Pumpkin Crunch Cake

I remember making this recipe way back when this site was Thanksgivingrecipe.com but I never had a chance to evaluate until now. It’s an easy recipe with delicious and rich results! For the pumpkin puree, I used one whole 30 ounce can, more than 2 cups. I patted down a whole 18.25 oz. box of yellow cake mix over the top of the pumpkin mixture. I used all butter instead of margarine thou I didn’t think that there was enough to cover the pecans and cake mix. I just loved the sweet smell of pecans, pumpkin and butter filling up my house- oh my goodness! I noticed in 55 minutes baking time that the edges were turning dark brown so I covered the entire cake with foil and let it finish baking. The cake was done in one hour and 15 minutes. I let cool it for a while before putting it in the fridge to set. I made a whipped topping, “Whipped Cream,” also from this site, and dolloped it on the cake. The pumpkin filling was very good, moist, spiced just right and tasty. The crumb topping (pecans and cake mix) had a nice crunch and was buttery and sweet. I do think that it was a bit too heavy on the butter, sugar and cake mix for my tastes. Next time I may just cut back on the amount of cake mix, butter and sugar. However, this was a huge hit with my family; and hubs and his coworkers devoured it-happily wiping it out in mere minutes. All I heard was, "Mmm..MMmm." Considering that I had to give this a 5 stars- turned out good for a “cake mix”.