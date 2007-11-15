Savory Turkey Gravy

I roast my turkey on a bed of large chunks of carrots, onion and celery, as well as the neck bone and all the giblets(innards) and a few cups of chicken broth. When the turkey is done and out of the pan, I strain the vegetables and remove the fat from the drippigs. Then I simply put some of the liguid in the food processor with a few vegetables, the 'meat' I've removed from the neck bone and the rest of the giblets, adding more vegetables and liquid as necessary to make a thick but pourable paste. When all the giblets have been processed, I transfer that to a pan and slowly whisk in the remaining liquid plus a touch of Kitchen Bouquet for a nice rich color and bring it to a boil. This is NOT for the faint of heart who can't stand to think of those giblets let alone touch them and it is quite a messy job as well. BUT this is absolutely, hands down the most perfect rich thick tasty turkey gravy you will ever wrap your lips around. There is no need to add flour or seasonings or ANYTHING: you have it all there ready to be used. My Grandfather, who was a master chef, made it this way. But, of course, he didn't have the convenience of a food processor: he did it all with amazing knife skills.