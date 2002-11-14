Cranberry Swirl Coffee Cake

This sour cream coffee cake with a cranberry swirl is an old family recipe. It's delicious for breakfast on Thanksgiving day, or to eat while watching the parade! Plain yogurt can be substituted for sour cream.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings: 14
14
Yield:
1 10-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 14 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then stir in almond extract. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; stir into the creamed mixture alternately with sour cream.

  • Pour 1/3 of the batter into the prepared tube pan. Swirl 1/2 of the cranberry sauce into batter. Repeat, ending with batter on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 55 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 51.2mg; sodium 277mg. Full Nutrition
