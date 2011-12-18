Grandma Randolph's Noodles
This is our family's number-one favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal. The noodles take the place of the gravy, they get dumped over EVERYTHING! They are a great thick and tasty noodle.
I made these for Thanksgiving this year, my dad's wife asked me to bring noodles. Historically, I have not had great luck with noodles - ask me to bring Pork Tenderloin en Croute, no problem, but noodles defied me. These turned out great, and I think I figured out what I had done wrong in the past - not enough flour. They were terribly sticky initially, and I thought they were done for, I added a tad more flour a Tablespoon at at time and they turned out great! I rolled them out on the counter-top with plenty of flour top and bottom, and covered them with a tea towel and let them sit for a hour before cutting with a pizza cutter. I tossed the cut noodles in the leftover flour and popped them into a baggie and frozen them for the next day. I left them frozen until I popped them into the boiling water. We served them naked so folks could put gravy or butter on them. Very good, I will make them again. Oh, one comment, I used freshly ground black pepper - I LOVE pepper, and they were almost too peppery - almost.Read More
I thought we were the only ones who did this! I'm definitely giving this a try this Thanksgiving!
Easy to make, and met with rave reviews on a cold day. Definitely comfort food!
I've made noodles at Christmas every year for the past 7 years...they NEVER turn out UNTIL NOW!!!! I changed to this recipe this year and am so proud of the results! :0) Truly appreciate this recipe and will use it more than once a year due to how easy it is and how great the noodles taste! Thank you!
