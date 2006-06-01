Scalloped Oysters

4.1
27 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Mild oyster taste with a crunch crumb topping.

Recipe by Debbie Thomas

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Butter a shallow baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Combine bread crumbs and cracker crumbs; stir in the melted butter. Place a thin layer of the crumb mixture in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Layer the oysters over the crumbs and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Pour 2 tablespoons oyster liquid and 1 tablespoon milk over the top. Repeat then cover the top layer with the remaining crumb mixture.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 28.9g; cholesterol 88.5mg; sodium 471.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022