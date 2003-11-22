Cranberry Salad II

A fabulous blend of cranberries, nuts, and fruit! Cranberry or Cherry jello may be used instead of raspberry.

By Jackie

prep:
10 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 - 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the gelatin with hot water (don't let stand). Grind cranberries and orange (including rind) mix with sugar. Stir in nuts, celery and pineapple. Mix with prepared gelatin and chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 54.5g; fat 11g; sodium 60.7mg. Full Nutrition
