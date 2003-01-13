Bing Cherry Gelatin Mold
Cherry gelatin mold with Bing cherries, pineapple, and pecans. This has been my family's favorite for Thanksgiving for many, many years.
I used sugar-free regular cherry jell-o because the store I shop at didn't have black cherry jell-o. I also used tart cherries & Cherry Coke & half the nuts the recipe calls for as others have suggested. I made it in my Tupperware jell-o mold & it turned perfect. Everyone loved it. I think I will experiment using cranberry jell-o for Thanksgiving & maybe try it with orange jell-o, Sprite & mandarin oranges in place of the cherries for a citrus salad.Read More
My family did not much care for this one- had to really encourage them to taste it, and they are not picky. We all agreed to the nuts (even cut in half) were very overwhelming. I guess we have to keep shopping.Read More
Really good. It's a nice gelatin mold for Thanksgiving or Christmas because it has a deep, dark reddish color. The cherries and pineapple make a tasty blend.
I knew my Mom had used this recipe several times to carry to potlucks, and it was always big success for her. I needed to fix a nice congealed salad for a large dinner at my church. This is the one I used. I scaled the recipe for 16 people, and used a 9x13 pan. I did as suggested in other reviews, and used less pecans. It turned out great!
This was super-easy. Even using sugar-free gelatin and diet cola, it tasted good. The gelatin seemed really firm to me though--is it really supposed to be a 6-oz box of gelatin?
This, with the addition of one package of cream cheese, coarsely chopped, has been a tradition at our Christmas table for many years. It's so good! And here I was thinking it was a secret family recipe! :)
I made it despite my... er.. better judgment. Good thing I don't listen to myself. Yum!
This was very, very good. Following other reviewers suggestions, I chopped up the cherries. I also used a 3 oz pkg of Black Cherry Jello and a 3 oz pkg of Cherry, because that's all I had - it turned out well. I also omitted the nuts, because we don't care for them, and it was delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
Great for the Holidays, but I suggest you cut down on the Nuts.
Everyone really enjoyed this dish last year so I will make it again. (Note - I omitted the nuts.)
This version is okay, but is a rip-off of a much better recipe containing cream cheese. I suggest those who like this try the REAL Coca-Cola(tm) salad. You won't be disappointed.
This is probably my favorite Jello salad.
This is the best jello mold we ever had, and a big hit with guests. Thanks!
I made this for our family holiday gathering. It was a huge hit!! The only change I made was to leave out the pecans. I love pecans, but not every one is fond of nuts, plus I was afraid the nuts might get soggy. Really an easy and wonderful recipe. Thanks!
A little skeptical at first with the cola idea but tried it and its fabulous. Next time I might cut the cherries up to make sure theres enough in each spoonful. Will definitely be making this again.
Didn't really like .. seemed to be too much fruit for me. taste was fine ..
THIS RECIPE IS AWESOME. VERY GOOD. I USED SMALL JELLO MOLDS AND SERVED IT WITH COOL WHIP FOR CHRISTMAS. WONDERFUL
I couldn't taste the Coke that was used in making this salad. It tasted like it does when using water instead of Coke. Next time I'll use water in the recipe and drink the Coke. I omitted the nuts.
My family loves this recipe. It is requested for every gathering. I have made it so many times I know it by heart.
Made this for Thanksgiving...I did not care for this.
Very beautiful and yummy. Impressive!
I'm not really a gelatin salad fan but this was very good. I brought it to Thanksgiving dinner and everyone loved it. It's also very simple which is nice when in a hurry.
I made this for a family gathering and everyone loved it..especially my stepfather. He has asked me to make it for him on special occasions. Thanks for the recipe!
Ah! Comfort food from my childhood. So happy to find the recipe.
Great potluck recipe and soooooooo easy. Like some other reviewer's I reduced the nuts to about 1/2 cup. Also cut the cherries in half before adding them. Did not have black cherry Jello so I used wild cherry which worked well. I used regular Coca'Cola. Everybody wanted the recipe. Thanks so much Andee for a simple but excellent recipe.
The flavor was wonderful. I will use less pecans nxt time, this recipe only needs 1/2 cup.
This recipe has been around for a long time, a VERY long time, and I've been making it for many years. My MIL always served this with a chicken casserole that she made, and that tradition continues in our house. I know there are a lot of jello haters out there, but if you're a jello fan, give this one a try. I typically use sugar-free jello, but it's not available in the black cherry flavor. One time, I'm going to try it with the regular SF "cherry." That certainly would get calories down, and the flavor difference between cherry and black cherry may not be that significant...worth a try. It is sweet, but all ingredients complement each other, and the pecans give it a nice crunch.
LOVE this recipe! I have made it every Thanksgiving for the past five years and everyone raves!
Awesome taste treat. A wonderful "keeper".
This was not very good. I proudly set it out at Thanksgiving dinner because it was very pretty. My in-laws told me how they were really looking forward to trying it as they love jello molds. Everyone took one bite and pushed it aside. The combination of flavors is not good.
Very easy and very delicious.
This recipe has been in my family for years (at least 3 generations) as well. It's easy to make and Thanksgiving just isn't Thanksgiving without it! We use canned dark sweet cherries instead of fresh bing cherries.
My wife made this for Thanksgiving this year and it was excellent. Did not get to taste too much of it as she ate most of it. Did use only 1/2 of cup of pecans.
This was good. I'd probably make it again.
Yummy, but most kids don't enjoy that many nuts. The adults thought it was great.
I used canned, whole dark sweet cherries instead of bing cherries and it was delicious. Next time I will chop up the cherries so there's some in each bite.
Superb recipe. I made it even cherrier with Cherry Coke.
This was great--would substitute great for cranberry sauce. My family really enjoyed it Jan
I have made this several times and it is always a hit. Great to make a day ahead and left overs are even better.