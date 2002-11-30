Broccoli Casserole I
I get a lot of requests for this dish.
I get a lot of requests for this dish.
This is a fantastic recipe. Everyone loved it! I made the following modifications: 1) I used 1 can of cream of chicken & 1 can of cream of mushroom 2) I cooked the rice in chicken broth instead of water 3)Instead of cheese sauce - I used velveeta (heated in microwave w/ milk) 4) I also topped casserole w/ crushed Ritz & combined w/ melted butterRead More
I'm sorry to say this recipe was not a hit at our dinner table. I found it to be too mushy (rice & broccoli) ... and didn't care for the cheez whiz flavor.... unlike other recipes we've tried from allrecipes, this one was a disappointment.Read More
This is a fantastic recipe. Everyone loved it! I made the following modifications: 1) I used 1 can of cream of chicken & 1 can of cream of mushroom 2) I cooked the rice in chicken broth instead of water 3)Instead of cheese sauce - I used velveeta (heated in microwave w/ milk) 4) I also topped casserole w/ crushed Ritz & combined w/ melted butter
I've been making this casserole for about 30 years now, but instead of precooking the rice, I put the minute rice and an equal amount of water into the mix before baking at 350 for an hour. I also use more onion, but adding minute rice and water eliminates a step, some time, and an extra saucepan.
Thanks, Helen. I used to have this recipe, but lost it. I have been looking for it and your's is the closest I have seen! This recipe is great - I use a small block of velveeta cheese instead of the processed spread. I melt the velveeta with a couple of tablespoons of milk in the microwave. Everyone loves it!
GREAT!!! I made the following changes: Used a cup and a half of leftover cooked rice insted of Minute rice, seasoned the broccoli with season salt and butter while cooking, used shredded cheese insted of "processed cheese sauce" and topped with bread crumbs and sharp chedder cheese. Made for Thanksgiving and it was a big hit with everyone!!! This one is a keeper
This is another EASY and GREAT tasting dish I picked off of the website to make on Thanksgiving Day. It was the creamiest and perfect! Not too stiff, not too dry or soupy! So easy to make! I used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of mushroom soup instead! But it was still the best tasting broccoli and rice casserole that I've tried yet! No need to look any further! This one is a winner!
OOps... I submitted my first review from 5 years ago! Just made this again and had some thoughts. First of all, it is so irritating to read a bad review when the reviewer changed the recipe. You have to judge it as submitted! Anyway, in the quest to always make things easier, I tried the single bowl approach for this recipe. I used minute rice, a can of chicken broth and two more cans of water. Also didn't cook the broccoli. Everything else as stated except for Velveta. If you try this, you will need to melt the "cheese" because the rest of the mixture is very cold and it will not blend right. I melted some and cubed some more and it had the cheesey nugget effect. Oh, also used minced onions. You will need to cook it for at least an hour. Watch for the cheese to brown around the edges of the pan. If you can make the day before and refrigerate, all the better in making the rice absorb the liquid. How ever you alter it, this is a wonderful easy recipe! Thanks to the submitter!!!
It was easy to make the rice didn't have no flavor, so next time instead of water I'll use chicken broth to cook the rice, but everything else tasted good. I'll make it again. Josephine
A good, basic broccoli cheese casserole. Added a big heap of fresh garlic. Only had fresh broccoli so I steamed that first. Thanks!
I made this for my boyfriend and I one evening. It was FABULOUS. Easy and delicious. I used fried onion rings as a topping (I believe they are made by French's...). Quite tasty.
Listen, five stars all the way! I don't know why this recipe would even begin to receive less than that! My family requests this delicious dish every gathering, and I love to impress guests with its overwhelming creaminess. Thanks, Helen, for sharing this hidden treasure. I love it and will never need another Broccoli Casserole again!
Great! Used shredded cheddar cheese instead.
This was pretty good. I did have to make some changes. I only had cream of chicken so I used that and I did not have any processed cheese. Honestly I'm not even sure what that would be...cheese whiz maybe? So what I did was substitute a package of cheddar cheese. Because cheddar cheese doesn't melt well I had to make it into a cheese sauce with a little bit of butter and flour and milk. It worked pretty well although a little on the dry side, probably just have to add a little extra milk next time. Overall great recipe, I will definitely make it again.
Loved this recipe, but had some trouble making the cheese melt evenly. The second time I made it I substituted Campbell's cheddar cheese soup for the processed cheese. It blended evenly and was so tasty! I also increased the rice by one cup. Sprinkled the top with shredded mild cheddar. Was a big hit at Thanksgiving.
I'm sorry to say this recipe was not a hit at our dinner table. I found it to be too mushy (rice & broccoli) ... and didn't care for the cheez whiz flavor.... unlike other recipes we've tried from allrecipes, this one was a disappointment.
Tasty!
This is a super easy recipe and is a favorite with the kids!
This was so delicious and just as good the next day! I cut the recipe in half, used fresh steamed broccoli, cooked the rice in chicken broth, and used Velveeta in place of the cheese sauce as others suggested. I will be making this again!
We have been making this for as long as I can remember! This rice is cheesy, creamy goodness and always a hit wherever I take it. My recipe is exactly the same as this one and in my opinion you can never go wrong with this dish! :)
This was great! I was a bit nervous as my family and I are not big on Velveeta since it can be so rich. I used 2% and used no salt. I also cooked the rice in chicken broth and used 1 can of cream of chicken as suggested by other reviews. Everyone in the family really liked this dish! I will certainly make it again!
I used to have a recipe similar to this, but I lost it and this is the closest thing I can find. This was a big hit at our thanksgiving potluck (I didnt even have leftovers to bring home). I used whole grain rice, and one can cream of chicken/one can cream of mushroom (just because thats what I had). Next time I think I will add either more broccoli, or some cauliflower, because it was just a little too saucy for my taste. Thanks for a good recipe.
I simply love this recipe.Seems im not the only one who tweeked with chicken broth instead of water when making the rice and I used velveeta inplace of the cheese sauce. The major taste changer though, I used French's Fried onions instead of a saulted onion. Very good recipe. Never any leftovers!
I loved this recipe. It is almost a meal in its self. When I prepared my menu for the week though I thought I had cream of mushroom soup. I did not ( I live far outside of town and cannot just pop into the grocery store) I used cream of chicken and cream of potatoe. Awesome I will definately make again and again! Very FILLING !
This is a great Broccoli and Rice Casserole. To make it the PERFECT Broccoli and Rice Casserole - sprinkly some seasoned bread crumbs on the top. It makes a yummy crust!
simple and yummy.. I think I might try cream of chicken instead of mushroom...
tasty
I made this for my son, husband and in-laws, everyone liked it. I'll make it again but next time instead of Cheez Whiz I'll probably use velveeta.
I used fresh broccoli and grated cheddar cheese and it was just okay.
I always had this dish for holidays at home. The only difference is I use 1 cup of shredded cheese. It is wonderful , love this dish can't have Thanksgiving without it.
made this for xmas dinner, it went over extremly well , everyone loved it and it was easy to make , I used fresh broccoli instead of frozen and just steamed it for a few minutes , I also got everything ready for it the day before and all I had to to on xmas day was put it all together , it worked out great !!
This was fantastic. I used fresh steamed broccoli, basmati rice and a combination of Cheez Whiz and cream cheese, and one mushroom soup and one cream of celery soup (all I had in the house, otherwise I'd have followed it to the letter!). So tasty. I don't even like broccoli, and I'm not a big fan of rice, either. I also sprinkled some corn flake crumbs on top for a little crunch, and it was just heaven. I'll make this one again and again.
Great recipe--as usual, I didn't have all the ingredients, so I substituted 1 1/2 cups prepared pepperidge farm stuffing mix for one cup of the rice, and I used grated xtra sharp cheddar (1/2-3/4 cup) along with more cream of mushroom soup (and one time I used half-n-half)as a substitue for the cheese soup. I love recipes that seem to turn out great no matter what you do to them (as long as you keep the proportions correct!). Thank you!
This was really good. I have another recipe I use, but it has mayo and I like that this one didn't. It seemed less soupy. Plus I like the addition of rice. Great recipe! I used a can of cream of mushroom and cream of broccoli.
I made this for a dinner at work and everyone loved it. I changed it up a bit, I used Cream of Broccoli soup and velveta cheese, and I didn't put any onions in it. This was great and I'll make it again.
Made this for a church function and it was a hit! Followed recipe exactly except reduced butter by 1/2.
I will try this again, but with some changes. I didn't think the rice had much flavor.
This was a good basic recipe to start from. I modified it to my personal tastes and from what I remember of the one mom made when I was a kid. I added shredded chicken which I cooked in just a bit of ev olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. I sauteed the onions in buter and garlic and threw in a chopped up a fresh jalapeno(half seeded, half not) for a bit of kick. After the onion mix was ready I added the broccoli and then the soup to the pan, 1 can cream of mushroom, 1 can of cream of chicken...I also added about 1/2 cup of sour cream. when this was warm I added the cheese, I used shredded sharp cheddar. When everything was melded together on the stovetop I poured over the chicken/rice combo already in the pan and mixed it all together. Was very tasty...will make again.
This was okay. But I probably wouldn't make it again. I've had better.
It was so yummy. I took thhe advice of another person and used broth to cook the rice and the suggestion to use velvetta made it so much better. Also, I sauteed red onion and added minced garlic for extra flavor. I re-heated some later on that night and it was still awesome.
We made this as a side dish for our family Christmas and everyone really liked it :)
I make this every Thanksgiving and it's great every time!
My whole family loved this. The only change I made since I only had 1 can of soup, I halved the recipe plus I only had brown rice.
yeah. Might be really good with pillsbury croissants on the top or even just bread crumbs.
I have had this recipe for years, try using jalepeno cheese whiz or half jalpeno and half regular if you don't like it too spicy. it makes it a little less bland for those who think it needs a punch. I also use about a cup of chopped celery sauted with the onions,gives it a nice texture.
I also used cheddar cheese and it turned out great.
This was such a great way to let my kids eat their veggies. They love broccoli and rice. I have now made this 2 times and will continue. It was a HUGE family hit at our dinner table and I made this special for a church potluck dish! Everyone who had some was raving praises!Thanks for this easy and yummy recipe!
This is the best brocoli dish I have ever tasted! two-thumbs up!
I really loved this recipe and so did my whole family but I also used Velveeta and i think it made a big difference!
I made this for Thanksgiving this year and sent some with my husband to work for their holiday potluck. It was a hit!
Made it for Thanksgiving last year as part of a side dish and everyone loved it. Great taste!
So many processed ingredients... But naturally it turned out well and was actually pretty scrumptious.
I used velveeta cheese (approx 8ounces) and milk instead of the jar of processed cheese. The velveeta was reduced fat and the milk was skim. I chopped the velveeta into one inch cubes and spread them out in the casserole, then stirred it twice while baking. I also added crushed ritz crackers on top about five minutes before it was finished. It was delicious and I got numerous compliments on it. I have made it for three Thanksgiving dinners this week.
This tasted excellent. Everyone had seconds. I did add water chestnuts to give it a little extra crunch. Thanks for the recipe!
I'm always looking for ways to get my husband to eat vegetables. This one is bound to become on of our favorites! I halved the recipe for just the 2 of us. I used fresh broccoli, steaming it first, and I used fresh grated cheese instead of a jar or Velveeta. I also added fresh garlic in with the sauteed onions, and topped the whole thing off with a layer of bread crumbs. SO good!! Leftovers microwaved up nicely the next day. Love it.
This came out great!! I have made it twice already. Thanks for a great recipe
This was good but not great. I used Velveeta Cheese instead of a jar of cheese. I like the taste of Velveeta better but I wish I would have just used the jar of Cheese. I will use it next time I make this.
This was the first casserole that I made and I loved it. I have made it 3 times total and took it to our Thanksgiving last year. Everyone wanted this recipie. My cousin said I hate broccoli and this is very good. She now makes it too. I followed the recipie as is. The sauteed onions give the casserole and wonderful flavor. I will be making it this weekend for friends and it is now a staple in my house.
This was one of those dishes that I liked more and more as I ate it. I'd never eaten a broccoli casserole before, and the first few bites were a bit odd... but by the fifth bite, I thought it was really tasty. I didn't have cream of mushroom, so I used cream of chicken. I used real cheese instead of processed cheese sauce. I cooked the rice in chicken broth instead of water. It was a nice side dish. Next time, maybe I'll try adding shredded chicken to it to make it a meal.
This recipe was terrific! I changed it up a little but not much. I added some minced garlic when I sauted the onions and put in sharp cheddar cheese instead of the jar cheese also for a topping I added a layer of more shredded cheese and then mixed corn flakes with melted butter and put that atop of the cheese....It was sooooo tasty...I will definetly use this recipe again and again and again. Thanks Helen!
This was a great recipe! My husband really enjoyed it and said it's a keeper! Very tasty, moist, and best of all very easy to make. A nice alternative to the standard green bean casserole. I will make this again, thanks!
This recipe has been a hit in my family for almost a year now! Everyone loves it! Be sure to have the recipe on hand when serving it for gatherings! Everyone asks for it:)
I brought this to a b-day party, everyone loved it! Followed the recipe exactly! Thanks
Wow. I made this for Christmas dinner, and the family loved it! I substituted cream cheese for half of the cheese whiz for convenience. Also great with steamed fresh broccoli!
Absolutely delicious, hot or cold (leftovers). I made this for Thanksgiving last year and will be making it again for Easter this year. Cooked the rice in vegetable broth and substituted Velveeta Light. -- it was a hit! Thank you for this recipe!
Thanks turned out great!!! Also super easy. This one's a keeper.
First time making broccoli rice casserole. I used velveeta cheese but don't think I used enough. I was afraid to would be too cheesy and ended up not being enough. Other than that, it was great. will make again
Good recipe! I used 1 can cream of chicken and 1/2 can cream of mushroom instead (I hate mushrooms) and it came out great. I also added onion salt, garlic powder, and sprinkled the top with peprika before cooking.
This was soooooo good. It makes a lot of food, so I will need to 1/2 the recipe next time. Very tasty!
I halved this to feed 4 adults. It was tasty, really a lot of sauce. I think I will use florets instead of chopped broccoli next time, the chopped broccoli just did not seem substantial enough for the abundance of sauce (soup and cheese.) I also think this might have been good with a cracker crust or cheddar french fried onions or something to give it a little cruch and/or texture. But it was a good base and I will make it again and work with it. The family liked it, even the anit-veggie husband.
I halved the recipe because it's just for 2 of us. I didn't have cream of mushroom so I used cream of celery. I also didn't add the onion because I am pregnant and have an aversion to it right now. I turned out really great!! It was a tad salty, but really good!!
Made this for a pot luck. Was a big hit with adults and kids. I used a can of cream of mushroom and a can of cream of celery. I also used velveeta instead of cheese spread, I think the flavor is much better with the velveta. Wasn't as good the next day, rice got a little mushy. I will make again.
This was an easy dish with good flavor, I added french onions on top for a nice, crunchy topping.
This is the standard kid's recipe, which is exactly what I needed, but not something I would ever recommend. It's bland, it's easy, and the "cheese product" is the only flavor really distinguishable. You could use any processed, easily-melted cheese. It's a great way, according to my cousin, to sneak vegetables into her four-year-old! For adults, there are several nice variations here on this site that actually have flavor and texture. The one I've tried has an almond crust and a mixture of white cheeses. I might consider baking it in a mold next time, for presentation's sake.
I got this kids to eat this! It's got to be good. Easy to prepare and a great addition to any meal. I cook it on holidays and it's great for that special Sunday dinner.
We found this to be distinctly mediocre. Tasted overwhelmingly like processed cheese. We've had quite a few different broccoli rice casseroles, and this one my husband called "blah" compared to some of the others. It was respectable, but not something I'd really look forward to eating again.
This was neither a hit nor a miss at my house. The taste was okay but I was not a fan of the consistency. It seemed a little mushy, possibly due to the instant rice. If I make this again I'll use a firmer, regular rice - and possibly broccoli florets instead of the chopped broccoli.
The cheese was overpowering, very rick. I'll try something with natural cheese or cheese soup next time.
I have made this several times over the holiday now and I get so many rave reviews. Everyone loves it. I like other users make cheese sauce using Velveeta and milk! Awesome! Also, I leave out the onion and just use powdered.
This is a great Broccoli Casserole. I made it for the Holidays and it was a big hit. I used 1 can mushroom soup and 1 can cream of chicken soup, great balance. I found Velvetta cheese made it very creamy with just a 1/4 cup of milk to smooth it out, melted in microwave.
Excellent! I have made this for several occasions and it is always gone.
This is a really easy & yummy casserole. I actually added some chopped up leftover Christmas turkey. Made for a nice, quick dinner.
Crowd (& kid) pleaser! When preparing my rice, I used low-sodium chicken bouillon in my hot water for added flavor. I actually have a broccoli-loving crowd so I added extra broccoli. Everyone loved it!
I was looking for this recope everywhere. My mother in law use to make it. I finally found it Its delicious, my family wants this dish to be fixed on every holiday.
Very good! Just like I remember my momma's! The only thing I changed was to use cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom, I just don't like mushrooms.
This recipe is great! I use small chunks of Velveeta cheese instead of the cheese sauce. Just be sure to stir the casserole as the cheese melts.
This was really a hit. I adjusted the recipe based on other suggestions. Added some minced garlic, 1 can cream of chicken soup in addition to the 1 can of mushroom soup. Everyone loved it!
My mom used to make this all the time when we were little, but of course she did not remember the recipe! My sister made this one and it was so good. A half recipe was perfect for five.
Excellent recipe!! Tastes just like Grandma's Green Rice. Thanks so much
This is fantastic, everyone loved it. The only thing I did differently was to use the broccoli steamers, b/c it cuts down dishes and cook time and tastes great, and I used velvetta cheese, also, I crushed ritz crackers and mixed with melted butter and used as a topping. Wonderful!
Very good. Used a different cream of soup as I didn't have the one the recipe suggested. Also didn't use the can of cheese but real cheese instead. Will make again.
MMMMMMM good! Wouldn't change a thing!
This was great, very tasty! Everyone in my family loved it!
I used cream of celery soup instead of mushroom soup because my hubby hates mushrooms. It was very good. It makes a lot - I had 7 people eating off of it and still had leftovers.
This recipe is very good and easy to make. I twicked it a little by adding white shredded chicken.
So, so good!! I didn't cook the rice ahead of time; I just threw it in with everything else, along with a cup of water and a cup of broth. Also, I nuked the onions and butter instead of sautéing them. My husband, who hates broccoli cheese casserole LOVES this, and I think it's my favorite version ever, too. I recommend using broccoli florets instead of cut broccoli; just make sure to chop them into small pieces.
My Family loved it although i added a little of my own seasonings which i recommend to all cooks, but a great family dinner idea.
This was really good. I am not a big broccoli lover, but my husband is. This is a great meal for both because I still had something to eat other than the broccoli and he had lots of broccoli to eat!
I have always loved this dish, but i didn't know how to make it! Thanks
Bland. Used shredded mild cheddar cheese and added some garlic and beaten egg to bind the ingredients. Won't be seeking this one out again. I will stick with my usual recipe. Thanks anyway.
This was my first time making this, I also used the Velveeta instead of the jar cheese!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections