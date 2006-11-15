Feta Cheese Foldovers

4.4
324 Ratings
  • 5 211
  • 4 71
  • 3 28
  • 2 8
  • 1 6

Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive.

Recipe by Christine L

Gallery
22 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, blend feta cheese, green onions, and egg. Cut pastry into 12 (3 inch) squares. Place a mounded tablespoon of feta mixture in the center of each square. Moisten edges with water, and fold pastry over filling to form a triangle. Press edges together firmly with a fork to seal. Lightly brush pastries with the egg yolk mixture.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 49.4mg; sodium 319.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022