened to have extra virgin olive oil on hand, but I really wanted to make the bread so I went with it, and actually I liked the very, very faint, delicate flavor that it added. I didn't have a problem with the bread not rising, even with the whole wheat flour. Next time, I might use a full 2 cups of chopped fresh cranberries. Thanks for the recipe!
I gave it 4 stars since I made several changes. First I increased the berries to 1-1/2 cups and left them whole. Next I added an additional egg and 3 Tbsp. of sour cream as several people commented the bread was dry and/or crumbly. I also increase the sugar by 1/4 cup. I made an orange/powdered sugar drizzle to go on top. Wow, what a wonderful treat, hubby and I had 2 slices for breakfast when it came out of the oven. Definitely a keeper for the holiday season.
This turned out GREAT. It will replace my old recipe for Cranberry Nut Bread. It is so moist. The orange juice adds great flavor to it. Usually the cranberries in my breads seem a bit tart, but this recipe they are much sweeter. I think the orange juice flavoring helps to cover up the tartness of the cranberries.
This bread is amazing! Loved it! I put in whole cranberries, and used two reader's tips: sprinkling cinnamon and sugar in the baking pan before adding the batter and I also sprinkled more nuts and some brown sugar on top! Yumm! I'm going to make this for some friends for Xmas but one of them is vegan. Any ideas on egg substitution?
This is a very moist, tasty bread! With it's tangy cranberry pieces, crunchy nuts, and more than just a hint of orange flavor, this bread was a hit at coffee hour at our church. It is also pretty healthy, compared to most quick breads, with less than a cup of sugar and only 2 tbs. of oil. It is also super easy to make. I made the bread exactly as written, and the only problem I had was that the "batter" was super thick. I don't think it caused any problems, but it made stirring a bit difficult. Other than that, this is a delicious, wholesome bread that I will be making again! Thanks for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2003
I decided to take a chance and bake this recipe in my bread machine (Williams-Sonoma). I put the wet ingredients straight into the bread machine pan and then mixed the dry ingredients and added them. Used the Quick Bread cycle, kept my eye on it and then took it out 20 min before cycle was up. Put it under my regular oven broiler to brown up the top a bit.. only a few minutes. I used 1 cup dried cranberries and 1 cup chopped pecans. Just tried a slice and it turned out great!!!! Nice and moist inside with a beautiful crust outside. Will be excellent tomorrow morning for breakfast. Thanks for sharing Karin! Brampton,Ontario, Canada
I've had much better cranberry breads. I made this according to the recipe as I don't think it's fair to rate or review a recipe when you've modified it. (I do modify things all of the time, but then I don't rate them.) This is something I don't mind eating myself, but I will not be serving it for company.
this is lovely bread---i added some vanilla and almond extract, and used almonds in place of walnuts. I sprinkled some raw sugar on top and it came out wonderfully. I didn't bother to chop the cranberries---like little bursts of flavor; terrific! thanks for the recipe!! EDIT: to add that i made mine using granulated Splenda and Egg Beaters---worked great!
Although my bread came out a bit too tart but still very good, I must give this recipe the five stars it deserves. It is moist with just the perfect hint of sweetness. The next time I make it, I won't use to heaping cups of whole cranberries....maybe just one heaping cup...LOL!!!
In response to Timkerbell: It sounds like the bread was not done. Try the toothpick test. When you think the bread is about done, put a toothpick in the center and pull it back out. There should be little to no crumbs on it. If it's gooey, then it's definitely not done. Adjust the temperature and baking time for your oven - ovens vary. I hope that helps.
This bread came out perfect. I had no problems with it being flat; it rose perfectly and looked like a picture. I did not have enough orange so I added tangerine peel to make the full tablespoon. It was very moist and not crumbly at all. The citrus added a wonderful overtone. I have this recipe in my box and this is the one I'll use when I make cranberry bread.
This turned out perfectly and was very easy to make. However, I found the sweetness from the orange zest, juice, cranberries and sugar too overwhelming. Maybe it was because I used dried cranberries. My guests liked it though.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/03/2005
I've made this 5 times. It tastes great but it doesn't rise. It fact it falls in the middle. I have new baking powder and new soda. Have tried a metal pan, a glass pan, and a new Baker's secret pan. I don't overstir it. I did add 1/4 cup sugar, and used whole grain pastry flour instead of white flour. Does anyone know what the problem is?
I got a lot of complements on this bread. It was tangy and delicious. I used pecans instead of walnuts and cut the sugar a bit. I also used a stick of butter instead of oil which made it more cake-like.
Jane Maas
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2011
I just love this bread. It is easy to make and tastes delicious. The only changes I made were that I doubled the amount of cranberries and nuts. Everyone raves about it.
Pretty good, will make again. I also kept the cranberries whole...will add a few more next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2003
Excellent recipe! I served this on Thanksgiving morning and it was a big hit. It is very moist and the orange flavor makes it so good. It's also a very pretty bread and would be perfect for holiday gift giving.
This bread is incredible! I did make a few changes: omitted nuts (allergies); added extra cranberries, halved; used 3 tbsp of oil instead of 2, since some reviews said it was dry; and added a glaze of confectioner's sugar and orange juice. Came out moist and DELICIOUS! I might try reducing the orange zest just a little and adding vanilla next time, since I like it just a LITTLE sweeter/less tart, but overall it was wonderful. This is now my go-to recipe for cranberry orange bread!
Delicious. I used a heaping tablespoon of the orange zest, but other than this, I followed the recipe as shown. 50 minutes in the oven was just right, and it came out moist and not crumbly. Will definitely make this again.
This is a wonderful recipe and it turned out very good. I was a bit worried about it being too dry with only 2 Tbs. of oil in it, so I added an additional 2 Tbs. of oil. I also needed to use up an apple that had been hanging around too long, so I grated the peeled apple into the batter as well. I didn't have fresh cranberries (and didn't want to run to the store), so I reconstituted 3/4 cup dried in a bit of water to sub for the fresh. Thank you again for the awesome recipe!
Here are my mods: 1/2 c sugar, butter instead of oil, 2 c whole cranberries, 1 c walnuts, zest of 2 oranges. I made per the recipe first and it's good but the mods above were how I tailored to our family's taste. I also have made in mini loaf pans and they seem pretty perfect at 25 min in a 325 degree convection.
This bread was way too dry for my liking. It was near crumbly when trying to cut it. I added an orange glaze to try and combat the dryness, but it didn't really help. It's really too bad because the flavor was great. I loved the tart cranberries and crunchy nuts. I did follow this recipe exactly baking it in mini loaf pans because my intention was to give one as a gift. I think that baking in a larger pan for an even longer time would have made it even dryer. Needless to say, I made a different bread for the gift.
Very very good! I made mini loaves in my pan, which makes 8, and baked for 40 minutes. I had leftover cinnamon sugar from muffins I was making, so I added the sugar on top of the mini loaves. I also used dried cranberries bc I was too lazy to defrost the cranberries I have in the freezer. Excellent bread. Thank you! I love the orange and cranberry flavor together.
Made this with leftover Fresh cranberries from the holidays. Wasn't sure what to expect, but the flavor was amazing! I think next time I will add more cranberries, and a tad more sugar, but it was very good nonetheless.
I've been making this for a few months now and it's my favorite quick bread recipe. I use half white flour and half whole wheat for extra fiber. I also add the cranberries whole instead of chopping and the bread comes out perfectly! It's great with a little butter or cream cheese and has become a Sunday morning staple for us!
At last-I've been looking for a good Cranberry Bread recipe and I finally found it! I had lemon peel instead of orange and and it still came out great. Oh-and I tented it with foil the last few minutes. No other changes. Thanks for sharing!
I made this by the recipe but used zest from Cuties and for the juice used Dole's mandarin oranges in 100% juice, chopped up in the juice. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I also used raw sugar. It just came out of the oven about 15 min ago. It is delicious, but I feel like it should be a little more moist, with butter added to the recipe.
This came out a bit crumbly, but wonderful with added walnuts. I like that out of all the cranberry bread recipes on this site (most of which are more or less the same), this one has less sugar and less fat. It still tastes wonderful.
It tasted awesome but was a little dry. I'll probably try 2 more tablespoons of orange juice next time. I also didn't realize the cranberries weren't supposed to be whole but I think it turned out more flavorful that way.
Delicious cranberry bread - I added extra cranberries & left them whole per others suggestion & it came out perfect. Orange juice/zest added a nice tang. This is likely to be our go to cranberry bread recipe from now on. Thanks!
I love the fact that this recipe calls for only 2 tbsp of oil - I've read a couple cranberry bread recipes that require 1/2 cup shortening per loaf! I used only 1 tbsp oil, left out the nuts and the salt, and I mushed a banana into the batter because I read a couple reviews stating that the bread turns out dry. I love how it turned out. I've had a freezer full of cranberries for months, and I finally know their fate!
Great! Made 2 loaves. Used pecans instead of walnuts and used about 2-1/2 cups of orange juice. and added an orange glaze on top while warm like another rater suggested but made my different (4 T. Powdered sugar, 2 T orange juice).
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.