Walnut Pumpkin Pie
A slight twist on the traditional pumpkin pie.
A slight twist on the traditional pumpkin pie.
Wow! If this was just a rating for the topping i'd give it five stars, but I think I prefer the old pie recipe from the pumpkin label just a little more. But the toppiing is a keeper... I'll never make "naked" pumpkin pie again!! I also did find that I had to cook it 10 minutes past the suggested time, and maybe could have stood 5 minutes more.***Note, we ate this pie in the evening, after it had cooled but before chilled. All I can say was it was WAY better then next day cold. The flavors really came together and the texture was awesome!!! I'm making 2 for thanksgiving!!!Read More
1st off this is super easy to make! I give the filling 4.5 stars b/c it was so good but the top walnut mix was not good at all. It tasted burnt and a little weird.. mayb its just me but idkRead More
Wow! If this was just a rating for the topping i'd give it five stars, but I think I prefer the old pie recipe from the pumpkin label just a little more. But the toppiing is a keeper... I'll never make "naked" pumpkin pie again!! I also did find that I had to cook it 10 minutes past the suggested time, and maybe could have stood 5 minutes more.***Note, we ate this pie in the evening, after it had cooled but before chilled. All I can say was it was WAY better then next day cold. The flavors really came together and the texture was awesome!!! I'm making 2 for thanksgiving!!!
I have been making this pie at the holidays for a few years now and it is great! Even people who dont like pumpkin pie like this one!
This was SUPER yummy! The only change I would make is to add the nut topping only about 25 or 30 minutes before the pie is done baking. My walnuts and sugar were a little burnt adding them only 15 min into the baking process.
Very good! Rich. I made them as individual servings in cupcake papers and worked great for bringing in to work. Just over half the time in the oven, and makes 1 1/2 dozen.
This is a recipe that I tried last year and it was a hit! i didn't want to make a traditional pumpkin pie without adding a little magic to it. The walnut topping sure did the trick! This will remain one of my all time favorites as far as pumkpin pies go.
I made this recipe with a regular crust and it was delicious!
I love this recipe! While baking, It smells Soooooo good, too! I just cannot stand ordinary pumpkin pie with regular doughie pie crust, as it's so blase'. This topping is like a streusel and we really like it...and fancy that! What I did differently is, I gave the G.C. Crust an eggwhite wash and pre-baked it in the 425 degree oven for 5 minutes, let it cool some before adding the pumpkin mixture. Used the remainder of the egg white + the called for egg in the mixture. Used pecans rather than walnuts (not a walnut fan either). Other than that, I stuck to the recipe to a "T". Will be making this one again and rotate it with my "Pumpkin Something Crunch" recipe. This recipe is better when you want your pie to look and serve like a pie. *froze some pieces and they thawed well(after 2 weeks), but lost a bit of the crunch. Taste was still wonderful.
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving actually and it turned out GREAT! My step daughter doesn't usually eat pumpkin pie, but once she had a piece she asked if I could make her one for Christmas at her house. It was a hit. You must follow the cooking procedure to the letter as I tried to make one last night and it was a flop because I forgot to cook it at the higher temperature first! It has a wonderful taste that is not "pumpkiny" at all. Thanks Jackie
I found this to be easy to prepare. It looks impressive and has a nice crunchy thing going on with that delicious topping. My guests went for this pie over the traditional pumpkin, which surprised me.
I made at least 10 of these pies around Thanksgiving last year! Everyone loved them! I think this is the best pumpkin pie I've ever had. I used fresh pumpkin from my garden instead of canned, but otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. I will for sure be using this recipe again for the holidays!
This is a fantastic recipe! My fiance says it's the best he's had...big accomplishment! I found, however, that I needed double the suggested amounts for the topping to cover the whole pie. It took alot of flour to get the topping to "crumble"...maybe my butter was too soft... but in all - it was awesome!
I really enjoyed this pie and it looks beautiful!..BUT the bake time is totally off. I had to bake it for about 20 minutes longer. Also, I would recommend not putting the nut topping on until the last 20 minutes or so. By the time the pie was done some of the nuts were burnt. I also used pecans instead of walnuts. My family loves this pie and the topping is SO good!
Came Out Phenomenal! I even used Fat Free Condensed Milk, just to make it a lil healthier. Awesome!
thissss recipe was the best! and it saved my thanksgiving. lately my mother has been so bitter, and stressed out. she loved the pie and told me to do another for new years!
This was the best pupmkin pie ever. I served it at a Thanksgiving party and everyone loved it.
The flavor in this was EXCELLENT! That topping was out of this world, too. So crunchy, sweet, and nutty! I tried to use a whole can of Libby's to make 2 pies. One can is not quite enough according to the recipe, but I decided to just use one can and it was just fine for the two pies. I also added a package of cream cheese just to try it out and it added a nice zing. I just wish the crust wouldn't get soggy so quickly because then it would definitely be 5-star!
I have made it twice now, everyone love it. I use a regular crust instead of graham cracker, due to personal preference. This will replace the regular pumpkin pie from now on.
My mom found this recipe in a magazine quite a few years ago. Its my favorite pumpkin pie! I learned to make it now too and I can make it just as well as mom! Put a little cool-whip on top and you have heaven. mmmm. Everyone I have made it for loves it!
Excellent pie & easy to make.
I made the pie from the recipe off the pumpkin can, BUT I did use the topping from the recipe and it was absolutely DELICIOUS. I recommend this topping with any pumpkin pie
This is my favorite pumpkin pie. My grandma gave me this recipe several years ago and I have made it every year. It is a bit rich, however, so you can get more than 8 servings easily. With a dollop of whipped cream, this is fabulous!
This was a great pie. Just made it for a party and it went fast. Very easy to make and tasted great.
This is the best pumpkin pie I have ever tasted! I made one and guests who were over for Thanksgiving "requested" that I make another for a get-together the next day. Great recipe!
Awesome! I did brush the graham cracker crust with egg white and cooked it for 5 min. at 425 first then cooled the crust before filling it. I also added some raw sliced almonds into the topping mixture. Absolutely wonderful - and even better the next day cold as one person said previously.
loved and so easy to make! I didn't have any ginger but it was great anyways.
This was a nice change from a regular pumpkin pie. I'm not a huge pumpkin pie eater, but this was delicious!!! Even my husband, who hates pumpkin pie, loved it!!!
1st off this is super easy to make! I give the filling 4.5 stars b/c it was so good but the top walnut mix was not good at all. It tasted burnt and a little weird.. mayb its just me but idk
This pie is fantastic. I used Penzey's pumpkin pie spice instead of the spices listed. My family gobbled it up and asked for another one!
Absolutely delicious. This will be my go-to pumpkin pie recipe from now on. I didn't have any walnuts so I used chopped pecans, and it was excellent.
This was really, really good...and I dont even like pumpkin pie! But with the addition of a spoon of whipped cream on top - it became too sweet. I will definately make in the future, but with a regular pie crust instead of graham cracker to cut the sweetness a bit. This pie was a huge hit!
delish!! i did put the walnuts on the last 25 minutes. and i have used the topping recipe with a easy pumpkin pie mix
Love this recipe for pumpkin pie, very simple, and the walnut topping was the best! Yummm!
Yummy yummy in my tummy.....
Wonderful!!! Perfect for Thanksgiving dinner, or anytime. This recipe was not very time consuming, but it taste good looks so pretty. I'll be saving this recipe forever.
The walnut topping really sets this pie apart from the ordinary
My usual Pumpkin Pie is my mom's recipe which is very simular to this one BUT I just tried your topping on one of the two pies I made for a gathering and loved it - I think tradition has just been changed up a bit!! Thanks
Creamy. Walnuts are a great touch.
Came out great! I made my own graham cracker crust (6 T. butter, 1 1/2 c. graham cracker crumbs and 3 T. sugar baked for 8 minutes at 375 degrees). The crust seemed a little dark, especially around the very edges, but it tasted fine--still I may play with the crust next time I make this (perhaps don't prebake?) Very easy--I'll make again.
Excellent recipe! This will be on my menu every Thanksgiving from now on.
Made this for Thanksgiving and the fam loved it--it disappeared before I could have a second slice so I am making it again. The crunchiness adds a nice textural twist from the normal pumpkin consistency and I dig everything with a graham cracker crust...yum.
I had planned on making this since it is now fall but my boyfriend beat me too it one night! We added some cool whip to top it off! Turned out great just a little on the sweet side!
Very yummy. Family loved it. Hubby bought pecans instead of walnuts, but that worked great!
amazing pie. no suggestions here.
I have made this recipe every year for the past 10 years. Everyone is always asking for one more slice! I’ve even had people hide it on Thanksgiving so they don’t have to share lol. True story! I change a little to my taste which is always add more cinnamon because I love cinnamon and I’ve also used half a cup less pumpkin if it was the 9 inch premade shell. I’ve also made this as mini pies and they have also been a hit!
Always a big hit whenever I make this, whether for a potluck or a family dinner.
My go to pumpkin pie recipe. I make it every year because my family would miss it if I didn't. I've been using this recipe for at least 15 years. I got it from a Libby's ad in a magazine way back when (I think). It is so delicious! I would never turn down pumpkin pie, my favorite! But the crusty walnut and cinnamon topping make this pie the best one around! Here's a tip for getting this pie to cook perfectly: use foil or pie schields around the edge of the crust to protect from burning. Also keep a careful watch over the pie towards the end of baking to make sure the topping doesn't get over-browned. Aim for a shade just past golden brown.
nice recipe. easy to put together. :)
My husbands new favorite pumpkin pie!
I made this recipe as given. The wife loved it.
I had to bake the pie 75 min each time i went to check the pie it was not done and The texture was not very good it was very soft and not firm like pumpkin pie . I will not making this pie again
Delicious!!
I don't put the chopped nuts in the crumb topping. I use whole walnuts to decorate the top since some members of my family don't like nuts or can't eat them for medical reasons. I always put my pie on a cookie sheet to bake. Don't place the pie on a high shelf in the oven close to the heating elements or the nuts will burn. I have been making this pie for years. By far, the best I have ever had and the only pumpkin pie my family will eat!
I made this recipe with a real pumpkin (sugar pumpkin) and I add cream cheese ,my family said was the best pie they had in their life ,thank you for sharing
I'm giving 4 starts for the topping! I would actually prefer other pumpkin pie recipes but will always use this topping! Thanks for sharing!
I'm only rating the topping as I used a different recipe for the pie. Very good!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections