Hawaiian Apple-Pineapple Crumble

4.5
9 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is an old family favorite. We especially like it for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss apple slices with lemon juice. Place in a 10 x 6 x 1 1/2 inch baking dish. Spoon pineapple evenly over apples, then cover with cranberry sauce.

    Advertisement

  • Mix oats, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, and salt. Cut in butter or margarine till crumbly. Sprinkle over fruit.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or till apples are tender. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 92.9g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 63.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022