Baked Pineapple I

4.6
30 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a wonderful side dish to add a little something special to green beans and mashed potatoes. It is so delicious you will think you could eat it for dessert.

Recipe by Tracee Scott

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain pineapple, reserving 3 tablespoons juice.

    Advertisement

  • Combine pineapple, reserved juice, sugar, butter or margarine, flour, and cheese. Mix well. Spoon mixture into a buttered 1 1/2 quart baking dish; top with cracker crumbs.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or until bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 65.8mg; sodium 328.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022