Butternut Squash with Onions and Pecans

I've served this dish every Thanksgiving since 2003 and it's always a hit. Make it as-written the first time and then adjust if you see fit. It's delcious as-is. Here are some simple things you can do to make this dish a success with less work: 1) Buy the pre-cut butternut squash--your pieces will be the same size and will be more likely to cook evenly. 2) You can't always substitute dried parsley for fresh and you shouldn't in this dish. It won't be as good, so don't blame the recipe and rate it lower if you do this and don't care for it. Use FRESH! 3) Microwaving the squash first to par cook it as another reviewer mentioned is an excellent idea. But, if you don't, no worries. Stir frequently and keep covered...lower your temperature if it starts to stick or cook too quickly. Lower and slower works well for me. It's ok if some of the pieces cook more than others, it gives it a creaminess that my guests enjoy. 4) If you use a nonstick skillet, you can reduce the amount of butter, it's a very buttery dish.