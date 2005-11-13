Walnut Pumpkin Pie

A slight twist on the traditional pumpkin pie.

Recipe by Jackie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the pumpkin, condensed milk, egg, 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt. Pour batter into the pie crust.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Cut in the butter or margarine until the mixture is crumbly. Stir in walnuts. Sprinkle mixture evenly over the pie. Bake pie for 40 minutes or until a knife inserted one inch from the edge comes out clean. Cool and garnish as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 59.4g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 410.3mg. Full Nutrition
