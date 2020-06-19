His-n-Hers Cocktails

Because these are His and Hers cocktails, first my review, then my wife's, Naples34102. Spunky Buddy's: First of all, I put these in identical miniature martini glasses, using one-third of what was called for, which I believe made for a much more interesting presentation and fun in sharing. The kissing part was a lot of fun, but I fail to see how it enhanced the flavor experience. I found that in small amounts these were tasty cordials. Now, Naples34102 (Mrs. Spunky Buddy): I actually liked these a lot more than I thought I would, but I have to say there is no way I could have drank the full amount of either, as both are rich and sweet, more of a cordial or after-dinner drink than a cocktail in my view. I thought I would much prefer the “His” version with the vodka and Frangelico, but found it decidedly sweeter than I thought it would be. The “Hers” version on the other hand, which I thought would be too girly for my tastes, was surprisingly delicious. We used whipped cream vodka as that’s what we have here in Naples, and the combination of that with the raspberry vodka, crème de cacao, chocolate syrup and half and half made this like a drinkable dessert, but oddly without being too sweet. Anthony, you have come up with a couple of winners that Spunky Buddy can make for us any time. Good job!

