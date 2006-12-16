Pecan Pie Bars I

Let me share my thoughts on this really great pecanpie bars. First, you have to have the right size jelly roll pan! I used a 12X18 inch dark metal pan. I lined the pan with parchment paper (Make sure it goes up on all four sides, if not and it 'leaks' it WILL stick! But not where the paper is covered.) DO NOT GREASE/BUTTER PAPER! Since, my pan was dark, I lowered the temperature to 325. And I did not have any boil-over. Now, here is how I 'tweaked' the recipe. In the crust I used real butter and had it soft, I used 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar, instead of white;omit the salt. Then sprinkle into pan and press firmly making as even as possible. Since the filling was similar to my pecan pie recipe, I used 5 eggs, increased pecans to 3 cups, threw in a handful of left-over chocolate chips that I had on hand. I baked the crust 15 minutes; then put on the filling and baked it 27 minutes (electric oven). These are truly a "keeper" and were enjoyed by family. But if your pan is not large enough, please stick to the others who used a 9X13 pan. Either way, I don't think you will be disappointed. But do use the parchment paper, it makes a big difference.

