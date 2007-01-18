Harvest Pumpkin Soup
A very easy and great tasting soup.
I've tried already for 2days 4 different recipies of Pumpkin soup. 2 recommended onion, carrot, celery, garlic, or the milk/evaporated milk and onion. Since i'm not so much a fan of onion in sweet soup, others didn't appeal to me, but this one -my last try- simply amazed me. If you want to have sweet pumpkin taste itself, but sweet and creamy, you will love this one. I'm so glad that I finally found one.
I love soups made with winter squash/pumpkin, but what constitutes a "small sugar pumpkin?" It would be very helpful to have a measurement of the actual amount of the cooked pumpkin. Even the weight of the pumpkin would be helpful.
I used canned pumpkins instead. It was much easier and still very tasty! This soup will accompany our Thanksgiving dinner this year. Thanks for the delicious and easy recipe!
Very good soup. I used canned pumpkin to save time AND I also thought it needed a little extra flavor so I added some orange juice. Turned out fantastic! My dad couldn't get enough.
It's important to note that the recipe calls for SUGAR PUMPKIN, which is different from the generic, Jack O' Lantern pumpkins that supermarkets have for display. Ask the manager of the market or go to a local one to find Sugar/Sugar Pie Pumpkin.
This soup was excellent and easy to make for an unexperienced cook. The only thing I added was a little fresh ground pepper on top before serving. One thing that I think is helpful to know is that one blender full of pumpkin mixed with the 3 cups of chicken stock was the right amount for great tasting creamy soup.
I enjoyed the process of making this soup. It was a lot of fun. However, it was a tad bland but I doubled the nutmeg and sage and instead of putting a spoonful of sour cream in each bowl, I used 3/4 of a 8oz sour cream tub and just mixed it right in to all of th soup. That kicked it up just right!
I always make pumpkin soup with garlic and onion, but tried it with sage and nutmeg, as well as cream, this time. I couldn't really taste the spices in my soup, but the cream was a great addition. I also mixed in a dash of cayenne pepper and sprinkled fresh chopped parsley and fresh ground pepper on top. A big hit. No one thought it was bland, but you can always add more salt if need be. I served it in a cooked hollowed pumpkin shell and the presentation was great. I have heard (never tried) that curry is good in pumpkin soup also.
I added a just little poblano chili and ancho chili for spiciness for my Mexican husband. The sour creme didn't want to blend very well so I put the soup in the blender half way through the cooking process. Amoung the fourteen dinner guests I had today it was a five with all of them! Thanks!!
An easy recipe, but really bland, even after adding extra spicing. I was glad for the sour cream as that was really the only tasty part of the dish.
I made this and didnt change anything, other than using canned pumpkin in the recipe. When I put the recipe in my allrecipe's shopping list it called for SEVEN cups of pumpkin. I used 2 of the large cans of pumpkin puree and I didnt have an issue with thickness- it was very thick and creamy. I was a bit worried about the recipe- soooo many comments had changed so many things, but I decided to just follow it and it was very good- subtle, and delicious. I have had many pumpkin soups and this was the best I have had- it retained it pumpkin flavor. **If you are looking to slurp pumpkin pie, this isnt the recipe for you, but there are a lot of comments with sweeter variations. Thank you for the recipe!
Many years ago, I first had pumpkin soup at a restaurant in northern Minnesota. I remembered it had sage in it, but I was never able to find another recipe containing sage, so when I saw this, I had to try it. It was very similar to that first soup, with the following changes: I pureed the pumpkin in the food processor, then added an onion that I had fried until it was soft, but not brown. I blitzed that a few seconds, so that the onion wouldn't be completely incorporated. I left out the nutmeg, added another half teaspoon of sage, and a bit more salt. I halved amount of cream, and didn't use the sour cream. Now that I've found this, I'll be using it often!
I have been making this recipe for years and it'a amazing. I always use 2 sugar pumpkins plus a butternut squash and adjust the other ingredients by adding more chicken stock, cream and spices to accomodate the squash. The butternut squash makes it sweet, rich and more flavorful. I also add some cracked pepper at the end of cooking for additional flavor. If you don't know what sugar pumpins are, they are the same as pie pumpkins, which you can get at the produce section of most grocery stores and at farmer's markets this time of year. Delicious...give it a try!
Not bad. Not sure if I'm a fan of pumpkin soup, but we had to do something with the extra pumpkin from the garden. We added garlic to the soup.
I love pumpkin soup, and I REALLY love the sage, BEAUTY!
I didn't care for the combination of flavors. However, I think it depends on one's taste.
I made this for my in-laws for a day-after thanksgiving meal to go along with all the leftovers. I thought it was fabulous, and my in-laws (not to adventurous in nature) tried it and liked it. I didn't make any changes!
Made recipe almost as posted (no whipping cream, used half and half). Soup was alright. Maybe I will add the onions next time. I would also cut down on the sage.
As written, this recipe didn't do much for me. Then I doubled the spices, added addl 1/3 c brown sugar, 1/4 c sweet onion sauteed & pureed with one medium boiled carrot and about 1/4 c milk. Now we're cooking! I put some in the crock pot this morning to see if I can make it that good twice!
This was outstanding. I hated pumpkin soup until I ate this!
WOW. Elegant. Subtle. Mellow. This soup exceeded my expectations. The only drawback is that the pumpkin prep is a bit time consuming, especially since, due to my small kitchen, I have a small Cuisinart and had to puree the pumpkin, then the puree and stock, in batches. But it was oh-so-worth-it! The sage and nutmeg were subtle. It tasted like an elegant first course at a fine restaurant, really! Very easy to prepare and easy to make in advance of serving, and I would recommend making the puree of pumpkin and stock and adding the whipping cream just before serving. It also re-heats well.
This is always a lovely recipe to make!...But instead of the nutmeg I added curi powder and cayenne....and since I did'nt have any sour creme nor 35% creme I just added a little coffe creme and milk....came out fantastic!
Love this pumpkin soup & have made it several times, changing it every time. I have used pumpkin in the can, in addition, have put in 2 pre-cooked skinned yams. I have sauteed fresh baby carrots & they gave the soup a zing. Yummy! Tonight for my community cooking club, I am going to try the spicy approach with the hot pepper flakes, topped with the sour creme dollop, some mint (for show) & a sprinkle of paprika for color.
I don't know if I did something wrong, but it was not good for me. I did follow someones directions that said it was bland so they doubled the spices. I was expecting slightly sweet. It was salty. Also two pumpkins made a . I have a ton of mush.
If you are looking for a way to make this dairy free, you can substitute goat milk for the whipping cream and it turns out great! I've made it both ways and I can't get enough of it!
This was delicious and really quick and easy to make.
I used about 20 oz of canned pumpkin, 1 1/2 tablespoons of sugar and 1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice. the only thing i wish was different was the thickness. its a little to watery for me but overall it was good.
I loved this recipe! I have always wanted to try pumpkin soup when I found this recipe I figured I would try it out. I love it. I used canned pumpkin instead of fresh. It is wonderfully creamy and rich. It is great with some soft dinner rolls or french bread. I added a little bit of pumpkins spice the second time I made it. It adds just a little more flavor. Very Yummy!
I thought this was very tasty! My hubby wasn't too crazy about it but I think he was expecting a sweet soup and this is not. Also, I used Pie Pumpkins which I've learned are the same as sugar pumpkins.
Made this with leftover Halloween pumpkins, medium size. Was excellent
My husband had a pumpkin soup in a little place out in the middle of nowhere and I have been trying to FIND that recipe ever since, I think I found it, it was wonderful and so easy! Used my own homegrown pumpkins.
This soup was just wonderful! I used fresh pumpkin and omit the cream. I just wanted to have a more natural taste of the pumpkin. Also I added a few chunks of my pumpkin to the soup just to give more of a pumpkin taste. Pumpkin is light and has a taste somewhat similar to a potato. I will definately make this again.
Simple & quick receipe. I added fresh purple sage and decreased the amount of salt to 3/4 tsp.
I did not care for this recipe. Maybe I did something wrong, but its pretty simple so I dont see how, sorry...it sounded great
This soup was wonderful. I added onions, but that was the only variation. Full of flavor and a definite make again.
Our family liked this fall soup, but with a twist. I added cinnamon, and brown surgar, to sweeten this soup up a bit! A great seasonal soup!
I didn't care for the sage in this recipe. Just didn't seem to go with the pumpkin.
Decided to use the last pumpkin in cold storage and tried this soup. Not what I expected. Very weird tasting. I gave it to the cows and they wouldn't even eat it. Sorry not my taste.
This was a good, flavorful soup. Roasting the pumpkin was the hardest part, but even that wasn't too bad. I'm not sure what kind of pumpkin I had, so to be safe, I added a tablespoon or two of honey at the end. I also roasted the pumpkin seeds to use as a garnish.
I made it the way it said. No changes. I made red lobster cheddar biscuits to go with it!
This soup was really bland. Once I added some ancho pepper, garlic powder and onion powder it was okay, but nothing I will make again.
This soup is so good! I doubled up on the nutmeg and used thyme instead of sage because that's what I had. Hubby loves it!
This soup was not good. None of my family cared for it. The recipe is bland, and yes I tried spicing it up, but it didn't help it enough to eat it.
Too bland. Definitely needs onion, carrot, potato roasted along with the pumpkin and a touch of honey.
Used (1) fresh pumpkin from Orchard (soup pumpkin). Added sugar (1/3) cup to chicken stock before puree.
A sugar pumpkin makes about 2 cups of puree, so this recipe calls for about 4 cups of pumpkin puree for those who were wondering
to salty and hard to tell the measurements with "small pumpkin"
I double up on the nutmeg as I found it too bland. I also substituted the sour cream for plain Greek yogurt and sprinkled paprika on top. I will make this one again.
