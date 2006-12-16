Pecan Pie Bars I

Let me share my thoughts on this really great pecanpie bars. First, you have to have the right size jelly roll pan! I used a 12X18 inch dark metal pan. I lined the pan with parchment paper (Make sure it goes up on all four sides, if not and it 'leaks' it WILL stick! But not where the paper is covered.) DO NOT GREASE/BUTTER PAPER! Since, my pan was dark, I lowered the temperature to 325. And I did not have any boil-over. Now, here is how I 'tweaked' the recipe. In the crust I used real butter and had it soft, I used 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar, instead of white;omit the salt. Then sprinkle into pan and press firmly making as even as possible. Since the filling was similar to my pecan pie recipe, I used 5 eggs, increased pecans to 3 cups, threw in a handful of left-over chocolate chips that I had on hand. I baked the crust 15 minutes; then put on the filling and baked it 27 minutes (electric oven). These are truly a "keeper" and were enjoyed by family. But if your pan is not large enough, please stick to the others who used a 9X13 pan. Either way, I don't think you will be disappointed. But do use the parchment paper, it makes a big difference.
This is a great idea, and serves many, but the crust is all wrong, it simply is not very good. I highly suggest you use my crust recipe instead. (2 cup flour. 1/2 cup powdered sugar (icing sugar). 1cup butter & a pinch of salt)prepared and baked the same way as the recipe. This makes a huge differance, holds together much better.
Let me share my thoughts on this really great pecanpie bars. First, you have to have the right size jelly roll pan! I used a 12X18 inch dark metal pan. I lined the pan with parchment paper (Make sure it goes up on all four sides, if not and it 'leaks' it WILL stick! But not where the paper is covered.) DO NOT GREASE/BUTTER PAPER! Since, my pan was dark, I lowered the temperature to 325. And I did not have any boil-over. Now, here is how I 'tweaked' the recipe. In the crust I used real butter and had it soft, I used 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar, instead of white;omit the salt. Then sprinkle into pan and press firmly making as even as possible. Since the filling was similar to my pecan pie recipe, I used 5 eggs, increased pecans to 3 cups, threw in a handful of left-over chocolate chips that I had on hand. I baked the crust 15 minutes; then put on the filling and baked it 27 minutes (electric oven). These are truly a "keeper" and were enjoyed by family. But if your pan is not large enough, please stick to the others who used a 9X13 pan. Either way, I don't think you will be disappointed. But do use the parchment paper, it makes a big difference.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2005
This was great. I did not have a jelly roll pan, so I changed the serving from 36 to 24 (all measurements changed nicely except the 4 eggs which equaled to 2 and 3/4. I just used 3 eggs.) I made in a 9 x 13 pan and cooked at same temp and time. Everything set and tasted wonderful. I also lined the pan with parchment paper to prevent sticking.
I would have given this five stars, but I did make a few revisions. I used salted butter instead of margarine, and substituted brown sugar for half of the white sugar (in the filling mixture). Also, I toasted the pecans at about 300 degrees for about 10 minutes or so to bring out the flavor (watch them close so they don't burn!), then tossed them with about 1/2 TBSP of salted butter before I added them to the filling mixture. I took these to a bake sale at my son's school and got rave reviews! I am a big pecan pie fan and I think I like these even better than the pie! I will be making these often!
First, I opted not to use a jelly roll pan as so many said it made a mess. I used a 9 x 13 pan, used a lot of cooking spray and did a fast crust by using 1 1/2 roll up dairy case pie crusts. The round crusts had to be manipulated a bit, but it worked out fine. They went about 1/2 way up the side of the pan. I prebaked the crust for about 10 minutes. The filling fit perfectly, and I also added a couple of handfuls of chocolate chips to the top! ( don't add too many, or you will lose the pecan pie flavor!) The filling did not leak at all, and the crust lifted easily from the bottom of the pan! Because the volume of filling was deep, I cooked it in a 325 convection oven for considerably longer than the recipe stated. Yummy! Fabulous!
This has to be the best recipe out there! My office insists that I make them. The new Reynold's Wrap Easy Release Foil works well to help get them out of the pan when the carmel sticks to the edge of your pan. The bars freeze well too!
These turned out so good. I toasted my pecans for a few minutes before adding them, and I didn't bother chopping them. Also, I lined my pan with foil and then greased the foil, and had no trouble removing them from the pan. I absolutely love pecan pie, but often find that it is made too thick and is thus overly sweet and rich. These were the perfect solution. Not too thin, not too thick. The crust was really nice and buttery an excellent texture, and the filling was perfectly gooey and sweet. Everything about these was great. I got 32 quite large bars out of mine, and they disappeared pretty quickly! I'll be making these again!
VERY good. I followed the reviewer's suggestion of changing servings to 24 servings in order to get correct ingrediant amounts for a 9x13 pan. It worked perfectly. I also used half butter, half margarine in the crust, and all butter in the topping. Very tasty and rich.
This is a great idea, and serves many, but the crust is all wrong, it simply is not very good. I highly suggest you use my crust recipe instead. (2 cup flour. 1/2 cup powdered sugar (icing sugar). 1cup butter & a pinch of salt)prepared and baked the same way as the recipe. This makes a huge differance, holds together much better.
These were really fantastic! I made a few changes - I substituted bwon sugar fro teh white sugar in the crust and used unsalted butter instead of margarine. In the "gooey" part, I only used 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. brown sugar. Just about everyone said "These are perfect - not too sweet at all!" I highly recommend them!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2002
Yum, yum, yum! I did make a few changes: I baked both the crust and the bars 5 min longer (25 min for crust and 30 min for bars - but it was probably because of my oven) and I arranged pecan halves on top instead of mixing chopped pecans in the mix. I made these for an office pot luck and they were gone in minutes!
Because we are generally swimming in pies over the Thanksgiving holiday, this year I decided that I would make these instead of my traditional pecan pie. Am I ever glad I did. The shortbread crust just melts in your mouth and the gooey, toffee layer is the exact taste of the pecan pie in a hand held serving. I did use all butter rather than margarine. Otherwise the recipe was made as written. These are terribly rich and make so many that there was plenty to last through the weekend for all the out of town, overnight guests, and still have a few to enjoy with my coffee Monday morning. This is a keeper for sure and I will gladly be making these again.
Made for Thanksgiving 2009. Based on others recommendations I used the 9 by 13 pan, sprayed it with pam. Scaled ingredients to 24 servings, rounding to 3 eggs. I used half brown sugar and half white in the filling and extra nuts. One comment received was, "I think I died and went to heaven!" I plan to make these again and again. THANKS! My husbands favorite bakery in town makes a similar bar and sells them for $1 a piece, for a SMALL piece. I know for a fact that they often freeze them, so next time we make these we may try freezing part of them for future use. Didn't have any left this time, as other attendees were glad to all take some home with them.
Yum yum yum. I was worried about the bars being too thick, since all I had was a 9x13, so I used only 3/4 of the recipe (27 servings) and it was perfect. I also used brown sugar instead of white in the filling, as I like the deeper flavor it gives. I did not line my baking sheet, just sprayed with cooking spray. As soon as the bars came out of the oven, I ran a knife along the edges and then let it cool. Cut very cleanly and didn't stick at all.
This was pretty easy to make. I only had a 9x13 pan, so I cut the recipe down to 24 servings and used 3 eggs instead of 2 3/4 like it said. I lined my pan with the parchment paper. Make sure you leave the 1 1/2 inch extra paper around the edges. Makes it easy to keep the liquid mess where it's suppose to be. Also after it was done bakeing I held both long sides of the parchment paper tauntly to remove it from pan. Laying it on a large cutting board. Then I gently pulled the paper away from the edges. After it cooled for 30-40 minutes, I used a pizza cutter to cut it into squares. Using a large square glad bowl, I put parchment paper in between each layer of pecan bars. I don't review everything I try, but I loved these.
I followed the recipe EXACTLY, even using shortening to lightly grease my 10x15 jelly roll pan . 1st) the crust is too flourly and not buttery at all. I actually think it was about 2x more flour then needed; it needed about 1/2 cup more sugar at least to improve the taste. 2nd) the filling was a nice taste but really nothing special. It set okay but I was displeased with the foamy appearance. 3rd) the cooking time in the recipe is not correct as others have stated in their reviews as well; I would up the cooking time once you add the filling to 30 min on 350, but again be mindful to not burn your pecans or overdry the bars.
Excellent. I brought these to a potluck and they were the first thing to go. I adjusted the recipe to 24 servings and made it in a 9x13 pan. (All the adjustments worked out evenly, except for the egg. I used three full eggs.) Even with the smaller pan, I ended up baking the crust for 20 minutes and the filling for 30. It didn't seem quite set at 25 minutes. Delicious!
Never use margarine. If you take the time to bake, use the good stuff - butter. Also, powdered sugar rather than granulated makes a more tender crust and toasting the pecans a few minutes gives them a better flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2002
This is a great recipe for the whole family. Even though my dad is the only one who likes pecan pie, almost everyone liked this pecan recipe. I only made 2/3 of the recipe for Thanksgiving last year and it was still too much because it's so rich and we had other desserts to try. If you make these bars, don't make anything else for dessert.
Super Yum! I think they are better than pecan pie! The one thing I try to remember is to make sure to press the crust up the side of the pan to make it where when I pour the filling it will not seep under the crust. Then it will burn and that part has to be tossed. Bummer to toss all that goodness! These are always a big hit at any get together. Thanks for the recipe.
Amazing!! The shortbread crust really makes these bars, I did as others had suggested and used 1/2 sugar , 1/2 brown sugar and used real butter in place of margarine, I also used parchment paper. I will be making these over and over, thanks for the recipe!!
I am big on only reviewing the EXACT recipe, therefor, I can't comment on the crust as I altered it. But, the filling was awesome! You must use the 10X15 inch jellyroll pan, and measure 2 1/2 cups of pecans CHOPPED. Don't measure before chopping. I am betting that's why everyone had "runny" results. Great alternative to pecan pie, which I find too sweet. Also had no problem with clean up using parchment paper sprayed with a bit of Baker's Joy.
These turned out AMAZING! I took the advice of other's and used real butter. I also exchanged the 1 1/2 cup of granulated sugar for 3/4 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup white sugar. I also lined my cookie sheet (or what they call a jellyroll pan) with foil and smeared melted butter on top of the foil with a paper towel prior to placing my crust. I made sure and crusted the sides of the pan. This prevented the gooey filling from sticking and made it easier to remove the pecan bars after they were fully cooled down for cutting. Thank you for this wonderful recipe, my family and I really enjoyed it!
First time I made these. I followed PieLandyB's review (12/16/06) and they turned out perfect. I used the 12x18 pan,the parchment paper, split the sugars between brown and white in the filling and added the extra egg and pecans. I let them back 35 minutes instead of 25. Wonderful and I don't really like Pecan Pie.
Excellent!! I followed the recipe exactly except baked for 24 servings and used wax paper on a 9x13 pan and it came out perfect. Be sure and check at 25 minutes, mine were done. But several reviewers said it took longer. I am glad I didn't cook longer they would have been ruined. Tip, after baking put in refrigerator to cool then they will cut into pretty squares.
Just tried them and I really liked them. I made 24 servings in a 9x13 dark pan, baked @ 325 for the specified time and they came out great. I had no problems with my crust, maybe the ratio of filling to crust is different if you use a smaller pan? I definitely recommend this recipe.
Loved this recipe. The thick crust adds a balance to the sweet filling. I followed the suggestions on using 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugars, baked a little longer (about 40 minutes - did not rotate, I have a convect bake oven). I added 1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips to the filling. It turned out wonderful - the whole family loved it! (even those who don't like pecans) I liked that it did not taste overly sweet.
OMG...easy, transportable, very pecan pie-like. Made these for Thanksgiving, then daughter made them for Christmas. We are a gluten and dairy free family, and this recipe adapts easily. We love this dish!
I followed the advice of the other reviews and reduced the serving amount to 24 and cooked these in a 9 x 13 glass dish. The turned out FANTASTIC! The crust was awesome and the filling was yummy! Tip - be sure that you keep your butter ice cold and do not handle the dough for the crust very much to make sure that your crust is great!
i have made these twice now and they are to die for. everyone loves them and they are addicting. funny thing is, both times i made them i honestly thought i ruined them b/c of how the top appears (1st time) and then the filling overflowed from my cookie sheet the second time. but after they had cooled completely, they were fine. so if you think you've ruined them, think again! also, they're easy to cut into squares with a (preferably plastic) pizza cutter!
Great! Just got 4 recipe request at a small party. I used 3/4 cup each of brown and white sugar in topping. Plus used 1/4c dark karo, 1 1/4c light. Make sure to use real butter. If you are going to spend all that money on Pecans(used 3 c), don't scrimp by using margarine.
This was a HUGE Hit!!! However, after reading the other reviews I decided to bake my bars in a 9x13 glass dish, didn't use all the crust mix, used plenty of no stick on the glass pan and this worked out really good!! I baked the crust for 30 minutes and this was perfect and baked the filling for 30 minutes also.. This was a HUGE hit at work and I will be making them again soon!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2001
I made this recipe for our Thanksgiving dinner a day ahead of time and sampled it last night. It's very good. I think the crust could stand to be baked a little longer though, as it wasn't as crispy as I would prefer. Thanks for this recipe! Angela
This recipe is fantastic. I made these for Thanksgiving at my in-laws, and they were a hit. My mother-in-law asked me to make them again for Christmas. My husband, who refuses sweets to eat healthy, could not keep his hands away.
These pecan pie bars are fabulous! The crust is delicious and buttery and it came together very quickly. For the filling I substituted 1/2 cup of brown sugar to make 1 cup white sugar 1/2 cup brown. I also reserved a 1/2 cup of the pecans and sprinkled them over the top of the finished bars along with 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips. The chocolate was perfect and soft but did not lost its shape. This is a keeper for sure!
I made these for a work pot luck. I couldn't find a jelly roll pan on short notice, so I did as another suggested used a disposible 9x13 cake pan and reduced the servings to 24, but cooked the same amount of time. I also lined the bottom with parchment. I used brown sugar in the filling, and per another suggestion I refrigerated overnight. It came out perfectly, and there were no leftovers. Will definitely make again.
Very good, but I found the crust to be a little too thick and dry. We would have preferred a thicker filling in proportion to the crust, which I made using butter. I did like many reviewers and cut it back to 24 servings, baking it in a 9" X 13" pan. Next time I'll cut the filling back to 30 servings, while keeping the crust at 24 servings to improve the filling:crust ratio. Second bake time was 32 minutes. A Tb of Kentucky bourbon added to the filling gives it that authentic southern flavor. Lovely, buttery taste. No real problem in getting the bars to release, although it did take a little more pressure than with most recipes.
Awesome! Took to a tailgate party and everyone loved them! I even kinda liked them and I hate pecan pie! Used an 11x15 cake pan and upped the serving size to 40....it called for 4 1/2 eggs so I used 5. Used half sugar, half brown sugar in the filling. Used all salted butter instead of margarine. Got rave reviews--one man said it was not icky sweet but not bland either, just perfect! Used parchment paper. Placed halved pecans on top instead of mixing them in. So pretty. I loved the crust--just like a shortbread cookie! Kind of formed the crust up the sides to hold the filling in. Had to bake for 40 minutes. Will definitely make it again!
Excellent recipe. I used a 9x13 jelly roll pan and cut the recipe down to 24 servings with excellent results. Also, used real butter not margarine and subbed brown sugar for half white. These were a big hit at Thanksgiving and I loved the idea of a short bread crust instead of the pie crust. So much tastier in my opinion. Thank you for sharing. This will be on our thanksgiving menu every year from now on (as well as any other time I feel like pecan pie!!).
The first time I made these, I made them exactly like the recipes says. They turned out fantastic. Second time, and after reading several reviews, I decided to use parchment paper so could lift them out easier. Well the paper doesn't sit nice in the corners of the pan. I cut two pieces, one for length, and one for width of the pan. I sprayed the corners where there was very little pan showing thinking this would be enough to keep it from sticking in corners. Corners did not stick, but the filling melted and oozed under the paper along the edges. WHAT A MESS. I will go back to using the spray. Parchment paper made a bigger mess then not using it did. I'm sure they will taste just as good. But there is no way they will look as nice. :(
I wish i could give 4 and a half stars. We loved this recipe, but I cannot give a 5 stars because I made a lot of changes to the recipe. I reduced the amount of flour in the crust by half. Also, I put it in a 9x13 pan and not a jelly roll pan. Even then, we would have liked it thicker. Also, as other viewers mentioned it was too hard around the edges.
The only thing I changed was the sugar and the baking time...to about 50 minutes, and even then it had more than a bit of jiggle to it, but it turned out fantastic!! And I used brown sugar instead of white! These were gone so fast. Will definitely be making for holiday get togethers from now on!!
So delicious and easy! Sure to be in heavy rotation at my house. I used the double-wide nonstick aluminum foil to line my pan to create about an inch lip around all the edges. The filling would have spilled over otherwise and made a colossal mess. Plus clean up was a breeze afterward. Great recipe!
This was AMAZING!!!! Followed the recipe exactly. Made sure the parchment paper was high enough and had no trouble with spillage. I will never make a pecan pie again because this was so much easier and made a lot more. Also loved the shortbread crust. TRY THIS AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
I have been looking for a really good pecan pie bar for a long time and now I've found it. I used butter instead of margarine because I like butter in all my cookies and I used half brown and half white sugar, other than that I followed the recipe as written. I lined my pan with aluminum foil sprayed with pam. When they were cool, I just lifted the whole thing out and cut them with a pizza cutter, so easy and no mess! My hubby really loves this one!
If you hear of a run on pecans in California or Georgia, it will be because everyone that ate mine is now baking them. Everyone wants the recipe. My family says they have given up pecan pie in favor of these wonderful cookies. My mother is now baking them for the men working on her house, and says more work gets done! The only change I made is to use butter in place of margarine. This is BY FAR THE BEST RECEIPE I have found in years and is now requested by family and friends. This is a real price winner!
This is a really good start to something amazing but i found it lacking a little. Another reviewer stated the crust was a too floury and i agree. i would knock off 1/2 cup of flour next time and keep the salt which i omitted as per other reviewers. depending on that result i may even add a couple TBSP of butter. I also used butter throughout instead of margarine. i would use 100% light brown sugar (or 1/2 and 1/2 white and dark brown) in the filling. I may even add 1/2 tsp of salt to the filling next time i do this - the flavor was a bit lackluster and i think it needs some more richness w/added salt and molasses would help with. also, i found a 25 min bake time after the filling was added to be a bit much. next time i will set the timer to 20 mins and check it then - it wasn't dry by any stretch but it was missing some gooey-ness. I will def make again as it had the pecan pie taste and texture w/out the "pie" so easier to cut, distribute and eat and of course serving size is smaller (although everyone was going back for 3rds and 4ths so maybe not!!). really good base recipe - i'm glad i gave it a go and will try again with stated tweaks :)
I followed this recipe to a t...and they turned out awful! What a waste of ingredients! The crust wouldn't come up from the pan, no matter how much I pried and prodded, it just wouldn't move! The "filling" was really good, but you can't eat just straight filling! What a disappointment....
Halved the recipe. Used walnuts (that's what I had), added 1 tsp. of water and vanilla to crust with a sprinkle of cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice. Used half white sugar and brown sugar, also added a sprinkle of cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice to the filling (adds a nice warmth and you can't pinpoint the exact taste). Will use this crust recipe for my pecan pies in the future.
I followed the basics of the recipe but did change it from margarine to butter. I changed the filling using equal amounts of sugar & brown sugar, and replaced the vanilla w/ 1 Tablespoon of bourbon. I also upped the pecan quantity, and added in some chocolate chips. I have successfully used a 12"x17" pan, and it stretched the amount of servings, and I had NO issue w/ the crust or filling not being enough, and it cooked in the given time frame w/ no issues. These were GOOD!!!!!!
These are so addicting. I am a huge pecan pie fan and these are simply amazing. The crust works out very well and they are easy to make! Will be making again for sure. Did adjust to make in the 9 X 13 dish with the suggestions and it turned out fine
These were really great and VERY addictive.Alot of people said they made them for Thanksgiving instead of pie and I can't wait to try it then.Easy recipe great results.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2004
Took these to my grandmother's house for Christmas eve. My cousins loved them. I didn't have a jellyroll pan, so I substituted a 10X13 pan instead. Since the pan was smaller, the bars turned out thicker than they should have, and therefore were runnier than I had expected. None of my family seemed to mind eating these with a fork instead of their fingers. If I use the smaller pan again, I'll split the ingredients into 2 pans so that the bars will set better.
Love it! I followed the recipe except I use butter instead of margarine, and I added salt to the topping. Be sure to use the proper sized pan and these will bake up nicely in 25-30 minutes. I recommend lining the pan with parchment paper and allowing the parchment to hang over on all sides for easier cleanup and no problems with the bars sticking. The shortbread crust is amazing with the pecan and caramel topping! Delicious!
Excellent recipe. Everyone I made them for raved about them. I changed the serving size to 24, used a 9x13 pan, lined the pan with parchment, used half white and half brown sugar in filling, and butter as per previous suggestions. So yummy.
This recipe was fantastic! I read other's comments and decided to keep the serving size as directed by the recipe. However, I did line the jelly roll pan with foil and made the sides of the foil about 1/2 inch higher than the pan to prevent it from boiling over. I would highly recommed this recipe.
I baked these for the first time as one of my Thanksgiving desserts. I wanted an alternative to another pie. I followed some of the previous suggestions: toasted pecans for 10 min. in a 300 degree oven, lined the jelly roll pan with parchment paper, & used 3/4 cup white sugar & 3/4 cup light brown sugar for the filling. I baked it for about 40 minutes, till the filling had a slight jiggle. After cooling, I cut them in 2x2 inch squares. They were a big hit. I just emailed all my sisters the recipe, per their request!
YUMMY!!! These just came out of the oven and they are DELICIOUS! Good call on the parchment paper, this would have been a real mess had I not used it, and I took the advice of MEleanor and baked the crust for 20 mins and the full essembled bar for 40-45 mins.
This bar is a chewier miniature version of the classic pie - delicious and great for when you need to make a lot of cookies at one time. (They are fairly rich so I cut them small and get at least 50 or so out of one batch.) The recipe is great as is, but cutting half of the granulated sugar and replacing it with brown sugar worked well too. *Line your jelly roll with non-stick aluminum foil and a little PAM for easy cleanup.
Perfect!!! I did use brown sugar in the filling and it is essential to cook it for about 40-45 minutes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2006
These came out incredible. I (yet again) cut the recipe in half to fit an 8 inch square pan. Due to a minor oversight, I ended up using equal parts light and dark corn syrup, and i think they really couldn't taste better. These were gooey-licious and crunchy, and the crust got a bit of crispness after a day. These are a definite keeper.
I just finished making these for Xmas about 2 hours ago; as Pecan Pie is my husband and Uncle's favorite. My husband said this is by far better than the pie itself. Like other reviewers I did 3/4 C of sugar and 3/4 C of brown sugar instead of the 1 1/2 C of sugar like a traditional pie would call for. I will most definitely keep this recipe going for many winter holidays to come.
These are very yummy! We've been eating these for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I store them in the fridge and love how they taste cold. The only change I made to the ingredients was that I included some walnuts with the pecans, since I didn't have enough pecans. I lined my pan with foil and sprayed it with cooking spray, and didn't have any trouble taking the bars off, although I had to be careful not to tear the foil. Next time I make these, I will try using some dark corn syrup and some brown sugar for a richer, darker flavor -- although as is, they are still so good.
This cookie [pie] was so good my swim group raved about it. Everyone wants the recipe. I lined my pan with parchment paper and lightly buttered it with unsalted butter.Thats it.I made it as written and it was a super cookie! thanks
I made this recipe according to the recipe but they stuck so bad that I was unable to make nice squares. I want to try again, but I will try either a non-stick pan or maybe parchment paper. They were extremely good just not presentable.
I had to bake the crust for about 25 minutes and when I added the filling I had to bake it for 45 minutes. The ends were a little hard though. I never tasted pecan pie but these were great! I only had about 1 cup of the syrup so I used honey for the extra 1/2 cup of syrup needed.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2004
These are absolutely the BEST pecan pie bars I've ever had!!! They came out perfectly and tasted fantastic!
These are good. I'm not a big fan of pecan pie but these bars are soo tasty. I couldn't stop eating them. I am making these instead of pecan pie for thanksgiving, along with a pumpkin cheesecake. I added a bit of Bourbon to the filling. YUM
I have made this recipe twice within the span of 2 weeks! Once for our potluck at work and again for Thanksgiving dinner. I cut down the servings to 24 to fit a 9x13 pan, used butter instead of margarine, used half white and half brown sugar for the filling but other than that stuck to the recipe. Everyone was a fan! This might be my Thanksgiving stand-by from now on.
These were gooey yummy. Maybe almost too sweet, but so good. They were a much easier replacement for pecan pie. We couldn't stop eating them, but gained a few pounds so next time I make these I'm going to play with it a little and exchange agave nectar for the corn syrup. Definitely making them again though.
I made these for Father's Day, and they were a big hit. I would highly recommend lining the pan with parchment paper and spraying it with non-stick spray. The clean up was very easy, but otherwise would have been a lot more work. I also used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. I baked 25 minutes, but should have checked at 20 because the edges got a little over cooked. They stay very moist for days. We have enjoyed heating them up in the microwave and putting vanilla ice cream on top. Very good recipe!
ADDICTIVE!! We couldn't stop eating this at our Christmas party. I tried to make them "a little" healthier without altering the taste though. I also made them in a 9x13 so I scaled back the recipe for 24 servings vs. 36. I sprayed the pan w/olive oil spray. My alterations were that I used 1/2 Splenda Brown Sugar and 1/2 Splenda for baking, instead of all white sugar. I also used 1/2 butter and 1/2 margarine in the crust and only butter in the filling. I also found "light" light corn syrup that had 33% less calories so I used that instead. I also used about 3 cups of chopped pecans for the 24 servings. They only took 20-25 min. to bake. They were PERFECT and will definitely be on my list to make again next year! THANK YOU!
yum yum! these were great, I've had many requests for them. The key to clean up is definitely to line your pan with foil! I used a 10x15 pyrex baking dish and had no problems with spillover (higher sides than a jelly roll pan), but I did lengthen the baking time on the crust and the final dessert by about 10 mintues each (due to the thick glass rather than thin metal). The second time I made them i decreased the butter in the crust to 3/4 cup, but it seemed like it cracked more and the filling seeped down in places, not disasterous by any means, but i dont think i'll do it that way again...just live with the fact that this is NOT a diet dessert!! :)
These are very good, very gooey, and very messy! They are great to eat at home, but they are not very functional for parties or events. They do not stack well on serving trays and people cannot easily pick them up or eat them without getting involved in a sticky mess.
I had a tough time with this one. Following suggestions from reviews, I used a 9x13 pan, but it made the whole thing "too thick" and by the time the middle was done, the edges were petrified. They taste good in the center though. I might try again using a bigger pan, but I'm worried about the boil over mess in my oven that some reviewers reported.
This deserves more than 5 stars!! I followed the recipe but baked in a 10X13 (or is it 9X13?) baking dish. I realized while baking that other reviewers cut back on serving size to accomadate the smaller dish which i hadnt done. I was a lil worried that it wouldnt bake right but thankfully i didnt have any problems. It just took a lil longer to bake.These are soOoooOooo good =)
Absolutely awesome! Very easy to make and fabulous! Used a large jelly roll pan lined with parchment paper and clean up was a breeze. Used butter instead of margerine and half brown sugar, half white sugar in the filling. Other than that, followed the recipe. This is the first of many times I'll be making these.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/14/2002
They are very tasty ,but found them a little too sweet and for some reason very runny. I did not know if they were supposed to be that way or not. Unless I could cut down on the sweetness and make them so they would not be runny I probably will not make them again. Ally 2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.