Thanksgiving Meatloaf

Rating: 5 stars My sister was the one who discovered this recipe on Allrecipes.com and made a few modifications which made the meatloaf even tastier. First, chop a large onion and mince (about) 3 cloves garlic. Coarsely chop 1 pound mushrooms (any variety you prefer) and saute along with onion and garlic until soft. Add mixture to the rest of meatloaf ingredients along with 1 teaspoon salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Mix everything together well and set aside in the refrigerator for 2 hours for flavors to meld. It's also better to do a free-form loaf rather than baking it in a pan as it a free-form loaf browns better and allows excess fat to drain off. Follow the above modifications for an outstanding meatloaf. We served the meatloaf with the Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole (also from Allrecipes.com), grilled asparagus and baked potatoes. Helpful (81)

Rating: 5 stars Reviews are one of my favorite things about allrecipes and I use them to (I think) make better recipes. Since some people said this was dry, I only used one cup of stuffing mix. For more flavor I chopped fine one carrot, half a stalk of celery, some red onion, two cloves of pressed garlic, and a little dry thyme (did not saute-they cook up nicely while the meatloaf bakes). All the other ingredients I left the same. Then I used half a can of whole cranberry sauce, 1/4 cup catsup, and 1/4 cup mustard to glaze. This made for a healthy (for meatloaf) main dish that my husband raved about. Helpful (52)

Rating: 4 stars I'll be honest; I didn't make this per the recipe on the first try. There were so many reviews saying it was dry and/or bland ... I tweaked it right out of the gate. I'm glad I did! It was FANTASTIC. Here's what I did: I used 20 ounces of turkey, and a 6 oz package of turkey stuffing. I mixed two cups of the stuffing (2/3 of the package) with a cup of water (about the proper amount per the package, minus a bit to allow for turkey juices), plus 1/2 tsp chicken bouillon. To this I added the turkey, one egg, one stalk of celery chopped small, about the same amount of diced yellow onion, and the following seasonings: garlic, marjoram, thyme, rosemary, ginger, white pepper, celery salt, and sea salt. These were eyeballed. I was liberal with the salt and garlic - a few decent shakes of the rosemary, thyme, and white pepper, and small dashes of the marjoram, ginger, and celery salt. I plunked it in a loaf pan and kind of settled it down in with a spoon making ridges in the top (so it wasn't domed). The remaining cup of stuffing I mixed with 2/3 cup of water and poured over the loaf. I recommend baking to the internal temperature - mine took longer than an hour. I did make turkey gravy to pour over top, but it didn't need it! It was flavorful and moist! Hubs (picky) went back for seconds! As an added plus, it looked GORGEOUS with the baked stuffing on top. YUMMY! (I gave it 4 stars because it wasn't the actual recipe. What I did make I would definitely give 5 stars.) Helpful (37)

Rating: 3 stars This is certainly very easy but alittle on the bland side. I might try this again but I'll add spices -- garlic onion powder etc... Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great simple recipe. My five year old who never eats anything that I cook loved it. I too served it with a jar of turkey gravy which I poured on top for the last 15 min of cook time. I spooned out the run-off gravy and topped mashed potatoes with it. With corn it was a perfect meal and enjoyed by all. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This was probably some of the best meatloaf I have ever had it was so moist! We were out of milk so I used chicken stock and next time I think I will add some garlic and rosemary or poultry seasoning but over all it was great. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I only had a pound of ground turkey and I think I didn't judge correctly how much stuffing mix to use so it was a "tiny" bit dry - I'll work it better next time. If I had had the gravy it would have been just fine actually but the hubby didn't feel like gravy that night. Added a few sauteed onions and some grated carrots and garlic powder for our personal flavor. The next day meatloaf sandwhiches were sooooo good! lol I think I'd make this just for the sandwhich part to be honest. Yum! Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars Very easy and Very Good. I used Stove Top for Turkey and added a little extra rubbed sage. I prepared the rest of the Stove Top. Heated up a can of Franco AMerican Turkey gravy and some brussells sprouts. An easy, tasty and nutritional dinner in less than an hour. I asked my son if I should make it again. His words were "I'd be disappointed if you didn't" Helpful (18)