Cranberry Relish I
Classic cranberry relish for your holiday table.
My family really likes the recipe but only after the second time I made it. It was well worth the second attempt and will now be part of all our holiday dinners. That second time I reduced the amount of orange peel. I only used 1/2 of the peel from the orange. Using all the orange peel made it bitter and the orange over powered the other flavors. Also make sure that you cook the sugar and cranberries long enough. If not you will have sugar crystals, which you do not want.Read More
Great recipe! I'll use it again.
This was a hit at Thanksgiving. I doubled the recipe and recommend if you plan to do this that you serve it in two or more bowls - it looked like a trough in one! But with 15 adults, every bit was eaten or taken as leftovers, so it was a hit. I used only the outside skin (the orange part without the white) of about 1/2 of an orange and it was plenty - so I recommend not using a whole peel, like others have done. I think you could probably experiment with this by adding diced apple and /or pear, too. I will definitely make this again for next year's Thanksgiving - thanks for the great recipe!
I have tried several different cranberry relish recipes and this is the only one my husband will eat. It tastes great and is very simple to make.
My family loved it. It was their favorite dish of the meal and it was very easy to make.
Good choice for someone who likes cranberry sauce but wants more. It's better the second day.
This relish is awesome. I have made it the last two Thanksgiving, and once or twice in between those times.
I love this recipie it was delicous. a little jazzy.
I made this for my family who don't really care for cranberries. I used a 12 oz bag of cranberries so only used about 1/2 of a large orange and increased the crushed pineapple to a 20 oz can (drained). I didn't change the amount of marmalade and I used 1 cup of splenda instead of sugar with about 1/4 cup of apple juice when cooking the cranberries. The cranberry flavoring wasn't too overpouring and my finicky eaters actually ate this. I will make this again!
made as is - wonderful!
I zested the entire orange and discarded the remaining skin. Otherwise followed the original recipe. Rave reviews at Thanksgiving.
I did not use the whole orange as in the recipe. I used the zest of 2 oranges and segmented the oranges and chopped them up. I also used a 15 ounce can of pineapple tidbits drained and crushed them in my blender. It turned out great. We loved it.
I have made this several times now. It was way too bitter using the pith of the orange the first time round, so I did as other reviews suggested and zested the orange, then peeled it, and chopped the segments to use. Other than that, the rest of the ingredients are spot on. It is runny while it is warm, but fear not, it thickens up when it cools. Note:Sometimes I like to add a handful of chopped nuts (pecans or walnuts) as well as a couple stalks of chopped celery if I'm in the mood for a little more crunch. Happy Holidays and happy cooking, y'all!
Always a hit for the holidays!
This was a HUGE hit with my family this past Thanksgiving. They told me it is a must for the Thanksgivings to come.
I usually do not care for cranberry sauce, but I always make it for Thanksgiving for those that do. However this year I decided to look for something a bit more special and this recipe was amazing! I even loved it!
We will double the cranberries next time.
I made this awesome cranberry sauce and served it for Thanksgiving. I followed the recipe as written, but I only used the zest of half of an orange. This will definitely be included in all of my Thanksgiving dinner menus to come. Thanks for sharing!
I cooked it longer so all the cranberries had popped. It is delicious and beautiful. I will make this again.
Excellent recipe! Next year I want to make it with one whole tangerine and one peeled tangerine instead of one orange.
So good especially the next day! Next time I'm going to make the day before I serve it
Delicious! Not so much by itself-it's a bit on the strong side to just eat, but fantastic spread over cold turkey sandwiches. Even my cranberry-disliking mom enjoyed it that way. I have made this several times, exactly as shown the first time and a half-batch the second time, and it's easy and turned out wonderfully.
Made this for Thanksgiving. What a hit! All our guests loved it and ask for the recipe. One couple plans to serve it as a dessert! I zested the orange and sectioned it instead of grinding it in a food processor. I’m wondering if substituting Splenda for the sugar would effect the taste.
Wow I have made cranberry relish for many years. This year I wanted to do something different so I tried this recipe exactly as is. It is so delishous I was concerned the pineapple would overpower the orange and cranberry but it did not. I will make this a few days ahead next time because the longer it sat the better the flavors were. This is my new standard for cranberry relish
Tastes great! Although, I think next time I’ll add the sugar to cranberries after they have simmered. Some of the sugar hardened like candy pieces.
This is delicious! I followed the recipe with two exceptions: I didn't have apricot preserves on hand so used cherry preserves instead (as mentioned by another reviewer). I also used zest and flesh of one orange - I discarded the pith. This will now be my go-to recipe for cranberries.
