Scalloped Oysters
Mild oyster taste with a crunch crumb topping.
Mild oyster taste with a crunch crumb topping.
GoodRead More
This recipe is o.k.. There is nothing wrong with it except it's a little dry. I found it to be boring and taste mostly like buttery crackers.Read More
Good
I made these as the recipe directed and they turned out very well. For someone who enjoys oysters, which I do, it really showcases them. I made them again for my sister who normally will not eat oysters and I wanted to spice it up disguise the "fishy" taste so I added 1/4 tsp of chili powder and 1/4 cup of salsa.
It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in my southern household without this on the table.
Great recipe. So much easier than breading and pan frying. It's been requested again for tomorrow - Easter Sunday.
This recipe is o.k.. There is nothing wrong with it except it's a little dry. I found it to be boring and taste mostly like buttery crackers.
Made it for Thanksgiving and it was the first dish gone! Everyone raved about it.
Good recipe but the amount of crackers can be cut in half.
This recipe was very good, but next time I will know to make a few alterations; the bread crumbs could be completely eliminated and replaced with crackers. They really took away from the overall texture. Also it was very dry - next time I will add a little more milk or cream.
My husband loved it.
sooooo gooooood
Awesome! Just like my aunt use to make for the holidays.
This recipe is similar to our family favorite however we put layers of crackers and oysters and pieces of butter and end with a cup of milk usually you just start to see the milk come to the top then bake.
Added a few pinches of freshly ground nutmeg.
I love oysters so it would be hard to go wrong with this dish. I made it exactly as written with the exception of the milk. I used half n half instead. It was delicious.
We didn't use any bread crumbs instead we used crackers on both top and bottom. My mom has made this for year this way so we just adopted this with this recipe.
I have been wanting to try scalloped oysters for a long time. This is not what I had in mind. Too heavy, weighed down by too much butter.
Loved it, Used Italian flavored bread crumbs, Everyone wanted the recipe.
it was a quick and easy recipe. My husband and I loved it will definitely repeat. Because I never season with just salt and pepper here are my modifications for seasoning that I used for the recipe: I added a splash of lemon juice, Goya seasonal, Cayenne pepper, Badia chili lime seasoning and some Tony Cachere instead of just salt and pepper The rest of the recipe was made as instructed
A bit salty. Will use unsalted crackers next time. Also used a sprinkling of Cajun seasoning. Will definitely make again.
Good basic oyster recipe. A little dry compared to the Joy of Cooking recipe. I like the buttery crackers rather than the bland salteens. But I am going to add about a half of cup of half and half cream to the recipe. It needs a little moisture. I am making a casserole tonight so will update my review tomorrow.
the best one
We liked it. I agree it needs more milk. Half & half would probably be wonderful in this recipe but when I want something richer but not the calories I use skimmed evaporated milk. I also agree 450 is way to high. I baked it at 400.
I used all Ritz crackers as I had no bread crumbs. Probably better with half bread half cracker - it was a touch too buttery. But still good, and simple!
Too dry. Too salty. I took out the oysters & made a soup.
This recipe is great. The oysters were soft and flavorful, the bread crumbs and crackers added a crunchy topping. It tasted a little like deep fried oysters without all the grease. Would recommend it as a side dish with most meals.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections