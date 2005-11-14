Maple Roast Turkey and Gravy

A New England style turkey with maple syrup. It makes for a mellow Thanksgiving dinner. Try stuffing it with Cranberry, Sausage and Apple Stuffing. If fresh marjoram is unavailable, 2 teaspoons of dried marjoram may be substituted.
I agree with an earlier review... I've made this the past 4 years to rave reviews. It was the first turkey recipe I tried as a newlywed, and now my mother and grandmother request little old me to make the turkey at the holidays. What an honor, and all thanks to this amazing recipe! I, too, serve with the Sausage, Apple & Cranberry stuffing and it's a perfect match. I also serve with smashed yams with orange juice, Cranberry Sauce Extrordinaire (also from this site) and creamy mashed potatoes... it's a perfect meal! We love Roasted Butternut Squash soup with rolls and salad the night before. It's filling, but leaves plenty of room for the Big Day's Menu! Thanks Ibby!! (if you're a new cook I highly recommend trying this, it's simple to follow and always turns out)
The turkey tasted good, though the maple flavor didn't really come through, except for in the gravy made later. That was quite sweet, so my mom added salt and spices to make the gravy more traditional. I made the maple/butter mixture the night before as well, and the next day it was all separated. The butter floated to the top and became hard again in the refridgerator, while the maple, apple juice and spices remained liquids underneath the butter. I had to break it apart, mix it as well as I could, and stuff the hard maple butter brickle under the skin. I rubbed the liquid part all around the outside of the turkey. Decent flavor at the end, just hard to follow through on.
I've made this recipe the past two Thanksgivings and plan to use it again this year. The turkey always comes out moist, and the gravy has amazing flavor! The only thing I do differently is add a lot more chicken stock at the bottom of the roasting pan (a lot of it evaporates during cooking).
I'm updating my review after several years because I could not have Thanksgiving without this recipe. The turkey comes out wonderfully every time and the gravy it makes has become the stuff of legend in my family. The flavor of the turkey is such a hit with friends and family, that I have been asked to bring the turkey to a Thanksgiving celebration at someone else's house! ------------ This didn't make for the juciest turkey, but the bird came out looking like it was right out of a magazine and smelling fabulous. The gravy I made from the pan juices was literally the best I have ever had EVER! And everyone else said so too. Next time I would brine my bird before hand to make it juicy, because that's all it's lacking.
The turkey did come out wonderful. Very moist.I am changing this review to give it 4 stars for the turkey ONLY. The gravy was not a favorite for us. The gravy was very, very, sweet. I had 2 pkgs of McCormick turkey gravy on hand that I made and added to it, and still very sweet. So I added some white wine to it. That did take some of the sweetness away, but still left it very sweet. If I do make this turkey recipe again, which I probably will. I would not use the drippings for the gravy. I would use store bought or make some ahead of time.
This recipe is going to be standard from now on for Turkey with me. I cooked a Turkey last week (August -- I know but it was good practice and I had an extra bird in my freezer). Had to substitute cider with Simply Apple juice and added a fresh sliced Granny smith for the fruit essence and fished it out of reduction later; lime zest for lemon. It is truly the Maple Syrup that makes this. My butter was a bit wet as I increased the ingredients but no matter. I did not incorporate the veggies but melded the drippings with some stock and the gravy was out of this world. I separated the butter from the drippings and used it to crisp up potatoes. Dried marjoram worked fine. I had fresh Thyme from garden. I cooked bird in dome-covered roasting pan (Oneida)-- basted ONCE! and it came out perfectly tender. Great recipe. Only took 2.5 - 3 hours with 20 pounder.
OMG!!!!!!!!! Deeeeeeeee...Licious! This was my first Thankgiving making my own turkey and with this recipe I couldn't fail! It came out so moist an tasty. My family hurt themselves so bad on this turkey!LOL There were absolutley no leftovers! This recipe made the day so very enjoyable! The gravy came out awesome too! I am not a turkey eater either but this recipe was so good that I might not wait till next thanksgiving to give it another go around!
I have made this recipe on two occassions. Both times I got rave reviews. I never did get the gravy to thicken, but it is incredible just the same. For the second time, I put the Turkey in a roasting bag and it came out even better. I will definately make again.
I would give this 5 stars but the gravy was too sweet for my taste and my guest. It sucked because we were all looking forward to mashed potatoes with savory gravy but it was more thickened maple syrup. I will make the turkey like this again but will opt out the gravy.
This came out awesome it was my first thanksgiving dinner and everyone loved it I took another viewers advice and used a baking bag the turkey was a great golden brown I cooked it with out stuffing to cut back on the baking time but added a lemon cut in half inside to keep it moist this it also added to the flavor I would defiantly make this again I was great for my first turkey
I have make this my Thanksgiving Turkey recipe every year now and its wonderful. I coarsely chop the veggies that go under the turkey and then save them along with about half the dripping *before making the gravy* and use them for turkey noodle soup with the leftover turkey. The first time I made this, my family kind of turned their noses up, until they tasted it. Now they request this turkey instead of the traditional one we used to make :) Thanks Ibby look up her pumpkin stuffing recipe but make sure you use Ibby's pumpkin bread recipe to make the stuffing, its less sweet but is awesome!
I must start off by saying that I HATE turkey. Simply hate it for one reason...I have never tasted a turkey that wasn't so dry! Until now!!! I changed the recipe a bit to fit my needs. I omitted the lemon zest all together and doubled everything else that I would have plenty for lots of gravy( expecting the turkey to taste dry!) I also added a 1/2 cup of brown sugar to sweeten the mixture. I made the mixture the day before thanksgiving and stuck it in the frig. The morning of, I took it out and allowed it to reach room temp. When it came time to prep the turkey, I added 3/4 cup under the skin. Cooked the turkey 30 min as directed and then brushed on 1 cup of the mixture before lowering the temp and finishing cooking. The roasting pan I have has a cover so I didn't cover with foil. When we removed the turkey it looked like something out of a magazine! I have never seen a more beautiful turkey! Golden brown despite it being covered and not basting. Every bit of the turkey was soooo moist. Not one piece was dry. Everyone loved it and I can honestly say this is the first year ever we actually ate left-overs!
I have to first off say that this was my first time making a turkey. Between the flavorful marinade in this recipe, brining the turkey, and the way I cooked it (breast side down and no foil), this was the most moist and flavorful turkey I have ever eaten anywhere! I pretty much went by the ingredients exactly except I didn't use brandy and I only had margarine instead of butter. Next time I will make sure to use butter because the sauce didn't set up to well and was a little liquid-y, so when rubbing on the turkey it wanted to drip off. I also made a solution of apple cider and maple syrup, boiled it down, and used a flavor injector to inject a little more flavor into the meat. I dont think it was really necessary but I thought what the hay, more flavor is always good! Next time I wont do that though, because between that and the butter mixture, the gravy was a little sweeter than it should of been. But it was still excellent! Thanks for this great flavorful recipe! When I have the chance at making a turkey again I will for sure use this recipe!
This recipe was absolutely awesome!! My turkey was extremely moist and the drippings made for a great gravy. I was skepitical abut using the drippings only so I boiled a few turkey necks with onion and celery in a seperate sauce pan and then just added the turkey drippings to it. Overall this was a huge hit for my Thanksgiving dinner and I will be using it again next year!!
Followed the recipe and it was great. The skin on the breast was very close to burning, but that was my own fault. Really excellent flavor in the meat. I highly recommend this recipe if you like these flavors.
Made this yesterday for Thanksgiving and was pleasantly surprised with the outcome. I'm not normally a gravy person and I thought it was to die for. I made my turkey in a 16 qt roaster oven (so I'd have my regular oven free) and it turned out pretty well. I was worried that it wouldn't brown but it finally did there in the last 30 minutes. I will definitely use this recipe again the next time I make a turkey but next time I think I'll inject the maple/butter concoction into the bird to see if I can impart more of that wonderful flavor throughout. My one change was having to add an extra can of broth to the pan while it was cooking which gave me 1-1/2 cups broth at the end.
Very nice subtle flavor! I made this in the slow cooker instead of the oven and it was extremely moist! the gravy was a little sweet so i cut it with store bought turkey gravy to taste and it was perfect.
This recipe is excellent and very easy to follow. Before today I had never roasted a turkey before, so I was very nervous but it turned out great. It was very moist and just slightly sweet. I made this for dinner with my fiance's parents and it had great review all around. Thanks, Ibby!
I've made this the last two Thanksgiving and it is DELICIOUS!! IT cooks up so beautifully and is sweet, but not overly. Can't wait to Thanksgiving day this year! I usually brine my turkey the night before.
I give this recipe 4 stars. The baste for the turkey, was EXCELLENT. I just happened to overcook my turkey a bit too much to vouch for the moist raves other reviewers gave this recipe. The gravy was also very easy (my first time making gravy) and had a very good, different taste. I will try this recipe again.
Delicious! The turkey was so moist, and the presentation was top notch. I slid a few whole sage leaves under the breast skin and it looked so pretty. The gravy was outstanding, guests were commenting on how great it was. I didn't get the apple brandy (too $$$) so I just used regular brandy that I had. So very good. I will prepare my turkey this way from now on.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2003
This is the best turkey I have ever had. It actually had an interesting flavor! I was so tired of putting all kinds of spices, etc. on the turkey and having it taste just like plain old turkey. I took your advice and stuffed it with cranberry, apple, sausage stuffing (I found an awesome recipe on this site submitted by Stacy M. Polcyn) I will definately make this again!! thank you so much for such a great recipe!
I brined the turkey before i baked it... but otherwise i followed the recipe fairly closely. (only gave it four stars because if brining directions had been included it would be even better =D) The turkey was very good, flavorful. The gravey was also very good. DO remember the foil...I had forgotten until AFTER the bird had been a bit burned. Still tasted pretty good though =) Would definately recomend this recipe. My other friend made it once and it was FANTASTIC.
Delicious! I had the dubious honor of cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, and my husband declared it to be the best meal EVER. This turkey was obviously the centerpiece. I followed the recipe precisely and the flavors were absolutely yummy. I will say though that I did not detect a maple flavor so much, but regardless I would not hesitate to make this again.
my review is long-overdue as I've made this turkey recipe several times, beginning a number of years ago. I am prepping to make this tomorrow for yet another Thanksgiving. 5 stars all the way, this is an AMAZING turkey. Yes, gravy is quite sweet but that is a give-in, seeing the ingredients used and should not detract from the ratings. I make this exactly as written and it turns out awesome every single time!Thanks for the incredible recipe! I'm so looking forward to enjoying this tomorrow! Happy Thanksgiving!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2002
De-lux-ious.... This is the turkey recipe for you. But I don't recommend the giblets.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2001
i loved this recipr i used it for a head start dinner we had for thanksgiving and everyone loved it so much and they asked me to make it again this year thanks for such a great recipe
This recipe was wonderful, and will become our new Thanksgiving treat. My husband and children loved it! Take the advice, and serve it with the Cranberry, Sausage and Appple Stuffing! Thanks for such a delightful recipe!
Not a winner. Skin burnt almost immediately and the breast was too dry while the back was almost undercooked, this with an UNSTUFFED turkey. Could not taste any of the maple flavouring. Thank you, Ibby, for sharing this recipe, but I feel that it was too much effort for very disappointing results. Next time I will be trying the brine recipe I saw in my local paper last week but didn't use this year in favour of this one.
This was not a keeper for me. I loved the way the apple cider butter tasted, but it made my turkey brown so fast that the skin actually turned black and I had to cover completely with foil which then steamed it. I think the temperature was too high as my turkey was over cooked too. Although the gravy was delicious, I could not taste the maple butter on my meat at all.
Simply amazing recipe! Instead of using the fresh marjoram and thyme, I used poultry seasoning and it worked fine. For the gravy, I tweaked it to have more like 4 cups and used only about 2 tbsp of the maple butter mix so it wasn't too sweet. I added some poultry seasoning to the gravy instead of the bay leaf and brandy. It got rave reviews in my household and the turkey cam out perfectly moist and flavorful. It's going to be a new holiday tradition!
Last year was my first time cooking for thanksgiving and I wanted to try something different since my familys turkey always seemed a little dry....boy was everyone impressed this year. We loved this recipe and the gravy was phenomenal! I'm so happy I took a chance and tried this recipe. This is going to be our classic thanksgiving turkey from now on. Thanks for sharing!
This was a delightful new flavor for our Thanksgiving turkey. The meat came out juicy, sweet, and tender. Just be sure to cover the bird in tinfoil while in the oven - the added sugars can scald the surface. We found making a tent out of the foil we extremely helpful and kept the bird succulant! Brilliant! Deserving of 5 stars!
I make this recipe every year for Thanksgiving! The first year I made it my family absolutely loved it, so I was chosen to make the turkey every year now. Turkey comes out moist and the gravy is different from your typical gravy which the family loves.
This was a good, and different way to roast a turkey. I liked the sweetness of the gravy, but I would have preferred a little less sweetness. Don't get me wrong though, it was still very good and I'm looking forward to the leftovers. The cider/maple syrup made the skin brown nicely. I stuffed the cavity with about 10 garlic cloves and a very small apple, sliced. After roasting, there was 6 cups of drippings left in my pan!! So it took a while to thicken the gravy; I had to add more flour w/a water paste. Good turkey, thanks for the recipe!
I have used this very recipe for the past 4 years. I am starting my Thanksgiving planning early and thought I would drop in to thank Ibby for her fabulous recipe!! My family loves it so much, we have adpoted it into our family as our own. Each year before "Amen", I give a special little shout out to Ibby and thank her for sharing her recipe. Happy Thanksgiving!!!
To start with this is my first review. I have been using recipes from this site for years and finally found one I truly had to comment on. My cooking experience is minimal, I'm just past using measuring cups for everything. This Turkey was outstanding I didn't make the gravy but followed the Turkey recipe to the T, the only change I made was to brine the Turkey the night before. This is definitely a keeper
This was my first year serving Thanksgiving dinner as well as my first attempt at roasting a turkey. All in all it came out O.K. The breast meat did come out too dry but the dark meat was moist and delicious. I goofed a little bit with the gravy though. I forget to save the maple butter mixture, so, I made a paste out of 1/4 cup of the broth left in the pan and made a gravy with that. It was pretty good. Overall, even though the white meat came out too dry this went over pretty well! Especially for a first timer!
The turkey was delicious and wonderfully moist but the gravy was awful - way too sweet and nobody touched it. This recipe is a bit time consuming so any steps you can do a day in advance would be a good idea.
I made this last year and it was the best turkey everyone had ever had. It was moist and juicey. You can bet I will make it again this year. Everyone who had it wants the recipe. Dont change a thing when making this turkey.
What an excellent way to roast a turkey! So flavorful! The breat meat was very moist and juicy and the carrots picked up so much of the maple butter flavor! (I only used carrots because we don't like onions and celery.) I will use this recipe again and again and again!
I made my Thanksgiving turkey with this recipe this year. The recipe for the maple butter was plenty to cook my 20 pound bird. The taste was sweet, but not overpoweringly maple. It received rave reviews from all of my guests, all who said it was the best turkey they'd gotten to eat! My maple gravy came out a bit too fatty, but cooling it in the fridge and skimming it made it perfect for potatoes, next-day sandwiches, and everything in between. The carcass also produced a very nice flavored stock for soups and stews!
This was the first time I held thanksgiving at my house, and I was very worried that it would turn out horrible. but it turned out great, everyone told me how great the turk was and some said it was the best they ever had. It was very juicy and tender no where near dry. thnak you so much
Wow! Best recipe to impress and this is so good I want to marry it! It has become my stand by. Do not omit the veggies as they are key. In making a gravy, I puree some of the carrots, etc. and include them in the stock. It just adds a depth that is unbeatable.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/01/2005
i'd give this high marks for looking good, and staying moist, but lower ones for taste. All the "extra's " kind of take points away from the healthiness of a turkey. Makes great stock, though.
I tired this recipe for Thanksgiving this year..and it was WONDERFUL. I changed it a bit because I make turkey breast instead of a whole turkey. I use the baste to make gravy and to add to my stuffing. My family loved it so much we had the same for Christmas. This will be used many times in my kitchen!
I made this for my family when they came out for Thanksgiving. It was good. I would suggest making the apple butter a day or two ahead of the big turkey day. It will give it more time to "set". Otherwise very good recipe. Moist and delicious!!
I made this for the second time this year. I really like it!!! It's pretty time consuming & the ingredients are expensive. But I enjoy making it because it is so different. The gravy is very rich. I usually cut up the turkey and pour the gravy over all of it. Then I serve a different gravy along side the potatoes.
The turkey smelled wonderful while cooking but it came out a little dry (and I cooked it less time than the recipe said) and I felt that all the butter that was used in the syrup glaze just didn't add that much more flavor to the turkey. The recipe said to cook the turkey to 180 degrees. Other recipes for roast turkey say between 170-175 degrees. Next time I would definately cook it less time.
