I could not stand cranberry sauce before this. All I had ever tasted was the kind straight out of the can. But, my family loves to have it for their turkey, and I can't deny them that. However, I figured I could make it from scratch and see if they liked that even better. Boy, did they. My hubby and 11 yr. old nephew were eating it by the spoonfuls! I decided to give it a little taste since everyone was going on so much about it. OMG!!! It was awesome! I couldn't believe the difference in having fresh cranberry sauce. I will definitely have a little something at every holiday now to dress up my sliced turkey! And I will never disgrace my family with the canned stuff again. I took a few suggestions and used half white sugar, half brown, and added 1/4 tsp. of cinnamon. AMAZING!!!