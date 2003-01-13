Bing Cherry Gelatin Mold

45 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 9
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Cherry gelatin mold with Bing cherries, pineapple, and pecans. This has been my family's favorite for Thanksgiving for many, many years.

By Andee

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine the reserved cherry juice with the cola. Bring to a boil, and stir in the gelatin until dissolved. Remove from the heat, and mix in the drained cherries, drained pineapple, and chopped pecans. Pour mixture into a mold sprayed with non-stick cooking spray, and refrigerate for at least 24 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 9.9g; sodium 99.6mg. Full Nutrition
