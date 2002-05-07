Ma Lipo's Apricot-Glazed Turkey with Roasted Onion and Shallot Gravy

I have been making this recipe for the last 15 years, since everybody loves it. I did make a few changes, albeit minor ones. For the butter, I tend to melt it and then add the dry Sage and Thyme. Then, brush the bird all over with melted seasoned butter. The recipe calls for fresh Sage and Thyme, but dry works fine. By adding the Thyme to the butter, it will eventually drip down into the onion mixture anyways. I also don't sautee the onions, I just throw them into the bottom of the pan with at least 3 cups chicken stock. Tent the bird from the get go, cook for 30 minutes at 400, then lower to suggested temp. After 1 hour, spoon chicken stock from the bottom of pan on the bird. Do this every half hour until bird is almost ready. Then brush bird with apricot glaze and cook for 30 minutes uncovered. By tenting so early on, your turkey will be tender.