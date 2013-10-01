Pumpkin Crunch Cake

375 Ratings
  • 5 287
  • 4 61
  • 3 19
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

A great tasting cake, and really easy to make!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine pumpkin, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Mix well, and spread into the prepared pan.

  • Sprinkle cake mix over the top of the pumpkin mixture, and pat down. Sprinkle chopped pecans evenly over the cake mix, then drizzle with melted margarine.

  • Bake for 60 to 80 minutes, or until done. Top with whipped topping when ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 532.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/27/2022