Sweet Potato Casserole II

I've made this dish several times for different groups of people and everyone likes it. This year I tried it with a 1/4 cup sugar instead (half the amount called for) and everyone still loved it or liked it more, so I'm sticking with that change. I'm also a fan of baking the dish in a 9x9 pan because it fits in that size and isn't spread as thin that way. For that size pan, I only ended up using approx 4 oz of mini marshmallows (1/4th of a 1 lb bag), and that was covering the entire top. I recommend boiling the potatoes longer than called for by a few minutes, just to be sure all are completely baked through. I had a large, awkward-sized one that didn't get completely baked through and it was a pain when it came to mashing it up. One other tip is to serve this dish immediately after it's out of the oven. Otherwise some of the marshmallows deflate and the dish doesn't look as good, although it still tastes great.