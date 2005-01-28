Baked Sweet Potato Sticks
Best eaten at room temperature.
Since finding this recipe two months ago, I have made these many times with great results! Cutting a raw sweet potato lengthwise is NOT an easy task, so choose the more narrow ones. Definitely use the ziptop bag method for seasoning. At the suggestion of other reviewers, I added more than just paprika. We enjoy garlic salt, onion powder, thyme, salt and pepper. Also I've found that you can cook these at 350, 375 or 400 and just adjust the baking time accordingly. Foil on your baking sheet makes for the easiest clean up!Read More
I guess I am just used to and like the brown sugar and butter method to sweet potatoes. I just don't think this recipe was for us. We did cook them a bit longer than the recipe called for and they did end up a bit greasy. I thank you for the post.Read More
I like this recipe A LOT b/c you can be creative. I am not a fan of sweet potatoes, but learned from this recipe that you can EASILY disguise the sweet potato taste and eat healthier. After reading the recipe reviews from this one, I raided the spice cupboard and came up with a perfect combination. I slice the potatoes in 1/4" round slices versus the sticks. In a large ziploc bag, I combined olive oil, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper. I tossed the slices in the mixture and baked them on a pizza stone for 15 minutes on each side. In another bag I tried the brown sugar/garlic powder mixture someone else mentioned. It was good, but not as good as the first batch. MUST TRY!!!!!
These were so awesome! My family devoured them....I baked them at 350 degrees for 50 minutes and that prevented the outside from getting done too fast. A new family favorite.
I really liked this recipe. I used a huge knife and easily cut the sweet potatoes into eighths. I used a pastry brush to apply canola oil to the potatoes. I made 1/3 with creole seasoning; 1/3 with nutmeg, cinnamon, salt and brown sugar; and 1/3 with salt only. I baked them at 350 for 50 minutes and they were wonderful. I liked the brown sugar mix the best.
Yummm! These were great - the whole family gobbled them up. I sliced thin, instead of stick at others' suggestion. I added basil, garlic powder and parm cheese. I don't usually like sweet potatoes, but I finally found a recipe I can love them with!!
This is a good idea, but I didn't like them as sticks with skins. Next time I'll peel the potatoes and slice them into rounds. I added additional seasonings -- 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, and 1 Tbs. brown sugar for 4 average sized potatoes. The flavors and textures were great, so I will DEFINITELY make these again.
I've made these fries for years, and my kids just love them. I use butter flavored spray and salt and pepper, but I will definitely try it this way, too!!
I slice mine and use the ziplock bag method, I find that gets them evenly coated and not too greasy. Try curry powder - thats my favorite!
These are great!! I followed other reviewers suggestions: 1)Added 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, and 1 Tbs. brown sugar for 4 average sized potatoes. 2) Cut the potatoes into 1/4 inch rounds with my food processor. These are very tasty at room temperature just as Christine said. Thanks for the recipe!! Thanks for all your suggestions fellow reviewers!!
Delicious! I added salt and pepper and also a bit of garlic. I will definitely make these again.
I boiled my sweet potatoes first for about 20 minutes. Then peeled them, cut them into sticks layed on baking sheet and then drizzled olive oil over them, salted them and sprinkled brown sugar on them. Then baked for 30 minutes. They turned out crispy and wonderful.
Loved this! I sliced the potatoes into more of a julienne size (like fries) and took the advice of some other reviewers and added 1/2 tsp of salt, 1/2 tsp of garlic powder, and 1 tbsp of brown sugar. The smaller size reduced the cooking time to 25 minutes. It was delicious! Perfect with my chicken fingers. Thanks for the idea!
With a few tweaks (following other reviewers' advice) this was a FABULOUS new way to do sweet potatoes. We skinned the potatoes then sliced them into circles (just easier to cut that way). Then I sprayed both sides with olive oil spray. In a zip-loc bag, I mixed brown sugar, paprika, chili powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper to taste. Then I shook the potatoes in the bag, put them on a foil-lined cookie sheet and baked at 425 for 45 minutes. My boyfriend and I raved about them. Great, great treat.
These were great! My turkey was cooking in the oven so I made them in a toaster oven...still great! and I only used about 2 sweet potatoes but still stuck to the amount of olive oil and paprika, nothing is needed to be changed. Although, rather than stirring I put them in a plastic tuber-wear container with the lid on and shook it so the olive oil-paprika mixture would coat all my sticks
Great!... These sticks are awesome. Had to make an adjustment to the recipe. Peeled the potatoes first and it was better. Also used four potatoes and they only had to cook for 15 minutes and had to go heavier on the seasonings. Overall great recipe. highly recommend it.
Yum! These were great!
Just Okay. Like the bigger wedges but will need more seasoning in the future. Also, I would recommend being careful not to overbake. In my experience the longer they were baked the softer they got.
I love sweet potatoes! They are naturally sweet and good for you. This did not take much effort to cut these up, season with paprika and a little olive oil. I was only serving two people so I had one large yam, cut up into sticks or wedges. I placed the potatoes onto a baking that I lined with aluminum foil. I used my hands to mix the potatoes up to ensure they were evenly oiled. Half way through the baking process I flipped them over to bake the other side. They were done and ready to eat in 40 minutes. We did not need to dip them into ketchup or other dipping sauces because are sweetened up already. No only did everyone love these sweet potatoes but they ate these up so fast right before my eyes! This is a very tasty, naturally sweet side dish that is also healthy for you too. Best thing about this is it did not take me long to make these and they were baked, not deep fried. I served these sides with Seasoned Turkey Burgers.
Was going to use smoked paprika but couldn't find it so I used half sharp Hungarian. I used mandolin to cut rounds to make for easy flipping and even cooking. Really good, will be using this a lot.
I cooked these up to go with some bacon-wrapped chicken tenders and a green salad with honey mustard. They were so good me and my dad ate them all, even though it was enough for 4! I added a little bit of seasoning salt and 1/4 tsp of cayenne and shook them up to in a bag to evenly distribute. Will definitely be making these again!
I cut them into 1/4 inch rounds and followed the directions in every other way. Very good.
I have been making these for years. Typically I do peel them. I add the spices of choice (usually paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, salt, pepper). No matter how you spice them, they are good. If you do not want a 'soggy'fry...then you need to find a recipe that uses a deep fryer. These are 'limp'...but they are not flash froze, deep fried and full of chemicals. Enjoy them as is.
My husband and I loved these. I used McCormick Cajun Spice instead of paprika. I will definitely make these again.
Fantastic...I added a little salt and garlic to the olive oil as well for extra seasoning. Turned out great!
I used a slicer and sliced them thin. Mixed olive oil, paprika, and garlic powder. layed them on foil lined (sprayed with PAM) baking sheet, brushed on light coating of mixture and then sprinkled with Seasoning Salt. Baked at 450 for about 20-25 min. Crispy! Yummy!
Just right exactly as written. I threw in a few extra seasonings but that's it. Yum.
These were good, but I think I put too much oil because they came out a little soggy. Instead of paprika I used brown sugar and cinnamon. Very good!
Didn't come out as well as I hoped. Even after 10 extra minutes, still soggy.
Made mine shoe-string and followed the recipe. I think the paprika was wonderful, though I did add some salt after trying them. For those saying they aren't crisp, just accept that they won't be. Nor is there anything in the recipe that says they will be, so please don't knock the recipe for that. These aren't fried they are baked. I baked mine on a wire rack and they still didn't crisp up. Fact is you have to fry them to get them crunchy. But though they aren't crunchy, they are very tasty. Surprisingly, even with them cut as shoe-strings, they took over 25 minutes to cook, so keep your timing in mind. Anyway, thanks for a great recipe. I will make these again.
I love me some sweet potato fries. To cook faster I cut into half-rounds which down the cook time by about 20 minutes. They tasted great hot, warm and at room temperature.
Super easy, healthy, and very tasty!!! I also sprinkled just a touch of cinnamon on them. I will definitely have to make these again.
What a great side
These were pretty good. Mine did not crisp like I wanted them to. My 3 year old did not approve. I will try again and see if I can get them more crispy.
I have to admit I did a couple changes, but it turned out so tasty! :D I added to the seasonings: salt, pepper & cinnamon-sugar. I also microwaved the slices (~5 min) to give them a head-start on baking, before the oil & seasoning step. Will make many, many more times!
it is a good and healthy snack if baked, but probably best if fried...
such an easy recipe. fool-proof! i add onions, carrots and apples..so good! roasting works great...slicing is a pain in the yahoo but worth it here!
Wonderful recipe. I've made these with yams as well. To ease the preparation and make slicing easier, pierce the potatoes with a fork or knife and microwave for 4-5 minutes depending on the size of the potato. Chili powder works great as a substitute for paprika.
These were delicious!!! I peeled my sweet potatoes before slicing them.
I really like sweet potatoes anyway so I liked these of course. I did try adding a little garlic salt and that was yummy. However...they weren't at all crispy..very soft. I was hoping for crispy. I tried putting them under the broiler for a few minutes, which helped but they were getting cooked too much. No one else in my family likes sweet potatoes. Their take on this? No one liked them. Maybe if I could get them crispy. I will try them again to see if I can't perfect the cooking part.
This is the best recipe I have found on the site. I took the advice to use garlic powder, chili powder, salt and pepper with olive oil in a plastic bag. It can be difficult to slice the sweet potatoes so use a sharp knife. I recommend slicing the outside of the potato, the "skin", off in large flat sections like potato chips. Cook at 375 for an hour and flip once, you won't regret it!
I think that I cut the potatoes smaller than the original recipe because they were overdone following the directions exactly. I did use chili powder, garlic salt and pepper for seasoning. I'll definitely be making these again as I enjoyed the change of pace.
Love this recipe!
very easy and yummy, thanks!
I used the z lock bag using the olive oil, fresh cut Rosemary, garlic and s & p to taste. Great with grilled chicken or turkey breast. Um um good.
tasty, but I cannot for the life of me get these to be crispy on the outside! I've made them at least a dozen times, and varied the cooking time and temperature in every way possible, but every time they come out mushy!
A bit greasy for our taste. Used a spray bottle with olive oil in it and sprayed the potato sticks. For a twist I coated with Taco Seasoning (the light - less salt) variety. They turned out great especially for those who don't care for sweet potatoes and are on diabetic diets, etc. These are great and everyone I've given the recipe to always let me know how glad they are they have this recipe. Thank you Christine!!!!
Couldn't stop eating these! So good and SO addictive!
Mmmm! I used a seasoning mix of onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and cayenne. On the advice of others, I used the ziplock method and cut the sweets into rounds rather than sticks.
I made mine shoestring thin ... which ended up going over much better with my kids and hubby. I also seasoned them with organic no salt seasoning. Yum!
I loved these potatoes. I would say to save time and clean up, brush olive oil on the potatoes and sprinkle with paprika. I would also say cook for only 35-45 minutes. They were fork done at that time.
Easy and yummy. Perfect for a weeknight dinner.
I tried both the cinnamon and the spicy versions. The spicy version won with garlic & onion powder & paparika. I will add cayenne & chilli pepper next time. They were surprisingly good with ketchup. I baked one type in a glass pan & the other in a dark metal pan. The ones in the dark metal pan came out the crispiest. Very healthy snack.
This is lovely! I added garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper, salt, pepper and a little bit of thyme. Thank you so much for this!
These came out quite soggy. I'm not a fan of sweet potatoes so only my husband and 4 year old ate them. My husband said he would prefer them more crispy. I noticed that a lot of reviewers had a similar problem even though trying different oven temps and times. Hmmm, I'll go ask on the buzz. I'm sure some of those fine folks will have some ideas. Thanks for the recipe.
I LOVE these! I never thought I'd like sweet potatoes other than mashed, but I was wrong. This recipe lets you tailor to your tastes. I've made them a few times now, and the last time I cut them across into round slices and added cajun spices with a little bit of brown sugar. My whole family, from elderly to teen, has loved one version of these or another. Sweet potatoes are now on my shopping list every week!
These were really good, with some very minor modifications. I followed another reviewer's suggestion to add garlic powder, salt and pepper along with the paprika. I just made one for myself, cut it into eighths instead of quarters, and didn't measure the ingredients -- just enough olive oil to coat, and then I sprinkled seasoning on it. I was very surprised how good it was. I usually season baked sweet potatoes with cinnamon and sugar, but I'm on a diet and these were delicious and sweet enough on their own. One case where cutting calories did not hurt the flavor -- I will make them this way from now on. Also, I liked the taste of the bigger wedges better than the thinner fries I usually make. All sweet and perfect texture, with no burned fries. Thanks for the recipe!
These were so good, I cut the potatoes into 3/4 inch slices and covered them with oil, paprika, garlic plus, cumin and a bit of chili powder, salt and pepper. Mixed everything in a bowl, massaging the herbs into the potatoes. Baked in a 350 degree oven on a foil lined baking sheet for 40 minutes turning halfway. I baked at 350 because I also was cooking chicken and roasted cauliflower (from this site) and everything was done at the same time.
Yum! Worked great! Added more spiced like other reviewers and I needed less time so keep and eye on them and flip 'em too. Dipped them in a honey/mayo mix.
yummy! peeled the sweet potatoes, but did everything else the same. Don't change what works!
We loved them
I can tell that if I cooked these longer they would have come out better. I cooked them for the 40 minutes but they came out too soggy to truly be called a fry. However, the flavor of sweet potatoes carries every time and they were still incredibly tasty. I like it with the paprika.
the "sticks" never really got crispy. if i make them again i will cut the slices smaller to see if that helps
Sorry but these just weren't good. The cooking time listed isn't accurate. They were super mushy. I won't make them again.
Seriously easy and preserves the flavor of the potato, the whole reason I buy them! Tip: buy smaller sweet potatoes for less baking time. Thanks for such an easy and healthy way to eat a great potato.
I thought these were great, but they weren't a hit with my husband or kids.
These were great! I took out the paprika and added feta. OMG! delicious! PS, Sweet potatoes are a super food, which made them deliciously healthy
Yum! These are a nice change from white potatoes.
A good basic starter recipe...but it could use more seasoning than just paprika
These are addictive! I have used several different spices including Cajun seasonings, garlic, onion salt and even a dash of cayenne. I have tried them cutting oil in half and used cooking spray instead to make even lower in fat. Try them seasoned to your taste. GREAT for snacking.
These were just ok. I made them exactly as directed and they were a little bland and soggy. My husband didn't want to save them, either. Thanks anyway, though! I bet they would be good with some revisions.
I have to say that these were terrific. I made a couple of additions / changes. Instead of 1 tbsp of olive oil I doubled the amount to two tbsp. I also used 1 tsp of smoked paprika - wow - what flavour!
I've tried every "baked" sweet potato ff, stick or slice recipe and they never seem to work out. Mine turned out limp and soggy. :-(
These are really good, a healthy alternative to french fries! They do need a little something to boost the flavor; I may add some cinnamon next time. I really enjoyed these!
doesn't make a lot on a single cookie sheet. great tasting
Made with extra paprika and added salt and pepper - was amazing! Yes - these little buggers are hard to cut, but well worth the chore. Use a meat pounder for added help. Love this and will make them again!
These were a hit! I cut into small strips, but think they need to match sticks. They didn't get crisp all they way. They are more of a crispy, deliciousness with a bit of softness. Here is what I did: olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, minced ginger (from a jar) minced galic (from jar), S&P; put it all in a ziplock bag and mixed. I turned them several times, and took them out as they started to blacken on the ends. I served them room temp. SO GOOD!
Yum! I added garlic salt and chili pepper. It was easy to slice into sticks after I placed it in the microwave for about 3-4 minutes to soften it a little, so try this if it is hard to slice. It sliced like a regular potatoe. I ate this with some baked chicken that I seasoned and it was really good! My mouth was screaming Yes! Yes! Yes!
These were wonderful! I used my Big Mouth Chopper french fry blade and made small fries. I sprayed them with spray butter, sprinkled paprika, garlic powder and salt & pepper. Because they were smaller they only took 20 minutes at 400. I will be making these again.
the spice/herb combo is endless. i won't list the many i've used, just use what you love!! it's wonderful to get away from the butter/cinnamon/brown sugar/salt combo. the recom. temp and time is great, then use your imagination!! only reason didn't give it a 5 is because ingredients listed was limited.
Good, but really needs salt and pepper added to the oil mix. And carefully watch your cooking time. If your sticks are skinnier they'll burn if you leave them in for the full 40 minutes and the recipe doesn't state exactly how big the sticks should be. I also recommend flipping half way through.
Wonderful! I can't seem to stop making them now. Used lots of seasoning, especially granulated garlic, salt and pepper. I did take the previous advice and turn the heat down a little. love the crispiness though - so cooked about 50 minutes. Also a great way to get your loved ones to eat antioxidants. They are so very good for you!
I have never been a big fan of sweet potatoes. I always wanted to like them because they are so healthy, but I don't really like them plain baked or in sweet concoctions. This way of preparing them turned me into a total sweet potato fan. These were so good! I have made them several times since discovering this recipe. The only change I implemented was adding a pinch of garlic salt as suggested by some other reviewers. My husband and my mom like them as well.
Eat them hot, cold, or at room temperature... they are good either way... but then again I love sweet potatoes... like other reviews I experimented with other spices... the classic cinnamon and brown sugar was good... so was garlic salt... and paprika was good.... I guess what ever flavor you want to go for give it a try... I put the sticks in a zip-lock bag with the oil and tossed to coat then sprinkled the seasoning over the top... experiment with this one to find what you like if your not a fan of paprika
This is a great recipe. I peeled the potatoes and sliced them into round pieces. I also used a ziplop bag to shake them in. My husband and I love them! Thanks for sharing.
This is a good basic recipe. I like it but there's no "wow" factor to make it a 5-star rating. Like others, I put everything in a large Ziploc bag along with several other items from my spice rack: garlic powder, onion salt, etc.
I just took mine out of the oven and they're great! The recipe says best served room temperature, but they were pretty great straight from the oven. I've never made sweet potatoes before, but will definately be making these again.
The entire family loved these... I followed the recipe except for a cut them a little smaller (they were way too big to only be quartered). We will make these often!
Yummy - these are delicious! I didn't do it right - I way overcrowded my pan and cut them to skinny but they were still yummy! Next time I'll try to make more of a wedge shape and use less so they won't overlap on the pan.
Loved them!
For how simple this side dish is, it certianly delivered! Everyone kept going back for seconds and thirds...and since the sweet potato selection at the grocery store wasn't too great, I ended up making a few batches with sweet potatoes and a few batches with yams. The yams were actually my favorite since they were a bit sweeter. For dipping I made an easy sauce by blending a couple of chipotle peppers (seeds removed) with a bottle of ranch dressing. If you want to make this dip you can buy canned chipotle in adobo sauce at the store, gradually add the peppers to blender until desired spicyness.
These were good, but never got crispy. I did bake mine on a cooling rack on a cookie sheet, so maybe that was the problem.
YUMMMM! Thanks for the recipe.
The simplicity of this recipe implies that it would be good for a beginner, however the directions do not state to flip/turn the fries at any point. My budding learner followed the directions to the "T" and was disappointed they were black on the bottoms. She received an "A" for effort on her assignment despite the poor recipe results.
These were good, but I think I cut mine too thin. They came out mushy. I would prefer them more crisp on the outside like a french fry. I used the brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon suggestion made by another reviewer. I really liked it. We then dipped them in Honey Mustard. YUM! I will try again!
AMAZING! I placed the sticks in a large bowl and mixed w/ the olive oil and lots of minced garlic and parsley and salt. The result were some of the most delicious fries - my husband even thought they topped the garlic fries at red robin. We will definitely make again.
Delish! Easy recipe that tastes great! Cut in circles instead of wedges as another person suggested and the cook in half the time!
These were good. I did them in wedges and served w/jerk chicken for caribbean dinner
We are really big sweet potato fans and enjoyed this recipe. I cooked them on 350 for 50 minutes and topped them with brown sugar and garlic salt. A great combination! I really liked the crunchy outside and soft inside.
