Carrot and Parsnip Mash
Nutty carrots!
Nutty carrots!
I made this recipe instead of potatos for our holiday dinner and received great reviews for my work. Very tasty and different. Of note though, parsnips take a long time to soften. Steaming them for up to 30 minutes doesn't work, they really need to be boiled, otherwise you'll end up with lumps of parsnips in your whipped carrots.Read More
I love both parsnips and carrots and imagined this would be a delicious way to combine them. I followed the directions exactly, but when I tasted it, it was bland mush. I started doctoring, using some of the suggestions in other reviews (I added a little brown sugar, kosher salt, a little pepper, a dash of allspice, and some ground ginger). That improved the flavor but not enough, so I tried adding a little honey and more ginger, and it was still not good.Read More
I made this recipe instead of potatos for our holiday dinner and received great reviews for my work. Very tasty and different. Of note though, parsnips take a long time to soften. Steaming them for up to 30 minutes doesn't work, they really need to be boiled, otherwise you'll end up with lumps of parsnips in your whipped carrots.
Very good. I think the it needs some more spices. Maybe onions and garlic will be good.
This is soooo yummy! If you like the flavor of parsnips, this recipe showcases it wonderfully! Thanks for a great recipe.
A tremendous blending of flavors! The consistency is of mashed potatoes. Great stuff!
I love both parsnips and carrots and imagined this would be a delicious way to combine them. I followed the directions exactly, but when I tasted it, it was bland mush. I started doctoring, using some of the suggestions in other reviews (I added a little brown sugar, kosher salt, a little pepper, a dash of allspice, and some ground ginger). That improved the flavor but not enough, so I tried adding a little honey and more ginger, and it was still not good.
Wasn't as tasty as I thought, but for those that love carrots & parsnips this will be a treat!
This side dish was a big hit at our St Paddy's dinner table. Everyone loved it and it will be a tradition from now on!
Not for us, but it looks like a lot of people like it. Used extra seasoning, but still bland.
Surprisingly delicious! I made no adjustments, and it worked out wonderfully.
I've made this a few times, and I'm always pleasantly surprised by how nice this dish is. I've made this by just mashing the veggies, too, and as long as the veggies are cooked to -very- tender, it works quite well... as long as you don't mind a little bit of texture.
I had never had parsnips before so I wasn't sure what to expect. The dish was quite a bit sweeter than I expected. It was really good, but not what I was expecting. I think I may add onions and other spices next time. My biggest complaint was the smell of the parsnips as they were cooking.
Absolutely Delicious, thank you :)
I have made this numerous times it reminds me of squash, never thought I would live to see the day I enjoyed eating cooked carrots or parsnips for that matter! I add butter, brown sugar, and nutmeg... OH MY!!!
I didn't have any nutmag on hand, but it still tasted great!
Yummy!
I made this recipe then added a Boudin sausage without the casing and 2 heaping teaspoons of apple butter, mixed it all up, placed it in a Pam sprayed casserole dish, heated my oven to 375 degrees and baked it till it was hot and slightly browned. It was fabulous!
I made this because I had a bag of parsnips in the fridge. My husband did not like the way I prepared them previously, but I didn’t want to waste them. This recipe was really good. I cut up the carrots and parsnips into small pieces, and threw in what was left of an uncooked sweet potato. They softened up within 20 minutes. After a short time in the food processor and some seasoning, they were ready. We both loved them. I will make these again.
Great taste for a new veggie to me. I really loved the nutty flavor of this recipe
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections