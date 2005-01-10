Nutmeg Mushrooms
Delicious and sweet. Adjust any ingredients to taste.
I thought that this was one of the bes mushroom ideas ever! tasted like scoops of nutmeg melting in my mouth.Read More
We were not very fond of these, perhaps a little too sweet for us even though we reduced the amount of nutmeg to half. Will not be making these again, the leftover mushrooms when drained from the sauce did make good compost though.Read More
This dish was pretty awful. I made it on Thanksgiving Day, figuring it seemed very simple to do yet it sounds delicious. - it never made it to the table!
I was curious. I tried. The submitter said to adjust seasonings to taste, so I made a judgement call. I'm sorry, but a tablespoon of nutmeg would have been ridiculously too much. I sprinkled a pinch over the mushrooms. First off, I did saute the mushrooms in a bit of olive oil & butter, then I used a California Chardonnay to deglaze the pan. With my modifications to the recipe, I would give this recipe 4 stars, as written, I would have given this recipe 1 star, so I split the difference.
I think there is too much nutmeg in this. They tasted bitter. Also, the wine cooking made a really strange smell - almost like detergent - don't know if this is the recipe's fault or mine but I won't make this one again.
I've made this twice. The first time was for Thanksgiving and I followed the recipe as given. The second time was for Easter and I chose to chill the mushroom mixture overnight, drain and bring to room temperature before servng with the ham. Both ways are wonderful. I quarter the mushrooms so they're chunky. Beware: This is for only those who LOVE nutmeg!
This was disgusting, I threw the whole lot out
Thank goodness we had other vegetable sides for Thanksgiving dinner. Waaaay too much nutmeg would have been better. We are pretty adventurous when it comes to trying new recipes, but this was too much even for us. I was thankful that I had already established my mother-in-law cooking credentials.
I liked the recipe a lot, I've just had better mushroom dishes. I think it would be a lot better if the mushrooms had been marinated in the wine. Not a bad side dish to throw in to the mix of thanksgiving dinner. Fast and pleasing to the eye
I really started considering that this was a bad joke and I fell for it. The nutmeg destroyed the entire dish.
It was delicious. No changes. I think it would be a great dish for Thanksgiving. I also appreciate the fact that this was very low fat.
