Broccoli Casserole I

OOps... I submitted my first review from 5 years ago! Just made this again and had some thoughts. First of all, it is so irritating to read a bad review when the reviewer changed the recipe. You have to judge it as submitted! Anyway, in the quest to always make things easier, I tried the single bowl approach for this recipe. I used minute rice, a can of chicken broth and two more cans of water. Also didn't cook the broccoli. Everything else as stated except for Velveta. If you try this, you will need to melt the "cheese" because the rest of the mixture is very cold and it will not blend right. I melted some and cubed some more and it had the cheesey nugget effect. Oh, also used minced onions. You will need to cook it for at least an hour. Watch for the cheese to brown around the edges of the pan. If you can make the day before and refrigerate, all the better in making the rice absorb the liquid. How ever you alter it, this is a wonderful easy recipe! Thanks to the submitter!!!