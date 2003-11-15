Light Pumpkin Mousse

Rating: 2.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A light, airy alternative to the traditional pumpkin pie. If you do not have crystallized ginger on hand, gingersnap cookie crumbs can be substituted.

By Debra Shapiro

prep:
30 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the 1/2 cup of water or milk into a small bowl and sprinkle the gelatin over it to soften.

  • Separate the eggs, placing the whites in an electric mixer bowl and the yolks in a heat-proof bowl that holds at least 2 cups.

  • Combine the milk, honey and spices in a heavy bottomed saucepan and heat until the honey dissolves and the mixture is steaming hot. Add the softened gelatin with its liquid and stir until it is completely dissolved.

  • Pour most of the hot milk mixture into the egg yolks, whisking constantly, then pour this mixture back into the pot and continue heating until it thickens and almost boils. Stir in the pumpkin and keep stirring until there are no big bubbles when you stop stirring for a few seconds. Remove from the heat and whisk in the vanilla.

  • Beat the egg whites until frothy, then start adding the sugar gradually, beating until stiff peaks have formed. Fold a big spatula of the whites into the pumpkin custard, then fold in the remaining egg whites. Turn the mousse into a 6-cup metal mold that has been rinsed with cold water. Chill mousse overnight. To unmold, dip the mold in hot water for about 30 seconds then invert onto a serving platter. Alternatively, spoon the mousse into individual ramekins or wine glasses that have a tablespoon or two of chopped crystallized ginger and/or gingersnap crumbs in the bottom. Serve with whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 72.2mg; sodium 44mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

QARYLLA
Rating: 4 stars
11/15/2003
This dessert is very sweet with its high honey content but manages to be fairly nutritious and tasty. My boyfriend a pumpkin fanatic would rate it 5 stars but I think it is a little too sweet. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

Andrea
Rating: 1 stars
10/20/2008
this recipe was difficult for how it's taste. too sweet. i made it for a dinner party and didn't dare to serve it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
