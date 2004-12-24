Cranberry Salad III

127 Ratings
  • 5 101
  • 4 22
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A nice change from the traditional cranberry sauce.

By Ms. Susan Nikolaus

prep:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 -10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain crushed pineapple and save 1/4 cup of the juice. Dissolve gelatin in 2 cups of hot water. Stir in cranberries and crushed pineapple. Pour 1/2 of the mixture in a bowl and leave at room temperature, set the other 1/2 in the refrigerator until firm.

  • In a separate bowl mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, reserved pineapple juice and chopped pecans. Spread mixture over chilled gelatin. Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes. Pour the room temperature gelatin over the top of the cream cheese layer and refrigerate until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 178.5mg. Full Nutrition
