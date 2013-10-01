Pumpkin Crunch Cake
A great tasting cake, and really easy to make!
WOW !!! I made this cake at Thanksgiving dinner at my in-laws and it was such a success I think this may be my staple contribution each year. I took someone's suggestion on toasting the pecans in butter before adding it to the cake and instead of margarine, I used unsalted butter (since one person said the cake was somewhat salty). Instead of using whipped cream - I made crumb cake crumbs and baked them on during the last 15 minutes of baking (to make crumbs: use 2 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 tsp vanilla, 2 tsp cinnamon 1 1/2 stick unsalted butter melted - I mixed them all together with my hands and put them on top of the pecan/pumpkin/cake mixture). The crumbs, buttery pecans, cake mix & pumpkin mixture was so unbelievable (although filling) everyone raved about it !!!! I think next year though I will cut back on the sugar and butter as it is such a sweet cake and rich cake having one sliver is almost too much to eat and there's no room for other desserts ! Thank you for this superb recipe !!! YUMMMM !Read More
Way too runny, had to cook almost two hours covered so as not to burn the nuts. 2 cans of 15 oz. pumpkin puree is needed!!!! I found another recipe online that is exactly the same as this one but with 29 oz. can pumpkin puree. That seems right. Used unsalted butter because I don't like margarine. I will try this recipe again with the modifications.Read More
WOW !!! I made this cake at Thanksgiving dinner at my in-laws and it was such a success I think this may be my staple contribution each year. I took someone's suggestion on toasting the pecans in butter before adding it to the cake and instead of margarine, I used unsalted butter (since one person said the cake was somewhat salty). Instead of using whipped cream - I made crumb cake crumbs and baked them on during the last 15 minutes of baking (to make crumbs: use 2 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 tsp vanilla, 2 tsp cinnamon 1 1/2 stick unsalted butter melted - I mixed them all together with my hands and put them on top of the pecan/pumpkin/cake mixture). The crumbs, buttery pecans, cake mix & pumpkin mixture was so unbelievable (although filling) everyone raved about it !!!! I think next year though I will cut back on the sugar and butter as it is such a sweet cake and rich cake having one sliver is almost too much to eat and there's no room for other desserts ! Thank you for this superb recipe !!! YUMMMM !
I made this for an office party and it got rave reviews. However, when I make it again for Christmas, I will cut the cake mix in half. The crumb top was so thick it had to be eaten upside down to get through it. Also, I will use unsalted butter. Instead of whipped topping, I melted a can of cream cheese frosting in the microwave and drizzled it over the finished cake. Yum.
Tip: It doesn't mention in the recipe, but I line the pan with parchment paper (greased and floured), and when the dessert is baked and cooled, lift and turn it over onto a serving platter so that the crumb mixture becomes the crust and the pumpkin is on top. The paper should peel off smoothly. For the topping, mix one tub of whipped topping, one block cream cheese (room temp.), and 1/2 cup powdered sugar until smooth. Spread over top of dessert. I also only use 3 eggs instead of 4 for the pumpkin mixture, 1 cup sugar, and toast the pecans. I hope this is helpful!
Awesome! Very nice fall dessert. I even adjusted it a bit and it was still marvelous. I decreased the sugar to 1 cup and decreased the butter to 1/2 cup. I mixed 1/3 cup of flaxseed meal into the cake mix to make up for the missing butter--a sneaky way to make up some much needed omega-3s. Everyone loved this dessert, even my 5 year old.
This absolutely is a favorite dessert of our family. I use my own homemade pumpkin pie spice, add a pinch of salt instead of a whole teaspoon and butter instead of margerine. Excellent as is but over the top yummy with whipped topping or french vanilla ice cream. This dosen't last any longer than past dessert at family gatherings--two days if I've made it for the four of us.
Way too runny, had to cook almost two hours covered so as not to burn the nuts. 2 cans of 15 oz. pumpkin puree is needed!!!! I found another recipe online that is exactly the same as this one but with 29 oz. can pumpkin puree. That seems right. Used unsalted butter because I don't like margarine. I will try this recipe again with the modifications.
This recipe is WONDERFUL!! I am not a big pumpkin pie fan, but this is great! Make sure you cook it long enough, so the pumpkin layer sets up and the top layer gets cooked through so it has some "crunch" (I baked mine in a Pampered Chef 9x13 stoneware baker for 70 minutes: perfect!) The pecans are a MUST, they add a needed taste! I have made this for the last 3 years for Thanksgiving and Christmas, rather than pie. It's much easier, and much better than plain old pumpkin pie. I always have people asking for the recipe! Thank you!
this one is "gooder than good"! i would recommend chilling it before serving...i am not a fan of hot pumpkin. and make sure you gently press the cake mix and nuts into the pumpkin mixture; the result will be a small layer of pie-like filling on the bottom and crunchy goodness on top! thanks for a GREAt recipe!
Excellent dessert. Very tasty. I love pumpkin and this one is definitely a keeper! It is best served warm with real whipped cream!
Its time for the fall line-up of desserts! This one will be on our fav list. We served it warm with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. For more flavor, be sure to toast your pecans. Thanks for a great pumpkin pie alternative, Nora!
I hate pumpkin pie, can't stand it - but this cake is AWESOME!! I have officially declared I will never made another pumpkin pie but will make this from here on out. I didn't use this recipe but used one out of a Betty Crocker Cookbook - everything was the same except the cookbook called for Betty Crocker brand Golden Vanilla cake mix. I highly recommend anyone trying this recipe for the first time use this cake mix instead of plain yellow cake mix as the Golden Vanilla has a wonderful vanilla flavor that I think will take an already exceptional recipe and take it out of this world. Friends have asked me to make another one but use sweet potato instead of pumpkin. Another friend suggest drizzling the Smuckers Caramel ice cream topping on top with whip cream.
Great recipe. However, my southern taste buds prefer sweet potatoes. So, I tried this with a large can of sweet potatoes and it was to die for. I blended the sweet potatoes with a hand mixer. Worked mar-vah-los-ly!!
This turned out really delicious! Can't wait to serve it up for Thanksgiving and Christmas!
I made this for my family / extended fam for Thanksgiving dinner ..WOW...it was a hit..and gone in the blink of an eye .. everyone RAVED about how good it was... I did alter the recipe just a bit ..I used about 2/3 of a 29 ounce can of pumpkin, 1 1/4 C white sugar and 1/2 C brown..I also used real butter not margarine and I caramelized the pecans. I also used a french Vanilla cake mix rather than the yellow.. I baked at 350 for 60 mins , turned off oven and let it sit in oven for another 10...PERFECT!!!
I remember making this recipe way back when this site was Thanksgivingrecipe.com but I never had a chance to evaluate until now. It’s an easy recipe with delicious and rich results! For the pumpkin puree, I used one whole 30 ounce can, more than 2 cups. I patted down a whole 18.25 oz. box of yellow cake mix over the top of the pumpkin mixture. I used all butter instead of margarine thou I didn’t think that there was enough to cover the pecans and cake mix. I just loved the sweet smell of pecans, pumpkin and butter filling up my house- oh my goodness! I noticed in 55 minutes baking time that the edges were turning dark brown so I covered the entire cake with foil and let it finish baking. The cake was done in one hour and 15 minutes. I let cool it for a while before putting it in the fridge to set. I made a whipped topping, “Whipped Cream,” also from this site, and dolloped it on the cake. The pumpkin filling was very good, moist, spiced just right and tasty. The crumb topping (pecans and cake mix) had a nice crunch and was buttery and sweet. I do think that it was a bit too heavy on the butter, sugar and cake mix for my tastes. Next time I may just cut back on the amount of cake mix, butter and sugar. However, this was a huge hit with my family; and hubs and his coworkers devoured it-happily wiping it out in mere minutes. All I heard was, "Mmm..MMmm." Considering that I had to give this a 5 stars- turned out good for a “cake mix”.
This cake is so good....a perfect fall dessert! I only used 1/2 c. of butter for the topping with the pecans. Great textures...yummy flavors. Will keep this one!
This really is delicious. And REALLY forgiving. I made two batches: ladled one into 9x13 dish and divided the other into 7 (# of dinner guests) pot-pie pans. 30 min into cooking I realized I forgot the melted butter step! Doh! Melted and poured and put back into the oven for another 30min or so. Guests were none the wiser. I had no idea how to decide it was done... left the little ones in as long as the big one, and pulled them out when the topping was browned and the toothpick came out clean. It was delicious. I sent each person home with their own mini pie.
I am sure this dessert is the reason my fiance fell in love with me. He asks for it all the time, even for his birthday "cake" even though it's in the dead of summer. Now I've introduced it to his family. They're begging for me to bring it to this year's Thanksgiving gathering, my first time meeting the whole family. Really, this stuff is incredible. If I make any tweaks at all, it is to use the canned pumpkin pie mix with the spices already added, add a few more pecans, MAYBE reduce the butter to 3/4 cup, and usually I need to cover the dish with foil partway through baking so it doesn't burn. It DOES burn very easily, so watch for that. But it's incredible & decadent just the way it's written. Enjoy!
this is going to replace pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving! my changes: 3 eggs, 1/2 cup sugar, chopped walnuts instead of pecans, butter instead of margarine. YUMMMMMMMM!!!
This was ridiculous! I made cream cheese icing and drizzled it on top. The pan was full at 11am and empty at 4pm. Make this piece of delish.
I was very impressed with this recipe. I made it exactly, except Iused fresh pumpkin from our garden that I had frozen instead of canned pumpkin. It turned out wonderful. I served it to family last night and everyone raved about it. I will say that I tried it not long after it came out of the oven while still warm and was skeptical. I tried it again the next day after cooling and it was much better cooled in my opinion.
Really good and pretty darn easy! I tossed the pecans in 1 Tablespoon of butter and pre-toasted them in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes.
I made this the other day because I thought it mimicked a recipe I have and couldn't find. When I got the first layer all mixed up I thought it seemed way too runny to press anything into it, and I couldn't picture it baking in an hour either. So, I mixed the cake mix right into the pumpkin mix. I didn't have any pumpkin pie spice so I used 2 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp nutmeg. I also didn't have pecans, so I decided to add a cup of chocolate chips. It baked in the time suggested to a really moist cake with a wonderful flavor. I will definitely make this my way again, and give that 5 stars. I feel the recipe as written, however, is only a 3.
This is one of my favorite desserts! It keeps for months in the freezer, and is especially good if you take a frozen piece of it and reheat in the microwave.
First time I made it, it was wonderful. Second time I decided to cut down the melted butter to half cup...big mistake, don't do that. It needs the butter. I have it baking in the oven right now and it looks wonderful...(I did cut the sugar to 1 cup and can't tell a difference). Easy and delicious.
This was super easy and pretty good. I definitely liked this better cold than warm. I will say that I made it with margarine as called for, and although it was very rich that way, I think it would be better using butter. I plan on trying it that way next time!
I used walnuts instead of pecans and Yummo!
This was a great cake. I was alittle nervous at first because the batter was so runny but it all worked out just fine.
Funny experience on this one: We had a couple changes - I used double the amount of pumpkin puree which made it a bit too mushy. Will try it again following the suggested amount. My husband set it on the hood of our car and it fell onto the road upside down! the cover kept it mostly intact but it didn't look too pretty when we arrived to the party. After sharing what happened with the guests (who gave it a thumbs up on taste) it is forever more renamed Pumpkin Roadkill. Lol!
Excellent. Better than regular pumpkin pie. This is a great recipe. Try it, you will not be disappointed!
Wonderful. I made it for guests and everyone loved it. As someone suggested, I used more nuts and was glad I did. It was a little hard to tell if it was done in 1 hour. It was browned but still a little giggly, but it set up just fine when it cooled. It's so sweet and crunchy you don't really need the whipped cream for flavor, but it made a nice garnish.
Easy yes, and tasty, but didn't bake as well as I hoped. I tried this recipe twice and both times it came out too runny on the bottom. Pumpkin on bottom needs to be more firm.
Very good! The only change I made was to use 1 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Nuts got a little too dark. Next time I would cover it with foil for the last few minutes of baking. It's a keeper.
We loved this
This is very good. I did make a few changes like some of the other people suggested. I only added half of the cake mix on top, and added one tsp. of nutmeg and cinnamon.( I didn't have the pumpkin pie spice) I did add a dash of vanilla too. I toasted the pecans, and used one stick of melted butter. I made it for a pumpkin baking contest and won 1st prize! It was very moist and really yummy.
SOOO GOOD! The only change I made was subbed the cup of margarine for 1/2 cup of butter because 1) I didn't have margarine and 2) 1 cup seemed like a little bit of overkill. This was so rich, delicious & easy to make. Everyone at the church function I took it to really enjoyed it. THANK YOU for sharing! :)
One of the best, if not the best, dessert I've ever made. I didn't alter it in anyway.
I make this same cake except I use 3/4 tsp salt, add 1 tsp vanilla and use Milnot brand milk. It's fantastic and everyone loves it!
Love, love, love. I followed as written; I did use 80 mins. to bake. Mmmm, will keep in my recipe box!
This came out really great, even though I forgot to drizzle the butter until 20 min. before the cake was done. I also only used 2/3 c. butter, and also shorted the sugar. To top this, we melted half a can of cream cheese frosting and drizzled it on top of the slightly cooled cake (as one reviewer suggested -- thanks!). We also didn't use nuts because some people are picky. So, basically, you can forget stuff and short ingredients and it's still delicious!
This was FABULOUS! Cut sugar to 1 1/3 cups with the 1/3 cup being Splenda and used 2 eggs and 1/2 cup egg beaters, instead of 4 eggs. Only thing I never saw mentioned was that with 20 minutes left, I had to cover with foil as the top was getting way too brown. Cooked it for 65 minutes. Will definitely make again!
Big hit at family lunch. Replaced 1/2 cup of white sugar with brown sugar and added cinnamon. Served with cinnamon favored cool whip. Yummy!
My friend made this for thanksgiving and i finally found the recipe! SOOOO good with walnuts! A good use for leftover pumpkin! If you serve this when people are over they will demolish it after some coaxing.
This is the best idea if you hate soggy piecrust! The crust is on the top and stays CRUNCHY! But the recipe needed tweaked...for this size pan you need the LARGE CAN of pumpkin, and since the cake mix has sugar...use ONLY 1 CUP sugar, and NO SALT needed. And reduce eggs to 3. I also use my own pumpkin pie spice mix. Pecans are a nice touch. I have also halved the recipe in a square pan and it comes out great.
Wonderful dessert! I made this over the weekend when my son came home from college. This is one of his absolute favorite desserts (and he eats very few desserts). Everyone enjoyed this recipe - I did make 1 change. When instructed to add the melted margarine (1 cup) to the top, I only added a 1/2 cup of butter instead. I just drizzled it very slowly over the top and didn't worry about covering the entire top. I made half a pan with the pecans (for us) and the other half without (for son). It was easy to please everyone with this recipe. Thanks Nora for sharing.
Oh this cake was soooo good! I didn't change a thing and it came out great! It took 60 minutes to cook.
Good stuff!
Made this for a potluck and it was a hit! There were only 10 of us and there wasn't any to take home.
I didn't think this sounded appealing but tried it at a party and made this recipe at home. So good! So much better than pumpkin pie!
This was a big hit! This is my first time I make a desert recipe with pumpkin. I made it for a friends gathering. Everyone was astonished with the taste and asked me for the recipe, so I had to post on our group wall on Facebook :)
This was the best dessert for Thanksgiving ever!!!!! It tastes like pumpkin pie, but I love the crunch and the sweetness! I thought it was good warm or cold!!!
OMGOSHHHHHH!!!!! MMMM MMMM YUMMY! I made this exactly as recipe reads and this is a super delicious dessert. This is truly a keeper. Thank you soooooo much for such a wonderful dessert.
Yum! I modified the recipe a bit...used only three eggs and about 3/4 of the cake mix. I found that it only took about one hour to bake. For the topping, I went all out and used 8 oz of cream cheese (softened), a cup of heavy whipping cream, 1/2 c confectioners sugar and about 4 oz of Cool Whip. Just beat the cream cheese and cream until it starts to thicken, then add the sugar and Cool Whip gradually.
I have made variations of the "pumpkin cake" recipe for years, but this is by far THE BEST pumpkin recipe I have ever come across! I will NEVER go back to that other version again! I wouldn't change a thing! Thank you.
Doesn't get much easier than this and it tastes great (and addicting!). For topping I used another easy one:"Cool Whipped Frosting" found on this site; made it even better! 55 min. turns out great-doesn't look done but sets firm.
So Yummy! Followed recipe exactly except for using half brown sugar and half white. I also don't buy pumpkin pie spice, I use 1 tsp cinnamon, and 1/2 tsp each cloves, allspice, ground ginger and nutmeg in all my pumpkin desserts. We love the crunchy top on these type of desserts.
I am sorry, but my family and I HATED this recipe. It was so sugary sweet that it actually made us feel sick to eat it. Also, I was expecting something more cake like, but instead it was was like an over the top pumpkin pie. I won't be having seconds, and I will never make this again. I am extremely disappointed & truly don't understand why this recipe got such good reviews.
I made this for Christmas. Don't make the mistake I did. I prepped this the night before to save time Christmas day but this kind of cake is best made and baked the same day. It was extremely moist (mushy) and the taste was great! Next time I will prepare it and bake it the same day. Good recipe.
Screamin' GOOD!!! The only thing I will change is use unsalted butter. But that is it! My kids and husband loved it, as well as friends and clients. I will never make pumpkin pie again!!
I've been making this for years and forgot to review it... This is the easiest and tastiest way to serve a pumpkin dessert! It's a little like pumpkin pie, a little like cake, and always gets rave reviews at Thanksgiving. It's on the sweet side, so probably not great for those that like more mellow desserts. Instead of just patting the cake mix down on top of the pumpkin mixture, I sprinkle a little of the cake mix on top, then combine it with the pumpkin mix before sprinkling the rest of the cake mix on top. This gives it a more even transition from the cake-like part to the pumpkin pie-like part. Enjoy!
Took this to a work carry-in and it was a big hit! Thanks!
This was Excellent! didn't change a thing other that I used butter instead of margarine. I made this for Thanksgiving dessert, and I will most definately be making this for Christmas dessert! Thank You for sharing this most yummy recipe!
Very very good cake ! Easy to make too ! Added some extra spices like cinnamon, cloves and ginger. Will use this for pumpkin pie recipe as well. Excellent !!
Absolutely delicious! I brought it into the office, and it received rave reviews from everyone. for a richer, creamier flavor, I used cream cheese frosting instead of the frozen whipped topping. Additionally, my cake took considerably less cooking time than the recipe indicates. Suggestion: watch carefully so you do not overbake it! I will definitely keep this recipe close at hand for holiday gatherings!
Delicious! Big hit at a potluck with friends! Will definitely make again!
This recipe was a hit with our Thanksgiving crowd! It was ridiculously easy and quick to make. My only suggestion would be to use freshly ground cloves and cinnamon in place of the pumpkin pie spice; you could barely tell the spice was there.
I liked this cake with the exception of the extremely buttery topping. Will have to figure out how to tweak it.
I also cut the topping in half, and next time I will try cutting the butter into the cake mix to get more of a crumble topping. This is like a pumpkin pie with a crunchy top. It was much better the second day and after - so make it ahead!
Perfect as is! No changes, please.
I followed some other reviewers advice, and used unsalted butter. I followed everything else exactly, and it was a big hit at Thanksgiving!
I was a little afraid to make this because I was actually looking for a "cake" and since this has no flour in it the consistency is much more like a pumpkin pie with a crumb topping. I'm glad I did make it because it's really good! I made a few changes as follows: used only 3 eggs, cut salt to 1/2 tsp., used only 1/2 package of cake mix, and reduced margarine to 3/4 c. I followed directions as written with my measurements and after baking 77 minutes it was golden brown and pretty well set. I served it warm with cool whip that evening and then chilled it for the next day. It was really good both ways. It would be an excellent pot luck dessert and is a nice alternative to pumpkin pie.
What a hit for Thanksgiving!! I wasn't sure what it was going to turn out like but it was really like a pumpkin cobbler. Much tastier than pumpkin pie. I only used one cup of sugar and I toasted the pecans in butter before putting them on. Cooked for exactly 60 minutes. Thanks for a great recipe.
I am not the best cook by any stretch of the imagination. But even I couldn't mess this up!! I absolutely loved it! Was a big hit a both my work gathering and extended family gathering. Because there was so much food at the family gathering I did have left overs, and I am so sick of pumpkin now becasue I gorged myself on the cake until it was gone. Delish!!
Everyone loves this recipe! I even like it and I am not a big fan of pumpkin!!!
This one has been a favorite for a couple of years now - we absolutely love it!! I substitute 1/2 c of the white sugar for brown -- we like the taste
I made this mostly as written, with a few minor changes. I used only cinnamon in place of the pumpkin pie spice. My cake mix was butter yellow instead of regular yellow and was only 15.5 oz (but I would use a larger box next time if I have one). In place of margarine I used unsalted butter. Mine only took the minimum 60 minutes to bake and it was perfectly cooked. I served at room temperature with cool whip, and I think ice cream could work well also.
I thought this was pretty good, except my pecans got really brown and I only cooked for about 55 minutes. Maybe it tastes better cold, not sure because mine is still warm from the oven. I think it has potential to be better, but as is, I'm having a hard time getting past the burnt nut topping :( If I made again, I think I'd add them about 20 minutes before taking it from the oven, maybe that would help?
This can also be a side-dish - with pecans or walnuts sprinkled on top and without the whipped cream. I would prefer it in a round 2-quart baking dish, so it is not as flat - and maybe with only half of the cake mix on top. If you keep kosher, it can easily be made as a parve dessert or side dish.
Excellent! Just made this recipe for my Book Club, and EVERYONE loved it! Many requests for the recipe. My husband, who is not a fan of pumpkin pie, raved about it and requested I make it for Thanksgiving. So I am doing so in a few weeks! *quick tip - don't forget to add the whipped cream on top. Tastes much better with it!
Not sure what I did wrong. I was unsure of the 'sprinkle cake mix and pat down'. I wish I would have mixed the cake mix in thoroughly as the cake came out soggy on the bottom. I only used 1/2 cup margarine too, I can't imagine what 1 cup would have tasted like. I wouldn't make this again.
This is an amazing cake. I did make minimal changes, used a spice cake instead of yellow, salted butter instead of margarine and used roasted and salted pecans. Everyone that has tasted it has asked for the recipe. Even people who say they don't like anything pumpkin. We don't top this with whip cream as it just doesn't need it. This will be a staple desert in my house.
This was a pretty good recipe, but I tweaked it a bit. As suggested by another reviewer, I used pumpkin pie filling instead of pumpkin puree. I used 3 eggs, 1/4 cup of evap milk, and omitted the sugar. As I was using a spring form pan, I felt this would need a crust of some sort, so I mixed the box of cake mix with 1/3 cup melted butter. I then used half this mixture to create a crust, which I baked blind at 350F for about 10 minutes, until it began to brown. I then added the pumpkin mixture, and over this the remaining cake/butter mixture. I left the pecans out until the last 20 minutes of baking to prevent them from burning. I baked the cake for 80 minutes at 350. Note: if you use a spring form pan, with the bottom crust as I did, I suggest placing a foil lined baking sheet underneath it during baking. Some melted butter melted out of the seam of my pan, and could have been a messy cleanup if I didn't have the baking sheet there. The finished cake was served with vanilla ice cream. I will be making this again. Good recipe!
Love this recipe! My family are huge Pumpkin Pie lovers but now they would prefer this cake. Love it and it's easier than a pie.
My family LOVED LOVED LOVED this recipe, but when I made it the last time, I screwed up at the end and I couldn't believe that it tasted even better. I forgot to add the pumpkin pie spice to the pumpkin! So I ended up stirring it into the butter and pouring it on top. I also had only 3 eggs, so I figured, oh well, it'll either taste good or it won't. It was AMAZING. Everyone at the Thanksgiving table wanted the recipe. We totally served it warm with vanilla ice cream.
I used a large can of the pumpkin pie mix (all you have to do is add 2 eggs & a small can of evaporated milk). I did not want it to sweet so only put on 1/2 of yellow cake mix and 1/2 cup of melted butter. It was perfect! My 95 year old mother could not stop eating it.
this cake was a big hit at a dinner party! excellent and easy to make.
I love this cake. It is sooooo much better than just plain old pumpkin pie. Everyone I make it for -- including those who dislike pumpkin -- LOVE this dessert.
I love this dump cake! I've been making it since I was 18. Instead of using pumpkin puree and pumpkin spices separately, I use the canned pumpkin pie mix. It's a nice change to pumpkin pie, everyone expects this for Thanksgiving!
YUM! I served this tonight to my Bible study group and everyone devoured it and even the guys wanted the recipe! I accidentally bake it 30 minutes too long and it still turned out great. A definite keeper for my fall recipe collection.
Awesome recipe! To make it just a little different instead of pumpkin pie spice mix I used 1 1/2 teaspoons of 5 spice mix the aroma is heaven! I also used pumpkin seeds for the nuts. I hadn't even finished plating pieces for a luncheon and guests were taking the cake first!
I made this for my family and everyone raved on how good it was!! I made as directed but I baked it in a spring form pan and the presentation is gorgous!! Will definatly make this again. It's fantastic!
This dessert is good- I took 6 pieces to work and had to give the recipe to three people that same day. It also handles modification extremely well- the first time I made it, I only had pumpkin pie mix. I used fewer eggs, less spice, way less pecans, substituted less dry milk plus water for the evaporated, and it still came out GREAT. I would not say this is a GOURMET dessert, but people definitely love it. I took this- instead of pumkpin pie- to our Thanksgiving dinner and it went over well. My husband, a dedicated pumkpin pie lover, says he thinks it is even better than pumpkin pie!! My only caveat- it is a bit salty which can only be controlled by using unsalted butter.
This was delicious, smelled so good while it was baking and I couldn't wait to serve it. Made just as the recipe states and it turned out great. Well make this again for sure.
WOW! I tried this recipe because I was looking for something easy and tasty and this was it! This was so easy and very adaptable. I didn't have a large can of the milk so I used 2 small cans and it turned out great. I doubled the nuts like others had suggested and cut back on the butter. Instead of melting the butter and pouring it on the cake, I just sliced a half of a stick of butter in thin slices and then let it melt in the oven. This turned out really well. Thanks for the great recipe!
amazing!
This cake was awesome!!! It was a huge hit on Christmas Day. I followed the recipe exactly with no changes and it came out great. This recipe is sweet but everyone in my family loves sweets. Will definately make again. Thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely Superb! It's a hit at every gathering. I like to add my personal recipe for whipped vanilla cream cheese frosting for the topping and then sprinkle a dash of cinnamon! Also very easy to make this recipe ahead of time and then frost the day of the event! Once again DELICIOUS! Thanks Nora you are a Fabulous Baker!
Excellent! I "squirt" a criss-cross pattern of caramel topping on top.
