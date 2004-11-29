Ibby's Pumpkin Mushroom Stuffing
A dark and wild tasting stuffing that is sure to disappear quickly!
I made this as a side for Thanksgiving. I loved it, and so did the family. I used Libby's Pumpkin Cranberry Bread bread recipe from this site (bread is excellent) and the cranberries in the stuffing were tasty, pretty and festive. Wonderful blend of seasonings. I took the suggestion to double the vegetables(not the butter), used regular sliced mushrooms and it was perfect. Thanks!Read More
I was disappointed in this recipe. I was so excited to make a different kind of stuffing for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, I didn't have fresh herbs or fresh mushrooms, so I used dry. Some of my family liked it but nobody raved over it like I had hoped. Next time I am going to do a regular stuffing with this idea of using Pumpkin Bread.Read More
My husband was raving about this stuffing that I served at a dinner party. I had some extra pumpkin bread, so I thought I'd give it a try! Wonderful. I didn't add the mushrooms, but added chopped walnuts instead. I would definitely recommend at least doubling the veggies added and adding a bit more chicken broth (then again, I like my stuffing a bit "mushy"). I served this with Apple Rosemary Pork Tenderloin, a great pairing!
This was rated by ALL my family members as THE BEST STUFFING THEY HAD EVER HAD! We enjoyed it for Thanksgiving this year. I had made the pumpkin bread IV recipe from this site the night before (it is also awesome - I substituted unsweetened appleauce for all the oil and it was so delicious!
I made this for an herb competition at the 2004 Iowa State Fair - I took 1st place - it was a huge hit with the judges and other competitors!! I substituted baby portabellas for cremini mushrooms, and added a half cup of coarsely chopped and toasted pecans - YUMMY!!!!!!!
Yum Yum Yum....this is an awesome recipe and I'm surprised with the unanimously good reviews that more people haven't checked it out (or at least reviewed it). Do yourself a favor.....I know it sounds different (and it IS), but it comes out tasting GREAT and not the "weird" different you might think. This is an interesting and different stuffing. I encourage you to try it!!
This is the BEST dressing I have ever had. Using pumpkin bread was ingenious! I now want to try the same recipe using cranberry nut bread. I do suggest using a bit less allspice in the bread recipe though and I do think regular mushrooms would be just a good.
I doubled the mushrooms and my pumpkin bread and walnuts in it which made it even better. My boyfriend who doesn't really like stuffing or things that are sweet ate almost half the batch by himself. I'll be making this again! Though I recommend making a more traditional stuffing for those who don't want something sweet.
First off, if you are making this recipe, please look up the Pumpkin Bread I recipe also submitted by Ibby!! Ibby is the reason I wrote into AllRecipes to ask for a search option by submitter. I made this for the first time this Thanksgiving, but I regularly make her Maple Roast Turkey recipe. I did one dish without Mushroom, and one with. The one without needed more liquid. This was very good, not too sweet, very similar to a cornbread stuffing. (also, I wouldn't worry about baking the bread for the stuffing in bread pans, I would just bake it in a 9 X 13 Dish, since you are chopping it up anyhow)Thanks Ibby!!
this was an absolutely excellent dish - everybody loved it. A highly unusual blend of sweet and smokey.
The stuffing was great. It was flavorful and delicious. We added quite a bit more than 6 tbsp of chicken broth. More like 2 cups. I didn't measure it. My son made this for Christmas dinner and asked if I thought the recipe was a misprint. Using only 6 tbsp left the bread dry. I poured chicken broth in until I thought it looked right. Then we baked it until it was crisp on top. It was awesome. Quite different from ordinary bread stuffing.
Awesome stuffing that I'm making again for the third Thanksgiving in a row. I find that using whole wheat flour instead of white, dark brown sugar instead of white, and using double the total amount of spices along with ground clove made a more hearty and flavorful pumpkin bread base, to which I add some cooked wild rice before baking. As it stands, this recipe allows for a lot of flexibility and creativity, and I use the "off-season" for trying out new additions. Experiment with dried cranberries instead of mushrooms, or use leeks instead of onions. Throwing in some diced steamed parsnips is great, too. And try leaving out the baking step, and using the stuffing as a filling wrapped with apple cider-marinated pork tenderloin. Awesome!
This was a big hit at Thanksgiving. I made sure to cut the sugar in the pumpkin bread and definately doubled mushrooms, celery, onions. Very rich and very flavorful. I will definately make this one as a major holiday treat again.
What a great recipe! What a hit! I added dried cranberries and chopped walnuts. Definitly going to be an annual event in house during the holidays. Thanks!
I made pumpkin bread from this site, 2 loaves. I liked it, was not a big hit tho at thanksgiving, too high brow for my meat and potatoes bunch! Great idea!
This was amazing! I'm definitely not a 'stuffing' fan, but I will make this always in the future. I went to a local bakery and bought their 'pumpkin bread' (which really I think was just wheat bread with some pumpkin seeds). I also used another 1/2 cup of onions (I used sweet onions, I just like the flavour), I used 3 cups of mushrooms, and because I like my stuffing a little more moist, I used an additional 3 tbsp of chicken broth. I didn't have parsley, so didn't use any, and when I was done, I stuffed everything in the turkey "Easy Herb Roasted Turkey" from this site (also wonderful) and baked for 3 and a half hours, and served the stuffing straight from the turkey. Everything was perfect.
I just made this for a pumpkin potluck party tonight. It was a smashing success! Beautiful balance of sweet, savory, and spicy. I did need to add more chicken broth than noted -- just keep adding broth until the bread will hold no more liquid. Thanks for this superb recipe!
This dressing is absolutely amazing! we had three friends over for thanksgiving this year, and all of them- including my husband- loved it. He even raved about it to his co-workers :). I did make homemade pumpkin bread, however I left out the traditional "pumpkin pie spice". I didn't have any tarragon and I used mostly dried herbs instead of the fresh. It was fantastic. I will most certainly make this again for Christmas! The only thing I would change is that the bread was quite sweet, so I will probably reduce the sugar by a half cup. thanks for making our meal memorable!!
I altered this recipe and used button mushrooms and yellow onion. I also added a splash of Pastene Cream Sherry and chopped pecans. I seasoned with s&p, garlic. It's a sweet stuffing and everyone loved it. Thank you.
This is a wonderful dish! My family is still talking about it! I made my own pumpkin bread, so it was a little time consuming, but the only way to do it right. My family has already requested this dish for next Thanksgiving :)
I was not a big fan of this one. I love pumpkin anything, so I thought for sure I would love this. However, I didn't care for the overpowering sweet taste of the pumpkin bread. I much prefer this recipe with the whole wheat/whole grain bread. It allows the mushroom onion flavor to shine through. I also thought it was a lot of work. Adding that extra step of making the pumpkin bread wasn't worth it in the end.
This was such a wonderful way to use some leftover pumpkin muffins. My husband absolutely loved it, and he's a big fan of the traditional stuffing that I usually make for Thanksgiving. Definitely give this one a try.
I HATE stuffing, but this recipe had me wanting seconds and eating all the leftovers. This was AMAZING!!! It will become a staple at our Thanksgiving meal.
Very interesting mix of flavors, and very colorful. I would double the amount of vegetables if making again - especially the mushrooms! The pumpkin bread makes this stuffing sweet, and it was slightly overpowering if you don't like sweet dishes.
Very good recipe. Mine was a little dry, but that was my fault for keeping it in the oven for a little too long. Just make sure you keep an eye on it in the oven, and if it looks dry before you put it in, add an extra tablespoon of chicken broth. Will make again.
At first I was a bit hesitant to make this for a family who likes to stay between the lines when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, however it turned out to be a great success and the additional time this took, compared to the boxed stuffing we usually use, was well worth it.
This is a very unique and unusual stuffing, and it's become a standard for our entire extended family. It's sweeter than average stuffing recipes, and all around great!
I loved this twist on stuffing. I even made my own pumpkin bread days before. People were nicely surprised by it.
I am sorry I can't give this recipe a good rating. I found the flavor of the pumpkin bread overwhelmed all the other ingredience. After I cooked it the herbs were barely noticable. I expected the traditional stuffing flavor with a pumpkin twist what I got was a pumpkin bread with a hint of herbs.
Fresh herbs are key. I also mix in dried porcini mushrooms (hydrated) for a smokey flavor. First tried this recipe 6 years ago for some non-meat eaters and it's now become a holiday staple as a second stuffing each year.
In spite of my mother's doubt when I made this for the first holiday I hosted, this is our new "tradition". It has replaced the cornbread stuffing I grew up on. I always get raised eyebrows when I tell people what I've made, but there is never any left-overs. I make it as the recipe says, but I have used dried herbs instead of fresh and just regular sliced mushrooms to save money. It is just as delicious. It is an awesome recipe and I am sure that I will make it for many years to come!
This is an okay stuffing. I didn't really think the mushroom and pumpkin went all that well together, but this recipe is still worth a try. It's definitely interesting and different from the normal stuffing.
This is different but wonderful! It is very sweet, almost like a dessert. Very good! Would definately make again! I served it for a fall dinner party and everyone loved it! Thank you!
I made this for Thanksgiving day and it was amazing! I will definitely make it again. I did double the vegetables as some of the reviews said.
I liked it but I think I prefer the regular kind of stuffing. I think it was more like the other ingredients masked the pumpkin bread. I am not sure the pumpkin bread made it better...It might have been just as good if not better with the regular bread mixed in instead of this speciality item.
I got so many compliments when I made this for family! The recipe is amazing as-is.
So sorry, but yuck! I was very excited to try this recipe because it sounded so unusual and all of the ratings were wonderful. Perhaps this review isn't fair because I am more of a savory person, not sweet; and warning, this stuffing IS sweet with a taste of onions and mushrooms and herbs behind it, I made it with Libby's pumpkin cranberry bread. I will not make this again, but glad I experimented (I made a standard stuffing just in case - glad I did!). I wouldn't say it is terrible, but I won't make it again.
I'm a convert! I read all the reviews & decided to try it this Thanksgiving. It was the best stuffing I've made, and everyone loved it. Thanks to the reviewers from last year, I doubled the veggies, and right before I put it in the oven , I poured some Turkey drippings on it for extra moisture. Loved it, loved it , loved it!
Made this yummy stuffing for a Pumpkin Recipe Club....it accompanied Pumpkin Seed Crusted Chicken, Pumpkin Rissoto, Pumpkin Soup, Pumpkin cake and Pumpkin Cheesecake.....what a delicious fall day that was! The reviews for the stuffing were great! The only changes I made were using dried tarragon instead of fresh and green onions in place of chives (Super Wal-mart didn't have fresh tarragon or chives....go figure). I also used an entire can of Chicken Broth....it was really moist but not mushy. I cooked it in my 9x13 stoneware. Sweet and different! Won't substitue it for the standard stuffing at Thanksgiving, but it would be a nice addition.
On Thanksgiving my family voted this better than the traditional stuffing.
Too Rich of flavor. We doubled the recipe as well.
I made this last Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! I specifically looked it up this year so I could make it again. The fresh herbs and pumpkin bread make it superb. I baked fresh pumpkin bread (the mix from Trader Joes). I can't wait to eat it again!
I didn't add the mushrooms, but this was still FANTASTIC! I am sure this will become a family staple at Thanksgiving!
Fantastic dressing. Thank you for sharing it, my family of non-dressing eaters loved it...
my favorite stuffing!! i have been making it for 3 years now!! happy thanksgiving
I've made this stuffing for the past couple years and it's always a hit. I make the downeast maine pumpkin bread recipe from this site a few days ahead of time to give it time to dry out. This is also a great vegetarian side dish if you use veggie broth.
A new family favorite! I used pumpkin bread with apples and morel mushrooms although I did leave out the celery. Perfect combination of sweet and savory, creamy and crisp.
Absolutely to die for! I serve this with the holiday meals, and everyone goes back for seconds and the leftovers are gone first. It's now become a tradition and my family expects this dish to be served....fabulous!
Best stuffing ever! This is my new recipe for EVERY Thanksgiving! I wasn't exactly sure what pumpkin bread was, but I found a pumpkin spice bread by Franz. I also didn't have any tarragon, but it still turned out beyond words delicious!
