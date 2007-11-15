Savory Turkey Gravy
Everyone just loves the spicy taste of this seasoned gravy. It's a favorite among my family and friends.
Everyone just loves the spicy taste of this seasoned gravy. It's a favorite among my family and friends.
This is a great (and easy!) recipe for turkey gravy. The only change I made was that I always use the water that I've boiled the potatoes in, instead of regular old tap water. I think it just gives the gravy a better taste plus with the potatoes having been in the water, it might even help with the thickening. Whether or not, this is a keeper. Thanks for sharing!Read More
It was tasty, but was way too soupy per the ingredients. Either needs way more flour or way less stock.Read More
This is a great (and easy!) recipe for turkey gravy. The only change I made was that I always use the water that I've boiled the potatoes in, instead of regular old tap water. I think it just gives the gravy a better taste plus with the potatoes having been in the water, it might even help with the thickening. Whether or not, this is a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
I followed the suggestion of another reviewer who said to feed her family of four used the 2 cups of stock, 2 Tbs of butter and 2 Tbs of flour - no water. First she melted the butter then added flour and cooked until bubbly and resembles wet sand. Then she added the broth, whisked and seasoned according to the recipe. It was so very, very good... the only thing was my family of four went right through it. I will definitely make this again this way, but double it so there is some left over. Thank you!
You absolutely have to degrease the turkey drippings! I think that is a step some people forget. You can put the turkey drippings in the fridge over night and scrape of the top fat in the morning, or drop some ice cubes in the drippings and it will bring the fat to the top. I didn’t have a full 6 cups worth, so I used ½ turkey drippings and ½ canned chicken broth. I also added 2 cups of egg noodles, a couple diced boiled eggs, and a can of cream of chicken. This really makes the gravy something special! Don’t worry if you don’t have the poultry or celery seasoning, just season to your taste. This is a TERRIFIC base recipe that can be adapted many ways!
This is a great recipe. However, Instead of adding the flour to water, what I do is I put 4 to 5 tablespoons of butter in a pan & add 4 to 5 tablespoons of flour to that. When it turns to a paste, then you add the stock slowly & whisk it. It's the best gravy you will ever have. No lumps or anything. It's fantastic!!!!! If you want more gravy just double the recipe.
This gravy is very tasty. I used the drippings (about 1 cup) from the roasted turkey and 4 cups of chicken broth instead of 5 cups of turkey stock. Like other reviewers, I also have to add more flour to thicken it. I will sure make it again on every Thanksgiving to go with my turkey.
I was very proud of myself after sampling this gravy. A few variations though. I used refrigerated turkey stock I made last night & instead of flour used a few tablespoons of cornstarch in stock(instead of the water). I also added a few tablespoons of cream of celery soup(rather have used cream of chicken, didn't have)for flavor. This perfected my turkey dinner & my boyfriend absolutely loved it! My house still smells great! Thanks Veronica!
I added a teaspoon of onion powder too. I've finally made a gravy I'm proud of. Thanks Veronica.
It was tasty, but was way too soupy per the ingredients. Either needs way more flour or way less stock.
This gravy is tastybut it lacks in color. I recommend adding a teaspoon of gravy master for color. :o)
Definitely use 6 TBS of Cornstarch (or 12 TBS of flour), or it will not thicken to a gravy consistency. I used 1 TBS poultry seasoning, a dash of sage, a pinch of celery flakes, a tsp of onion powder and a few drops of Kitchen Bouquet (or Gravy Master) for a slightly less “yellow” appearance. It was PERFECT, so easy and best of all, NO LUMPS! Served over Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes or your favorite stuffing…YUM YUM!
A little too greasy for us. May try cutting down on the turkey stock/drippings and go with water. Not bad though.
I used chicken broth instead of turkey broth and had to cook longer to thicken.
I added less water to the degreased pan drippings to make a total of 5 cups. Excellent...
ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS!
This is how I make my gravy every year and occasionally just add a little dripping from the turkey. It's always been a hit. I do add a little powdered ginger for good measure.
Awesome!!! I can never make good gravy. I used the pan drippings. This was easy and lots of flavor, and my husband wanted my gravy, not the store bought. (I had both, just in case mine didn't work out). It's a keeper!!! I used 12 TBLSP of flour.
This was the easist gravy I have ever made, my family loves it , they keep asking me for the recipe.
Had to add extra flour to thicken up. But good tasting!
This is a tip. Place frozen turkey parts in crock pot. Add chicken broth, ( NO WATER), seasonings of your choice. When meat is done,,remove from pot. Remove meat from bone after cooling. meanwhile,,,,The broth in the pot thicken with a butter and flour roux. Use over baked potatoes, rice, or noodles. Add meat from bone and simmer 20 minutes to add to topping of your choice.
i did like others i added a little more flour to get the correct consistancy. i also added a "dash" of mrs. dash instead of salt. this gravy came out very good thanks !
This gravy was really delicious and received many compliments, but it was only after much effort on my part to thicken it up. In addition to the recipe's flour mixture, I had to add two cornstarch slurries, and boiled for almost a half hour! I'm going to keep this one, but will have to work on getting it to my desired consistency.
Just tried this for the first time, and it was wonderful AND easy! I had to use more flour than in the recipe, though. If you plan to use drippings from the turkey for stock, put plenty of water in the pan with the turkey and skim it very well. My gravy wasn't the slightest bit greasy.
I made changes per some other reviews. I used 5 cups of stock, 5 tbsp of butter and 5 tbsp flour, no water. Melted the butter then add flour cook until bubbly then added store-bought chicken stock(whisk) and seasoned. I liked the fact that I could make this before the turkey was even out of the oven, and it seemed easy to get it smooth (no lumps)! but in terms of taste, I think the old-fashioned gravy made from the turkey drippings is a bit better. Also, I thought the seasoning here made it a touch too salty. I would make this again but would cut back on that tsp of salt.
I roast my turkey on a bed of large chunks of carrots, onion and celery, as well as the neck bone and all the giblets(innards) and a few cups of chicken broth. When the turkey is done and out of the pan, I strain the vegetables and remove the fat from the drippigs. Then I simply put some of the liguid in the food processor with a few vegetables, the 'meat' I've removed from the neck bone and the rest of the giblets, adding more vegetables and liquid as necessary to make a thick but pourable paste. When all the giblets have been processed, I transfer that to a pan and slowly whisk in the remaining liquid plus a touch of Kitchen Bouquet for a nice rich color and bring it to a boil. This is NOT for the faint of heart who can't stand to think of those giblets let alone touch them and it is quite a messy job as well. BUT this is absolutely, hands down the most perfect rich thick tasty turkey gravy you will ever wrap your lips around. There is no need to add flour or seasonings or ANYTHING: you have it all there ready to be used. My Grandfather, who was a master chef, made it this way. But, of course, he didn't have the convenience of a food processor: he did it all with amazing knife skills.
Simple, goodness on top of your potatoes! I used the stock and drippings in the bottom of my roasting pan from a 15lb turkey. I actually thickened it up using xanthum powder from the health food store; more fiber, no lumps and it works faster! I'll use this next year too.
hands down the best gravy ever!!!
I have NEVER been able to make gravy. Decided yesterday for Thanksgiving to give it another try.We had backup store bought gravy in case. I used this recipe and for the first time ever I finally made wonderful gravy. This is a keeper. THANKS
this is my thanksgiving gravy for all time.i made the turkey stock the day before which enabled me to make the gravy before my guests arrived.no last minute craziness.it's the best tasting gravy i've ever made!thanks so much!
good stuff. i used the turkey juice instead of premade turkey stock. and i much prefer using cornstarch to flour. i took everyones advice and used more flour/cornstarch.
I used as much turkey drippings as i could and supplemented w/ chicken stock. It is a great gravy, but the proportions are wrong. I used 1 Tablespoon cornstarch, per cup of liquid as suggested by an earlier review.
I think any time you are using pan drippings the gravy tastes excellent. However, if you only use the flour amount called for, no way is it ever going to be thick. Use about 1.5 tablespoons of flour per cup of liquid. Also definitely don't forget to degrease the stock--putting it in the freeze for a few hours immediately works to bring the fat to the top if you are in a pinch for time.
I made this for Thanksgiving and I agree the proportions are way off....well that is unless you like very watery gravy...and would equal a three star. My daughter was making this..per recipe, and when I saw it, I was like waaayyy to thin. My Mom piped in with "don't panic...mash some butter with some flour and add it to the gravy...whisk it in there and this way you won't get lumps" Only her! Anyway it made for a tasty gravy with the addition of the extra flour. Next time I will make the rue first and then add the stock and potato water. Thanks Veronica.
Everyone loved this gravy - it was great! I did have to add extra flour to get it thick enough, but no big deal at all! Thanks!
I had to add quite a bit more flour for the gravy to thicken properly. Also added diced giblets.
i made this with homemade turkey stock from my baked turkey wings and it was wonderful! so very tasty. my husband raved.
This made excellent gravy for Thanksgiving! I made several changes after reading some of the top reviews. I reserved 1 cup of water when I drained my potatoes. Mixed 6 tablespoons of cornstarch into the 1 cup of potato water. Meanwhile I added 1 cup of my turkey drippings to 4 cups of turkey stock and brought to a boil. Slowly whisked in the cornstarch/potato water to stock. Added pepper, poultry season and celery salt. I did NOT add addtl salt, didn't think it was needed. Maybe b/c I used some turkey drippings from a brined turkey. I will definitely make this gravy each year..everyone loved it!
I added a little extra flour to thicken it more. It's a very easy recipe and makes excellent gravy. I'll experiment with different herbs, but this one is a winner!
This was my first Thanksgiving married and my family had no idea I could cook! Thanks for the help!
This recipe does not work. The gravy does not thicken. I think the proportions are wrong; I am not experienced with making gravy but I followed this exactly and was very disappointed with the watery consistency.
This was OK but I needed to increase the thickener. Although it had good turkey flavor, It still wasn't my mom's gravy. Her's would rate 10 stars.
This was an ok gravy recipe. I increased the flour as recommended by others, and I felt it was a bit bland, but good for gravy that does not involve pan drippings.
Never have been able to make a good gravy, this was really good, especially if you don't want to bother with roux.
I gathered up all my recipes for thanksgiving off this website and while I was cooking, realized I didn't think about the gravy. I am a decent cook, but not one to really use recipes much, unless we're trying something new. I was confused by all the recipes said turkey drippings and I had a lot of broth and whatnot in my turkey, didn't know how to figure out what was the "drippings", lol. This recipe saved me since it said to use the stock, followed the recipe just like it said, but added a little more flour based on other reviews. The gravy turned out DELICIOUS! I will definately keep this in my recipe box and make it again next year!
I have never been able to make gravy from scratch until I tried this recipe this year! The only problem I had was getting it to thicken up, but I added more flour and some cornstarch, as suggested by other reviewers. But after that, the whole family loved it and it tasted great! Thanks for helping me get over my string of gravy disasters :-)
I had to add a tad of corn starch to really thicken it up, but the flavor was out of this world! Who says gravy has to be thin and tasteless to be healthy.
I was very disappointed in the flavor of this recipe. It tasted like grass to me and my family.
The gravy did get thicker, but not as thick as I was hoping. Next time, I'll try using corn starch instead of the flour.
good
This made a wonderful thanksgiving gravy. I will use this again in the future.
This is great! I've used this recipe for the past 3 years on Thanksgiving. It's part of our tradition now.
I adjusted this recipe a lot bc it's just my boyfriend and I plus it seemed like it would be too watered down. I melted 2 tbsp of butter and stirred in 2 and a half tbsp of flour. Poured in 1 can of turkey broth ( 2 cups) and a touch of celery seed and pepper. stirring until thick enough.
I made "homestyle turkey the michigander way" and ended up with just a bit over 5 cups of broth in my roasting pan. I left out the salt and just doubled the celery salt. This was my first time making real home made turkey gravy from scratch and it turned out so wonderfully tasty. It was even better than my mom's and grandma's! It took what felt like forever to thicken and after 25 minutes of waiting, it never really did, but the taste was the best I have ever eaten. I doubt that (lack of getting thick enough for my preference) was the recipe though, likely more my inexperience. Thanks, this gravy is outstanding!!!
This recipe was not good. The seasoning was fine, but wasn't anything special. However the consistency was that of water. Having never successfully made gravy before I thought this would be a great and easy recipe. I was wrong. After it turning out horribly I started looking through the 5 star reviews to see that all of them that I read had made alteration to make it a 5 star recipe. There should be a review place for alteration and for reviewers that used the recipe exactly or with minor adjustments. If it is not a 5 star recipe without changes then don't rate it that.
Fabulous gravy - I used better then boullion chicken for the stock. All my guests raved. Thanks -
Great gravy!
I was looking for a turkey gravy recipe that did not call for pan drippings - I hate that burnt taste - This gravy was an EXCELLENT choice - It was easy and tasty (though a bit too peppery for me - next time I will not add the full 1/2 tsp - I'll start with 1/8 tsp and work my way up?!) I took some of the others advise because I too like a thicker gravy and added more flour - I will be making this gravy again!
I think i might have done something wrong... The first time i made this it was terrific, then this time it was greasy, too greasy! it was good but very greasy.
It was a bit too salty for my taste, next time I'll not add the salt. I only used 3 cups of stock and the consistancy was good. I'll definitely make this gravy again, I'm looking forward to trying it with less salt. It was very simple to make, always a plus.
Fabulous gravy! THANKS!
Absolutely Favorite! Only change I made to this recipe was I used all stock instead of water. Simple to do and best tasting gravy ever!
Very good, I did change a few things. For family of four, I used two cups of stock, 2 tbsp of butter and two tbsp flour, no water. I melt the butter then add flour cook until bubbly resembles wet sand, add broth (wisk) and season. I cut the seasoning down due to decreasing liquid
Pretty good. Will make again. I'm not a gravy fan, so it's hard for me to rate it. Used cornstarch instead of flour, as well as turkey drippings, chicken stock and turkey stock.
This is a great basic gravy recipe, that's super easy to make, and pretty foolproof. It is too thin for my taste, and I used an extra 2 tbsp of flour for a half recipe. It did thicken up at the table, though, and the flavor was really nice.
This gravy was great. I suggest cutting the salt if you're using drippings from a brined turkey. Otherwise, it will be too salty.
I was finally able to really make gravy that looks and tastes like gravy! I used the mortons seasoned salt w/celery salt etc. it worked exceedingly well Thanks Ron M
I thought it was fabulous gravy. I upped the flour to the reccomended 2 tbsp per cup of liquid and it thickened up nicely. Also, I had used the herbed turkey recipe from this site which gave a wonderful flavor to the gravy. All I added was the poultry seasoning. I left out the rest since I already had seasoned drippings.
I thought it was good and easy! Did follow other ppls sugestions and used 2 tbls butter, 2 tbls flour, cut the turkey stock down to 2 Cups and left out the water. melt butter in sauce pan, add flour and still untill it becomes a paste, stir in both and season according to directions. I didn't even have the celery salf and still turned out to be very good but next time will deff. put it in!
This gravy was not good. I would not recommend it to a friend, and will not make this again
Not as thick as I would have liked.
First time I ever made gravy and it was great! It was a great basic recipe that I used, along with some of the reviews -- I used half pan drippings and I made a roux with butter/ flour and then added the stock and drippings. Used the same spices the original recipe called for.
It didn't turn out the way I expected, but thanks for sharing!
I used the stock recipe from this site "Awesome Turkey Giblet Stock" I also took 1 cup of the stock in place of water and chilled it and then added 1\4 cup cornstarch and combined these two in a glass jar and shake it until smooth..(no lumps).... towards the end I added nearly all the drippings from the turkey as well and this turned out amazing!
Very easy to make and tastes delicious! We added a bit more flour to thicken it up (we like thicker gravy) and it was PERRRRFFEEECCT!!
This was ok! I halved the recipe. I needed extra gravy to add to my two turkey pot pies. thanks!
This was the first successful gravy recipe I have tried. I brined the turkey the night before, so I prepared the stock the night before also using the neck and gizzards. I had 3 cups of turkey stock, 2 cups of pan dripping and one cup of broth. I followed the other ingredients exactly and it was very tasty! The pan drippings also included white wine using "Perfect Turkey" recipe from this site.
Way to salty!!!! and I love salt.
the best turkey gravy i ever made. i used 4 cups of stock and drippings and i also added a can of chicken gravy to the mix at the end. the gravy was perfect and it made lots and lots.
Such a quick and easy recipe, not to mention really good. I added a tsp of herbes de provence (used it to season my turkey too) and the broth was very savory. I gave this five stars because it was easy (not a fan of poultry seasoning).
This was an easy way to make gravy and much better than packaged gravy. I used a hint from another review and melted butter, then added flour to form a smooth paste. Then I added the broth. While it thickened I added the seasonings.
This was not what i expected. We made this the other nite for a large family dinner. It was not worth the effort. The gravy tasted like paste, wouldn't thicken.
Yummy gravy! I used chicken broth because that's all I had, and I used more thickener (corn starch) per another reviewer's advice. I also had no celery salt so I just thinly diced some fresh celery and boiled it along with the gravy. I made turkey breast cutlets, brown rice, and boiled carrots and poured the gravy over everything. The family ate every bite (even the one who hates boiled carrots)!
This is absolutely delicious!!! Ten stars. I didnt have turkey stock so I used chicken broth. Having it for Christmas dinner. MMMM MMMM good!!Thank you Veronica
I was a little nervous about making gravy for Thanksgiving, but this recipe was wonderful. I highly recommend it...It was very easy to prepare and delicious!
This gravy did not lack in flavor but it would not thicken up for me. Maybe next time I will use a little more flour or cornstarch.
This gravy was very good. I have always had problems making gravy in the past and I think it turned out good.
Very good gravy. I was surprised since no pan drippings were used. I scaled this recipe way down to serve 4. I used fat free chix broth and cornstarch/water to thicken, added the salt,pepper,and poultry seasoning. I also added a few drops of gravy master for a richer color. Very silky tasty gravy without the fat. Tasted just like Turkey Day. I used this on top of Thanksgiving in a Pan from this site. Thanks!
This was awful! I couldn't get over the way it smelled and it had way too much pepper. I guess that I like a gravy that is more "comfort food" and less "adventure...try something new food." No one would eat it and at the last minute I had to make my gravy so that we could have some to eat.
MMM. So good. I didn't add the poultry seasoning. It had enough flavor without it.
THERE IS NO FAT IN THE GRAVY!!!! Forget about DIET GRAVY gravy on Thanksgiving!! Now, if you were to add this recipe TO THE PAN DRIPPINGS, or add some butter or some kind of fat, if would actually be quite good. But gravy IS NOT GRAVY WITHOUT SOME FAT!!! (I KNOW this but since I WAS COOKING Thanksgiving and was just a little distracted from my 4 other sides, I just followed this recipe, and having smoked my bird, I did not have the drippings naturally on hand.
Nothing was right about this gravy. It was too runny, too light in color and little bitter for me. I won't make this again.
I tried this the day before Thanksgiving using canned turkey broth. What a mistake! There is no substitute for making gravy with genuine pan drippings (which took me less time than opening all those cans). Also, proportions seemed off. Too watery.
The recipe as is was very bland. That is all I have to say.
This was the best gravy and I HATE gravy and ate it on thanksgiving and then ate with leftovers
I made the turkey stock myself out of the innards from the turkey and a couple turkey breast fillets I'd been hoarding in the freezer for just an occasion. I didn't add salt and I used celery powder instead of celery salt. (We're trying to watch our salt intake.) I also added a tablespoon of butter and sauteed half of a sweet onion when I got ready to pull the gravy together. Turned out great. And, for my husband who always raves about his dad's gravy... he said this was even better. And that's a heck of a compliment. This will be my new gravy recipe.
I just made this for our day after Thanksgiving dinner. I had to leave out the celery salt as I had none. This was excellent and I will definitely make it in the future,
i was unable to get this to thicken with what the recipe called for, also thought it had a bit too much spice in.
I never made gravy and was assigned to make this for a potluck. I didn't have turkey stock, so I used chicken stock. I'm sure the flavor was a little different, but this came together pretty nicely considering the substitute.
This is my official turkey gravy recipe. My family loved it. It was easy, quick, and tasty!
This gravy had a great flavor and everyone at my Thanksgiving table liked it very much. I used Wondra flour for the slurry and the gravy was a little thin. Next time I will try regular flour.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections