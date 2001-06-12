Cranberry Apple Gelatin Mold

Try this delicious cranberry recipe with a pork roast, too!

By Robyn Schwartz

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine cranberry sauce and water. Heat until sauce melts. Stir in gelatin until it dissolves. Remove from heat. Mix in apples, oranges, walnuts, and yogurt.

  • Pour mixture into a fancy gelatin mold or a nice bowl, and refrigerate overnight. To serve, dip briefly in hot water, and invert onto a serving dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 121.7mg. Full Nutrition
