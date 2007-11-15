Savory Turkey Gravy

Everyone just loves the spicy taste of this seasoned gravy. It's a favorite among my family and friends.

Recipe by Veronica Harper

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring turkey stock to a boil in a medium saucepan.

  • Dissolve flour in water in a small bowl; gradually whisk into turkey stock. Season with poultry seasoning, salt, pepper, and celery salt.

  • Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until thickened, 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 252mg. Full Nutrition
