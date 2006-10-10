Cranberry Sauce I
The tart flavor of cranberries makes a nice complement to any Holiday feast. This is a classic!
The tart flavor of cranberries makes a nice complement to any Holiday feast. This is a classic!
This was wonderful sauce. I made it especially for my Dad as he loves cranberry sauce with his turkey. Both him and my grandmother raved at how awesome it was. I did make a few changes as suggested by other reviewers: I used half white & half brown sugar, half water & half orange juice. I also put just a touch (probably less than 1/8 tsp) of cinnamon. Thank you so much for sharing such a great recipe - it made a wonderful addition to my family's Thanksgiving dinner!Read More
never gelled for me...Read More
This was wonderful sauce. I made it especially for my Dad as he loves cranberry sauce with his turkey. Both him and my grandmother raved at how awesome it was. I did make a few changes as suggested by other reviewers: I used half white & half brown sugar, half water & half orange juice. I also put just a touch (probably less than 1/8 tsp) of cinnamon. Thank you so much for sharing such a great recipe - it made a wonderful addition to my family's Thanksgiving dinner!
I just made this minutes ago and it is wonderful! I did do some changes as suggested by previous reviews. I did 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup orange juice, 1/2 cup water. I also let it simmer longer than 10 minutes..about 20 and mashed the cranberries. It is the perfect constancy. Can't wait to serve this tommorrow.
I could not stand cranberry sauce before this. All I had ever tasted was the kind straight out of the can. But, my family loves to have it for their turkey, and I can't deny them that. However, I figured I could make it from scratch and see if they liked that even better. Boy, did they. My hubby and 11 yr. old nephew were eating it by the spoonfuls! I decided to give it a little taste since everyone was going on so much about it. OMG!!! It was awesome! I couldn't believe the difference in having fresh cranberry sauce. I will definitely have a little something at every holiday now to dress up my sliced turkey! And I will never disgrace my family with the canned stuff again. I took a few suggestions and used half white sugar, half brown, and added 1/4 tsp. of cinnamon. AMAZING!!!
This reminds me of my grandmother's sauce. I also did half white, half brown sugar and added 1/8 tsp of cinnamon and about 1/2 tsp of grated orange zest. It is easy to make and delicious.
I don't eat cranberries, but everyone in my family thinks this is fantastic. They can't believe how easy it is to make! I hollowed out a large orange to serve it in, and used cinnamon sticks for garnish, which made a great presentation and enhanced the flavor.
The sugar and the orange juice offset the tartness of the cranberries to provide a nice blend of flavors. I altered this recipe just a little by bringing the entire cranberry mixture to a boil, and then letting it gently boil for about 10-12 minutes. Then I turned the stove off and just let it sit on the hot burner for awhile. The consistency turned out perfect...not too runny. We all loved this recipe!
OUTSTANDING! I used a hand mixer to puree the completed sauce before cooling. Even those who don't like other cranberry sauce loved this. Even easier than opening the canned stuff, and a billion times better!
OOOOH do I love cranberry sauce. This is a very tasty version of my love. I am pretty much the only one who eats it in my immediate family, but I can't wait to share at Moms for Thanksgiving! Thanks Toni!!
While we were eating this with our southwest seasoned turkey dinner (Southwestern Cinnamon Steak Rub from this site)my husband commented that this would also taste great as a Cranberry Crumble, so I tried it and it turned out great. I used 3 cups flour, 2 cups quick oats, 1 1/2 cups brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1 1/2 cups soft butter. Mix together to form crumble and spread 1/2 of it into a lightly greased 13" by 9" pan. Pat it gently down and spread cranberry sauce over evenly and sprinkle the remaining crumble on top patting down gently when done. Bake at 350 degrees for aprox. 45 minutes. Makes great squares for any occasion!
Easy and excellent. Make sure you give them enough time to all pop open, to fully foam, and then simmer for a while. Don't be too quick, or consistency will suffer. It also helps to make them well in advance. They will thicken up considerably upon cooling/refrigeration. These are excellent and VERY easy.
This is such a wonderful recipe. My mother in-law even wanted the recipe and that's a first! I always make it exactly as the recipe states.
Absolutely no one of the 16 people I prepared dinner for likes whole cranberry sauce! However, EVERYONE tried it and EVERYONE liked it! Grandson asked to take leftovers home. I never realized how easy it is to make it and have already been told to make it again. Thanks a million. Just wish I wasn't 66 yrs old before finding this recipe.
I'm a huge cranberry sauce fan and this is excellent. I used half orange juice and half water (since my orange juice came straight from an orange). Used 1/2 white sugar and half brown. I didnt read the directions and dumped everyhing in the pot and started to cook it. I let it cook about 30 so i could thicken and all the cranberries could pop.
WOW!!!!!! Yummy! I love cranberry sauce, but never made it myself. This recipe is not only delicious, but easy! I added walnuts that I crushed in my hand (to make small pieces). I ate the whole thing all by myself within 24 hours of making it. Thank you for sharing!
I have tried this recipe two different ways, the original as written, and my way...which is half orange juice and half water. I find the orange flavor a bit overwhelming to the tart cranberries when you follow the recipe as written, however it is still very good! I adjusted mine by simply doing half orange juice and half water. This chilled overnight and was perfect for the next day. And here is just a hint that I learned...I have picky eaters who don't necessarily like biting into whole cranberries, so I use a potato masher on about half of the mixture to break up the cranberries and smooth it out. This seems to really help pacify the kids and adults who would prefer the cranberry sauce out of the can with the lines! :) Great recipe as is, but I think better with my revisions ;) Thanks!
This is a tasty sauce, and how much easier can it get? I think orange goes great with cranberry. I added the zest of an orange along with the juice. Mine wasn't a stiff sauce like canned cranberry sauce is, but it didn't run all over your plate when you dished it up either. I made two batches of this sauce, one I boiled only until the berries stopped popping, it tasted bright and fresh and orangey. The second batch I boiled five minutes past the berries all popping, the flavor of that batch was much less fresh.
I have always hated canned cranberry sauce so I really wanted to try fresh. I'm so glad that I did! I made the recipe just as it is except when it was done I blended the whole thing to make it smooth. It's so yummy! Mine didn't seem to tighten up as much as I would have liked but that's okay. Also, as a heads up, if you put a lid on your pot while making to prevent splatter, keep an eye on it! I didn't and it overflowed.
This was my first time ever making cranberry sauce and it came out absolutely delicious! I did cook them a little longer too (about 10 minutes or so) and I also mashed the cranberries a little bit as I was mixing them and they came out perfect! I personally never really liked cranberry sauce before, but this I couldn't get enough of!!
I tried a practice run with Frozen Cranberries and it was runny and the cranberries didnt burst. Last night I used fresh cranberries and it was PERFECT. I followed the suggestion of 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown, 3/4 cup OJ and 1/4 cup Water. I added the cranberries after the sugars had dissolved on the stove; added a pinch of cinnamin and some orange zest. I brought it to a boil reduced heat to low and stirred it often until the cranberries had burst (about 12 min). I turned off the heat and let it set on the hot burner for 45 min. I put it in the fridge and this morning it was still the perfect consistancy. Cant wait for Thanksgiving!!
1 used one bag cranberries, 1/2 cup brown and 1/2 cup of white sugar, 1 cup OJ. I couldn't justify boiling down Gran Manier, so I added 2 Tablespoons AFTER the berry mixture was done heating.
Awesome Recipe! I too used 1/2 regular sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. I also threw in a handful of dried cranberries about 5 minutes after putting the fresh cranberries in. DELISH! :)
I have made this two years in a row for Thanksgiving. It is the best recipe. I now double it so we have leftovers. The actual cook time is closer to 20 minutes. I make it a day ahead so it jells better together in the refrigerator overnight.
It's so easy to make cranberry sauce, I'm not sure why I didn't do it years ago. This makes a nice cranberry sauce. So simple! Will do again!
Have made several times and just never got around to rating. Have made recipe as listed and adjusted to 1/2 orange juice and 1/2 water. My family likes the 1/2 and 1/2 best. I simmer with a cinnamon stick and a little orange zest.
never gelled for me...
Really an exceptional recipe. Despite the ease of preparation, the taste is pretty complex. It is hard to believe it is made with only three ingredients. I'm thinking of making it in large batches and giving it as gifts this Christmas.
This was good, not the best cranberry sauce I've tried, but surely the best I've made. Very tart, with a subtle orange flavor. The only tip I have is allow more cooking time. My sauce was still too runny at 10-minutes (the cooking time the recipe states). I actually let it simmer for almost 30-minutes. Like most sauces, the longer it simmers, the thicker it gets. This recipe is a keeper.
Very good - my only suggestion would be to add a bit of grated orange peel, and to use fresh OJ. I followed other reviewers and placed this in half a hollowed out orange for presentation. Place autumn colored leaves on a plate, place the orange over that. Save a few cranberries to place on the plate too. Looks so pretty!
I decided I'd better try making real cranberry sauce at least once. This recipe is so good. I followed some of the other suggestions and used half white and half brown sugar. Also, I did 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup orange juice. I decided to use a potato masher and got rid of most of the chunks. This cranberry sauce tastes wonderful and will be a staple at holidays from now on!
Excellent cranberry sauce. Certainly worth the minimal effort required to get over that tinned jelly-like substance.
This was such an easy recipe. I couldn't believe we've been eatin cranberry sauce out of a can this long when its this easy to make it fresh and delicious. I substituted half the sugar for brown sugar as suggested and could tell the difference it made. Came out delicious, will definitely become a staple for us on turkey day! Thank you! fyi: I was worried when I removed from the stove top as it was still runny, but it sets very quickly after pouring into a bowl.
Oh my yumminess! I will NEVER buy canned, packaged or prepared cranberry sauce again. This was fantastic. I had no idea making cranberry sauce was this easy. The orange juice is the perfect compliment to the cranberries. (I've noticed many recipes calling for orange zest rather than orange juice.) Excellent.
Just wonderful! Already did a trial run for this Thursday and I can't wait to serve it. So good and so easy! Will never use plain water to make my sauce ever again! Thanks Toni!
Definitely a keeper! I still can't believe how SUPER EASY (and QUICK) this is to make. I usually make this about 3 days in advance and it's perfect the day of our holiday dinner.
Good basic recipe. I used apple cider instead of orange juice and added some peeled, chopped apple.
Very tasty!! I have also made a batch with pomegranate/blueberry juice in place of orange juice. Both versions were great!
I loved this recipe with the following alterations: 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup of FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE, 1/2 cup of water. The correct simmer time is closer to 30 minutes. Thanks for getting me started and for sharing this with me! Danielle
I read the massive reviews and agree with one reviewer...try the provided recipe first before making any adjustments. I added 1/8 tsp cinnamon this time around (as some reviewers had suggested) and actually prefer it without. The recipe as it stands is excellent and deserves 5 stars. So if it is your first time making it, I agree with others that try the original recipe first! My sauce was all gobbled up and everybody raved!
If I could give this 10 stars, I would! I have never made cranberry sauce before, and this was so easy, and the best ever. The only difference I did was to let it simmer for about 30 minutes. I would not change a single thing about this. Thanks so much!!
This was a very good recipe. ;)
great sweet and tangy recipe
I love this recipe! I've made it so many times and it turns out every time.
No one in our family was a cranberry fan until my sister in law made this recipe. It's delish! She adds a bit of orange zest and cinnamon after it's done too. I needed to make it in a hurry so I used the suggestion to use a potato masher. Next time will make it a day in advance to allow time for it to cool. Kids LOVE it!
This stuff stinks when cooking but tastes great! Don't worry about the smell as it cooks! It kind of smells like rotten fruit cooking in OJ. It is a real funky smell but like I said it tastes super sweet and delicious! I used 1 bag of Oceanspray cranberries, 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup water, and 1/2 cup OJ. I think a full cup of OJ would have been too strong tasting on the orange side. 1/2 cup was the perfect blend of sweet and tart! I also let it cook for 20 minutes. Any less and the cranberries were not even popped all the way through. The sauce gets thicker the longer it simmers on the stove. It turns a deeper color red too the longer you cook it! Mahalo for the perfect Thanksgiving recipe!
This is really great cranberry sauce. The first time I made it, it had way too much orange juice flavor so I scaled it down to 1/4 cup oranage juice and 3/4 cup water. Much better!
I never liked cranberry sauce, but I LOVE this, and so does my husband!
I just finished making this version and love it! Even warm! -- -- Little variation . . . I used 3/4 white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar with a very light sprinkle of cinnamon as others recommended. -- -- I used the stick blender to break the berries up a bit (because I don't think my family will like it too chunky). -- I was surprised to see it setting so quickly as it cooled. The key to it setting up properly is not to overcook it. -- Watch out the berries POP as they're cooking and splatter a bit. Wipe it up so it doesn't stain.
Yum! Use half splenda and half sugar. Came out great. Wish I would have doubled the batch. Used the left overs one whole wheat pancakes with whip cream! My husband and kids could not stop eating it. Worth making and using in recipes such as cheesecake. Thanks. Simple is always good.
This recipe is awesome!! SUPER simple, and this is coming from someone who never previously attempted making cranberry sauce nor ever even watched it being done. So I had no idea what it was like and it still came out fabulously. It's so good I will make it year round! The only changes I made were to use 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. The addition of the brown sugar gives it a yummy taste. I also put it in the blender for a smoother texture. It's not too sweet, not too tart. Just perfectly in the middle.
Five stars for ease and flavor. I use fresh squeezed orange juice and some zest from the rind.
I followed the recipe exactly and my sauce came out a little runny. I think I'll try some of the other reviewer suggestions and boil it longer and add some brown sugar and cinnamon next time.
This is how I prepare my cranberry sauce with one exception - I add about a 1/2 tsp. (more or less) of cinnamon. The little addition of spice is very nice! I sometimes reduce the sugar depending on what else I'm serving but, normally, this is it!
Any recipe that can get me to eat something I previously despised deserves 10 stars! I followed the suggestions to use 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar. Also 1/2 orange juice and 1/2 water. And I added a touch of cinnamon. Fabulous!
I would add a little orange zest to this recipe, brown sugar and 1 qt. cranberry juice so as not to use so much sugar, plus a cinnamon stick and sliced ginger. Cook over medium heat until cranberries are well cooked and a little musky; you can adjust the sugar with stevia also.
This is excellent. I like my cranberry sauce a little thicker so I skim off some of the liquid,and let it simmer for about 20 minutes. I'm asked for this again and again.
I made this several times during the holidays last year. It was a huge hit. My family has asked me to make Thanksgiving dinner throughout the year just for this sauce. It will be a tradition for now on. Thank you! **Made again this year and took a few of the suggestions and added one. 1/2 c of brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar, 3-4 tbls orange zest. I also used orange mango juice. My husband picked up the wrong juice at the store. All the changes and it was still fantastic!
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner (the first one since moving to England) and rather liked it. It didn't get the ooh-ings and aah-ings I had expected based on other reviews, but it was good. I made it with fresh-squeezed oj because I had run out of store-bought, used half brown sugar and half white, and added some cinnamon. It looked gorgeous in a cut-glass bowl-the color is beautiful. Next time I would cook it a bit longer until all of the berries pop, or mash it with a potato masher. I might try the suggestion of adding a splash of Grand Marnier next time too. The flavor went VERY well with the turkey.
This was my first time making my own cranberry sauce. I really liked the sauce and even my husband, who normally doesn't like cranberry's had several helpings.
Easy, Quick, Affordable and Tasty! I pulsed the ingredients in my blender twice for a chutney/sauce consistency. I prepared ingredients as directed but when I did a taste test I thought I might have to tweak it a bit but after letting the sauce sit in the fridge to cool for several hours I tasted it again and it was perfect! Thank you for sharing your recipe :-)
I made this for Christmas 2001 and converted my entire family from canned to homemade, kids included. I used an orange-guava juice blend because I was out of regular and it was great. definitely recommend
I've made this twice since I found the recipe. First time I didn't cook the cranberries long enough and it was kinda chunky. The second time I cooked the sauce for a full 10 minutes and it came out perfect!
This will be my seventh year making this super simple cranberry sauce. I've made it every single year as is and it's been one of the only things to totally disappear from the Thanksgiving table. The length of time to prepare and the steps involved, as well as the ingredients, couldn't be any simpler! My only advice would be to use a screen over top of the pan - otherwise you'll have a little bit of a mess to clean up around the stove after. Don't ever buy the canned stuff again!
This was so easy and so tasty. I changed it just a bit.....1/2 C water 1/2 C orange juice, 1/2 C white sugar and 1/2 C brown sugar...also added cinnamon, clove, allspice, chopped small crisp Granny Smith apple, and topped with chopped pecans. My husband hates cranberry sauce but he ejoyed this ...alot. This will be our new holiday cranberry dish.
LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe! added a tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 cup of water to cover the cranberries and let it simmer for 15 minutes to reduce. perfect.
i have followed this recipe for every holiday meal in the last 2 years. It is wonderful. this time used fresh squeezed orange juice and just a bit of the zest off 1 of the orange. Turned out perfect. thank you :D
This was my first time every making cranberry sauce and it turned out really well. I will be making these again.
omg! I made this just 2 hours ago and have been picking at it ever since! This is my first time making homemade sauce and will use this every year.
I made this for Thanksgiving this year. My mother makes a cranberry sauce that is much sweeter than this one. She uses 3 cups of sugar and 1/4 cup water with her 12 oz. cranberries!!! This is just perfect with the one cup of sugar and the OJ. Very tasty. Not too sweet! I just cooked mine longer than 10 minutes because not all of the berries had burst yet. They are sooo tart when whole. Very tasty and very easy to make!
Umm, I feel kind of guilty. Do you know why I feel kind of guilty? Because I ate this with a SPOON and the turkey was long gone! This was delicious! I did tweak it slightly by using 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup orange juice - I was afraid it might be too tart otherwise, but it was heavenly. It smelled so good as it cooked! I also sprinkled in a dash of cinnamon, and I let it chill/thicken in the fridge for 2 days. The others are right... I'll never buy the canned stuff again. This was so easy and fun!
OH MY GOD!!! This if AWESOME home made sauce. My family wants me to make it every year and they don't like sweet foods.
In my family, cranberry sauce is the last thing anyone wants from the Thanskgiving table. I love cranberries & vowed to make everyone else love them, too. This recipe is my base but I add one teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice while the berries are cooking. As it cools, I add 1/2 cup Grand Marnier and mix it in thoroughly. Don't wait until it cools completely or it'll be too strong for kids. But you also don't want to add it while it's hot or it'll just vaporize. Tinker with the amount & timing according to the guests at your table. You'll make cranberry sauce fans out of everyone, too!
I used Stevia instead of sugar, and made my own orange juice with a florida navel orange or two in the blender.. this was fantastic cranberry sauce. Truly decadent.
I made this several times exactly like the original recipe. Loved it! Then I added 1 Cup chopped walnuts. Everyone raved about it.
This recipe changed my mind about cranberry sauce forever. I now insist upon making it for all appropriate gatherings, because I know if I make this cranberry sauce it will be good and not a gelatinous blob in the shape of a can that gets sliced into unsavory looking red disks. Thank you for opening my eyes to the glory of cranberries!! On a side note. I love that it pops. Adds to the fun of making it.
I just made this recipe. It was so easy and tastes great..I did add some pieces of apple, let it simmer for about 20 min.,added some allspice, bit more sugar and smushed it up..yummy!!!
The oj is not necessaary.
The best cranberry sauce I've ever tasted, my whole family agreed
very easy to make and tasted great
This is a wonderful basic version of cranberry sauce. Another option is to use Cran-Raspberry juice instead of the oj. Squeeze some fresh orange into it. And a splash of Blackberry brandy never hurts. Enjoy.
Gross
I've been using this recipes for years, and it is sooo much better than the canned stuff as is, but if you add some chopped pecans or walnuts (1/4-1/2 cup depending on your taste) it is awesome!
This was amazing I did do half brown sugar/white sugar. It was so good I couldn't choose what i wanted to dip the turkey in...had to double dip. Will defiantly make again next year.
Great sauce! I love the orange juice flavor. It looks beautiful too, very professional looking. And to top it off, it was almost easier than opening a can of store-bought cranberry sauce! I made it the day before Thanksgiving and it got nice and thick in the fridge.
ok, so this recipe is superb only after following the many tips in the review section- and here's another one- use the amount of white sugar in the recipe plus some sprinkles of brown sugar to taste(it is still way too bitter if you don't but this is a preference), 1/2 o.j. &1/2 water and add a generous amount of pineapple juice to further sweeten the tartness...some cinnamon afterwards finishes this off perfectly!!!
i never had real cranberry sauce growing up until i tried this recipe. sensational!! i used 1/2 cup white sugar...1/2 cup brown sugar...and a dash of cinnamon. the next morning the whole family used it on toast as a jam. i have since made it into a jam and made about 30 jars for friends and family
I doubled this recipe to make PLENTY, and I did one package of cranberries, one package of strawberries instead of 2 packages cranberries. I also threw in a jalapeno. Everyone is going crazy over it!
Absolutely too tart using orange juice! Substitute the juice with straight water, and it is PERFECT!! GUARANTEED!!
My entire family grimaced at the first bite, as this recipe was so sour! I ended up going with the classic recipe, of sugar, water, and berries.
I found this recipe here a few years ago and having been adding it to our holiday meals since then. My family loves it. I do chop the cranberries in a food processor before cooking them. I also add some chopped pecans (about one cup) to give it a little different texture. This has got to be the easiest cranberry sauce ever.
So so so easy to make and so delicious! Got RAVES at early thanksgiving day dinner! I used no pulp juice and added just a little more sugar than what is called for. The cooks at the dinner table all wanted to know what the difference was between their regular recipe (water based) and mine...just the juice makes all the difference!
I have ever made my own cranberry sauce before because everyone likes the canned jellied stuff. This was a big hit! It was so easy too! As recommended by others, I did half water, half orange juice, half white sugar & half brown sugar. I let it sit on the counter for about an hour and cooled in the fridge. It did thicken nicely. Super delicious!
Having never touched cranberry sauce because I grew up with a family who plopped it out of a tin, I almost wasn't going to make any for my first time cooking for my fiance's family. But, I knew I had to and when I found this recipe and saw how easy it was, gave it a try. So glad I did! I found out I love cranberry sauce! It got rave reviews from all and it was the easiest thing I made! I used 3/4 cup OJ and 1/4 cup water (will do half and half next time because it was just a tad too tart still) and added a splash of brown sugar as well, and let it cook for 30 mins to thicken and pop all the cranberries. I never have to look at the plop from a tin again!
I love to make my own cranberry sauce every year...this is a great and easy recipe. We like it the rest of the weekend with a little Brie on crackers too. YUM!
Ilove this easy, yummy recipe! I have made this recipe for the last couple of years for the holidays and it is so much better than store bought cranberry sauce. You do need to give it plenty of time to set though and it will still be a little syrupy but its fantastic! I make it exactly as the directons say too and wouldn't change a thing. I never liked cranberry sauce until tasting this version.
Nice, easy recipe. I add the juice of two oranges and the zest as well. Two cinnamon stickes, a wee pinch of allspice and nutmeg. Added a wee bit of water to make up for some of the juice and cooked them about 20 minutes. GREAT reicpe!
YUMMY!!!!! I read several of the reviews and substituted half of the sugar with brown sugar. I'll have to try it just as written next time to see the difference. Thanks!
Delicious!!! I've never had cranberry sauce, this was my first time making and tasting any type of cranberry sauce. It was wonderful! I sliced a block of cream cheese in halve and put some cranberry sauce over one of the halves on a plate with some crackers. It disappeared. This one is a keeper, Thanks!
Awesome and easy! Prepared exactly as written.
This was great and so easy! I followed suggestions and used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar, threw in some cinnamon and also added one small can of mandarin oranges, drained. I also mashed up the sauce so that there were less whole cranberries. Thanks!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections