Grandma Randolph's Noodles

This is our family's number-one favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal. The noodles take the place of the gravy, they get dumped over EVERYTHING! They are a great thick and tasty noodle.

By Colette

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat the eggs and mix in the salt, pepper and flour. Divide the dough into two halves. Roll out the halves to 1/4 inch thick. Let dry for at least 2 hours. Cut the noodles into 1/2 inch to 1 inch wide and as long as you want strips.

  • Drop the noodles into the boiling stock of your choice and boil until soft.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 961.2mg. Full Nutrition
