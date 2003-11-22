Cranberry Salad II

This is a really old recipe that my family has enjoyed probably since the advent of jello. Now that cranberry jello is available, I use that instead. The ground orange with peel is what sets this apart from so many other recipes. Cannot say enough good things about this recipe, and am glad that it is online for others to enjoy! EDITED TO ADD: There is one change I would make to this recipe if you watch the video. Do. NOT slice the whole orange in pieces and throw it in the blender with the cranberries. First, Peel away just the colored orange part of the peel and toss into the blender with the cranberries. Second, peel the white rind from the orange and throw it away This is white pith and very bitter. NOW, Cut your orange in the chunks and throw it in the blender and proceed. Always toss away the white part of the rind with any citrus recipe including recipes made with lemon????