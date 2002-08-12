Cranberry-Black Cherry Gelatin Salad

16 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a great gelatin salad - even people who don't like cranberries will love this!

By Margaret

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine gelatin mix and hot water until the gelatin dissolves. Stir in the can of cranberries and mix well. Add the room temperature sour cream and stir to combine. Place gelatin mixture in the refrigerator until almost set. Stir in the walnuts and return to the refrigerator until the mixture is completely set.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 110.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022