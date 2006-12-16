Pecan Pie Bars I

These pecan pie bars are great for the children and adults in any family.

By MARIETA

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 10x15-inch jellyroll pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the flour, 1/2 cup sugar, and salt. Cut in 1 cup of margarine until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the prepared pan, and press in firmly.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven.

  • While the crust is baking, prepare the filling. In a large bowl mix together the eggs, corn syrup, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 3 tablespoons margarine, and vanilla until smooth. Stir in the chopped pecans. Spread the filling evenly over the crust as soon as it comes out of the oven.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until set. Allow to cool completely on a wire rack before slicing into bars.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and bake time, as well as the use of butter instead of margarine when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 12g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 117.5mg. Full Nutrition
