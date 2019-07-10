No Salt Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.59 stars
46 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I get raves when I bring tossed salads to dinner parties because I also make my own dressing. This vinaigrette is quite easy, using staples from your pantry and doesn't use salt! Bulk up on the lemon juice for extra zing. You can also substitute tarragon vinegar for a different feel. Serve over a tossed salad, antipasto, or as a quick marinade for beef, chicken, or pork.

By PHILLYJH

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the red wine vinegar, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, Italian seasoning, and white pepper in a small bowl. Let stand for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 9.1g; sodium 0.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (46)

Most helpful positive review

GeorgiaLady
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2009
My husband LOVED this recipe. He is on a restricted salt diet and finding tasty condiments is a huge help for me. I am going to try it with red wine vinegar for myself and I am sure it will be just as tasty! Thanks for the hubby pleasin' recipe. Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

Mark
Rating: 3 stars
08/11/2010
Very easy and quick to make in a pinch. lacks a bit of flavor however the no salt is a healthy benefit for those battling hypertension Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
jessm2002
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2010
This dressing is Awesome and the perfect combination of ingredients! It is so difficult to find a low sodium/low calorie dressing so I really appreciate recipies like this. Thanks a bunch!!! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
06/21/2010
This wasn't bad but not being being on a salt restricted diet and not used to "salt-free" dressing I did add some Morton's lite salt which is what I'm used to using. I can see where those on that type of diet would find this dressing very nice as is. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Lisa Soderstrom
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2011
I just have to tell you that this is the best recipe that I have found that out shines all the rest. How you have so few ratings is beyond me. This is also very versatile and you can use it to marinate meats with a simple change with a few different ingredients, or you can sprinkle it on fruits for a really unique flavor. Great recipe!!! thank you so much. Read More
Helpful
(12)
trivexta
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2013
Finally some Flava! I am on a restricted salt/fat diet and have been trying to find a salad dressing with some flavor! This is the ticket! It is bursting with flavor, the combination of ingredients is perfect! Not too "heavy" with oil like most recipes I've found. Light and crisp with the lemon (I used fresh lemon). This is a keeper and I make it every weekend to last. As I like garlic I added more on the second batch, but I have to tell you, it was better with just the 2 cloves, that was perfect! Thank you so much for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Cherie Smada
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2011
I cut out most salt out of my diet in my 20's realizing how bad sodium is so this recipe caught my eye. It's fantastic! I could not imagine needing to add salt. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Troublemaker
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2010
This was a very good dressing. Great for people on a low sodium diet as bottled dressings have quite a bit of sodium. Read More
Helpful
(6)
joanna10
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2010
I used extra virgin olive oil in this and it turned out great Read More
Helpful
(6)
