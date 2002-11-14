Cranberry Swirl Coffee Cake
This sour cream coffee cake with a cranberry swirl is an old family recipe. It's delicious for breakfast on Thanksgiving day, or to eat while watching the parade! Plain yogurt can be substituted for sour cream.
This was the BEST!! I added crumb nut topping (1/3C flour, 1/4C packed brown sugar, 3T melted butter) then drizzled a glaze (powdered sugar, vanille extract, milk). It was AWESOME!!Read More
I am uncertain how to rate this recipe. It turned out beautifully as far as flavor goes. In one day's time, all friends and family had devoured it, right down to the last crumb. However, I struggled with the batter for this cake. It was extremely thick and not pourable (as most batters are): I actually had to spread it into the pan with a spatula. Perplexed by this, I revisited the recipe to see what I may have missed or mismeasured but could find nothing I had mistakenly omitted or overused? Will definitely try again ... to see if this was just a fluke ... and because it's such a tasty cake. [I used a fresh orange juice/icing sugar glaze. It complemented the cranberry and add a lovely moistness to the cake.]Read More
I made this for Christmas morning and everyone loved it! Very moist and tasty.....I added a orange glaze to the top made with powdered sugar and orange juice....it was a good complement to the cranberry. Will make this one again!
Okay, I read, I learned, I baked, and I am totally satisfied! I used an 8x8 square glass dish, I added 2 tsp. of vanilla (suggested by someone else), I didn't have almond extract so I used amaretto liquer, I used an entire 16 oz. can of whole cranberry sauce (also not my original idea), and I added the crumb topping. YUMMO! My husband and I have just about finished this off, and I made it TWO days ago. If you put the crumb topping on (1/3 c. flour, 1/4 c. brown sugar, 3TBSP butter) right away, you may have to cover your cake with foil halfway thru baking to prevent burning. Also, I think mine went almost a full hour with the extra cran. sauce, so be sure to check all the way to the bottom of the pan when testing for doneness. Enjoy, and thank you Laura Owen!
This turns out great if you follow the recipe exactly-use a regular can of whole cranberry sauce mixed so it spreads easier- I used a lightly oiled and floured bundt pan, poured 1/2 of the batter in added all the cranberry sauce and topped it with the rest of the batter. I baked about 5 min less than it called for about 50 min. COOL 10 min. before turning out of bundt pan onto a serving plate. It doesn't need glaze but it would look nice to sprinkle it with powdered sugar or make a light glaze when it cools and is on a plate for serving.
This really is the best coffee cake! It needs no icing...perfect just like it is. My husband, not usually big on sweets, requests this ALL the time and even asked me to make it for him to take to work. I make 1 1/4 times the amount of batter though because the recipe didn't seem to make enough.
This cake turned out excellent! I was happy to serve it on Thanksgiving morning. I did use 16 oz of whole berry cranberry sauce rather than the 8 oz it called for. I can't imagine 8 oz. being enough.
I made this for a neighbor who had surgery. I gave him his favorties coffee beans and 1/2 of this cake. I am glad that I saved some for my family. I wouldn't have known how dry it was. Watch your baking time carefully. It depends on the size of pan you choose to use. My neighbors wife returned my platter with her "version" of this recipe. WOW! It included the streusel topping and slivered almonds on top. She made hers in a 9" rd cake pan. It is so pretty and you may serve a wedge any size you choose. There could be so many variations with this filling recipe, let your imagination go, or just use what you have on hand.
I was looking through my recipes that I had printed out and put in a folder and came across this one yesterday. Like so many of my cookbooks, it was something that looked good, but I never got around to making. I wanted to bring dessert to my friend's home last evening for dinner, and decided to make this. Needless to say, I was a little nervous bringing a dessert that I had never made or tasted before. Well, as you know......."NOT TO WORRY!"......It was absolutely delicious! Nothing but raves from all of us! Everyone wanted the recipe. This will most certainly be on my list of take alongs and any time I am asked to make dessert. Thank you, Laura, for sharing this wonderful treat. May God truly bless your holiday!....Mary Anne Dowling
Delicious cake! I did increase the ingredients by 1/4 as recommended by another review, plus added 1 c. chopped pecans to the batter. I used Cran-Fruit for Chicken instead of a can of cranberry sauce because that was what I had on hand. It comes in two flavors -- Cranberry-Raspberry and Cranberry-Orange. I used the raspberry. I took the cake out after 50 minutes and it was slightly overdone, so will try 40-45 minutes next time.
I made this and I only think I got 2 small pieces, my husband ate the rest!!!...LOL We both loved it!!... I didnt have the almond extract so I used 2 teasp of Vanilla and also added about 1/2 teasp of Cinnamon...and I dusted the cake very lightly with powdered sugar when it was cooled... Very good the next day warmed in the microwave for a few seconds with a little dab of butter... I know this will be on my Thanksgiving and Xmas tables this year... Kiki (Brampton,On, Canada)
Oh wow, was this ever good!! I decided to try this as part of our Christmas Brunch this year and I was not disappointed. Per other reviews stating it did not bake up very high. I recalculated it for 19 servings. Don't bother with the extra teaspoon of butter or the extra tablespoon of flour called for in the recalculation. I also used 3 whole eggs instead of 2-3/4 eggs called for in the recalculation. I baked it in my favorite old aluminm "Bundt" pan. It baked right to the top perfectly in 50 minutes. I used most of a 14 ounce can of the whole berry cranberry sauce. I was afraid to use the whole can. Next time I think I will try the whole can...and there will definitely be a next time. I finished off with a simple glaze of confectionery sugar, orange juice and orange zest after the cake was completely cool. The zest is what gave the glaze its flavor. I baked the cake on the morning of Christmas Eve and glazed the cake on Christmas morning. The cake was not in the least dry. One hint: As soon as removing from the pan, (after cooling in the pan about 15 minutes), I wrapped plastic wrap around the cake while still hot and left it like that (eventually putting the cake dome over the top) until the next morning and then glazed the cake. For those of you not too fond of cranberries, do not let that stop you from trying this recipe. The cranberry taste is very understated. Just a wonderful, wonderful recipe. Thanks you so much for sharing Laura!
This cake was delicious! I made it for thanksgiving and my family especially loved it with their coffee. I put a little less almond flavoring, as a few reviews commented on the strong almond taste, and added a bit of vanilla. It was delicious. Also, I had no idea what a tube pan was and so I could not find one. It turned out fine in a square cake pan, with just batter,sauce,batter. thanks!
I took the cake out of the oven 10 minutes early & it was already overbaked. The batter was very thick (it didn't pour) & there didn't seem to be enough batter to make that many layers, so I just did batter, cranberry, batter. I wasn't impressed with the cake (though it's probably much better when it isn't overbaked!) but I thought the cranberry sauce made a great filling.
Okay but not fantastic. I didn't have a tube pan so I made muffins instead. I poured the batter into the individual compartments and swirled in some cranberry sauce. I think they would have been better if I'd put more sauce in each one but otherwise they were tasty.
Be sure and used canned whole cranberries, not cranberry sauce. This is a moist, tasty, light cake.
Zowie! My husband can't stop raving about this cake! Some slight additions, which I highly recommend: Add 1 tsp. vanilla. Double cranberry sauce filling. Add crumb topping: 1/3 cup flour; 1/4 cup brown sugar; 1 tsp. cinnamon; 1/2 cup chopped pecans; 3 tblsp. butter. Note: This is a very thick, almost cookie-like batter, and may be difficult for some to work with. Just be patient, it doesn't have to be perfect. Also, the amount of batter in this recipe will not yield to 3 layers, but 2 is just fine. Baking time was a bit longer than recommended, so keep an eye on it after the first 50 minutes of baking. I started testing after 50 minutes, and it came out perfect in 60. Delicious cake; will make again, perhaps using strawberry preserves or cherry pie filling next time. UPDATE: Made this cake two more times: once using strawberry preserves (not recommended - I may have used too much), and once using chocolate chips, which was even better! Next one I'll try using blueberries. Great cake!
Yum!! Excellent. I made my own cranberry sauce, but made no other changes. Great flavor and texture. Will most definitely make again.
Loved it! Had to substitute Greek vanilla yogurt for the sour cream and it was perfect. I also added orange zest to the dough and used homemade cranberry orange jam in place of the canned sauce. It takes so much self control to eat just one piece at a time. I could eat the whole thing in one sitting!
Amazing, amazing, amazing. Everyone loves this coffee cake. The texture and color are so rich. The almond extract does so much. I used more cranberries...excellent. Thanks Laura!
i had been looking for a recipe for leftover cranberries for years. Most recipes were for chutneys or more sauces or jellos. They weren't the answer to using up a leftover. No more throwing out the one-day-wonder-cranberries! This cake was a hit too !
This is a great cake recipe! You can make different glazes (rum, orange etc)
This cake was wonderful. I made it for the office and everyone asked for the recipe!
Absolutely wonderful! I plan to make it for all my friends for Christmas.
Pretty good,nobody raved about it though. It definitely needs something, maybe orange zest or orange juice in the batter. I might try to play with it for fall baking.
Excellent! I love dried cranberries but not cranberry sauce but boy oh boy, this recipe, I'll be baking again. One hitch - I learned a lesson of thinking I could get away with distributing all the cranberry sauce in at once. WRONG! it was too heavy, settling on the bottom of the bundt pan I used and thankfully pieced the cake top back on the main section & then made a thick confectioners frosting that I put into a baggie, snipped a small corner and drizzled on top. Hid my boo-boo quite well ;-)
I loved the flavor of the cake, but it was a little overwhelmed because I used two full cans of cranberry as suggested by other reviewers. I personally felt like that was too much. I had to cook it quite a bit longer than the time given, but that may be because of all the extra cranberry. I liked this because the cranberry added some tartness to balance the sweet.
Because I'm on a low-sodium diet, I used low-sodium baking powder and baking soda. And because the sugar content is so high, I used 1 cup Splenda in place of the white sugar. I also made additional batter as suggested, as it didn't look like enough for a bundt or tube pan. The results were great. I made several cakes to share at my club and church meetings. I also made 24 copies of the recipe for those that wanted it. Thanks for sharing!!
For further comments, see review of Cranberry Crumble Coffee Cake!
This was really good! I used the bigger can of cranberries, sooo glad I did. I don't think 8 oz would work very well. I added chopped walnuts and in addition to the almond extract, I also added vanilla extract. I loved it and my dad has let me know (twice already) that he liked the cake a lot. I really recommend adding the walnuts, it just compliments the cake so nicely. I baked this in a bundt pan and just dusted with powder sugar, after it cooled.
So moist and flavorful! I read lots of reviews before beginning and took the advice to add a streusel topping. I made these into muffins. I made a half batch and got 6 large muffins (from a normal sized muffin pan), so I would guess a full batch would yield 12 muffins. I used an ice cream scoop to scoop a dollop of batter in the bottom of each tin, then about 1 teaspoon cranberry sauce, then more batter, more cranberry sauce, a little bit of batter to top, and then the streusel to finish. I baked them at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes. Perfect! I also used low fat sour cream and vanilla in place of the almond extract. I will definitely be making these again!
Can you say "yummy"?
My coworkers really enjoyed this coffee cake. I used nonfat sour cream, and I don't think that it affected the taste. I also used homemade cranberry sauce.
This cake is delicious, but the layering process is tedious!
This was very good. Moist, good flavor, and easy to make. I had difficulty having enough batter (which was VERY thick) to cover 2 layers of cranberries, so I'm not sure if I did something wrong. I would also add a glaze instead of just powdered sugar.
The cake turned out great and really yummy... even my sister who thinks I can't cook thought it was great! It took longer to bake than I expected, although that could be because I used a different pan. Overall, it was a great cake and still tasty and moist as left-overs!
The cranberry swirl gave the cake/bread a nice texture to the surrounding parts. However, the rest of it tasted a little too much like the ingredients put in it, a bit floury and baking soda-ish.
My batter was too thick, maybe I added too much flour. I went ahead and added the orange glaze like someone suggested. I don't think I will make it again. I resisted this recipe at first using cranberry sauce but I thought "why not try it". I think I will stick to my cranberry jello salads in the future. But it's fun to experiment!
Very good Mosit coffee cake, I used Fresh cranberry Sauce. Bake 50 mins Thanks for sharing the recipe.
We've never fixed a real "breakfast" on Thanksgiving, simply because there is always so much food later in the day. But, I have a lot of family in my house this year, and I wanted something for people to snack on before the big meal. This cake is delicious and very easy to make. Even those who are not real fond of cranberries enjoyed it.
Fast and delicious - everyone loved it!
This turned out wonderful. It took my husband back to his childhood, where his mother used to make this. It really is excellent.
Very good, quick cake. Changed the recipe slightly to add 2 cans of whole cranberry sauce. It seemed to need some sort of glaze, so I added a powder sugar, milk and orange extract glaze to the top. It was excellent! Has a nice blend of tart and sweet flavors. Everyone really loved it.
Fantastic! I found this recipe while looking for a way to used up leftover cranberry sauce. I was feeling chef-y so I added about 1/2 a tsp of finely-grated orange rind (also because I had some lying around). Didn't have almond extract so I used vanilla instead. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Laura! I will definitely make this again!
I love this recipe. I managed to find it by chance, and have made it many times since with great success. It's a great cake to bring as a hostess gift too. Thanks Laura!
Excellent!! I read many reviews first, so I took some of those suggestions as well. I had to "tweak" it since I didn't have quite all the listed ingredients and used walnuts in the mix and topping since this is the family favorite. I used 1/2 cup of sour cream and 1/2 cup of 2% milk, (no yogurt on hand) adding about a teaspoon of mayonaise. I added the vanilla extract too as well as the almond. I used leftover whole berry cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving--wasn't sure about any liquid juice, so I didn't use it. I added about 1/3 to 1/2 cup more flour, since 2 cups didn't seem like it was enough. I swirled the sauce only on the top, but it was fine. I also used an 8" x 8" pan and it cooked nicely for 50 minutes, adding the topping after 30 minutes. It wasn't dry it all. The bottom was medium toasty brown, so maybe a bit less cooking next time when I make it again, which will be SOON!! Great for brunch, company, Holidays or just easy Sunday mornings.....Thanks!!
Great flavor, pretty easy but I didn't have enough batter to do three layers. Had to have one layer of batter, one of cranberry (half a can) and then topped it with the remaining batter. I used a fluted pan and it came out real easy. I might try again. I think an icing glaze on it would be great. It was a little dry.
This recipe was very good. I made the crumb topping as suggested by another reviewer, and that was delicious! My only complaint was that it was a little dry. I think it would have been better if it was only cooked for 50 minutes.
It was so good! I found it to be a little "wet" at the bottom of the pan, so next time ( and there will be a next time!) I will put more than 1/3 of the batter in the pan before adding the cranberry sauce. I also made 1/4 more batter as others suggested, I would definately do that again, however, I'd use a 9x13 pan, because it took an hour and 20 min to bake in the 9x9 pan. Otherwise excellent!
LOVE THIS! Have made this for years. Tried it just like the recipe states and it's fabulous; added pecans, also fabulous, and added the streusel topping and again fabulous. Any way you make this cake, it rocks. Highly recommend!
This was OK, but rather plain. Probably much better with a streusel topping or glaze. I'm still looking for a good cranberry coffee cake.
I made the mistake of making this the night before and my 3-yr old woke us up twice during the night asking if it was time to eat cake for breakfast yet! Very good, with big chunks of jelly inside.
Very tasty! A moist cake with good flavor. I'll be making this one again and again.
This is a delicious recipe. I made it in loaf pans instead and it turned out really well. I used Astro french vanilla yogurt and it gave an incredible flavour! Will definately make this again!!
This got rave reviews--I tried to make the cinnamon crumb topping suggested by other readers but accidentally put in 1/3 c melted butter instead of 3 tbsp. It was different (not a crumb topping so much as a solid topping) but very good.
I used leftover Thanksgiving cranberry sauce to make this (Cranberry Sauce recipe from this site with cranberries and orange juice - yum!). I didn't have any sour cream, so I used leftover unwhipped whipping cream, and it still turned out great. I made a glaze with orange juice and confectioner's sugar as recommended by another reviewer - went really well with the oj in the cranberry sauce. Great way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers!
This was great; simple to put together in a hurry with just the right amount of tangy cranberry flavor.
Very good. I have made this twice now and the 2nd time I used slightly less almond extract than called for just due to personal preference. This recipe gives you a moist cake that I was able to make into a loaf and freeze. It thawed beautifully and tasted just the same as fresh baked.
So good. I made this but I added the whole regular can (10-12 oz) of whole cranberry sauce as I didn't see it was a little can and it turned out great. I served this along with an asparagus quiche to my Bible Study group 2 years ago and they are still talking about that cranberry coffee cake. They asked me to bring it again as they said they haven't found a recipe like that and could still remember how good that was.
Very enjoyable, everyone loved the cranberry.
Not too sweet and was extremely moist. I added the orange juice and XXX sugar glaze suggested by another, but think it needed a little more orange flavor to that. Cake itself was good.
I thought that this was wonderful. It was super moist, which was great. It also had a great flavor with the almond extract. I also sprinkled it with powdered sugar right before serving to make it look prettier.
I made 3 coffee cakes for a brunch crowd, and this was the first one to disappear. It's delicious! I used the recipe exactly as it appears - it is a bit tedious to split the batter into 3 layers with cranberry sauce in between, but it's possible. I think a single layer would be just as good.
This coffee cake was absolutely incredible! Made it the night before with great ease and made a wonderful treat the next morning. It was incredibly moist. This will definitely be a staple for the Holidays. Thanks for sharing it.
Wow!! I love this cake! It has a great flavor combination of cranberries and almond. I can't get over how moist it was. Thanks Laura
Buttery, moist, delish
Very good. My family enjoyed this recipe.
All I can say is wow! Great recipe for Thanksgiving morning. I probably used a little more whole cranberry sauce, and used half vanilla, half almond extract instead of straight almond. I also had a streusel topping of butter and brown sugar. Wonderful!
This is a wonderful holiday coffee cake! The only thing I changed was the size of the can of cranberries from 8 oz. to 16 oz. It was great the way it was but I think next time I make it I'll use orange extract in place of the almond and I'll put a few ground nuts in the pan before the batter and drizzle some glaze over the top after cooling. Hubby LOVED it and begged me not to take it to work!! Thanks so much for the recipe Laura!
I added more cranberry sauce than it called for. It only added more moisture to the cake. It is delicious!! I did add a drizzle of frosting on top (powdered sugar, water and almond ext.)
Excellent recipe! I wanted to find a way to use up my leftover cranberry sauce, and I am so glad I found this recipe! I substituted vanilla extract and plain yogurt because that is all I had on hand. Will definitely make again! Thanks for a great recipe!
This is excellent! Very moist. I added a bi more cranberry as I used up what I had. This is a keeper!
This did not rise as much as I had hoped. It was tasty and got great reviews from the family. But I had hoped for a little different outcome. I would deffenitely make it again.
This cake was delicious and easy to make. I added a little cinnamon and vanilla for some extra flavor. I will definitely make this cake again!
great recipe-I added some orange zest to the batter and then did an orange glaze when it came out of the oven-nice and moist!!
I made it a little healthier by substituting Smart Balance Blend, brown sugar, whole wheat flour, and light sour cream. It was awesome.
I thought the almond extract flavor was a bit strong. Also, the batter was very thick (so don't be intimidated by the word "pour" in the inbstructions)--but the cake turned out fine. My family really liked it!
This recipe turned out very well-I used 1/2 c fat free plain yogurt and 1/2 c sour cream, added 1/2 tsp of vanilla and used 1/4 c butter and 1/4 c applesauce. I used a bundt pan. I poured one layer of cake batter then swirled the leftover cranberry sauce and covered it with the remaining cake batter. It took 50 min. to bake. In an effort to use up food in my refrigerator I also threw in 1/2 of a smashed ripe banana, which I thought added to the taste and moisture. Would make this again!
I used about 1 1/2 cups cranberry sauce and when I took out my sour cream, I realized that I didn't have quite 1 cup, so I made up the difference with buttermilk. The cake was moist and wonderful. This one went to the teacher's lounge and was well received with many compliments.
What a moist and delicious cake! I reduced the sugar to about 3/4 c. and it was still a sweet cake without being too sweet. especially if you are going to put some frosting on it. I also used about 1.5 Cups of cranberry sauce that i made. i baked it with the crumb topping as recommened and it was perfect. It's a great balance in texture as the cake itself is really moist and the crumb topping gives it a little crust. perfect for teas and great paired with coffee, too! It's going to be one of my regulars. :)
This recipe turned out fantastic it's delicious, beautiful, and a new family favorite ;)
This cake was wonderful!! I don't particularly like plain cranberry sauce, so this gave me a great way to use it. I, like someone else, could only make one complete layer of batter, cranberry sauce, batter. This made it a bit unstable, but still YUMMY!
I add toasted sliced almonds with the swirl, and then sprinkle some on the glaze for a more attractive presentation.
I made this with leftover maple syrup cranberry sauce. It was very popular today at the coffee hour after services!
Delicious! Followed recommendations from other reviewers to use 16 oz can cranberry sauce and made crumb topping with some chopped pecans and swirled through the batter. Also made half again volume of batter which was perfect for my bundt pan.
D-Lishus
I made cherry cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving because I'm not a big fan of cranberries and I thought it would be a nice compromise for everyone. Then I saw this recipe for cranberry cake. I had about a cup left over and used that. Also added a Tbsp or 2 of Ameretto I had on hand and an extra egg to keep its body. This was great,,,,a recipe I will make often. Thanks so much !
I tried this the first time in a bundt pan and it was too dry (though my in-laws loved it). Tried it a second time in a loaf pan and it was much more moist, I practically ate the whole thing by myself. Definitely double the cranberry sauce.
I made a few minor changes and it was delicious! I used 3/4 cup sugar, vanilla extract (I didn't have almond), and I made it in an 8x8 square pan. I think I added a little bit extra cranberry sauce and I'm glad I did! It might have been easier for me to make in a tube pan but it was delicious nonetheless.
GREAT use for leftover cranberry sauce. Used a little less sugar and threw in some cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg to the batter. Office loved it!!
I love the flavors but tweaked this recipe a bit. I make my own cranberry sauce so I use closer to 12-16 ounces in a single layer. After baking I topped with slivered almonds and a glaze with almond extract & water. The texture is beautiful and it's a wonderful cake for Thanksgiving time.
This cake was great! I followed the recipe, except I added 1/2 cup chopped pecans in a bundt cake pan, then filled as directed. Then I omited the powdered sugar topping. It was so moist and delicious! A new favortie! Thanks!
excellent coffee cake very moist will make again
I found this by searching for a recipe to use the leftover cranberry sauce from a dinner I had. It was so yummy especially a day or two after. I double the batch and made them in loaf pans. Excited i found another great recipe!!
Thanks for a great recipe. The almond extract adds a delicate fragrance and sweetness to the cake. I added a pinch of nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest to the batter, then glazed the cooled cake with orange juice and confectioners sugar.
I have used this recipe several times. I have always used 16 oz. of filling. One time I mixed the cranberry sauce (I prefer whole berry) into the batter. I use what ever I have on hand. Today I'm using some pineapple and prunes left over in the fridge and I'm going to bake in my cast iron skillet like I would corn bread. Love this recipe. Very versatile, quick and easy.
Good recipe! I subbed vanilla for the almond extract and used low fat sour cream. Like previous reviewers I wished I had made more batter when I put it in the pan, but since I didn't have more sour cream, I just went with it. In the end I was glad because the cake rose to fill my bundt pan. Somebody didn't know what a tube pan is - it can be a springform pan with a cone in the middle, or a solid bundt pan.
This coffee cake is pure heaven and brought rave reviews from everyone who ate it. I used my own homemade cranberry sauce which has whole cranberries, orange juice, sugar and orange peel. I also added the recommended streusel topping. I could eat this once a week for the rest of my life! Thank you!!!
I made by allmond and all perpose flour , 50 50 and use yougurt instead of sure cream. It became lovely.
