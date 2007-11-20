Cranberry Relish I

This was a hit at Thanksgiving. I doubled the recipe and recommend if you plan to do this that you serve it in two or more bowls - it looked like a trough in one! But with 15 adults, every bit was eaten or taken as leftovers, so it was a hit. I used only the outside skin (the orange part without the white) of about 1/2 of an orange and it was plenty - so I recommend not using a whole peel, like others have done. I think you could probably experiment with this by adding diced apple and /or pear, too. I will definitely make this again for next year's Thanksgiving - thanks for the great recipe!