Sweet Potato Casserole II
Mmm! Sweet potatoes topped with creamy toasted marshmallows.
I took a gamble and made this for Thanksgiving without "testing" the recipe first, and am happy I did. This is such yummy sweet potato casserole! I doubt I'll try another recipe again, this one was perfect! I added a little more brown sugar, so it was like a dessert. A little tip is that if you stir in a cup of mini marshmallows before putting this in the baking dish and stir them around a little you have marshmallow surprises throughout the casserole and not just on top. Thanks for this recipe!Read More
This was ok. Nothing crazy and will probably not make it again unless I have all of my nephews/nieces over for Thanksgiving. Didn't make any changes to the recipe. I wasn't sure what the right amount was for 5 potatoes as they clearly vary in size. I had 5 huge ones but only ended up using 4. Also, I used a 9x9 dish and the recipe roughly filled it about 2.5 inches high (without the topping).Read More
I added 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp *fresh* nutmeg, and 1 tsp orange peel spice. Wonderful! 5 sweet potatoes doesn't make enough for a 13x9x2" pan though - use a 1 1/2 qt. casserole dish instead. If you want to use a 13x9x2" dish, use 9 slim sweet potatoes, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup orange juice, 1/2 tsp. fresh nutmeg, 2 tsp. cinnamon, 1 1/2 tsp. orange peel spice, and 1/4 cup butter. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is really good. The second time I made it, I used half the amount of orange juice, and I preferred it this way. The entire amount of oj overpowered the sweet potatoes. You can make this a day ahead and refrigerate. Bring to room temp., heat covered for 30 min., uncover and add marshmallows and cook for 10 more minutes. When reheating leftovers, you also have to add fresh marshmallows. This is really a yummy recipe!
Made this for Christmas and even the pickiest eaters loved it. One tip, I made it with drained canned yams to save time and effort. Delicious!
My family has done a variation of this recipe for as long as I can remeber. It's great. Important to note that using an electric mixer is important for removing all of the strings from the potatoes, so dont shake the forks off. Also, if preparing hours in advance, dont't put the marshmellows on to bake. wait until 5mins before serving, stick them on and put dish in to brown for 3 to 5 mins.
This is a classic holiday favorite! I think it's so much easier to bake the yams until fork-tender, about 25 minutes, rather than boil them because then the skin just comes right off. I mash them up with the ¼ tsp. of cinnamon, 1/8 tsp. of nutmeg, ¾ cup of packed light brown sugar, ¼ cup of real butter and 3T. of fresh squeezed orange juice. Lastly, I sprinkled a layer of crushed pecans on top of the sweet potatoes and mini-marshmallows. I place the sweet potatoes back in the oven and bake at 350 degrees for 2 to 3 minutes until the mini-marshmallows melt and becomes slightly golden brown. The yams are always sweet and creamy, the marshmallow topping is nicely toasted, ooey and gooey- a nice touch. The crunchy pecans and brown sugar topping which adds a nice carmelized crunchy texture on the top of the sweet potatoes! The orange juice gives a nice layer of flavor! The yams (sweet potatoes) are high in fiber so I indulged with absolutely no guilt!
We've been making this dish for YEARS! It is an old holiday favourite that we all look forward to each and every year. The only variations that we make are to add a tiny bit of nutmeg and we also don't use a mixer on the sweet potatoes after they have been boiled. We prefer to have it less "mushy" and with a bit more texture.
Great. My only suggestion would be to halve the orange juice since I felt that the original amount was a little overpowering. No one else noticed so maybe I did just because I knew it was there!
Absolutely delicious! So easy to make and my entire family gobbled it right up. This one is a keeper! My first try, I made the recipe exactly as written and it was perfect. The second time, I didn't have any mini marshmallows so I tried marshmallow fluff. This did not turn out as well. It was rock hard. The marshmallow got hard and gelled into one large lump. I lifted it off and threw it away. We still enjoyed the sweet potato portion, though. I will only use mini marshmallows going forward. I also tried adding 1/2 cup chopped pecans for a different texture. A great variation!
I've used this recipe now for about 3 years and every Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter my family wants it! Huge hit! I followed the tips given that suggest adding 3/4 c brown sugar, 1/4 c orange juice, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1 1/2 tsp orange peel spice, and 2 tsp cinnamon. I also added a little more butter and if it doesn't taste right I add more brown sugar and cinnamon, depending on how I like it. You can do this recipe with 5 large sized sweet potatoes and fill a 13x9 in. pan no problem. And I use an electric mixer to to blend it all together and don't shake the stirrer so that most of the strings aren't in the casserole. You will LOVE this recipe!
My husband loved this casserole! It was so easy to make, and I made it less hectic at dinner time by preparing the potato mixture ahead of time. Out of the fridge, I popped it in the oven for 10 min, added the marshmallows, and baked till done. My husband will now want this all the time!
I made this for the first time for Thanksgiving 2006 and the family loved it. My 5 year old granddaughter talks about to this day........always asking if I will make it again. It's easy and good.........almost like a dessert!
I make this almost every Thanksgiving or Christmas, depending on how full my table is because Grandma taught me how to make it and it's just tradition and comfort for me. I use butter instead of margerine and I add a bit of nutmeg along with the cinnamon and I just kind of eyeball it. I also use fresh orange juice and a bit of fresh orange rind. Grandma taught me to stir in a handful or two of marshmallows into the mashed sweet potatoes before topping with the remaining marshmallows so you get some in with your casserole, too. Good stuff. Grandma added pecans, too, but my family isn't big on nutty sweet potatoes. Weirdos. ;)
I have made this every Thanksgiving since finding it. I really like that this recipe in that it is not as sweet as other sweet potato casseroles, that taste more like a dessert than a side dish. I could really taste the sweet potato. I did roast them on a pan at 410 deg. for 45 min. in the oven than cooled, peeled, and mashed. Glad to have found this recipe with the right balance of flavors for a great holiday side dish.
this was awesome! my first try and it tasted great! even my 3 year old son loved it and he doesnt like potatoes...but the trick was to tell him there were marshmallows... i used canned sweet potatoes(29 oz) and used the same measurements and added a pinch of nutmeg, and used an 8.5X11.5 casserole...will definitely make again!
I prepared this dish last night for Thanksgiving, following the recipe exactly, and it was super easy to make and really delicious. The only note I wanted to share is that this recipe renders a lot more servings than you think. We had so many other dishes (mashed potatoes, salads, stuffing, etc.) that most people only took one scoop, especially since it's a dish that is on the sweeter/richer side so most people won't have more than that. We had 8 people at our table and the recipe that makes 8 servings could have been cut in half and still would have been plenty. I had more than half of the 9" x 13" pan leftover. So if you don't want a whole ton of leftovers then I would suggest pairing the recipe down a bit.
I grew tired of my old candied yams recipe and found this. I used 2 29 oz cans and only 1/4 cup of brown sugar. After reading reviews about the OJ being overpowering, I cut it down to 1 tablespoon. I also added way more than a pinch of cinnamon (also some nutmeg and ginger). It turned out delicious and I think I may have a replacement for our traditional holiday fare.
This recipe is amazing! Definitley a keeper, although I did make one slight change. I didn't have any orange juice at hand so I used about a teaspoon of fresh lemon juice instead. I used this for Thanksgiving 2011 and It'll be back next year!
This was very easy and a quick dish to prepare, made it for my holiday pot luck at work and everyone loved it. I used canned yams instead and it came out delicious!! I made it the night before, warmed it the next day, add marshmellows with the broiler, came out great!
Easy and delicious! A staple for my Thanksgiving table, thank you! Oh...I used butter instead of margarine and did what the first reviewer suggested and mixed some of the marshmallows in with the potatoes to get little yummy surprises inside. Great!
Made it for the first time and everyone loved it! Despite all the marshmallows, the dish wasn't overly sweet. It was just right :) As per other reviewers' suggestions, I've added 1/2 tsp. fresh nutmeg, 2 tsp. cinnamon, and a pinch of cloves.
Turned out perfect.
This is very close to how my mom use to make it for Thanksgiving. For sure a keeper yummmmmmyyyyy
With all the great reviews I decided to just go with this recipe. I made it exactly as written and it turned out looking beautiful but didn't taste good! My husband was sooo mad at me, the orange juice was so over bearing!
Very good, the flavor really reminds me of the way my Grandmother used to make her Sweet Potato Casserole.
My husband thought these were good, but I think the marshmallows and orange juice completely ruined these. Sorry, I guess I am just a fan of a deliciously baked sweet potatoe :)
Pretty good. I forgot to peal the yams, so that was not too good- but that was my mistake. Tasty with the orange in it. My thanksgiving company liked them.
Absolutely PERFECT just as the recipe states! Others' will always tweak to their liking, but no need for that with this winner. Also I've found that when the spices are the star of the show (such as this recipe) be sure to use "good" cinnamon. It makes all the difference. Thanks for a great recipe Stephanie!
Very good. Just not the best I've ever had
one word...YUM!!! this was a really good recipe, considering it was my first time making sweet potato casserole this was really easy and fast to make. i did add 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract to give it a little more sweetness for my liking. i will definatly make this again and again!
can't get enough of this thanksgiving classic.
This is very good it reminds me of the sweet potatoe casserole from Boston Market so I sprinkled the top with some quick cooking oats and it turned out great along with a little sprinkle of cinnamon on the top
I used six sweet potatoes and butter instead of low-fat margarine (it's Thanksgiving, live a little!). I think the receipe as written calls for way too much sugar -- I used half the amount called for and probably would reduce it more next time as sweet potatoes are already, well, sweet. Also if you used a whole bag of mini-marshmallows you'd end up with a 1:1 ratio of sweet potato to marshmallow. I prefer a single layer of marshmallows on top. The amount of oj was good to my taste.
WONDERFULL AND EEEEEASY. I made it with canned yams (one 40 oz can) and subbed part of the OJ with chrushed pineapple in juice. I couldnt stop eating it!!!
My father loves traditional sweet potato casserole and I tried this for a twist and it went over great! Even my 2 year old could eat it with dropping it every where!
Great recipe! I served this over the holidays and was told it was better than family's recipe for sweet potato casserole. I added a little more butter than this recipe called for and I used real butter. I also added some nutmeg. I love this recipe!
This recipe is excellent, I did however use a "secret ingredient" my grandma used to use.... about 1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk mixed in.... also before placing marshmallows on top of potatoes I lightly drizzled syrup to give it extra sweetness. This is a MUST for your Thanksgiving/holiday dinner. Thank you
WOW! This is yummy! I added a teenie bit of Nutmeg, halved the OJ and the result is soooo good! Per another reviewers suggestion I added a few extra marshmallows within as "surprises". Will make again, thanks!
This was good. I halved the OJ and it was still overpowering.
This recipe was so simple to make and it turned out absolutely perfect! Thank you so much for sharing! it was delicious!!
Great Recipe. I only used half the orange juice and added a dash of nutmeg. Perfect. It's a keeper!
Loved the marshmallows!
I know I'm in the minority, but I really didn't enjoy this recipe. I followed the directions to the tee, but the combination of orange juice and marshmallows was too sickly sweet. None of my guests liked it, either. It was the one dish that was left on each of their plates. If you like a spicy, nutty, grounded dish, this is definitely not for you.
I made this recipe today, January 12th, 2014 and it is absolutely the best. I didn't have marshmallows so I used some Marshmallow Fluff I had, the flavor from the simple ingredients was outstanding. Will most definitely made this again. My husband was really happy with it. Thank you so much for this recipe, it will definitely be in my make again recipe batch. LCece
I absolutely love this recipe! I made it for Thanksgiving and was asked to make it again for Christmas. I took the others advice and used 2 tablespoons of orange juice and I mixed in toasted pecans. Definately a winner!
I thought this was pretty good, as far as sweet potato casseroles go. Next time I will add nuts like I do with other recipes. I also used canned sweet potatoes instead of fresh and thought it was pretty good.
This was a great recipe my whole family loved it!!
This is a very good recipe! However, I did change a few things. I used 1/2 cup of butter, Canned Yams, and I substituted Honey for the orange juice. It turned out great! My boyfriend asks for it every weekend!
i made this for thanksgiving it tasted great but it was a littlt runny
I give this recipe a 5 star because it is sooo easy to make, and very tasty. My family loves it!
Tried this recipe 3 year ago and it was a big hit! Kids ask for this one every year. The only thing I do a little different is that the pinch of cinnamon has gotten bigger every year, yum! Oh and I use real butter never margarine! Lol. This has become a great family tradition and one that my kids associate with good memories. Thanks!
I made this recipe as is minus the orange juice, and it came out great !!!
It's not that the basic recipe isn't good, but marshmallow topping? Too sweet...toasted pecans are MUCH better.
Fantastic, but if you have to substitute the large marshmallows for the small ones, look out because they swell up and can hit the top of the oven! Great recipe!
This was my 1st attempt at sweet potato's and they were great! Other than the fact that I bought sweet potato, like the recipe calls for, instead of yams. They didn't have that orange color I remembered from previous holidays, but they were still just as good! Will make again and again!
Great recipe! Even my 11-year old, who does not like sweet potatoes, loved this! I followed the review that said to use less orange juice--that was definitely correct. If you use the amount recommended, it overpowers the sweet potato flavor. I also made it ahead of time and used the same reviewer's reheating instructions. Perfect. Thank you!
This was excellent and can make ahead the night before and cook the next day. Wonderfully tasty
Very sweet. More like dessert.
Not hard to make at all. I followed the recipe to a tee.I didn't put it in a 13 x 9 baking dish I put it in a 2 qt casserole dish. It came out fine. It is sweet maybe next time I will cut back on the sugar. It is very good though.
Next time I will leave out the brown sugar altogether, add salt, and use real butter. The brown sugar made this dish way too sweet, even for me with my sweet tooth.
mmm i really liked this...i found it too sweet to eat alone (i might reduce the sugar next time), but when i paired it with lemon chicken it was great!
Very easy to make and super delicious. Everyone loved it and there was no leftovers!
Very good. I made this for Thanksgiving. It was wonderful. I added a splash of orange extract as well as the orange juice to give it a little more citrus flavor. I also didn't whip the potatoes, I just lightly mashed them because our family likes them chunky. Excellent recipe...will make this again - every year.
I was looking for a recipe for sweet potato casserole that was simple, easy, and straight to the point. This one is absolutely perfect! It turned out great and my family loved it. Thank you so much!
I make this every year for my annual holiday party and it's always a hit with the guests! I never have any leftovers of this and its a dish I'd make again and again for years to come.
The orange juice really made the casserole bland - it was too overpowering. The only part my daughter liked was the marshmallows. it was very easy, but i think i will keep looking for a sweet potato recipe.
Cooked it for 20 min, put it in the fridge for 3 hours while the turkey cooked, and then put the marshmellows on and cooked it for another 15 minutes. It was wonderful. My 4 1/2 year old calls it the marshmellow thing and says it was his favorite dish at Thanksgiving.
great , fast recipe that can be prepared ahead of time
I have never given a bad review before, but I can honestly say that if I could give negative stars here, I would. This was cloyingly sweet. I was expecting it to be sweet because of the ingredients, but this was so sweet it was sickening. The addition of the orange juice was much too overpowering. Don't make this.
This recipe was everything I hoped it would be. I was out of orange juice so I omitted that, and substituted unsalted butter for the low-fat margarine and added more brown sugar along with a bit of pumpkin pie spice. And I used a 9 inch square baking dish instead of a 9x13, which I think would have made the casserole way too thin. It sounds like a lot of changes, but all were minor so I don't imagine the taste of the finished dish was altered too much. Either way it was delicious!
YUM! YUM!
Wow! The orange juice adds a tiny tang to the sweet potatos that is just fantastic. Highly recommended! This is also very good without the marshmallows on top, if you want to make it a bit healthier.
Loved this recipe. Normally make myself eat sweet potatoes for holidays. Figure they are good for me. This recipe was so good, I ate the entire pan and will make again (and not just for the holidays). I halved the recipe because we only have a few people in our family who eat them. I didn't have time to cook potatoes so I used one can of diced sweet potatoes and one can of diced & spiced sweet potatoes (already have some brown sugar/vanilla/cinnamon). I didn't add the cinnamon (because I forgot), but otherwise followed the recipe. Was very good! A little on the sweet side, but will make again the same way.
Everyone loved this at Thanksgiving. I added about 3/4 cup of pecans just for the heck of it, and it turned out great!
I made this casserole for Thanksgiving and my whole family raved. Even the family members who don't like sweet potatoes love it! Very, very easy to make!
Fantastic!
Did not mash
This is my fav. Sweet Potato Casserole recipe. I use it every thinaksgiving and randomly thoughout the year. I do not make any changes.
I've made this dish several times for different groups of people and everyone likes it. This year I tried it with a 1/4 cup sugar instead (half the amount called for) and everyone still loved it or liked it more, so I'm sticking with that change. I'm also a fan of baking the dish in a 9x9 pan because it fits in that size and isn't spread as thin that way. For that size pan, I only ended up using approx 4 oz of mini marshmallows (1/4th of a 1 lb bag), and that was covering the entire top. I recommend boiling the potatoes longer than called for by a few minutes, just to be sure all are completely baked through. I had a large, awkward-sized one that didn't get completely baked through and it was a pain when it came to mashing it up. One other tip is to serve this dish immediately after it's out of the oven. Otherwise some of the marshmallows deflate and the dish doesn't look as good, although it still tastes great.
This recipe is delicious! I love the toasty marshmallow topping. However, I do like to decrease the amount of orange juice to about 1.5 tablespoons because the first time I made the casserole it had an overwhelming o.j. taste. Overall, a delicious holiday recipe!
delicious! I followed the directions exactly and it came out really good and not too sweet.
Way to sweet!!!! I am a sugar fanatic so I thought the sugar wasn't unreasonable until I ate it!! Maybe because I was eating it with a meal, I don't know, but it was more of a dessert. I also did not whip the sweet potatoes. I just boiled them an cut into chunks. I will make this again, but next time I am cutting the brown sugar in half!
Great recipe! Followed the suggestions of others and cut down on the amount of orange juice. Also did a mixture of brown sugar, butter, & pecans to add under the layer of marshmallows. Will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing!
This came out great. I did add a bit more butter and brown sugar because I like them really sweet. Also I did not use the OJ because I did not have any on hand. They came out perfect!
This recipe was easy and delicious. Everyone enjoyed it this Thanksgiving. I will make this dish again, probably before next Thanksgiving.
Slight change: I added a peeled and eigthed honey crisp apple to the boiling 5 sweet potatoes; added a tsp of ground cinnamon; tbspn of salt; and, added 2 tbspns of chèvre to enhance the creaminess and give it a hint of HUH. Was a HUGE hit amongst the entire spectrum of ages from infant to the 80 year olds.
This was so easy to make and so delicious! I made it for Thanksgiving and decided to make it again tonight to go with my whole chicken. I microwaved my sweet potatoes.
awesome as is!
Excellent recipe! I tripled this recipe for my large family function. I baked the sweet potatoes instead of boiling them. I didn't have a big enough pot to boil them in. I also used less orange juice because it can over power the sweet potato flavor.
Excellent recipe...husband asked for more cinnamon otherwise I loved it.
I don't eat sweet potatos and have never made a sweet potato casserole. But I decided to go with this recipe for thanksgiving. I didn't have orange juice, so I had to do without, and I'm glad I did. Everyone said it was great, the best they'd ever had. My husband even said it was better than his mother's, which is a big deal!
This recipe is fool proof. Flavor is fantastic. My husband isn't a sweet potato lover and he went back for seconds. Fabulous and easy!
Delicious recipe! Perfect as is, no adjustments made. Thank you Stephanie! :)
Everybody loved these!! Will make again next Thanksgiving.
One word...AWESOME!
Very Good. I used 2 cans of sweet potatoes instead and only half of the package of marshmallows. Everyone loved them.
The orange juice definitely adds a nice touch. Next time try using the normal large marshmallows instead of the minis. Gently press them down INTO the potatoes so just the crowns of the marshmallows are exposed. As the potatoes bake the marshmallows will "melt" right into the sweets! YUMMY! Pull it out of the oven when the tops of the marshmallows are golden.
I have made it several times and everyone loves it. It's also a perfect side dish for picnics. Sometimes I used canned sweet potatoes if I'm in a hurry. I also use 1.5 TB orange juice. Thanks for publishing this!