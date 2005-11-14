Maple Roast Turkey and Gravy

I have to first off say that this was my first time making a turkey. Between the flavorful marinade in this recipe, brining the turkey, and the way I cooked it (breast side down and no foil), this was the most moist and flavorful turkey I have ever eaten anywhere! I pretty much went by the ingredients exactly except I didn't use brandy and I only had margarine instead of butter. Next time I will make sure to use butter because the sauce didn't set up to well and was a little liquid-y, so when rubbing on the turkey it wanted to drip off. I also made a solution of apple cider and maple syrup, boiled it down, and used a flavor injector to inject a little more flavor into the meat. I dont think it was really necessary but I thought what the hay, more flavor is always good! Next time I wont do that though, because between that and the butter mixture, the gravy was a little sweeter than it should of been. But it was still excellent! Thanks for this great flavorful recipe! When I have the chance at making a turkey again I will for sure use this recipe!