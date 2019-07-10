No Salt Vinaigrette

1 of 46

Rating: 5 stars My husband LOVED this recipe. He is on a restricted salt diet and finding tasty condiments is a huge help for me. I am going to try it with red wine vinegar for myself and I am sure it will be just as tasty! Thanks for the hubby pleasin' recipe. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars This dressing is Awesome and the perfect combination of ingredients! It is so difficult to find a low sodium/low calorie dressing so I really appreciate recipies like this. Thanks a bunch!!! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars This wasn't bad but not being being on a salt restricted diet and not used to "salt-free" dressing I did add some Morton's lite salt which is what I'm used to using. I can see where those on that type of diet would find this dressing very nice as is. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I just have to tell you that this is the best recipe that I have found that out shines all the rest. How you have so few ratings is beyond me. This is also very versatile and you can use it to marinate meats with a simple change with a few different ingredients, or you can sprinkle it on fruits for a really unique flavor. Great recipe!!! thank you so much. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Finally some Flava! I am on a restricted salt/fat diet and have been trying to find a salad dressing with some flavor! This is the ticket! It is bursting with flavor, the combination of ingredients is perfect! Not too "heavy" with oil like most recipes I've found. Light and crisp with the lemon (I used fresh lemon). This is a keeper and I make it every weekend to last. As I like garlic I added more on the second batch, but I have to tell you, it was better with just the 2 cloves, that was perfect! Thank you so much for the recipe! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I cut out most salt out of my diet in my 20's realizing how bad sodium is so this recipe caught my eye. It's fantastic! I could not imagine needing to add salt. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars Very easy and quick to make in a pinch. lacks a bit of flavor however the no salt is a healthy benefit for those battling hypertension Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This was a very good dressing. Great for people on a low sodium diet as bottled dressings have quite a bit of sodium. Helpful (6)