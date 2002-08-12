Cranberry-Black Cherry Gelatin Salad
This is a great gelatin salad - even people who don't like cranberries will love this!
This is a great gelatin salad - even people who don't like cranberries will love this!
Very good, everyone loved it! I would remind other cooks to make sure to use room temperature sour cream or it will curdle and use a whisk to completely blend the sour cream in.Read More
This was a nice recipes; however, it really does does like black cherry yogurt, so I'm not sure it's worth it. It's definitely not an elegant dish for your holiday menu, but is an inexpensive, easy one that most people will enjoy (but, not love).Read More
Very good, everyone loved it! I would remind other cooks to make sure to use room temperature sour cream or it will curdle and use a whisk to completely blend the sour cream in.
This is just delicious! Very fresh tasting. My kids loved it. We couldn't find black cherry jello so we used cherry and it was so good! This is a keeper for sure.
I made it for Thanksgiving and it was voted the best cranbery jello salad I have ever made (I try a new one every year). Kids don't seem to like the nuts but all adults loved it!
Very easy to prepare and very good. I used a jello mold and it looked beautiful. I used cherry jello because I couldn't find black cherry. I will make this jello every Thanksgiving!
It was delicious. I did not make it with the nuts. I added some purple grapes... and I thought that was good.
This was a very easy and good recipe. I turn the mold out on a bed of lettuce which gave a very nice presentation at Thanksgiving.
This was delicious. I wanted to use cranberry jello but couldn't find any. So I used raspberry jello and instead of hot water, I used light cranberry juice. I didn't add the nuts. Other than that, I did everything the same. Turned out GREAT. Yummy. Will make again.
First attempt at cooking with Jell-O. It was very good, and the combination of sour cream and cranberry jelly made this mold taste like a fruit yogurt the way it is sold in Europe. Will probably make it again.
This was a nice recipes; however, it really does does like black cherry yogurt, so I'm not sure it's worth it. It's definitely not an elegant dish for your holiday menu, but is an inexpensive, easy one that most people will enjoy (but, not love).
This recipe was just ok.
I used cream cheese instead of sour cream. I halfed it and topped it with cool whip. Loved it.
Great recipe to use as a salad or a dessert! I have also used the same basic ingredients, but substituted the black-cherry with orange gelatin and the cranberries with mandarin oranges. It was also a hit with my family.
I HATE CRANBERRIES - jellied, whole berries, raw, cooked, in or out of a can -yuk! Searching desperately for ANY jello recipe to make these buggers taste even reasonably good. EUREKA! THIS is it! Creamy, delightful not overly tangy without being bland with a taste that my equally cranberry hating husband loved. I made one small change not because I thought it would improve the recipe but only because I had this odd 6 oz can of pineapple juice that I used to make up 6 oz of the 2 cups of hot water. A SOLID WINNER!