Walnut Pumpkin Pie

I love this recipe! While baking, It smells Soooooo good, too! I just cannot stand ordinary pumpkin pie with regular doughie pie crust, as it's so blase'. This topping is like a streusel and we really like it...and fancy that! What I did differently is, I gave the G.C. Crust an eggwhite wash and pre-baked it in the 425 degree oven for 5 minutes, let it cool some before adding the pumpkin mixture. Used the remainder of the egg white + the called for egg in the mixture. Used pecans rather than walnuts (not a walnut fan either). Other than that, I stuck to the recipe to a "T". Will be making this one again and rotate it with my "Pumpkin Something Crunch" recipe. This recipe is better when you want your pie to look and serve like a pie. *froze some pieces and they thawed well(after 2 weeks), but lost a bit of the crunch. Taste was still wonderful.