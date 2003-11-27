Sweet Potato Casserole II

Mmm! Sweet potatoes topped with creamy toasted marshmallows.

By deleteduser

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place sweet potatoes in a large saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, drain, and mash.

  • Place mashed sweet potatoes in large bowl, and use an electric mixer to blend with the margarine, brown sugar, orange juice, and cinnamon. Spread evenly into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Top with miniature marshmallows.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until heated through, and marshmallows are puffed and golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 60.4g; fat 2.6g; sodium 143mg. Full Nutrition
