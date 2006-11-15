Feta Cheese Foldovers
Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive.
Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive.
I made this for a baby shower and it was a big hit! But I made several changes to give it more color and flavor, per other people's suggestions. I used garlic/herb feta cheese and added 2 T. chopped black olives, 1/2 c. toasted almond slices, 1/4 c. roasted red peppers, chopped and one more egg. Also, I used phyllo shells instead of the pastry dough. This was MUCH EASIER! I scooped 1 t. into each shell and baked at 350 for 5-8 min. The colorful ingredients made for a great presentation in the shells. I recommend buying 60 shells (4 boxes) for this recipe. Also, I made the feta mixture ahead of time and froze it. Then thawed overnight before baking and serving.Read More
The best part about these was the puff pastry. The filling left MUCH to be desired. I even added garlic and parsley but still very bland and dry. I love the little tasty pockets of puff pastry with the egg wash though. Just needs a better filling. Maybe mixing the feta with some cream cheese and adding a vegie would help. I will make these again.Read More
I made this for a baby shower and it was a big hit! But I made several changes to give it more color and flavor, per other people's suggestions. I used garlic/herb feta cheese and added 2 T. chopped black olives, 1/2 c. toasted almond slices, 1/4 c. roasted red peppers, chopped and one more egg. Also, I used phyllo shells instead of the pastry dough. This was MUCH EASIER! I scooped 1 t. into each shell and baked at 350 for 5-8 min. The colorful ingredients made for a great presentation in the shells. I recommend buying 60 shells (4 boxes) for this recipe. Also, I made the feta mixture ahead of time and froze it. Then thawed overnight before baking and serving.
These were a hit at a Christmas party recently. Instead of doing the foldovers, I put the mixture in little mini fillo dough shells (in the freezer section) That cut the prep time down to 3 min! YUM!
These were very good. My family enjoyed them a lot. I made these in advance, froze them and thawed in the fridge overnight and followed the heating instructions. I'll be making these again!
This is my favorite appetizer recipe and they go like hotcakes every time I make them. I use Athenos feta, double the green onions, and add diced red bell pepper to 1/2 of the mixture so I can offer two different flavors. I think brushing them with the egg mixture makes them look a lot nicer, and you definitely have to let them cook until they are puffy and golden brown. They stay very hot inside for a long time, so warn your guests to be careful if they grab them right out of the oven! Next time I will try the flavored feta cheeses, as other reviewers have recommended, for a little zing. But, these are melt in your mouth delicious just the way they are!
I used mediterranean flavored feta cheese (pre-packaged with chopped olives & sun dried tomatoes) and also added cooked, diced chicken. They were great!
This is an appetizer that looks more difficult to make than it is. It's really very easy to put together and the pastries have a nice taste. Based on some of the reviews, I used feta with sun dried tomatoes and basil instead of plain feta. I would like to try them with the plain feta to see which I like better. I did have some trouble sealing the dough (maybe I was too greedy with the filling) but I was pleased that the cheese didn't leak out all over during baking. Although I just made them for my husband and me, I wouldn't hesitate to make them for company.
These can make anyone look like a caterer! I've made these several times now and everyone loves them. I use quite a bit more green onion, and I also add toasted pine nuts (the key is "toasted"!) which give a wonderful crunch. Pine nuts can be a little spendy so sometimes I use toasted slivered almonds. They are a tad time-consuming to prepare, but can easily be done the day before - just cover tightly with plastic wrap and pop them in the fridge/freezer, then brush on the egg yolk right before you put them in the oven. The fork-sealed edges are the key to the professional look! *** NEW TIP ***: After making these for years, I decided to try and simplify by making them pinwheel-style (see photo) and it worked out perfectly. I just thawed both of the puff pastry sheets, equally divided the mixture between both sheets (width-wise), rolled them up, sealed the seams with water, and then carefully cut each log into 12 pieces using a sharp serrated bread knife (a non-serrated knife would squish them). Somehow this made them even more addictive than the triangle version :o)
I USED TO USE PHYLLO DOUGH BUT THIS IS MUCH QUICKER AND MUCH MUCH EASIER. IT COMES OUT OF THE OVEN NICE AND FLUFFY. THIS IS A GREAT TASTING RECIPE. THIS IS AN EASY FIVE STARS.
This is a wonderful recipie! I've used these several times as an appetizer for dinner parties -- every time I get requests for the recipie. Absolutely wonderful served with fresh fruit -- white grapes, strawberries, or honeydew melon! THANKS!
Absolutely delicious!! Couldn't make enough of these to please the family. Wonderful appetizer and very easy to make. Thanks!
These were very good. I made them for our company Christmas party, and received many compliments. I didn't brush any egg over the tops- it saved time, and wasn't necessary. It is very necessary though, to use flavored feta like the garlic and herb feta by Athenos. It adds a lot. I think they may be bland without it.
I too added chopped black olives and chopped sun-dried tomatoes. Very quick, easy, tasty. Even my picky 5 year old daughter loved them. Wonderful!
I added mushrooms sauted in a basalmic vinegar and a bit of brie cheese to these nummy little tid bits. They were a great hit with the whole family.
These are a huge hit EVERY time I make them. There's never any leftovers!!!
Changed the recipe around quiet a bit - used garlic and herb feta, added extra green onions, and put the mixture in phyllo dough shells instead of making fold-overs. Was super fast and easy with a food processor!
The best part about these was the puff pastry. The filling left MUCH to be desired. I even added garlic and parsley but still very bland and dry. I love the little tasty pockets of puff pastry with the egg wash though. Just needs a better filling. Maybe mixing the feta with some cream cheese and adding a vegie would help. I will make these again.
I use Cresent rolls for a great twist. It was great!!!
Delicious! I added some garlic, ground basil, oregano & parsley leaves, but that was it, and it tasted&looked awesome!
I would give this 4 stars as written, but with my adaptations it's 5 stars for us! & I love the idea, I probably never would have thought to make something like this. My changes: I added garlic & lemon juice to the feta mixture and then baked it in crescent rolls (I really disliked how it tasted in puff pastry shells). I used 2 cans of crescent rolls (just drop a spoonful of feta mixture in & roll up, then bake as the can says). I had some feta mixture left over, could have probably made another half can or so. This makes approximately 16-20 crescent rolls.
These were a BIG HIT at my holiday party this Christmas (2001). I made them a day ahead of time and baked as needed. To the recipe, I added finely chopped sun dried tomatoes and black olives. My cousin thought some pine nuts would have made this recipe remarkable. I will keep and use this recipe from now on. I had folks who dislike feta cheese like this appetizer (I am one of them!)
I used Pillsbury Crescent Rolls, and inside, used Shredded Parmesan, Aged White Cheddar with the Feta - no onions... VERY yummy
These are so delicious! You will just love them. They also are very beautiful, perfect to serve for a special dinner party.
These were pretty good. I added feta, chopped sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and a little bit of basil.
These went over really well!! I made them with crescent rolls instead of the puff pasty and I didn't coat them with the egg white. They were flaky, buttery and delicious, so good!
these are good.. tried them with the puff pastry and the filo dough cups.. i like the puff pastry better.. but both were a little salty.. but i don't use salt on anything so but everyone else loved them
This recipe is so easy to make and your guests will always be impressed because it looks like it took a lot of work. Sometimes I add sauteed spinach in these.
I made these last year at Thanksgiving and they were such a success, I had to make them again. This year, I used the tomato basil feta cheese for a little extra flavor. I have also made them with cresent rolls rather than puff pastry, which turned out great as well.
Armenians call this "Borek" my family has been making these since the beginning of time and it is at every family gathering. Just a few things I do differently. I use one egg and use the white in the cheese and the yolk with a little cold water to brush on top. I don't use the onions and I do use black pepper in the cheese and sometimes I add other grated cheese to it to give it more flavor. I also sprinkle sesame seeds on top of the turnovers before baking. All of the other variations are great but the the way I make it is the traditional Armenian way. One variation I make sometimes is adding sauteed spinach and onions in with the cheese. SOOO good!
These are great, I added a tiny bit of frozen chopped spinach and a bit of sundried tomato. Very tasty and impressive.
I through a party recently and this was on the menu. My family is originally from the Ukraine and only prepare recipes from the region. I am a vegetarian and have my own picky habits. My friend and her husband were there as well, he pretty much only eats meat and fast food. All people with very different tastes in food. Every one loved these! My friend's husband ate most of them, my mother just called and asked me to bring some to her party this weekend, my boyfriend said they were better than his mothers....all this and they're SO easy to make!!
These are terrific and so easy to make. I will be making them often.
I love these turnovers. I add tons, tons of green onions. Other than that, I don't change anything.
we loved it
Yummy! I cut each sheet of puff pastry in the package into 9 squares, making 18 squares/servings total. I used tomato basil feta in half, and garlic herb feta in the other half. I folded one flavor into triangles and the other into rectangles. It's easier to seal if you put egg wash on the edge as a "glue" instead of water. I've also made these with cheddar cheese and broccoli instead of feta and green onions when we ate with a family that hated feta.
Love these! Easy to make and can be assembled ahead of time. These are very good at room temperature too so don't have to worry about them being hot. I am putting this in my favorite box.
yummy and pretty simple to make
I made these for Thanksgiving and my family requested more for Christmas dinner. Very, very easy plus I assembled them the day before and baked them when everyone arrived. Tasty, elegant and EASY!
I made these for Christmas Eve, and everyone really liked them. An impressive, gourmet appetizer that's simple to make.
a little bland with just regular feta, try using the flavored feta for a lil extra kic
These hit the spot! I thought they were missing "something" but my family loved them. I may try adding dill to the filling next time, or spinach.
I found these very disappointing. I was actually embarassed when I took them to a get together. They were so bland nobody really ate them.
I really love these and so does the hubby. However, they kind of remind of french fries...once they get cold, the flavor really dies down. It's just not the same, so word to the wise...these are best served hot out of the oven. Or reheat them in the oven if need to.
I made these for Christmas and people raved over them. Very easy and delicious.
OMG...delicious!!! Everyone loved these, even my husband which I wasn't expecting! They taste like they were a lot of work but are amazingly simple to make. I followed the recipe exactly I will absolutely be making these again and again and again!
Use egg WHITES, not yolks for the egg wash. I thought it sounded funny to use yolks, but I followed the recipe anyway and these ended up very heavy and the pastry didn't flake up and rise like it should have. Other than that, my family thought these tasted good.
Very easy to make, and very delectable. To add a little more color to it, I sprinkled some of the remaining spring onion on top. It made the table look gorgeous.
With such simple ingredients, my husband and I were delightfully surprised by how wonderful these little appetizers are. They don't last long, even if it's just the two of us!
Thanks to Carolina Chick's recommendations, I had one of the best appetizers, ever! I used phyllo, just like she said, but the sheets, not the shells. A bit challenging, but the results...worth it. Just follow the directions on the phyllo box. Now keep in mind that you need to take the phyllo out-of-the-fridge with at least 2 hours in advance.this a restaurant /catering quality appetizer. I will make it again! Thanks Christine L. For a wonderful recipe.
Super simple and super yummy. Made them as an appetizer on Thanksgiving and will be making them again this weekend for my annual xmas party!
These look very gourmet and impressive when served--they were a big hit last year as Thanksgiving appetizer and I will definitely be making them this year, too! I like to add fresh ground pepper and a sprinkle of cayenne. These are delicious!
These were delicious, a big hit at the party. Instead of folding them into triangles, I put the filling into the middle of the square and brought all the sides up and twisted them so they looked like little presents. Fantastic, thanks for a great recipe!
I personally didn't think there was enough cheese in each bite, all I tasted was the bread. But I am rating it a 4 star bc this is just my preference, and my husband said there wasn't room for more cheese, as he made this one. I added onions and olives and a little red pepper as well and used the garlic and herb feta.
Followed the recipe exactly and wasn't too impressed. Tastes fine, but doesn't knock my socks off. I like some of the other reviewers suggestions for additions and will try them next time:)
Winter 2004: People loved these at our housewarming! I used feta with mediterranian herbs as suggested by other members. I also doubled the recipe by using two-six ounce packages of crumbled feta and two-seventeen ounce packages of puff pastry. (I still used only 3 tbs of green onions and one egg.) Thanks Christine ! Update Winter 2008: Couldn't find mediterranian herb feta so used garlic herb and they tasted great. Only used one tub of crumbled feta with two packages puff pastry.
These were very good - I used spinach instead of the green onion, they received rave reviews and were very tasty. They came out larger than I expected but I guess you can never have too much of a good thing! I'll definately be making these again.
I never have any of these left at at get together. I have also used a cream cheese filling with smoked salmon or crab meat.
I made these as an appetizer for a Thanksgiving get together, and they were a big hit! I used mini puff pastry shells though which worked out great!
I really enjoyed these as appetizers. I made 1/2 with just feta cheese and 1/2 of them with feta cheese with mediterranean herbs already added. The plain feta was good but the herbed version was better. I struggled a bit with my puff pastry because it was pre-cut in larger than three inch squares so I had to press it together and cut into the right size. I will definitely experiment with different flavored feta cheeses or make this with tiny diced ham added to make it more breakfast-y.
These were a hit Chistmas Eve. I am looking forward to making them again New Years. Perfectly delicious as is, but this is one of those basic recipes that could easily be altered into so many yummy variations. Thanks for this keeper.
Very good, but I made a few changes, too. I made half with goat cheese and brushed these with egg whites instead of egg yolks which gave them a better look, just like you do when you make an apple pie. Also, I filled a few with the grease of smoked bacon to give it a little more of a pop.
I made this for a Christmas Potluck and it was a complete success! BUT I have to be honest, I didn't really follow this recipe at all. I decided to make both a veggie and meat version. In the veggie version I put spinach, feta, havarti, mozzarella, cheddar, celery, black olives, green onions, cilantro, and a pinch of pepper. In the meat version I put spinach, a tin of salmon, a touch of mayo, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, celery, cilantro, and a pinch of pepper. In both cases all ingredients where finely chopped. Why all these ingredients you ask? I wanted to please both my vergiterian and meat lover friends, and that's what I had in the fridge. I think the key is to make sure it's a mixture that has a little bit of stickyness, otherwise it all falls apart when trying to put it in the pastry. This delicious appetizer was a huge hit. I definitely recommend being a little creative and having fun with this one. Cheers Glen
GREAT! YUM! Big hit with the feta cheese lovers such as myself - others were so-so on them. Made 18 pieces (each sheet of pastry divides neatly into 9 squares), followed other instructions exactly. Before baking they looked very, shall I say, "rustic" - very home-made looking - not at all fancy - but once they baked, they looked absolutely beautiful, even-sized, the filling stayed inside, outsides were lovely flaky golden goodness. They were still quite large for appetizers, but at room temp they divide nicely into halves for the appetizer platter. They also reheat fine in the microwave. I am certainly going to try some of the other filling suggestions given here and try some of my own ideas. Great recipe, thanks!
this was a great crowd pleaser! it's so easy to make. the only issue i had was folding over the puff pastry. my filling kept coming out. tasted delicious though.
These are great. I have made them a few times. I have trouble working with such small squares, instead I cut the dough into 4 squares. I make these for myself as a side with soup.
These are incredible. My family asks for them again and again. They are so easy that I don't mind obliging!
My Greek mom would kill me if she knew I was making tiropites (feta cheese puffs) this way but this is a simple recipe when you are in a hurry for something flaky and hot for an appetizer. I used pastry sheets cut into squares, but they have to be thawed out well so you can fold them over and so that the fork marks keep the sides stuck together. You get a lot of pastry and only a little filling with this method of making cheese puffs, but they are pretty and flaky and people really enjoyed them.
I would give this recipe 10 stars if i could. I served this at a baby shower and i was told by a few people that i should go into catering (at which my husband laughed hysterically). This looks and tastes more complicated than it is. Perfect for serving guests. I also used the tomato & basil feta cheese for added flavor. At the recommendation of another reviewer, I tried some using crescent roll dough...they were tasty, but not as good as the puff pastry, and not as presentable.
I made the feta mixture the night before and it still turned out yummy. I also added more green onion, red bell pepper finely chopped, and artichokes finely chopped. It added a really great Mediterranean flavor!
We enjoyed having these as part of our Thanksgiving feast. They were a little time consuming, but still very nice.
I made these for a Christmas party and they were great. If you have any leftovers just put them back into the oven for a few minutes and they will taste great again.
i took the suggestion to make with the spiced feta, with some black olive, roasted red pepper and toasted almonds, and placed mixture on top of pastry shell - very good
Delicious and easy to make. Wonderful make ahead appetizer that everyone really enjoyed.
There are 4 words to say after you try these "These are the BEST." I really rocommend the, "Feta cheese foldovers" They are delicious! I'm totally going to make these at the next party I have!!!
very good as is. Turned out much better than I'd expected.. great party or potluck item. Easy to make.. I'd consider adding a little more flavor in there.. maybe some more spices?
I used these at Thanksgiving as a snack we could munch on while we were all cooking the main course. I added red peppers and green onions and two eggs instead of one, and the flavors were great! I used the prebaked phillo shells also, and baked them for about ten minutes, and they were perfect. As a matter of fact, I think next time I need about six batches of these, because they were gone in fifteen minutes! I'll be doing them again every year...my husband is already bugging me to make them for Christmas!! Thanks for a great recipe!
Filo would be better. You can't fit much filling in these and the pastry totally overwhelms the filling.
i served these for a family get together and they were a big hit....i even had to give the recipe to my brother-in-law .....i think that next time i will all a little ham cut into small cubes...was WONDERFUL...i will keep this recipe!
Wonderful! My husband loved them!
I have made these several times for company and holidays. Everyone loves them. They give the illusion that they are difficult to make but in actuality are very simple. Also, it is great that you can make them ahead and bake them right before guests arrive or even while guests are there.
A big hit at my Thanksgiving dinner. I used the flavored feta cheese. I froze them unbaked and then baked them frozen about an hour before serving - baking time approximately 30 minutes.
Easy to make! Versatile! Delicious! I made them for a church function and they were gone-everyone seemed to enjoy them. If you love feta cheese, this is a great recipe. I used basil & dried roma tomato feta. My husband saw me pull them out of the oven and said they LOOKED delicious (and he didn't know what I was cooking!). Thanks Christine for sharing!
Followed the original recipe. Thought they turned out very good...very easy too! Will make again.
These foldovers were quick and easy to make and soooooo delicious! My party is still raving over them!
I made it for my Family and they loved it. the only thing i added wa some basil and oregeno .
Yummy! Followed the recipe exactly..:)
This has become my favorite "fancy" appetizer. It takes a little time, but is actually quite easy.
These were delicious! I'd never really worked with puff pastry, but it was an easy appetizer. Following a few reviewers suggestions, I added some chopped sundried tomatoes that needed to be used as well as some kalamata olives. It added a little flavor. My husband couldn't get enough of these!
3 stars for the original recipe...however, I added some mozza cheese and spinach to the recipe and used phyllo pastry instead, and it was definitely a 5 star recipe.
Not very many eaten at the party
Hi, I made these and thought the feta cheese by its self is way to overpowering the feta needs to be mixed with some other cheeses or something wont make again, sorry.
My family makes a Maltese appetizer that takes forever to make. The crust on these can't compare, but they continue to get rave reviews when I make them. I can't stay away from making them every chance I get. I did use egg white instead of yolk to brush, seems to make it flakier.
My husband loved it first he thought that I bought them from a bakery or something but then he counldn't belive I made them. very easy to make and so delicious. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This was a recipe I was skeptical about and once again I am thrilled I stuck to the recipe. I had never cooked pastry puff before and took me a little bit to get use to but besides the proper thawing of it this was so simple and delicious! It is great as an appetizer or to have during the meal.
Easy to make, but sorta bland. I'd definitely add other ingredients as suggested by another reviewer if I made this again.
I made it once as is and it was good. The 2nd time I made it, I added some sauteed spinach as some others have done, and it was better.
I am only giving these 4 stars because they needed something else other than just feta in them. Maybe spinach or peppers.
Liked all the ingredients in this..but did not care for the finale outcome. Will NOT make again.
So simple! So good!
No need for olives due to the saltiness of the feta already. Or use less olives.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections