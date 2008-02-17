Butternut Squash with Onions and Pecans
This roasted squash and onions recipe is a new twist on a squash dish! Can be made 4 hours ahead.
This roasted squash and onions recipe is a new twist on a squash dish! Can be made 4 hours ahead.
I think the way this recipe is written should receive 3 stars, but I think with a few changes, it would be 5 stars (so I split the difference and gave it 4). Here is what I did. First, I cut the recipe in half as there were only 3 of us eating it (and one of them was a 2 year old). I sauteed the onions in the butter and while they were cooking, I put the cubed squash in the microwave for 3 minutes to par-cook it. Then I added the squash to the pan with the onion, added 1 Tbsp of brown sugar, salt, cayenne pepper and some craisins. Cooked that for a few minutes covered then added the toasted pecans and served. The end result was really, really good and we will make this again for sure.Read More
There are too many pecans & onions - over power the dish.Read More
I think the way this recipe is written should receive 3 stars, but I think with a few changes, it would be 5 stars (so I split the difference and gave it 4). Here is what I did. First, I cut the recipe in half as there were only 3 of us eating it (and one of them was a 2 year old). I sauteed the onions in the butter and while they were cooking, I put the cubed squash in the microwave for 3 minutes to par-cook it. Then I added the squash to the pan with the onion, added 1 Tbsp of brown sugar, salt, cayenne pepper and some craisins. Cooked that for a few minutes covered then added the toasted pecans and served. The end result was really, really good and we will make this again for sure.
We have been making this recipe for a while, and love it. The changes I always make are: 1)microwave the cubed squash for about 5 minutes before it goes into the pan...makes it cook much faster, and more evenly; 2)add craisins...makes it pretty and delicious; 3)sprinkle on a little cinnamon and a tiny bit of cayenne. We really love this dish. Try it!
I've served this dish every Thanksgiving since 2003 and it's always a hit. Make it as-written the first time and then adjust if you see fit. It's delcious as-is. Here are some simple things you can do to make this dish a success with less work: 1) Buy the pre-cut butternut squash--your pieces will be the same size and will be more likely to cook evenly. 2) You can't always substitute dried parsley for fresh and you shouldn't in this dish. It won't be as good, so don't blame the recipe and rate it lower if you do this and don't care for it. Use FRESH! 3) Microwaving the squash first to par cook it as another reviewer mentioned is an excellent idea. But, if you don't, no worries. Stir frequently and keep covered...lower your temperature if it starts to stick or cook too quickly. Lower and slower works well for me. It's ok if some of the pieces cook more than others, it gives it a creaminess that my guests enjoy. 4) If you use a nonstick skillet, you can reduce the amount of butter, it's a very buttery dish.
Creative and delicious with a colorful, interesting presentation. Just added a little garlic salt.
Ynmmy! I found the topping to be too sweet for my taste, so next time I will cut the amount of sugar by 1/3 to 1/2. I will definately make it again.
The combination was unexpected and fantastic. I substituted walnuts because they were cheaper than pecans and added a teaspoon of vanilla. The vanilla really complemented the squash Usually I cannot follow a recipe, but I did for this one and it paid off!
I tried this recipe sans pecans (since I don't care for them) and it came out fabulous! I also added a teaspoon of brown sugar for a little thick, sweet sauce. With the onions - Delicious!
I usually just cut 'em in half, seed them and bake them but wanted to try something new. Didn't have pecans, so I used pine nuts. Delicious!
I am not fond of butternut squash but this is wonderful. Used dried parsley instead of fresh but otherwise followed the recipe. Yum!
I really liked this recipe. I especially liked the fact that I could prepare it early and then heat just before the meal was served. Great flavor!
I followed the other reviews that mentioned the ease of par-cooking the squash in the microwave before adding it to sauteed onions. I tasted the recipe after seasoning as directed and it was good, but I decided to add cayenne and cinnamon as others suggested and it put it over the top! I made this when my parents were over and it was well-liked around the table! Will make again with the cinnamon and cayenne for sure!
Yum, definitely needs some brown sugar. Also, should be mashed and then add the toasted pecans. The textures are a lot better that way.
Wonderful and easy with only a few ingredients! It's hard to believe this recipe is good for you...it tastes so decadent. The only hard part was cutting the squash....I think next time I might microwave it for a few minutes before trying to cut it up (to soften it a bit)
Worked well as a fall like veggie dish
There are too many pecans & onions - over power the dish.
This recipe received the highest reviews from my DH (who grew up hating squash) and 5-yr old son (who has never shown an interest.) DH told me "Never change a thing!" The crunch of the pecans, sweetness of the sauteed onions and slight contrast of parsely were perfect. It was cooked *slightly* unevenly, which I take credit for not stirring very often, but no one even cared about the 1/8 slightly harder pieces. Not only will I make this again, I won't change a thing and have been threatened if I *don't* make it again!
I didn't think 1 squash was enough for my crowd of 20 so I prepared 1 1/2 times the recipe (about 3 1/2 lbs of squash). That was WAY too much. The recipe was OK. I think you can cut the pecans, and I am a pecan fan...just too many. Also, it needed more flavor. at the last min I ended up adding some brown sugar and garlic salt. It was better...prob won't make again, there are other more appealing squash recipes out there...sorry!
The in-laws had me find/print this recipe for them and the Thanksgiving crowd LOVED it! My father in law mentioned that he wouldn't want to cut the squash for a living, but the end result was a huge hit, even for the "picky" eaters!
YUM! I followed recipe, except used almonds since that is what I had on hand AND added 1 TBSP brown sugar. Will DEFINITELY make again.
YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Squash so good that even my husband (who really dislikes squash) ate his fair share! Would certainly make this again!!! Love the crunch of the nuts!
So good! Used pre-cubed butternut squash, brown sugar, craisins. Really, really good.
I've been looking for new veggie recipes, and this one is excellent! I added craisins, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper as suggested. This dish was colorful and full of flavor! We'll be making this one again and again!
This was good, the family liked it with no revisions. Would make again but with a little brown sugar.
Wonderful recipe for squash! A great treat and anything with pecans works for my family. I served this to company and it was a huge hit.
I love this recipe. I make it every Thanksgiving and always get great reviews. I always use fresh parsley and sometimes sub with walnuts if I don't have pecans. Easy to make.
Thought this was good but as another reviewer suggested, I used 1/2 cup pecans. I tried the 1 cup and thought the nuts overwhelmed the great taste of the squash. I love butternut squash and want to taste the squash more than the nuts.
Yum!!
This was exactly what I was looking for..an easy and delicious recipe for my favorite squash. I omitted the parsley but did not miss it. I will be making this again and again. Thanks Christine L.!
Amazingly easy, impressively tasty. Even my semi-picky son loved it. I've made it twice now, and the only thing I've done differently (based on other reviews) was to add a little brown sugar and vanilla. I'll be making this often. Thanks for a great recipe.
Besides preparing the squash (which is no small feat for a beginner), this dish was very easy and DELICIOUS! I made it over a month ago and my boyfriend is still raving about it. We ate it as the main course with a side salad, but next time I'll definitely make it as a side dish. I highly recommend it.
Good recipe. I followed the advice of others and parcooked the squash for 3 min in microwave. I also added a tbsp of brown sugar towards the end. I didn't have pecans but I'm sure it would've been great with them. I will use them next time.
Good for a seasonal and colorful addition to your table. Not so sure about the make it 4 hours ahead part though as I find that the longer it sits, the browner and mushier it gets. Best served right from the stove to the table.
I think this recipe is great. Make sure not to overcook the squash and cut the onions up pretty well. Since I am paleo-dieting, I used olive oil in place of the butter. For presentation, I like to cut the squash into circles or half moons, instead of just cubes, but it doesn't matter taste-wise. I put probably a half teaspoon each of salt and pepper in there. I used walnuts because I didn't have pecans. I also didn't weigh my squash, I just used one squash, however much that is. But everything turned out great, and I don't even really like squash, I was just trying it because I am trying to save money on paleo food and squash isn't too expensive. But this was so good, I couldn't stop eating it!
The end result was very good. I tried the dish a couple of times while cooking, and found it to be very bland at first. A little more salt and the pecans were the final touches that it needed!
Very good. Went over like crazy at Christmas dinner. You can also cook these same ingredients in a roasting pan in the oven if you want. Sometimes I add bacon ....its a vice! :)
This is sooo good!! I did not add the parsley as I don't care for it, but a dusting of ground nutmeg when finished complimented the subtle flavours very well.
Very tasty. We had it with Christmas dinner and it made an excellent side dish. I will make this again.
I think that this would've be better if it were roasted in the oven. I did add cinnamin and vanilla towards to end of cooking. Then sprinkled red pepper flakes over my own serving. Next time, I will not add extras and will roast it.
This recipe was very good as is. I served it to a group of friends, and it was a hit. I made one very slight adjustment. For the sake of time, after a few minutes of cooking on the stove top, I transferred the squash and onion mixture to a cookie sheet and roasted it in a 400 degree oven. I did this so that it would cook faster because I was running late. I did everything else as stated in the recipe. I think it turned out delicious!
I made this for dinner last night and thought it was really good. I did microwave the squash for about 5 minutes in a shallow dish of water to make it easier to cute. The only thing I would adjust is the amount of onion - I felt it was a little overbearing so I think I'll only use half the amount next time.
I find it hard to measure ingredients by pounds, so I used 3 cups of mashed squash to 1/3 cup of onions. I toasted the pecans in the micro wave but almost burned them.It was quite wet looking, so I baked it in the oven. My family realy liked it. I will probably make it again.
This was excellent.It did take more than 15 minutes to cook the squash, but I was making it ahead of time anyway so it didn't matter. I used about 1/2 cup of chopped pecans and 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley and the flavor was great.Nice to have a dish that can be made ahead of time! It tasted just as good (possibly a little bit better) the following day as a leftover.
Thanks for contributing this recipe. I used half butter and half olive oil. Instead of parsley, I minced fresh rosemary and cooked it along with the onions. When time to add the squash, I added 1/4 to 1/2 cup chicken broth for flavor and to aid the squash cooking. Alas, I was out of pecans but will surely add them next time.
The squash cooked unevenly (yes, I stirred it), and the whole dish was rather disappointing. Maybe it was the particular squash, I don't know, but I think I'll go back to the usual baked squash.
My family loved this. I used 2 different kinds of squash, a butternut and an acorn to equal the 2 1/2 pounds. Nutty sweet flavor. Will make next year, if not before.
Great recipe! I love pecans and butternut squash but wouldn't have thought to pair them up. I'll be serving this one often!
my husband made this for dinner last night and it was delicious!
So easy ........and has a very nice flavor.
quick and delicious any time of the year. I had buttenut squash coming in from the garden and wanted a new idea. Great hit with my family. Thanks
This was marvelous. I'm a squash newbie and realized after the fact that I had buttercup rather than butternut squash. The only other thing I changed was that I roasted the pecans in the skillet first instead of using the oven. Great blend of sweet and savory.
Great hit at Thanksgiving....my 10 year old loved it!
definetly add the nuts, raisins, cayenne pepper and brown sugar as one of the other members recommends
Yum! I followed previous suggestions and also sprinkled a bit of cayenne pepper, a healthy sprinkle of cinnamon and a few table spoons of brown sugar. My family loves this recipe, with or without, the toasted pecans which I always seem to forget.
Yummy Yummy. I used some different squashes but it was still fabulous!
I tried dried parsley instead of fresh and did not like the taste of it. I may have just added too much. My mother-in-law didn't mind the taste. I will not make this again.
Butter, pecans , garlic, mrs dash & parm cheese
This was my first attempt at making butternut squash and it was pretty tasty. I added some cubed zuchini, a Tbl of brown sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla, and craisins. Without the additions I think it would have been fairly bland.
My family LOVES this recipe. I add more pecans than necessary, you can never have too many. This is just so fabulous. Quite filling, and is great for left overs, too!
great recipe! used brown sugar and walnuts instead of pecans and it was excellent!
This was really yummy!! My husband probably ate more than 1/2 of it himself!! I would not change a thing on this recipe! Thanks for sharing!
This seemed like a great idea - the different textures and flavours really appealed to me. Unfortunately, the idea didn't translate into great taste. In all fairness, it could be because the squash I used turned out to be rather tasteless and not sweet at all. I'm giving it 3 stars in case the squash itself was to blame. If I make it again with a sweeter squash, I'll review the recipe again, too.
I made this with the simple changes recommended by kelcampbell below and it was wonderful! My new favorite side!
This was easy and fantastic. I took the advice of others and purchased the squash pre-cut; made the prep time much easier. I only made half the recipe since I was only servicing 4 people. I am definitely making this for the upcoming Thanksgiving meal.
Yummy! Every last drop!
Just made this recipe, its pretty good. Although I think i would put more pecans toasted longer, and more parsley, next time. This dish is not dry at all. microwaving the squash a little does help cutting it up.
I took some advice from the reviewers and micro waved the squash for 6 minutes. I added course chopped garlic a minute before adding the squash to the pan. I also added some cran-raisons, brown sugar, cayenne pepper, allspice and a little salt for seasoning.
This was a hit with my guests and my family (Even the finicky 3 year old). I will make it again certianly. I couldn't use the nuts due to allergies so used dried cranberries (as suggested). I too steamed in micro for 5 minutes using about 1/4 cup of chicken broth. This allowed me to cut back on the butter a tiny bit. Thanks for the recipe!
This was very good and easy. It's rich; a little goes a long way. I didn't think the parsley added much, but I might try it with sage.
Great recipe, easy to prepare! I used store bought toasted butter pecans, crumbled them on top at the very end, covered the pan and let them soften a bit into the squash. Delicious!
Best recipe I’ve found for butternut squash. Very tasty and a hit with my son as well.
I liked this recipe and will make it again. It had just enough natural sugar in the squash that it didn't need sugar added. My husband really liked it, too.
This recipe is ALWAYS a hit! Love it! Easy and delicious!
I prepared this recipe exactly as the recipe was printed even making it ahead of time and reheating it. It was easy to prepare and before I tasted it I thought it would be bland but I was pleasantly surprised. I am trying to add more vegetables to my diet and this one will be a keeper. I served it with Cedar Plank Salmon and Italian green beans. It was a perfect combination. Great recipe. Thanks
I made this for thanksgiving and it was really yummy.
Added a bit of honey and fresh chilis. Perfect autumn side.
This recipe looked so good! Had to make this with a couple of variations because I did not have any parsley. Made the recipe without and added some maple syrup. Not into everything just into my own bowl as I was not sure how it would turn out. Saw maple syrup in another butternut squash recipe on this site. It turned out really good. Did not try it with pepper yet, will do. Tried with and without lemon. Liked it more without the lemon. Very nice!
It came out very well. I did as recommended by others and added 1 Tbsp brown sugar and some craisin - it would have been good without these but it was wonderful with them. I also halved the squash and cooked it about 5 minutes in the microwave to make it easier to cut up.
My family enjoyed this dish. I did not have pecans so I used walnuts and it was still great. I put the squash cut in 4 pieces in the microwave, like others suggested, to soften it a bit. Then I cubed it. Cooked the entire dish in the iron skillet.
Great recipe
This was a great base recipe- followed another's advice and added some cayenne pepper, craisins, and some fresh chopped rosemary and a tsp of coconut sugar. The toasted pecans totally made it. FANTASTIC- served with pork tenderloin. So good! Thanks for sharing.
I liked this bkz it was a good sidedish without being overly sweet. (Most butternut squash recipes are sweetened with sugar or cream.)However, mixed reviews from the family, kids liked it, DH thought it was dry.
This was a yummy and easy dish to prepare. I did take the advice of another reviewer. I microwaved the squash for 3 minutes before adding it to the pan with onions. I added craisins and 2-3 tablespoons of brown sugar, covered, and continued to simmer for approximately 10 minutes. I rarely review a recipe I've altered, but want others to try this dish. I will be making again for certain!
Tasty and relatively easy.
I cut the recipe to make servings for two people. It was delicious. I used one squash, 1 TB butter, 1/2 onion, and 1/4 cup pecans.
I rate this 3 stars because it was okay. The onions and pecans in it were great. I added cranberry's, cayenne pepper, and used fresh parsley. Also I microwaved the squash before cooking it. It was good and I went back for seconds. Just for the amount of work and time it took to prepare this meal, I will not be making it again.
Too much work.. tasted dry
I added just a sprinkle of sugar before serving
I love the fact that you can taste the squash without having to lose it's wonderful texture. It's visually appealing too! I got rave reviews for this potluck entry at a family gathering this thanksgiving. One change I made to this recipe was to add a few tbsp maple syrup to the mixture before re-heating. Next time around I plan to try tossing toasted pecans with maple syrup, or I may add maple syrup before toasting, not sure yet.
I made this with dinner last night and my husband loved it, I was shocked! The next time I make this I will definitely microwave the squash because it took much to long to get it tender. I only added half the parsley and pecans ( which were delicious). And I will definitely add cinnamon and maybe a touch of honey the next time!
Preparing the butternut squash was not fun. I've never cooked one and didn't realize they were so hard! Setting that aside the recipe was pretty good. I just used a handful of toasted pecans and it wasn't over powering in flavor, added a touch of brown sugar for a little sweetness, and everyone seemed to like it, I'll make it again...if someone else cuts it up!
I made this according to recipe and it was delicious! My husband raved about it too. Had to keep from eating the whole thing! I'm making this for Thanksgiving.
Delicious!!
Made this for Christmas dinner, and it was a big hit! I used packaged butternut squash, and even though I guess I cooked it a little too long and it ended up being creamy as opposed to little squares, it didn't change the taste a bit. I did add a spoonful of brown sugar, and sprinkled it with cinnamon, but that is personal taste. Thanks for the great recipe!
this was very delicious! just takes a long time to prep
I added a little ground ginger and cumin.
Butternut squash is very sweet. No need for any additional sugar. I pre-microwaved it like others suggested. Mine only got soft and mushy, and even stuck to the bottom of my non-stick pan. I also added the dried cranberries. Nobody here liked it.
So good. Next time I'll use a little less butter just to make it a bit healtier.
A great way to serve up squash. Even my daughter enjoyed it.
If you like squash, they I would bet you would like this recipe! Easy and flavorful
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections