Baked Ziti with Turkey Meatballs
Turkey soup is not enough. Something different for that leftover turkey.
I enjoyed this recipe but I did almost everything differently. I used it more for inspiration. I did not have turkey so I used chicken for the meatballs. I did not have tomato sauce so I used rose sauce and threw in some fresh tomatoes. I did not have ricotta so I whipped half a cup of sour cream with half a cup of cream cheese. I did not have Ziti so I used radiatore. Other than that I followed the instructions:) The meatballs were tender and it was very creamy. The creamy sauce really cut dow on the acidity of the tomatoes. The meatballs were great. Thanks for the inspiration!Read More
I made only the meatballs to go with pasta primavera. I made as is, except added 1/4 cup of finely shredded asiago cheese. They were very good, but were missing a little bit of zip ...Read More
Quickly and easily feed masses of guests with this wonderfully simple recipe.
I was looking for a simple pasta recipe to use what I already had in the pantry and this was perfect! The meatballs were super tasty and tender and my brother and I devoured our huge portions. I did without the ricotta and the parsley because I didn't have those items. I used about a jar and a half of pasta sauce. Turned out great with enough left over for today's breakfast :-)
I did not care for this recipe. Meatballs came out dry. Using jarred sauce is ok but I use fresh mozzarella and I use whole milk riccota. I have found many other recipes and this isn't worthy of a better rating than a 1.
We made just the meatballs and they were delicious, but didn't have pine nuts on hand. I'll make the whole recipe soon. Can't wait!
This was alright. The nuts gave it an odd flavor, and there was something lacking in the cheeses. My husband especially requested that I never make it again.
I loved the pine nuts in the meatballs - I'm adding them to my recipe! I baked the meatballs at 450 (instead of frying)while the ziti cooked. I didn't have enough tomato sauce, so make sure you have plenty before starting. I also didn't have any mozzarella, so I didn't bother to bake the dish -- just combined the ziti, meatballs, sauce and ricotta, then served. It went over really well despite the changes. Thanks!
This was great! I love these little meatballs. We enjoyed it without the ricotta.
I managed to mess up on the instructions- I ended up following the ricotta cheese on top of the pasta layer then covered it with cheese. The star rating is not a reflection of my mistake (I did use the ingredients) but the pine nuts were a bit unusual in the meatballs. Good recipe but a bit time consuming.
