Winter Fruit Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

Wonderful salad for the holiday seasons. Great to serve for dinner at home or to take to a family gathering during the holidays.

By Nora LaCroix

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, combine sugar, lemon juice, onion, mustard, and salt. Process until well blended. With machine still running, add oil in a slow, steady stream until mixture is thick and smooth. Add poppy seeds, and process just a few seconds more to mix.

  • In a large serving bowl, toss together the romaine lettuce, shredded Swiss cheese, cashews, dried cranberries, apple, and pear. Pour dressing over salad just before serving, and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 8.7mg; sodium 201.3mg. Full Nutrition
