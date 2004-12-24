Cranberry Salad III

I made this salad for Thanksgiving and everyone thought it was wonderful! Two of the guests said it was their favorite part of the meal. In the past I have been guilty of making reviewer-suggested changes to a recipe the first time I try it. This time I did not, and I'm glad I didn't. The recipe is perfect as is. I would suggest you make this recipe according to the original instructions before trying the suggestions for changes. I really did not think it was too sweet at all. It's like I expect a gelatin salad to be. If you make sure that the cream cheese is completely at room temperature and the gelatin is completely set, you will have no problem spreading the cream cheese. Also, the pineapple juice that you add to the cream cheese gives it the perfect amount of sweetness--no need to add Splenda. I have tried many different gelatin salad recipes, but I think this will be the only salad I make for future Thanksgivings.