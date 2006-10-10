Cranberry Sauce I

4.7
1150 Ratings
  • 5 899
  • 4 199
  • 3 32
  • 2 6
  • 1 14

The tart flavor of cranberries makes a nice complement to any Holiday feast. This is a classic!

Recipe by Toni

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
45 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, dissolve the sugar in the orange juice. Stir in the cranberries, and cook until they start to pop (about 10 minutes). Remove from heat, and transfer to a bowl. Cranberry sauce will thicken as it cools.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 22.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022