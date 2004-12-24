Cranberry Salad III
A nice change from the traditional cranberry sauce.
Very good, everyone loved it. Heres a neat little trick. Halve the recipe and put the cream cheese layer on the bottom of a ready made graham cracker crust, then set for 10 minutes in the freezer and then add the cranberry mixture layer and chill in fridge till firm. Makes an AWESOME PIE !!!!
I made this salad for Thanksgiving and everyone thought it was wonderful! Two of the guests said it was their favorite part of the meal. In the past I have been guilty of making reviewer-suggested changes to a recipe the first time I try it. This time I did not, and I'm glad I didn't. The recipe is perfect as is. I would suggest you make this recipe according to the original instructions before trying the suggestions for changes. I really did not think it was too sweet at all. It's like I expect a gelatin salad to be. If you make sure that the cream cheese is completely at room temperature and the gelatin is completely set, you will have no problem spreading the cream cheese. Also, the pineapple juice that you add to the cream cheese gives it the perfect amount of sweetness--no need to add Splenda. I have tried many different gelatin salad recipes, but I think this will be the only salad I make for future Thanksgivings.
I really liked this recipe and others enjoyed it too. I used cranberry jello instead of cherry and I added a few drops of green food coloring to the cream cheese mixture to make it look more Christmasy. The only thing I did wrong was to leave the mold in the hot water too long. Just about 2 seconds was sufficient to loosen it from the mold.
I don't care for unsweetened cream cheese, so i added 2 teaspoons of Splenda to cream cheese. Couldn't stop the family from eating every last drop!
I took a previous reviewer's suggestion to another level when I made this last night. Divided the recipe in half (except that I used an 8 oz. can of pineapple instead of 1/2 of a 20 oz. can) and put the 3 layers into an OREO chocolate pie crust. If you like a tart dessert, this is it!!! Serve each piece topped with Cool Whip or real whipped cream. EXCELLENT!!!
Great...I used Raspberry Jello and substituted half the water with grape juice. My family loves it!
I loved it and I dont like cranberries!
This is a very tastey side salad that adds a nice dimension to any meal. We enjoyed this salad trememdously. Covered, it will last quite awhile to accent many meals.
The ingredients were a bit scary but it was great on Christmas Day!!! We had plenty for left overs!
Everyone loved this salad. Even people that don't care for cranberrys. Want me to make it for Christmas. A big hit!!!
A terrific substitute to the traditional cranberry sauce. A big hit.
My girfriend makes a cranberry salad & I like very much. So I wanted to make it for a party I was invited to. I found this recipe. I had to make it for 20 people. They all loved it and my friend even said it was better than hers & she wanted my recipe. I am a diabetic so I used Wal-Mart brand sugar free RASPBERRY (instead of Cherry) jello to cut back on the sugar of the canned cranberries. I do not like Cherry jello, the raspberry was great. I also used walnuts instead as I do not like pecans. I also used the pineapple juice to thin the cream cheese instead of mayo so as to be able to spread it easier. I have been requested to make it again for a luncheon on this week. I only need to make it for 10 peolpe this time. This recipe is for sure on my most popular list.
Great with turkey and dressing. I served it at Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. When I make it again I will add more cream cheese.
I brought this salad to thanksgiving dinner...WOW! It was a big hit. I have even had family calling me for the recipe to take to their Christmas parties. It is an excellent dish if you are not much into cranberries! You get just enough taste of the cranberries. I added a little more pineapple juice, but besides that it was great!!!
I made this salad for my annual church home group Thanksgiving potluck. I think I may have found "my" dish that I will bring every year. My mom said it was perfect. But PERSONALLY I thought it was too sweet. I realized it's because the basic directions on the gelatin box requires an additional cup of cold water, which in the recipe is not added but substituted by the cranberry sauce. Since I am making 2 molds (for 35 people), NEXT TIME I will mix 3 boxes of gelatin and 4 cups of water to dilute it a bit. I will also microwave my cranberry sauce first so it will break up a little easier, and leave everything else the same.
I made homemade cranberry sauce instead of the canned stuff. This was really wonderful. Everyone loved it and asked for recipe. I also made a second batch using homemade cranberry sauce made with sugar twin sweetner and sugar free jello. It was actually better than the regular recipe. It was more tart and not nearly as sweet. Will definitly make both again!
This recipe was delicious and a welcome change from the ordinary cranberry sauce. It was a hit with everyone, including those who normally don't eat cranberries. The mixture seemed to be a nice balance between sweet, tart, and crunchy.
Awesome! I am guilty of preparing traditional recipes my mom prepared for the holidays, and not trying anything new. This recipe got my attention and I tried it. This is a "keeper" and will serve it for Thanksgiving.
My family enjoyed it, but I was a little disappointed on how the cream cheese spread did not spread easily on top of the jello. I had to just mix the jello with the cream cheese.
Made this for Thanksgiving. Everyone who ate it, said it was the best cranberry salad they'd had!! Used raspberry jello, rather than cherry. Will certainly make again! Thanks for sharing.
I made this for my thanksgiving guests and got RAVE reviews! I'm not a cranberry salad person and I LOVED this. The salt of the nuts w/ the sweet of the jello and the tartness of the whole cranberries made for a wonderful salad! Will definately make again! Thanks!
This cranberry salad was a complete HIT during Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it and had several sevings of it! My mouth is watering from thinking about it right NOW. Definitely going to be a tradition in my house from now on for EVERY thanksgiving dinner
This is the best salad that I am making every year on TG Holidays. Try it - you will be doing that too! THANK YOU!
We loved this salad. My girls ate it up. It is also a very pretty dish. It will surely be on my dinner table this Thanksgiving.
I ran short because I didn't anticipate people taking 2 and 3 servings.
Good stuff! Easy to throw together and very pretty. I used cranberry jello and it was SO good! I think if I make it again, I will cut back on the mayo...even with only 1 TBSP, you could definately taste it! Be sure to leave enough time for the bottom layer to firm up, it took hours for some reason! Ended up putting it in the freezer for a half hour so I could get that second layer on.
Served in a trifle dish. Was really pretty and everyone liked it. Husband wasn't crazy about cream cheese layer...may try it with whipped cream or I know a good marshmallow/sour cream layer that could work.
A hit with my family members who "hate cranberries". A shot of cool whip on the top seals the deal.
Got lots of compliments!
Yum! Absolutely delicious. The flavors play well with eachother - the sweet of the cranberry layer and the dry flavor of the cream cheese, well balanced. I subbed pecans for walnuts. It took a long time for my cranberry layer to set, and it stayed rather soft, I think I'll have to drain the pineapple better next time.
I loved this. I was a little iffy about the nuts and the mayo, but I followed the directions and I'm glad I did. We had this at a little cook-out and ate it by itself, but I'll definitely be making it for holidays too, to go with turkey.
Good but sour.
This was so good Thanksgiving Day, I've had to make two more batches since, and this is only the first week in December!! It's been dessert, salad and snack. Couldn't be better!!
Really enjoyed this dish. My husband, who hates cranberry sauce, said this was the best thing on the Thanksgiving table! Wow!
This was so good, and a pretty addition to the holiday table. I used sugar free jello this time, and it turned out just as well as the regular. Great recipe!
I have made this for about 5 Thanksgivings now - people always want the recipe. This year I made 2 changes that I liked better. I used black cherry jello and thought it was much better than just regular cherry jello. Also, I used fresh cranberries instead of canned - only added about 5-10 minutes prep time. I just followed the recipe on the cranberry bag - 1 cup water/1 cup sugar & boiled. This made it so much better in my opinion. (But if you use canned, I recommend 2 cans, otherwise it tastes too much like cherry and not enough like cranberry.) The only down side to this recipe is the wait time while chilling the first layer, but it is well worth it and is always a big hit! Delicious!
Been making this for years. Entire family loves it. We make it with sugar-free jello and use cherry/strawberry.
Excellent. Will become a Thanksgiving tradition.
Fixed this for Thanksgiving dinner. My husband absolutely loved it and asked me to please include it in all the Thanksgiving dinners from here on out.
This was very good, made it in a jello mold and served on Thanksgiving, I don't usually eat Cranberry sauce (although I serve it) and this one changed my mind, it was delicious. Other reviewers are right you need to have the cream cheese at room temp to spread. Was easy to prepare in advance and refridgerate until you use.
I made this recipe Sugar-free. I made my own cranberry sauce with fresh cranberries and Splenda. I used Sugar-free Jello...I used raspberry and cherry flavors. The whole family really liked it, and the sugar was not missed.
Ilove this dish, Was a hit at thanksging EXCELLENT, THANKS.
Fixed it for Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone loved it. The cream cheese center is delicious. Will definitely make it again and again!
This is so good everyone loved it even my picky 2y old. It takes some time for the first layer to set, so don't make the cream cheese layer right away. Will make every thanksgiving! Thanks!
This went over GREAT at our huge family get together. I put in an extra can of cranberries and left the rest of the recipe just as is.
My husband and I LOVED this salad. I wasn't sure about the nuts, but they stayed nice and crunchy. Followed the recipe exactly. This is a definite keeper for our family file.
Thank you Ms. Nicolaus. Great result!!!
Easy to make, my 3 yo son helped me make it!! We had a great time!! My 1 1/2 yo daughter LOVES it!!! Great addition to a meal!! Thanks!
To make this perfect I layered on top of a crushed pretzle crust (make a grahm cracker crust with pretzles) the perfect sweet and salty combo!!!
This was good, but I think it needed a thicker and sweeter cream cheese layer to appeal to kids. Mine wouldn't touch it even though I thought it was yummy.
Even my 12-year-old niece who was expecting my standard "strawberry/pretzel salad" loved this one! The presentation is beautiful in a truffle bowl and was a standout on the Christmas buffet table. I made it just as stated - no alterations - perfect !
I made this for thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I had it later in the weekend as a desert. I will definately be adding this to my permanent recipe book.
The cherry jello is the dominant flavor in this dish. Good thing I like cherries. Very good.
Only 2 out of 11 would try this at dinner despite the pretty appearance. I don't think that many people are fond of cranberries. It was quite sweet.
Best tasting cranberry dish I've ever had. Thanks! Everyone loves it.
Another hit!!! Will make again for Christmas and take advice and color the cream cheese with green. EXCELLENT !!!!
It was wonderful.
I made this for thanksgiving. I wanted something different other that cranberry sauce out of a can..lol and it turned out great! I used a 9x13 glass pan and made three 3 layers. But what I did different is I added 1 1/2cup of thawed frence vanilla whipped topping (because that is what I plenty of on hand for pies) to the cream cheese w/mayo & pecans. And only because I tasted just the cream cheese, mayo and pecans before hand, it was just a little tart for taste. But next time I make this I will also add maybe some mandarian oranges along with this. But great recipe and everyone's taste is different and it was a hit at my house of 30 people...gone quick! thanks!!!
This was a big hit at our house for christmas. Even those who don't like cranberries, liked this. There was none left.
Everyone loved it! I used sugar-free raspberry Jello, unsweetened pineable and threw in a few Splendas in the cream cheese. I also put the 1st layer of Jello in the freezer so it would set up quicker and microwaved the cream cheese for about 20 seconds on high to soften it better.
Delicious with sliced bananas added too. Truly a wonderful recipe and a definite keeper!
This was AWESOME. Great appetizer.
Very good but tasted more like dessert than a side dish.
This was a nice alternative to plain cranberries! The only thing I did different was I used strawberry jello, no pecans & I added sliced bananas. I highly recomend adding the bananas. They make it even more interesting to look at + a nice flavor. Also, make sure the cream cheese is room temperature or soften it in the microwave about 20-30 seconds. It's easier to work with. This looked very elegant on the Thanksgiving table and will be apart of our holiday dinner for now on. Thanks Susan.
This was a hit at Thanksgiving, and will never serve plain cranberry sauce again.
I really thought this was just so so. Better than just plain cranberry but really nothing special.
This was definitely a keeper. Even cranberry haters loved it. We used sugar free jello amd it was to die for.
The best way to eat cranberries! We had it with Thansgiving dinner and everyone loved it.
I found this cranberry salad DELICIOUS! I am sure it would be great as written but I did add 1 can of drained chopped seedless sweet bing cherries to the jello mixture and deleted the nuts from the cream cheese mixture. Will ceartinly make again.
terrific, much better than plain cranberry sauce. This makes alot!!
I made this for a holiday dinner and my family loved it. It did not have a strong cranberry flavor, but it was very good.
Very nice salad. Delicious and attractive. This will probably become a Christmas tradition.
Yikes. I thought this was awful, however my guests absolutely inhaled this and went home with the recipe. Oh well. One star from each of them!
I have learned to always trust my fellow allrecipes reviewers :) This really didnt sound very good to me, but it was great! I forgot to add to mayo, but it wasnt missed (I guess). Thanks!
My family loves this receipe. I did not make any changes. It is simple and wonderful just as described. It is now my contribution to the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Great when you want a sophisticated twist to cranberry sauce.
This was a huge hit at Thanksgiving and I've been asked to make it again for x-mas.
This is a very old recipe that I learned to make from my grandmother. She made it every Christmas dinner and when she passed away my mother took it over and so on...We called it the Christmas salad and the only thing we do differently is add an extra layer of lime (green) jello which has minced celery added. Great combo!
Made this receipe last Christmas & everyone enjoyed as a salad & as desert. Making it for this Thanksgiving again..one of my favorits.
this recipe was okay
This was yummmy and a big hit with the kids. It may be a wee bit too sweet for the dinner table - more like a dessert.
It was great! Even better the second day.
michelle makes this for thanksgiving
I have to say that this recipe has been made for many of my family functions and it is always a big hit. The combination is something I would have never considered and never would have thought would be as tasty as it actually is. I make it not just for Thanksgiving but year round. The kids find it to be a great treat for after dinner.
Everybody loved it at home! Superb, no sugar in cream cheese here:)
This was a new recipe for us this year - we wanted to change things up. I wasn't crazy about the cream cheese layer, but the family didn't mind it.
We liked it a lot but would like it better without the cream cheese mixture or the pecans next time. Good enough without all that added to it.
Had to review this one! This is darn near delicious. I did use sugar free jello (.3 is the same as the 3oz regular) and left out the pecans but everything else as listed. Really glad I used sugar free because the cranberry sauce is already pretty sweet. The cream cheese, mayo and pineapple juice layer is the perfect foil to the gelatin not being too sweet or too tart. In smaller servings, somewhat diet friendly also. Definitely experiment with jello flavors!
I ran across this recipe after making a very similar recipe for years - the topping used cool whip instead of more cream cheese and mayo. I like this topping better, but I still use a small package of Orange Jello, and a small package of Raspberry Jello instead of Cherry. I also omit the pecans due to my child's nut allergy. For those that might be unfamiliar with adding pineapple to jello, be sure to squeeze as much juice as possible out of the crushed pineapple or it might not set well. If you don't have a Trifle Dish or Footed Bowl you can make this recipe in a 13x9 pan with the cream cheese layer on top.
Followed the recipe exactly and it was fabulous! I can't stop eating it, and I am not a cranberry fan. Thank you
Very good as written. Don't change a thing. I put into a jello mold and it was very pretty to look at also. Family loved it for Christmas dinner.
I made this exactly as written and it’s a huge hit!!! I won’t change a thing. This salad is requested every holiday and has become a favorite any time of year it’s served! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
This is the most AWESOME cranberry jello salad I have ever had!! I have used the cherry Jello but have also used cranberry Jello. I preferred the cranberry but you can't always find it at the grocery store.
A family favorite!!!