Nutmeg Mushrooms

2.6
12 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 5

Delicious and sweet. Adjust any ingredients to taste.

Recipe by Lorena Maples

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Clean and slice mushrooms.

  • Combine all ingredients in a skillet and cook over medium heat until the wine comes to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cook until mushrooms are tender. Remove from heat and serve while hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 1.2g; sodium 589.7mg. Full Nutrition
