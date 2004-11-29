Ibby's Pumpkin Mushroom Stuffing

A dark and wild tasting stuffing that is sure to disappear quickly!

By Ibby

prep:

prep:
1 hr 30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread bread cubes on a baking sheet, and let dry overnight. Alternatively, heat in a 250 degrees F (120 degrees C) oven until dry, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Butter a 2 quart baking dish.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute celery and onions for about 10 minutes. Add mushrooms, and continue cooking for about 8 minutes, or until tender. Season with rosemary, tarragon, chives, parsley, salt, and pepper. Fold in bread cubes, and add enough broth to moisten. Transfer to prepared dish, and cover with foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes. Remove cover, and bake for 10 minutes, or until top is crisp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
581 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 59.4g; fat 36.6g; cholesterol 107.2mg; sodium 952mg. Full Nutrition
