His-n-Hers Cocktails

This is the perfect new cocktail to accompany your Valentine's Day dinner: two great drinks that taste even better after a kiss!

By Anthony Caporale

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cocktails
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
His Ingredients:
Her Ingredients:

Directions

  • Prepare his cocktail by pouring the vanilla vodka and hazelnut liqueur into a rocks glass over ice. Pour the contents of the glass into a cocktail shaker, then pour back into the rocks glass to mix.n

  • Prepare her cocktail by pouring the raspberry vodka and creme de cacao into a cocktail shaker over ice. Cover, and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted. Strain into a martini glass rimmed with chocolate syrup, pour in the half-and-half, and garnish with maraschino cherries.n

  • Kiss to mix flavors.n

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 12.6mg. Full Nutrition
