Feta Cheese Foldovers

These can make anyone look like a caterer! I've made these several times now and everyone loves them. I use quite a bit more green onion, and I also add toasted pine nuts (the key is "toasted"!) which give a wonderful crunch. Pine nuts can be a little spendy so sometimes I use toasted slivered almonds. They are a tad time-consuming to prepare, but can easily be done the day before - just cover tightly with plastic wrap and pop them in the fridge/freezer, then brush on the egg yolk right before you put them in the oven. The fork-sealed edges are the key to the professional look! *** NEW TIP ***: After making these for years, I decided to try and simplify by making them pinwheel-style (see photo) and it worked out perfectly. I just thawed both of the puff pastry sheets, equally divided the mixture between both sheets (width-wise), rolled them up, sealed the seams with water, and then carefully cut each log into 12 pieces using a sharp serrated bread knife (a non-serrated knife would squish them). Somehow this made them even more addictive than the triangle version :o)