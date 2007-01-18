Harvest Pumpkin Soup

I made this and didnt change anything, other than using canned pumpkin in the recipe. When I put the recipe in my allrecipe's shopping list it called for SEVEN cups of pumpkin. I used 2 of the large cans of pumpkin puree and I didnt have an issue with thickness- it was very thick and creamy. I was a bit worried about the recipe- soooo many comments had changed so many things, but I decided to just follow it and it was very good- subtle, and delicious. I have had many pumpkin soups and this was the best I have had- it retained it pumpkin flavor. **If you are looking to slurp pumpkin pie, this isnt the recipe for you, but there are a lot of comments with sweeter variations. Thank you for the recipe!