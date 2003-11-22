Cranberry Salad II
A fabulous blend of cranberries, nuts, and fruit! Cranberry or Cherry jello may be used instead of raspberry.
I've been making this salad for several years and it's always well received. I reduced the hot water to 1 cup, dissolve the jello and add 3/4 cup of the drained pineapple juice. I also add 1 tsp. lemon juice. The smaller amount of liquid makes the salad firmer as I usually pour it into a jello mold.Read More
I used fresh cherries and sugar free gelatin. Very bad idea. Next time, I'll stick to the recipe, minus the celery.Read More
I've been making this salad for several years and it's always well received. I reduced the hot water to 1 cup, dissolve the jello and add 3/4 cup of the drained pineapple juice. I also add 1 tsp. lemon juice. The smaller amount of liquid makes the salad firmer as I usually pour it into a jello mold.
Great recipe! I left out the celery and added a small peeled apple instead. I find that it really helps if you use some of the excess pinapple juice in the blender with the cranberries first. I don't blend the oranges or apples. I agree with only using 1 cup of water, too. (you can also use strawberry gelatin mix) Everyone in my family LOVES this cranberry salad! Yummy!!!
Yummy! My whole family loved it. It is made easier with the use of mandarin oranges.
If you're watching carbs, leave out the sugar and use sugar-free raspberry jello. A dollop of IMO on top finishes it off nicely.
This was just the recipe I was looking for that my mom used to make. I left out the nuts and celery (kids) and added an apple to grind up in the food processor with cranberries and the orange. This is so easy to whip up as a side dish adn well recieved by my Christmas Eve guests. Thanks for a winner!
I made this for Christmas dinner, I was a little nervous of what the kids might think but they LOVED it, alongwith all the adults. I mixed the jello with the water last so it wouldn't sit. I also used cranberry raspberry jello. Very, very good!! =}
Awesome! I got lots of compliments at Thanksgiving by people starting with, "I don't normally like cranberry salad but this is really good, could you give me the recipe?" I used sugar free raspberry jello and also 3/4 c of sugar instead to lighten it. Also only used 1 cup of hot water.
This is a really old recipe that my family has enjoyed probably since the advent of jello. Now that cranberry jello is available, I use that instead. The ground orange with peel is what sets this apart from so many other recipes. Cannot say enough good things about this recipe, and am glad that it is online for others to enjoy! EDITED TO ADD: There is one change I would make to this recipe if you watch the video. Do. NOT slice the whole orange in pieces and throw it in the blender with the cranberries. First, Peel away just the colored orange part of the peel and toss into the blender with the cranberries. Second, peel the white rind from the orange and throw it away This is white pith and very bitter. NOW, Cut your orange in the chunks and throw it in the blender and proceed. Always toss away the white part of the rind with any citrus recipe including recipes made with lemon????
oh my goodness this is the exact recipe my family has been making forever even down to the whole orange peel and all don't know where it came from but we love it
Thanks for the easy recipe. I didn't drain the pineapple as much as I probably should have. I'd reduce the hot water to 1 3/4 cup to make the jello a bit firmer. The family liked it -- it's a keeper and will make it again.
So good! I made this for Thanksgiving for my family and everyone loved it. I also made it for Christmas for my husbands family and they loved it as well! I will continue to make this every year :)
This came to my family from my grandmother (though after her death, an aunt revealed that it had been HER family's recipe) - as Southerners, we prefer pecans to walnuts, cut the sugar down to 3/4 cup, and reserve the pineapple juice to use for its equivalent in water. Makes the gelatin much more flavorful -- we still prefer the cherry jello to the cranberry -- otherwise too tart. Makes a lovely molded presentation.
This is just amazing! Wonderful bright flavors, interesting texture, beautiful color...a perfect addition to any table! And I'll never go back to jellied cranberry sauce again! Thank you! * I used 1/2 cup sugar and ground cranberries and orange together in my food processor.
Fantastic! Thanks for this recipe, it'll be something I use for many years to come!
My family didn't like anything at all with the salad. I thought the orange took over the other taste. I had to add by sugar that what was suggested.
I loved this recipe and will make it for future Thanksgiving feasts. This is how I adjusted it: I used 2 clementines in place of the orange (that was all I had). I used 3/4 of a fuji apple in place of the celery and walnuts. I used 3/4 c. sugar and cranberry gelatin (I am not sure you would need any extra sugar at all. I will experiment). I shared some of this with a bachelor friend who REALLY liked it. My children weren't crazy about it. Now I get to eat it ALL. Yum.
my mother in law ask me to make this dish .. its good. however I leave the sugar out...
Everyone loved this! I was a little iffy about using celery so I used a peeled and diced granny smith apple instead. It turned out amazing. I will definitely be making this again and again and again!
This is a great recipe, but much work with the grinding, etc. It turns out I doubled the recipe and no one at it besides me. Note to self (and others): Make sure you have Cranberry lovers on hand before making!
Not sure if the amounts are the same but it is all the same ingredients. We Love this, my family has been making this since I can remember. I put it in a old Tupperware jello mold and fill the center with fresh cranberries it is so pretty and so good with the turkey. I read that some are omitting the nuts or celery Please don't it all works so well together.
This is a family classic, on the holiday table for as long as I can remember. I recently added a texture tweak that has my guests raving: use 1 cup fresh cranberries as listed, but sub in 1 cup of DRIED cranberries. Amazing, chewy surprise!
This recipe reminds me of the cranberry relish my step mom always made without the celery. I did cut the sugar down to 3/4 c and eliminated the celery. Very yummy!
I love this recipe but next time I will definitely use half the water. It was too runny for my taste. But the flavor was excellent!
Been making this salad for more years than I care to admit and always receive raves ... don't only make it for holidays, I often make it to use as a dessert, believe it or not, and it's great with a dollop of vanilla pudding on top. Also, I prefer using apples rather than celery, tho I love crunch ... it just goes over better with kids.
Delicious, was the best cranberry salad I ever tasted. Big hit with my grandchildren also.
Delicious! Just like I remember when I was a girl. Zesty and fruity. Great recipe! Thanks!
I've been looking for a delicious cranberry salad recipe and I am so glad I found this one!! This is the best one I've made. I made it exactly as directed except I left out the celery and nuts & added an apple. It was soo good! I made it for a family gathering over the Holidays and it was a hit! I had a few requests for the recipe. My sis-in-law, who doesn't even like cranberries, said it was yummy and wanted the recipe! Thank you for sharing:)
I took this to a postponed Thanksgiving yesterday. We had to travel nearly 100 miles, but it survived it beautifully. I used about 3/4 cup Sucralose(Safeway's fake sugar), three Clementines for the one orange, both walnuts and an apple, and a dark jello. I didn't have lemon, so I added about two tablespoons of lime juice. As others suggested, I cut down a lot on the water, and used the reserved pineapple juice as part of it. It was crunchy(celery, nuts, and apple) and delicious--not too sweet. It was photogenic, but I forgot to do that! We had so many delicious things that I think someone must have taken a picture. I left the leftovers with the hostess, but my daughter and I like it a lot, so I'm going to make us another one.
THE BEST CRANBERRY SALAD EVER!
Great recipe, and very adaptable. I left out the celery and used apples instead of pineapple. Used my food processor to chop everything, made it quick and easy. Everybody loved it at Thanksgiving, so I've made it again for a Christmas party. I used 6 oz package of raspberry jello to make it set up better.
I made this for Easter dinner. This is very good. My MIL and my new DIL both really liked it. It is especially tasty with Turkey or Ham.
Very good and not hard to do. This was my first time of making this myself, I usually buy it already made.
Made this for Thanksgiving, good taste but very disappointed very runny and sweet.
So easy and oooooh so good.Better than any canned cranberry sauce ever.
Well my mom actually made it, but it was really really good! We were hesitant to put the whole orange and peel in it, but it turned out delicious! We usually go for the canned cranberry sauce that is just the jelly, however, this is now the go to sauce for the holidays!
I tried to make this twice. Both times it didn't set and was liquid. It seemed simple enough but it was a disaster both times. I follow recipes regularly and it doesn't happen often, so I'm not sure where it went wrong.
This has become a holiday staple for us. We do make it to suit the diabetics in the house, so no added sugar and sugar free jello. It is a tart, crispy, crunchy party for the mouth!
Took for work brunch, everyone loved it! Followed other reviews and reduced liquid to 1 cup, added 4 oz craisins to hot jello, reduced sugar to 3/4 cup, added a can whole berry cranberry sauce Loved it, will make for another gathering. Many recipe requests for this one!
I've made this for years. I don't use the orange or celery but everything else I follow. If I can't find raspberry jello, I'll use strawberry. My family loves it!!! I didn't make it one holiday and heard about it until the next holiday. I read through the reviews and think I'll try using an apple next time.
Don't change a thing! I've made this recipe for the past 4 years and it is always a hit. You can't taste the celery flavor. I've left out the pineapple before and it surprisingly tasted the same. I have also replaced sugar with sugar substitute and sugar free jello w/ no problems. I'm lucky if I have leftovers and wish I could keep it all to myself. It's my absolute favorite. Thanks to my friend Diane for sharing it.
As written this recipe gets a low score. Gelatin never set up and so it was runny, did not look like the picture. I drained the pineapple well, so that wasn't the issue. Next time I would try leaving out the pineapple altogether since it contains an enzyme that breaks down the collagen in jello (although canned pineapple supposedly does not have the same effect and that is what I used. Now I'm left with a big bowl of liquidy cranberry salad and hate to throw it out!
Recipe called for too much liquid. I'll make it again but either decrease water or add more gelatin. It tasted great but lacked consistency.
I tried this for the first time at our Thanksgiving Day dinner. Everyone loved it, including kids. I left out the celery and would use 1.25 cups of water so that it would be thicker. I used cranberry Jello-O instead of the raspberry Jello-O mix. I knew it was a hit when I watched kids and adults get seconds and thirds on this dish! I will be making this again for our Christmas dinner!
Made this for the first time. I didn't have raspberry jello so used cherry instead. I also added about 1/3 cup pecans... it was a hit!
This a great salad, all year long.
The only change I made to this recipe was to use green apple instead of celery. Did not care for the taste, too strong, perhaps too bitter/tart. Will keep looking for a good cranberry recipe for next Thanksgiving.
A fave in our house!!!
I really liked this and the next day it tasted even better. Got lots of compliments. I did switch out the celery for apple. Used 1 3/4 cup liquid. Will try 1 1/2 cups next time just to see if a firmer texture is desirable. Thanks!
I love this recipe. I made it according to the recipe and it turned out perfect.
Used canned whole berry cranberry sauce and added a Cup of chopped celery. It was wonderful. People asked for the recipe. Will definitely make this again.