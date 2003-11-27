Sweet Potato Casserole II

I prepared this dish last night for Thanksgiving, following the recipe exactly, and it was super easy to make and really delicious. The only note I wanted to share is that this recipe renders a lot more servings than you think. We had so many other dishes (mashed potatoes, salads, stuffing, etc.) that most people only took one scoop, especially since it's a dish that is on the sweeter/richer side so most people won't have more than that. We had 8 people at our table and the recipe that makes 8 servings could have been cut in half and still would have been plenty. I had more than half of the 9" x 13" pan leftover. So if you don't want a whole ton of leftovers then I would suggest pairing the recipe down a bit.