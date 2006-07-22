Buttery Pan Rolls
These are delicious. They take a little time to make but they are worth the effort.
The rolls were great! They were easy to make and tasted wonderful. I needed to make individual rolls and was able to do so with this recipe. I took someone's suggestion of making monkey bread with half of the recipe. Oh my gosh....It was delicious! I rolled the dough balls in butter and then dipped them in a brown sugar mix (1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon). Once they were out of the oven, I poured on a glaze (powdered sugar, water, and almond extract). They were so delicious! I had to freeze that batch so I would stop eating them. It makes a great breakfast treat!Read More
I wanted a refrigerated type of roll dough, and i decided to try this as I couldn't remember mine from about 40 yrs ago, and didn't have success locating one on AR dictionary. I doubled the recipe, elimenated the butter, usedhaalf/half that had soured, used an excellent local olive oil freshly pressed with meyer lemon and 1/1/2c spelt flour,1/1/2 rye flour the rest a mix of bread flour, unbleached white and cake flour, and added a little extra yeast. It is presently resting in my refridgerator in a 6 qt. ceramic crock pot till I'm ready to bake several buns for my husband's sanwiches,and freeze the resst. Let you know the rest of the story.Read More
The recipe is easy to follow and the rolls couldn't have come out any better! I had been searching for a recipe like this one for a long time so I could stop buying those yummy buttery rolls and make them myself and this is it! Read carefully and take your time and anyone can make these and they definately get a gold star! Fabulous tasting!
This was great! I made the dough in my bread machine (knead until mixed). Let rise then formes into balls and let rise overnight in fridge. I didn't drizzle with butter before baking and it seemed fine. The rolls stayed fresh for days.
These are OK as written. I had issues with rising when I made them as written, and I didn't get 40 rolls out of a single recipe--I got about 65 out of a double batch. They second time I made them, I proofed the yeast first, which took care of the issues I had the first time around.
Fabulous rolls! I used half the dough for dinner rolls and made monkey bread (small rolls dipped in butter, then cinnamon-sugar) for breakfast the next day. Both received lots of compliments and I thought they were easy to prepare.
Perfect! Everyone was jealous that my rolls turned out so nicely and they were gone in a couple of minutes. I have made them a few times since and even substituted half whole wheat flour with no problem.
The best bun recipe that I have tried on allrecipes.com! My family is a little neurotic and will only eat the soft inner buns as opposed to the crusty outer buns... I know, we're weird. As opposed to throwing out more than half of my hard work I used one 9x13 greased baking pan, reduced the total number from 40 buns to 30, took six of the rolls of dough, rolled them out and lined the inner walls of the pan with them, then followed the rest of the instructions as written. The result: 24 nice, soft inner buns... and four crusty walls.
If I were to rate on flavor alone, these rolls would easily earn 5 stars. As written, however, the dough doesn't rise as well as it does when the yeast is first proofed. Additionally, if this recipe makes 40 dinner rolls, I'd think they'd have to be the size of golf balls! Neither time, even with proofing the yeast, did I get anywhere near 40. It's definitely a keeper w/ modifications. Thank you sharing for the recipe, and Happy Thanksgiving!
These rolls were great! It's usually hit or miss with me when I make bread so I took a chance on making rolls for Thanksgiving since it was just me and my husband. To my surprise these rolls came out fabulous! I followed the recipe exactly but decided to add about a tbsp of honey to the mix in step 2. We both LOVED these soft, buttery, lightly sweet rolls... thank you, Charlotte!
My rolls turned out excellent. I will be making these again. They are very buttery and delicious. The first pan went immediately. Very good recipe.
I made these yesterday for Thanksgiving, and they were fantastic! It was my first time making rolls from scratch, but it was a simple recipe and they were so delicious! I baked them in one 9x13 pan and it took about 20 min instead of 15. Worth the time!!
I don't know what happened but these did not turn out well. I followed the recipe & they didn't rise much and didn't have much flavor either.
Very tasty. Mixing with a wooden spoon instead of beating with an electric mixer worked just fine. Also making 24 balls and putting them in one 9 by 13 pan, with a slightly longer baking time. Went nicely with our Christmas dinner.
Really good! I proof the yeast first and finds that this helps the rolls.
These were okay. Not at all what I expected. They turned out very small, a little hard and very dense. I was only able to get 20 rolls from this recipe and they were still small. If you're expecting big fluffy rolls don't use this recipe.
These are awesome!!! I can't believe I could make something that tastes this great :) I did have to bake them for 20 minutes.
This was my first attempt at dinner rolls, and they turned out great! The only changes I made were to use 1/2 whole wheat flour and not dip them in butter. I used them to make sliders - YUM!
My family and I loved these rolls. They were so easy to make and they were so buttery. I did experience one problem and that was that they were a little gummy. I think this occurred because I made them too big and I should have browned them a little more. I just can't get over how tasty they were even though I made a few mistakes. This recipe is definitely a keeper !
I can only give this recipe 4 stars because i didn't follow it exactly, but the results were delicious and received many compliments. thanks!
first roll recipe I have found that matches my mothers oldfashioned ones that melt in your mouth. follow directions and get a mouth watering treat
WOW! These were so easy and taste wonderful. I have been searching for an egg-free recipe for my daughter and she loves these. They came out perfect the first time I made them which happened to be the first time I made rolls of any kind.
Amazing rolls, everyone loved them!
This recipe is wonderful. Light weight, butter gives a good flavor. I will bake these for our next family gathering.
these were perfect, exactly what i was looking for! i did a half batch 'plain,' with dinner, and a half batch rolled in brown sugar and cinnamon for monkey bread for breakfast the next day. thank you thank you for the step by step recipe, it really helped me since this was my first from-scratch yeast experience. :)
Great recipe. Took time but fortunately it was broken up in stages, which works for me! I made it with half whole wheat flour and it turned out great. Very good buns! I am quite pleased with the overall taste, appearance and texture and I quite like the slight crunch on the bottoms.
I made theses rolls as a "test-run" for Thanksgiving and they passed our taste test with flying colors. I'm making them for our big Thanksgiving dinner for sure. I let my breadmaker do the kneading.
These are very, very dense. They do not rise very much at all. If you do make these, i highly suggest you double the amount of yeast. My kid who usually eat 2-3 rolls each every time I make them in the bread machine, wouldn't even finish one. They tast pretty good, they are just very dense, and we prefer light and "fluffy" rolls
Followed the recipe as it is very good
These rolls are delicious and idiot-proof! I ran out of flour before I could add the last half cup, and used bisquick instead for the rest of the recipe because it was all I had in the house. They still turned out great.
These were the first rolls I've attempted and I think they came out pretty good. They took about 10 minutes longer to brown in my oven, but they pulled apart nicely and had a really good texture. Not flaky really, but dense and somewhat chewy. The butter didn't crisp them on top like I thought it would, so maybe I'll do an eggwash next time.
I tried this one and it did not make a hit with me. Usually, I can eat any kind of roll that is put in front of me and this one, I pushed aside.
I made these the first time for Thanksgiving dinner and the family loved them. They were all eaten in one sitting of 15 people.
These were just okay, very dense and heavy. Nobody really raved about them. I did make the dough up ahead and froze it as advised here on the site so that could have been what went wrong although they rose twice nicely after thawing.
I was ready to give this high reviews and in the last leg of the race it failed....miserably. My bread rose and did everything it was supposed to. All the time limits were perfect...except the cooking time. Spending 3 hours on food just for it to over cook on the outside and under cook on the inside. =/ very disappointed.
I made these in my dorm at school in the little tiny kitchen with very few supplies. They turned out great, and the were ate very quickly.
These were okay, but too heavy for my preference. They were sort of like a roll-biscuit hybrid. I will keep trying other roll recipes.
Awesome. Easy to make. Family loved them. Just made them three days ago, making them again tonight.
These rolls turned out so light and fluffy! They were a hit at dinner.
I absolutely love these rolls, but mine never rise. I think it's the cooks fault though.
so easy to make and very tasty..... i didnt get 40 rolls out of them but worked out just right for my family
These rolls are AMAZING!! I made them for Thanksgiving one year and since EVERYONE loved them soooo much it has been demanded every year since! They are always a hit!
I’ve made these twice now and they are just OK. They taste a little doughy/yeasty to me, even though they are cooked all the way through. I used real, unsalted butter. A lot of it. They don’t taste like butter at all. Not terrible though, hence the three stars
This was fabulous, easy to make and fast and is really yummy!
These rolls taste just like Grandma used to make. Nothing difficult about them...just like any yeast roll to make..Delicious!
I made the recipe exactly. These were delicious, simple, and worth the time.
I have made this recipe for several years now and now have to make a double batch at Thanksgiving. I have never had any leftovers yet!
These rolls are incredible!
I really loved these rolls.
For all of the good reviews, I was disappointed in this recipe. I may have done something wrong, but my rolls were too heavy - tasted more like biscuits. I made these for our family Thanksgiving dinner and had to bring most home. Sorry.
