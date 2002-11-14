Cranberry Swirl Coffee Cake

Oh wow, was this ever good!! I decided to try this as part of our Christmas Brunch this year and I was not disappointed. Per other reviews stating it did not bake up very high. I recalculated it for 19 servings. Don't bother with the extra teaspoon of butter or the extra tablespoon of flour called for in the recalculation. I also used 3 whole eggs instead of 2-3/4 eggs called for in the recalculation. I baked it in my favorite old aluminm "Bundt" pan. It baked right to the top perfectly in 50 minutes. I used most of a 14 ounce can of the whole berry cranberry sauce. I was afraid to use the whole can. Next time I think I will try the whole can...and there will definitely be a next time. I finished off with a simple glaze of confectionery sugar, orange juice and orange zest after the cake was completely cool. The zest is what gave the glaze its flavor. I baked the cake on the morning of Christmas Eve and glazed the cake on Christmas morning. The cake was not in the least dry. One hint: As soon as removing from the pan, (after cooling in the pan about 15 minutes), I wrapped plastic wrap around the cake while still hot and left it like that (eventually putting the cake dome over the top) until the next morning and then glazed the cake. For those of you not too fond of cranberries, do not let that stop you from trying this recipe. The cranberry taste is very understated. Just a wonderful, wonderful recipe. Thanks you so much for sharing Laura!