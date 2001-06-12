Cranberry Apple Gelatin Mold
Try this delicious cranberry recipe with a pork roast, too!
I've made this pretty jello mold two years now for Thanksgiving. I use canned mandrin oranges instead of fresh oranges. It is definitely yummy! Everybody loves it.Read More
I prepared this salad for Christmas dinner this year. It was pretty good while I was having it with other food, but since then I've eaten it alone and it leaves quite a bitter taste in my mouth.Read More
This fruit salad is terrific! The changes I made were to use only one apple (it was more than plenty) and to use a combination of raspberry and cranberry jello (one packet of each). This seemed to cut out the excessive sweetness other reviewers mentioned. I also substituted almonds for walnuts. It was just perfect!
A little different because yogurt gives it a creamy textures. Molded very well and tasted great.
Excellent flavor and presentation! My family loved this salad. I made it for Christmas Eve Buffet as stated. The day after Christmas I made it again using celery instead of walnuts to cut the fat a bit. Yummy both ways! Thanks for sharing,Robyn.
I discovered this recipe during the Holiday season last year, and found it to be the most fantastic jello salad I have ever tasted. I now make this terrific jello salad dish throught the entire year
A very tasty fruity and 'nutty' gelatin! However, next time I will cut down on the sugar and find a way to add a lot more sourness to it. Too sweet considering it's a cranberry side.
I think the yogurt made this recipe look not so appetizing to my family when I served it to them so few were willing to try. I thought it was ok, but no one really ate this even though I made quite a bit thinking it would be great (according to all the high reviews).... don't think I'll be making this again.
Served this for my Christmas dinner & everyone LOVED it! The recipe has been passed around to all!
Everyone raved about this. Was not loose as some other gelatin molded salads. Excellent!
My daughter made this for Thanksgiving dinner and it was the only thing gone from the table at the end of the meal. I added whip cream to the top just before serving and it was by everyone's standards the best.
Absolutely delicious
Was a huge hit with my family. Thank You.
I passed this recipe to my brother in law to make. The flavor was good even though he never took it out of the bowl to make it mold to a shape. I would do it again.
Love it! Love it! Love it! I made this for Christmas dinner because I wanted something with jello and cranberry. It is so good. Very refreshing. I used drained mandarin oranges (did not chop) instead of fresh. I took the peels off the apples by accident. I am going to make this all of the time!!!
Beautiful, and the entire family really enjoyed it. My husband, who doesn't like cranberries, love it. Thanks!
Great recipe!! I made this for Thanksgiving and again at Christmas and my very picky little brother said "alright, you made the jello again!" Even my grandmother wanted the recipe which is a very big complement. This will be a new Holiday tradition for my family!
This is a wonderful alternative to regular cranberries. A couple of my guests thought it was a bit too sweet, but those of us with a sweet tooth truly enjoyed it.
This recipe was too sweet for my taste. I did use fresh cranberries and made it into cranberry sauce which might have altered the flavor. I would make cranberry sauce without the sugar if I made this again.
This was great - I did what other reviewers suggested (only used 1 apple and substituted one box of cranberry jell-o for the other one) and it was so delicious!
This salad was a big hit at my Thanksgiving dinner..everyone wanted the recipe!!
Substituted apples, oranges and yogurt with small jar of chunky cinnamon applesauce. DELISH, for all of you whole berry cranberry sauce lovers.
Extremely easy to make, and so good. I actually made 2 of these molds, and can't wait to eat the other ! It serves pretty on the plate also.
The only thing that might make this better is something like a little lemon juice to add a background to the sweetness.
I've made this (tweeked) since I was teenager....so stinkin good! But here's what I do: I use a can of drained Mandarin oranges, reserve the liquid, instead of the orange segments. Then use 1/2 cup of the reserved juice, and 1/2 of water, in lieu of 1 cup of water.