Baked Pineapple I
This is a wonderful side dish to add a little something special to green beans and mashed potatoes. It is so delicious you will think you could eat it for dessert.
This isnt just a Holiday food, my family tried it once on Thanksgiving and still wants it throughout the year.Who would have thought pineapples,crackers, and cheese would taste so good.
It's interesting! That's about all I can say. Not sure I would use it as a side dish, it tastes more like a dessert.
So I was skeptical when I made this dish for our family Thanksgiving and even did a disclaimer saying I've never tried it but it got really good reviews. It was the first dish to be completely wiped out today! Followed the recipe exactly and it is will be made again and again. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone said it was the best dish there. It was yummy and SO easy!
I tried this recipe last year, and by far it was one of the favorites of the Thanksgiving Dinner. My kids loved it. They beg me to make it all the time. It is a Thanksgiving must-have!
Wicked good! The portions on the recipe are perfect......
Not just for holidays.. I fix this once every couple of weeks. And never have left overs. I did make a couple of changes.. just to short cut the recipe. Used the full can of pineapple and the juice, did not add sugar, cut the butter in half as well as 1/2 the flour. Yummy!
WHOEVER THOUGHT THAT PINEAPPLE AND CHEESE WOULD BE GOOD TOGETHER? THIS IS A WONDERFUL SIDE DISH, I FIX IT ANYTIME HAVE HAM.
Great with pork chops or pork roast!
My mom served it with ham on Christmas, and it was delicious! I don't even like pineapples.
Love this-this could also be a dessert.
Everyone loved it!
Have made this for many years !! But being a TN girl-- Add 1-2 Tbls Jack Daniel bourbon >>> Good !!
This is always a hit!
Delicious!! I made this for Thanksgiving and it was my favorite dish!
EVERYONE I have served this to LOVES it. It's become the dish I bring to everything! It's easy and tastes great! Would never have thought of this combination of foods but I had the ingrediants once so...I tried it and...it's great. Everyone thanks you!!
I love this this recipe and so easy...
This was a great recipe. The flavors work well together.
Nailed it, delicious, no left overs
Really good addition to the thanksgiving sides.
I have been making this dish as a side for the holidays. I know the ingredients may sound strange, but it's super yummy. It's almost like a side dish dessert.
My family kept going back for more! We loved it! It was a perfect complement for a winter supper of spaghetti and steamed broccoli. Yummy!
This was a pretty good recipe. I wondered how it would be with the butter drizzled over the top rather than mixed in with the other ingredients. Pineapple and Cheddar cheese together was a first for me. Thanks!
