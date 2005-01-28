Baked Sweet Potato Sticks

I love sweet potatoes! They are naturally sweet and good for you. This did not take much effort to cut these up, season with paprika and a little olive oil. I was only serving two people so I had one large yam, cut up into sticks or wedges. I placed the potatoes onto a baking that I lined with aluminum foil. I used my hands to mix the potatoes up to ensure they were evenly oiled. Half way through the baking process I flipped them over to bake the other side. They were done and ready to eat in 40 minutes. We did not need to dip them into ketchup or other dipping sauces because are sweetened up already. No only did everyone love these sweet potatoes but they ate these up so fast right before my eyes! This is a very tasty, naturally sweet side dish that is also healthy for you too. Best thing about this is it did not take me long to make these and they were baked, not deep fried. I served these sides with Seasoned Turkey Burgers.