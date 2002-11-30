Broccoli Casserole I

I get a lot of requests for this dish.

By Helen

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook rice as directed on box.

  • Saute onions in margarine until done.

  • Cook broccoli as directed on package and drain.

  • Mix together broccoli, soup, rice, onion, butter or margarine, and cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Place in a 9 by 13 inch oven proof dish.

  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 38.2mg; sodium 982.7mg. Full Nutrition
