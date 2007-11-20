Cranberry Relish I

35 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Classic cranberry relish for your holiday table.

By Lisa Stinger

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Finely chop the orange in a food processor.

    Advertisement

  • Combine cranberries and sugar in a heavy saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until cranberries just begin to pop, about 10 minutes.

  • Transfer cranberries to a bowl, add apricot preserves and mix until melted. Stir in chopped orange, drained crushed pineapple and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 3.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022