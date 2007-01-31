Winter Fruit Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

I don't give out 5 star ratings as often as I used to but we really enjoyed this salad and it is a definite keeper. I made a few small changes: chopped green leaf lettuce instead of romaine, roasted pecans instead of cashews, at least twice as much apple and pear and about 2 TBS less sugar. I wanted to have everything ready about an hour before it was time to toss everything together so I tossed the sliced apples and pears with some of the dressing. Besides staying nice and white they absorbed some of the wonderful dressing flavor. We enjoyed the Swiss cheese, but I want to try this with blue cheese next time. I think the sweetness of the dressing and the saltiness of the blue cheese would be perfect. 12/2004 Update 9/2007: I finally made this using blue cheese and I love it! My husband and I both liked it much better than the swiss cheese and this is the only way I will make it from now on.

Read More