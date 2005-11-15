Baked Ziti with Turkey Meatballs

Turkey soup is not enough. Something different for that leftover turkey.

Recipe by Christine L

Recipe Summary

8
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl, stir together turkey, garlic, bread crumbs, onion, pine nuts, parsley, egg, salt and pepper. Form into meatballs about 1 inch in diameter.

  • In a large heavy skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over moderately high heat until hot but not smoking. Cook half of meatballs, shaking skillet, until browned and cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer meatballs to paper towels to drain. Brown remaining meatballs in remaining 2 tablespoons oil in same manner.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Oil a 3 to 4 quart gratin dish.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta, and cook until just al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • In a small bowl, toss together mozzarella and Romano cheese.

  • Spoon about 1 1/2 cups tomato sauce and half the meatballs into prepared dish, and spoon half the pasta on top. Spread half remaining sauce and half cheese mixture over pasta. Top with remaining meatballs, and drop dollops of ricotta over meatballs. Spread remaining pasta over ricotta, and top with remaining sauce and cheese mixture. Bake in middle of oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
691 calories; protein 40.4g; carbohydrates 66.2g; fat 29.8g; cholesterol 122.1mg; sodium 1795mg. Full Nutrition
