Cornucopia

I had the "brilliant" idea to use parchment paper for the cone shape, but that really didn't go over so well. Tape doesn't stick well to it, so I ended up having to staple it together in a few places that wouldn't touch the bread. It was a huge pain to get the shape decent with the parchment paper, and it also soaked up all the cooking spray from the cookie sheet so the bread ended up sticking more than I would have liked. So please, stick with aluminum foil! Aside from that, it worked quite well. My husband took several pictures and kept bragging to everyone about how I had made it. As you're wrapping the bread, just keep your eye out for holes that form in the already wrapped parts. I also found that once the form is wrapped with the braid, I could very easily turn the end up a little and place some foil underneath to hold it. I ended up adding three more braided breadsticks to the end the first three braided ones so that the braid would go all the way around. I also sprinkled the whole thing with garlic powder. I stuffed with fresh veggies and used a hollowed out red cabbage for the dip and it just looked fantastic!